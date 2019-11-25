WTI Weekly: Failed Breakdown Early Week From Balance, Price Discovery To 58.75s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 56.43s as support. In a tale of two markets, this expectation did not play out early week as price discovery lower developed in a sell-side breakdown through key support, driving price lower to 54.85s into Wednesday’s auction. Structural buy excess developed there, driving price aggressively higher to 58.75s, negating the breakdown ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.82s.

This week’s auction saw sell excess develop, 58.17s, early in Monday’s auction as last week’s high was tested. The test of last week’s high failed, and price discovery lower ensued in Monday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 56.63s, into Monday’s NY close. Narrow balance trade developed early into Tuesday’s auction before price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 55.15s, into Tuesday’s NY close. Large selling activity emerged, 56.14s-55.50s, ahead of Tuesday’s close.

Minor price discovery lower developed early in Wednesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 54.85s. Structural buy excess developed there, 54.85s-55.10s, before price discovery higher ensued through the EIA release (+1.3mil v +1.5mil exp) to 57.36s as buying interest emerged, 57.02s-57.33s, ahead of Wednesday’s NY close. Minor price discovery lower developed in Thursday’s Globex auction to 56.60s. Minor buy excess developed there before price discovery higher ensued as Wednesday’s late buyers held, driving price higher to 58.63s, challenging the multi-week key resistance, where sell excess formed following Thursday’s NY close. Balance developed early in Friday’s trade before a re-test and second sell excess developed at key resistance, driving price lower to 57.50s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.89s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did not play out as a failed sell-side breakdown developed early week to 54.85s before rotation higher to 58.75s back through the prior multi-week balance developed into week’s end. This week’s rotation (342 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (412 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to key supply, 58.20s-58.75s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 59s-59.50s/61.50s-62.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 55.40s-55s/54s-53.70s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias is buy-side, barring failure of 57.37s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s and 50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects minor increase in MM short posture (73k contracts) as the MM short posture is sideways. MM net long posture has increased from the October lows, typically seen near structural price lows. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM Long: Short Ratio, MM Net Long As % Of Open Interest, And MM Net Long Posture are all near levels where structural lows can develop. In all, MM posture is largely at levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development continues as WTI approaches a typical seasonal low period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.