NG Weekly: Pullback Continued To 2.50s, Where Buying Interest Halted The Corrective Sequence

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest-probability path for this week was for price discovery lower barring 2.72s failing as resistance. This probability path did play out, as a gap lower open developed in Monday’s auction before sell-side continuation developed to 2.50s into Tuesday’s auction. Sellers trapped amidst buying interest there, halting the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 2.72s amidst the Dec-Jan contract liquidity roll, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.71s.

17 - 22 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late sellers held the auction and key resistance, 2.72s, held. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.57s, where buying interest emerged into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.50s, into Tuesday’s NY open. Sellers trapped there as buying interest emerged, 2.50s-2.54s.

Price discovery higher ensued through Wednesday’s auction before achieving a stopping point, 2.58s, early in Thursday’s Globex trade. A pullback ensued from there to 2.52s, where buying interest emerged, forming a higher low. Rotation higher developed to 2.58s, where selling interest emerged into Thursday’s NY close. A gap higher open ensued upon Thursday’s Globex re-open before sellers trapped, 2.63s-2.64s, early in Friday’s trade, driving price higher to 2.72s amidst the Dec-Jan contract liquidity roll, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.71s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop early in the week as key resistance, 2.72s, held. Price discovery lower developed to 2.50s mid-week, where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher then ensued to 2.72s into week’s end. This week’s auction saw continuation of the corrective phase from 2.90s to 2.50s, where buying interest halted the sell-side sequence within the context of the structural low development in the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.68s-2.72s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.75s-2.80s/2.85s-2.90s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.54s-2.50s/2.40s-2.35s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s likely terminated into 2.50s. From a structural perspective, the highest-probability path, near term, is buy-side, barring 2.72s holding as resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June to September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300k-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13th August (-367k contracts), declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows, but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM net posture remains short (-136k contracts) and appears to have bottomed, August-October 2019. This week’s MM posture saw negligible change amidst largely unchanged Open Interest (OI). These developments occur as MM Long:Short Ratio and MM Net Long Position As % Of OI reach levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July to September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.