Cummins Inc (CMI) CEO Tom Linebarger Hosts 2019 Analyst Day (Transcript)

James Hopkins

Good morning, everybody. Just like to introduce myself. My name is James Hopkins, I run Investor Relations here at Cummins. I'd like to welcome you here to our 2019 Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange.

And with that out of the way, I'd like to hand over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Linebarger.

Tom Linebarger

Wondering what Lin-Manuel Miranda could do with that disclosure statement. Why don’t you give it a try? Well, good morning, everybody. As you know, we cannot do this Analyst Meeting every couple of years and we have sort of a home-and-away schedule going. So last year, we -- sorry, two years ago we were in Indiana and this time we’re in New York at the Stock Exchange. So, hopefully it’s better for you this time than it was for me. But here we are and I'm really glad to be with all of you. Thank you all for coming and spending time with us and it's great to see all you.

So, what we are going to do this morning is, I'll give a strategic view of the company. Tony will come up and talk about operations and what we're doing to address the strategic opportunities in front of us, what we're dealing -- doing with -- from a point of view with the downturn, planning, et cetera. Mark come back as he does so well and talk about what the financial implications are for the company and then we will do Q&A. And as we've done before, we've invited a number of leadership team members here that will be available for questions at the end so you will be able to get all the questions you'd like answers to. And then we will have lunch afterward where they'll be sitting at tables and you can go and fire away them with whatever is on your mind. So, we want to make sure you have the opportunity to speak to who you need to from our leadership team to get more information.

And so, I'm going to start out, just by kind of telling you a little bit about what we're going to tell you. First of all, I know those of you know who follow know this, but our company is based on a history of innovation. What we think about as our day-to-day work is innovating. We have now for hundred years, we are a hundred years old and we want to do it in a way that drives up -- that drive success for our customers and performance improvement for the company. That's really where it comes together, innovation for the success of our customers and for performance improvement. And over many years, we've developed a set of capabilities that we think set us apart from competitors in our focus area. We are focused on power for commercial and industrial applications. So we stay focused on that. We try to innovate in that area, and by doing so, we can have the set of capabilities that sets up apart from other people who might do the same thing.

And we think these capabilities have helped to put us in the lead and helped us outperform and I'll talk a little bit about that. They’ve also positioned us well to win as we go through the technology transitions that are inevitable in our industry. That's probably the new part for all of us is that, we think these capabilities will help us win in the future as well as in the past and we're going to add some new capabilities that we think help further position us for victory.

And lastly as we launch these new products, we think we can outperform in our core markets, grow faster than the market. We can increase market share, emissions regulations are still driving more content. So we will continue to grow and generate profits in our core business. While the transition occurs, we will continually invest in these new technologies, so we’re ready as markets are ready. So you will get paid as investors through the whole transition and you will get paid at the end because we will be the best positioned with the new technologies. That's kind of the investment story for Cummins. Okay?

So, let's get going. I talked about financial performance and how that's been important for us and that our capabilities have allowed us to outperform. So let me just show you a few statistics that are important to me. First is looking at how we performed in last 10 years versus the prior 10 years and operating profits as you can see from this chart, we used EBITDA here have more than tripled over that period and similarly with cash flow. So with the same comparison, 10 years ago, 10 years now, cash flow more than tripling. By the end of this year, we will have returned close to $12 billion to shareholders over the last 10 years and we’ve done that while we continue to invest both in our core business, and these new technologies. So we are investing to ensure that we stay in the lead, not just survive but move to lead and all these technologies and all of our core markets while still returning to our $12 billion and that's because of stronger operating financial performance.

Another important metric to all of us and I think those of you who have followed us for a while know this but return on capital is kind of the key metric that everyone in the leadership team knows, cares about, thinks about all the time as being important to shareholders. So this chart shows one year, three years and five years our ROIC relative to peers and as you can see continuing outperformance, same gap every period. Outperforming the peers, first quartile performance in return of capital. That's essentially our mantra around the company, must, no matter what you do you got to make sure you earn out adequate returns in your capital and that drives disciplined investment thinking throughout the company. It doesn't matter whether we’re investing in capital or new plants, a new product launch or a potential acquisition or partnership, we're thinking how does the capital get returned. Every project isn't perfect but everyone's got that on their mind when they start the investment.

Now I want to talk a little bit about our strategy, we have some updating to do after two years ago, we introduced a version of this chart two years ago, talking about what our strategy for the company is and especially how we are going to focus on growth going forward. So I want to catch you up on that. From then, there are a few changes to the chart, broadly the same. And as a quick recap if you remember we got that the black boxes are our core business, that remains our core business that is going strong, I will talk a lot more about that and those gray boxes are the capabilities that we think over more than 100 years we’ve developed to help us win our core business, position us to be a leader with our customers, position us to outperform our markets and generate strong financial performance.

I also told you that I believe those capabilities will help us in these growth areas. In fact the way we define adjacent growth for us was that we said if it leveraging these capabilities, then we will necessarily have lower risk and more advantage as we look for growth areas.

And you may remember when we first put this chart up, there were four blue boxes facility, so let me just comment on the obvious, there are only two now, right? So there are two that disappeared. We had one called distribution and the concept there was we had acquired all our North American distribution, we now had a global distribution business that we owned. Could we put other people's products through that distribution system as a way to generate growth? That was the strategic idea. And we looked at more than 200 companies, we evaluated dozens in detail. And what we found out is it's a small idea, not a big one.

So we have done a number of regional smaller deals, they're good deals, but they're just not big. So what we did is we said okay, that's part of the distribution business and strategy now, we moved it in the core business and it's off the big adjacency chart. The other one that was up there was digital telematics, digital services et cetera. That's a little differently -- we are investing significantly in those capabilities but we have since come to realize that customers now expect that as part of their core product offering. And frankly, the amount of investment we need to do, all we can do is keep up with customer expectations. That's just how it is. We are investing a lot in that area. Telematics, AI, data-enabled services, we are investing a lot, but frankly, it's customers expect all that we can do. And that's just where our competition is now. So I took it off there to say it's not really a new revenue generator, it's going to generate revenue through our core business again. It's going to make our products more competitive, stickier, it's going to make our quality improve, et cetera. All those are good things. They're just not -- they're not going to show up a separate growth. So both of those are folded into core business. So you can still see though the two areas that are up there. We are still pursuing growth in those areas. I'll talk about both, but thinking about the powertrain, what’s around the powertrain, for example, our successful transmission joint venture fits in that category. And then where we can increase participation in smaller and larger engines where we already have a strong position, and can gain advantage, our joint venture with JAC in China is an example of that, all while doing that in a disciplined way. So those things are still there.

The new technology segment is our investment in new capabilities to make sure that we have the four great ones, but what are some new technology capabilities we need in batteries, fuel cells, et cetera to make sure that we're ready for the technology transition. And we launched a new company called the Electrified Power Business unit as you know. We've now added hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen generation that so we are launching a new name. So today we're announcing we're calling our business a new name, the New Power segment. That took a lot of -- as you can guess, we hired a very expensive firm, we did not hire any firms. We brainstormed that ourselves.

In any case, the New Power segment will incorporate the investments in both those technologies. And the reason I did this sort of weird red blue box over there is because as we have gone into those technologies, we’ve realized that not only do they represent substitute opportunities, but they also represent growth opportunities. So as we acquired Hydrogenics, for example, we now have a hydrogen generation capability. We also sold 40 fuel cell powertrains to Alstom, a brand new customer. So we're seeing new customers, new applications, and even just new businesses, as we invest in this New Power segment. There's a lot of development left to go, but I just wanted to kind of position in a place that it’s substitute, but it's also new growth as we expand. I'll talk more about that.

Okay, so let's move on. Let me first talk about the point, about the core business. And just reiterate the idea that we have consistently outgrown our markets. So this chart shows versus peers, versus truck markets, versus GDP that we continue to outgrow those competitors. And I think those of you follow this know why emissions content has been a big driver. We’ve had emissions regs throughout the world, as emission regs get tougher, Cummins adds more components because a lot of our investment has been in the key technologies and components that are necessary to meet more stringent emissions hurdles while still giving good performance on fuel economy and power and all the other things that customers need to win in their business.

That same trend to make technologies more complex, meet the tougher standards has also driven increased market share, because each there is a hurdle our customers say do I know how to do that, well I have to invest more to do it, can I utilize Cummins either for components or engines or both and that’s driven up market share. Third, has been aftermarket growth, and both Tony and I will talk a little bit about this. But our aftermarket has grown at 7% annual rate for the last 10 years. So, like these other trends, our aftermarket keeps growing, the aftermarket adds better profitability, more stable growth, so that aftermarket has been a significant contributor to Cummins’ outgrowth and profitability. New partnerships, talked about the transmission JV as an example but there are others, just the transmission JV will generate $550 million roughly speaking in 2019.

And then of course North American distribution acquisitions also fell in through this period. So, acquisitions, partnerships, market share growth, content, this is what’s driven our outgrowth over the last set of years. And the point I want to make to you is those same drivers will drive outgrowth for Cummins in the future. Many of you might think well emissions are done, just turns out not really. Nearly every market that we participate in is now moving to advanced emission regs, China, India, Russia, Mexico all moving forward and the new emissions regs will drive significant more content. But even in the U.S., where we thought maybe we were getting near the end, we’ll see reg changes in 2024 and 2027. And where I thought maybe they might be relatively modest on criteria pollutants, they will not be. So the California Resources Board is driving significantly more stringent regulations and that will drive new technologies in diesel. So, you will see significant investments required in diesel and natural gas products in ‘24 and ‘27 for the U.S., same for Europe for greenhouse gases, very stringent emissions regs that will drive new technology investments. Again two of the credit of Cummins, from components and content point of view and then also driving more market share our direction.

And I would just say that the same will happen in off-highway, so I gave you some on-highway standards, off-highway now all moving towards Tier 4, Tier 5 much more stringent emissions, much more content for Cummins. And I already talked about the future partnerships and I’ll talk more about those later but those also will continue to drive above average growth for the company.

So, I want to just click in a little bit more on market share. So today Cummins sales engines, components or both to 16 of the largest truck companies in the world. So, again one way to think about that 16 of the top 20, 22% is Cummins of course is a leader in the market and these leading companies trust us, so you’re kind of built out. But that’s not the way I see it, the way I look at that is, 78% left to go. Because all those customers already trust us that we know how to deliver products to their company to make sure that they're delivered in the way that they need. I mean, let me just say a word or two about that. We sell products to commercial and industrial customers. They use that to do work. That means it has to be up all the time, all environments or they lose money. Alright, it's not just calling an Uber and getting there another way. This is costing them money. And the OEMs, their reputation is damaged, if their product is down because the suppliers’ product isn't working. So they know that it has to be there every time just as expected. So that trust has worked a lot to us. And they trust us to offer them that kind of technology to differentiate their product.

But that 78% is what I think is the opportunity for Cummins. Let me tell you why I think that's the case. So today, if I compare it to three or four meetings ago, we were talking about why we didn't think every OEM was going to backward integrate into engines. And we weren't convincing very many people at that time. Today, the exact opposite conversation is happening, because every one of our OEM is faced with a difficult set of decisions to make about where they're going to invest. For them this is where the competition sits. And we're calling case, connectivity, autonomous, safety, electrification, many -- most of them are thinking about billions of dollars investment in these kind of technologies. And frankly, a race as to whether they can win, because they now have to compete, they're wondering do I have to compete with Google and Apple and all these people in order to sell trucks.

So, it's a tough environment for them to think about investment. So, now there are choices, do I invest in the next diesel engine for 2024 or 2027? Or do I invest in these or both? And some will choose both. But many will not. So for us, what that means is an opportunity for a customer who already trusts us to deliver key technologies to ask us to help more. And I'd say that over the last several years that we've had discussions with nearly every OEM in the world, big one anyway, of those 20 that I talked about, talking about how Cummins can help them more.

In the last six months, those conversations have become more urgent, as they look at time running out to make decisions on new platforms. And that's really what drives the timing of decision, when do I have to invest in a new platform in order to meet emissions hurdle? And am I going to do it or am I not going to do it? Because if I don't start now, I won't have one. So that's kind of what's going on today. It will take a while for this all to play out because each hurdle is different and each one has a different technology position at each place. But sufficed it to say that this represents a significant market share opportunity for Cummins.

Now back to our blue squares and adjacent growth because that is a part of the growth story. We are continuing to pursue acquisitions and partnerships in that adjacent space. We have a very clear strategic focus. We are not broadly looking for acquisitions and partnerships. We know what we want to invest in, we know with who and where. And we believe that as the downturn deepens, people's willingness to partner with Cummins will grow. That's at least what's happened in every other downturn. We also hope valuations get a little more reasonable. I don't think I need to tell you the valuations have been less attractive from a buyers’ point of view over the last several years, and again, that may happen in the downturn, and it may not. What you can count on from Cummins is because we have capability to partner and work with people in a number of different ways that we will find ways to execute our strategy that are disciplined, can drive ROIC and still get us to the strategic ground we want to get to, even if it takes more time rather than less. But we are pursuing those adjacencies. And you know that some of those that we have done, so you got a sense of what we will do. The transition JV I mentioned, the JAC partnership I talked about and then acquisitions in technology areas, battery -- a couple of battery companies relatively small but brought capabilities in that we needed. So we have those great capabilities built over 100 years that are very difficult to copy. Much more difficult to copy than buying a battery company. But we were able to get some new electrochemistry capabilities, battery management system capabilities by doing an acquisition, same in fuel cells. Just finished the acquisition of Hydrogenics, very capable company in fuel cell stacks, having fuel cells stakes especially targeting commercial and industrial customers. Because again, the design of a commercial and industrial stack is likely to be different than a passenger car stack. And this company has done a lot of development in the commercial space so we got technologies that are relevant there. And we with that acquisition, moved up our capabilities significantly.

So those are the kinds of things we're doing. We're looking for more in those blue boxes. We have been active in conversations now for several years. Everyone who we want to partner with knows we want to partner with them. So it's just a question of whether or not we can find the space in between where both of us feel like it serves our shareholders well. Alright, so we are active on that. That's the key point to make to you there.

Okay, so I want to talk about new technologies a little more. And I want to put a little bit more meat behind my point that I think Cummins will not only be active in these new technologies, but that we will end up the powertrain leader now through the transition and at the end of the transition.

So why do I think that? So this chart is talking a little bit about what the speed and differences across the world might happen in this technology transition. So, think -- just think for a minute about technology transitions that have happened in other industries or in our industries that require infrastructure and regulations to support them, and how long they took? Natural gas might be an example and natural gas has been more attractive than diesel from a energy content versus price point of view for some time. Why aren't natural gas vehicles everywhere? You have this whole chicken and egg problem, you put the gas out before people have the engines, et cetera. There's just a lot of challenges to move technology through an infrastructure kind of change. And so that's why I put infrastructure as one of the pacing factors.

A lot of infrastructure has to be built. And somebody has to build it before the market is there or the market doesn't go or there's kind of again back and forth chicken, egg. This will take some time. And especially for those countries and regions, which don't like to spend a lot of money on infrastructure, say the U.S., for example. And if you think about regions like China, where they spend infrastructure money more rapidly, we will see faster movement there.

Similarly, with regulations, on the one hand emissions regulations are driving faster change and these technologies. On the other hand, the regulations aren't really aligned. You don't see strong alignment across countries, even across regions. Most of the regs that are driving people to electrified buses today, which are one of the probably the fastest moving markets are driven by cities. Individual cities. So, these are not aligned regs and if you really want technology change to occur from a broad infrastructure point of view aligned regs really help and we just don't have that today. Technology maturity of course is moving quickly and these technologies have come a long way in the last 10 years, but they are not ready in many of the applications that we participated. Again, these are customers that must carry their load every day all the way to the endpoint, can't go two-thirds of the way and take a stop, got to go all the way, because other guys are waiting for your Doritos or whatever you’re getting delivered to your house. I only joke about that because a friend of mine is teenaged actually ordered one bag of Doritos while he was watching a video from Amazon and he got it at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Yes. They were really -- I hope they were good Doritos. Point is that this technology change is happening and it's exciting, but it's not really there yet, and it’s still coming step-by-step. And then economics I mean most of these applications are not in the money by chunk today. Doesn't mean they won't be but they're not in the money, meaning if they're not subsidized they're not going, right. So, all that just needs, it’s just going to take time. It doesn't mean I don't believe, I definitely believe, it’s inevitable. It's going to happen. And I think it’s going to better for all of us from an emissions point of view, from an energy point of view. It's going to be better, but it's going to take time and it’s going to vary place-by-place, application-by-application.

And in this chart let me just give you a -- we created simulations in our company to say under different scenarios. What rates are things going to substitute for each other? How fastest will buses move? We took all of our big markets around the world and said when do we see natural gas, hybrids, EVs, fuel cells, when it’s all going to go and we did a lots of scenarios and we blended them and we did all kinds of stuff and took the board through it and a lot of other companies have done the same thing. So, I don't mean to put these numbers up as the definitive numbers because 2030 is far enough, we actually did ours out to 2050 and I’ll start to get a blurry eye at 2050, but just illustratively, let me to show you what this might say.

On the left-hand column is global commercial vehicle. So, think all trucks and buses across the world commercial vehicles 2018 to 2030, the black is diesel, gray is natural gas and red is xEV meaning it’s EV or range-extended so things like hybrids, so all those kind of EV and EV derivatives. So even out in 2030, diesel is still the same size. Meaning if what I said is true that I'm still there, I'm gaining share, Diesel is still going to represent a growth there for me, even though the overall market isn't growing.

What's more, natural gas which we're a significant player in may play a decent size of role. It's not clear yet whether natural gas goes or hybrid goes and that will depend a lot in fact on what California does, not only but a lot on that. But you can see, there is a significant shift here, but it’s not 90%. And then let's go over the business market again, which is probably the most attractive market today for EVs and versions of EVs and you can see it indeed in the red a lot of that's in China by the way that red today is in China. China has moved very quickly in buses. And then out in 2030, still significant, but nearly half, 45% or so in the stimulation of powertrains and buses in 2030, purchase in 2030 are still internal combustion engines either diesel or natural gas. And by the way, just to give a brought, so those columns are about 5% of what the total commercial vehicle markets is. So, buses, well transitioning faster, are still relatively small part of the total volume done in commercial vehicles just to give you again round fingers.

And then you can see now North American heavy-duty truck same story, moving a lot slower. And again, we don't have fuel cells on here, but my own personal view is that fuel cells will make a bigger penetration than that by then because people will start trying the, we will see. So this is all, we don't know exactly what's going to happen. The important story I want to make to you is that there is going to be -- while there is going to be fast changes in subs markets, some applications, some regions, overall step back from the whole thing, it's going to be relatively slow. And so who cares. What I think a slow transition does is favors incumbents. Because who can last this long? You have a VC funded company that's a single technology provider. You get to sell 1,000 buses for the next 10 years. Good on you. It's going to be a tough road. It's going to be hard to survive at that time. But if you're selling diesel and natural gas you're growing share, you will make it all the way through. What's more, you're a company that sells trucks and you want to know who am I going to bring in to provide my batteries? So I am doing a prototype of the show or I got 30 to sell, I'll take anybody. But if I actually have to make them for real, I want somebody that I know can live in the commercial vehicle market.

So what the slow and very transition gives us the opportunity to do is to we may not be first to market in every case but we will be ready with the product when the market is there. We don't have to be ready with the product 10 years before the market is there, we can be ready when it's there, when the customer wants to put a real product in. We can even pass over the prototype stage where they want to put one to show, because actually that doesn't make any money anyway. We can be ready with when it's time to be ready. That's the opportunity that I think for Cummins.

Okay, so let's talk a little bit about what we've done. Again because I do believe by the way this technology transition is inevitable, it's beneficial and it's inevitable. So we will be helping it occur. We will be winning through it but we will be investing at a pace relevant to the market, right. So let's talk about that. So we talked a couple of years ago when we came here and said, we're going to have a Cummins electric powertrain and we're going to have it in a bus. In fact, we had already been talking to GILLIG, said we're going to have a GILLIG bus in operation when we come and talk to you next, and indeed we do. That's the one up in the upper right. That's a GILLIG bus with a Cummins electrified powertrain in Santa Monica.

If you haven't been to Santa Monica I recommend rather going to Santa Monica and riding on this bus or just going to Santa Monica would also be very good. Anyway, it's in its operation, it's 150 miles range. It's earning revenue for the customers, a real one. Like it's not a EV bus it doesn't actually do what it needs to do. It actually does what it needs to do. It's a great, great bus. And again, we designed that electric powertrain for a commercial vehicle from the beginning. It was meant to do what a bus does, it's got a terrific battery in it, it's got an e-drive system, which is where we take in the transmission, the motor, the power electronics and put them in one box which means it takes a lot less space, a lot less weight in the vehicle, more space for seats, more space to operate your bus like a normal bus. All that was done because we thought about the actual application before we started. So that's where that bus is. And what's more we built a scalable architecture of our electric system meaning that as we do more versions of electrified powertrains, we can reuse that same architecture be it fuel cells, be it electrified powertrains, be it hybrids, we can reuse a lot of the architecture. So again thinking ahead, thinking about commercial and industrial powertrains. And then so just in terms of leveraging across architectures, the lower one is our hydrogen fuel cell driven truck, which we just took down to the NACV Conference, the trust conference in Atlanta. We showed this vehicle. So this is our start of taking those Hydrogenics’ fuel cells and starting to put them in the commercial and industrial applications with Cummins customers. Again they had already been selling fuel cells to commercial and industrial customers so the transition was not nearly as challenging as we had from Brammo and some of the others but we’re often running on that today and we’re able to use some of our own electric system.

So these are products that are actually in the market today, they will be increasing into the market. So next time I see you, for example, we’ll have much more expand availability in more buses and in more markets. We’ll have pickup and delivery applications. So, we’ll have a next generation of battery coming up before we meet again, we’ll have a new system built around that battery that will be ideal for pickup and delivery vehicles. We’ll have mini excavators with our powertrains in them, we’ll have fuel cell trains in Europe. I mentioned before that we had growth opportunities. So by acquiring Hydrogenics and gaining fuel cells we now have an order from Alstom, we got first order from Alstom in a long, long time, so new customer, 40 fuel cell powertrains. Again 40 is not going to change the company’s future, but it’s a really good start from a company that we acquired just a few months ago in a real application. So these things are going and we are in them as they move.

And then we’ll also have solid oxide fuel cells for datacenter, we will have a datacenter order from a customer that’s my -- saying it now, we don’t have the order yet, but I’m highly confident we will, that we’ll use solid oxide fuel cells to power the datacenter. So, we are moving in fuel cells just to be clear. We’ll also have the largest hydrogen generation station maybe in the world, but certainly in North America using a renewable energy and electrolyzer built by Hydrogenics. So all these things are coming, again it’s exciting to me and it’s both the combination of the fact that it’s relatively small in the grand scheme of things and it’s really exciting because it’s moving in some spaces both and that’s kind of the hard thing to get your mind around but that’s actually what’s happening. And I think for Cummins it positions us to win.

In this New Power segment, we will spend $500 million or so in losses and investments over the next three years. So same kind of number as I gave before on the Electrified Power, our estimate for the next three years is $500 million in the losses for this division. Again I’m calling it losses because a lot of it is investments in new products and technology that’s going to show up in the P&L as a loss. They’re investments in the technology, but they’re going to show up as losses, right. And again Tony and Mark will give you some more numbers around that.

So, again let me just summarize what I was trying to get at there that we intend to -- we lead today in commercial and industrial powertrains. We intend to stay focused on the commercial and industrial powertrains and we intend to lead through the transition and at the end of the transition. And we think we’re best positioned to do that. We have same power, we have the capabilities that we are relevant to the future. We’re adding technology capabilities as we need them and frankly they’re relatively easy to put in the company that feels like their core mission is innovation. It's not difficult to convince Jim Fier and his technical colleagues that we should be working on batteries too. They're excited to work on batteries.

So it's in our company, that's an easy thing to do. We're going to leverage those key capabilities to make sure that we help our customers succeed and be their best powertrain partner. Because as they make these decisions in the future which are not easy to make, what they need to know is do I -- by partnering with Cummins, do I put myself in difficulty, do I lose competitive position?

So if we say we're always going to be your best powertrain supplier, we will offer you diesel, natural gas, we will offer your components for your powertrains, we will offer you new technologies, you get to use Cummins as you wish and they feel like we're helping them win and that's what we’ve built. That's exactly the reputation we've built over the last 100 years. Then they're going to partner with us more. We're going to see more from them in the next 20 years, than we saw in the last 20.

And I think we'll be able to invest in our R&D. Our R&D investment is going to go up. No question. But we're able to invest at a pace that's relevant to the market, which means that, but because we keep improving operating performance we will be able to generate strong profitability throughout the transition period. We will pay you dividends and share repurchases, we’ll generate strong process. We are committed to the same profit numbers as we've always been committed to, growing profit sheet cycle, generating strong cash flow, returning cash to shareholders, while we're doing this.

So you'll get the opportunity to invest in a company that's going to have the best technologies to address climate change and other things in our markets. And also, you're going to get paid the whole way. That's really the unique proposition I think Cummins offers to an investor. And again, we will hit a stronger peak in the next peak than we hit in the last. 2019, this is about what we think we will finish the year much stronger than previous peak. And when I draw this chart for you in two years, hopefully at the end of the downturn, the peak will be higher.

So we will continue to deliver outstanding financial performance and none of that's going to change. We're going to continue to drive strong cash flow and return cash to shareholders, none of that's going to change. Today, of course, we are focused. We are facing a cyclical downturn. Tony will talk a lot about what he's doing to get the company ready for the downturn. And we've been expecting it. Those of you listen to our calls, know Rich has been talking about it for a while. So we're not surprised. Nothing is new about this downturn. We know how to manage through these.

Every one of these leaders here has been through one or several. I stopped counting because it's embarrassing how many I've been through. But this is a highly capable and committed group, meaning they know what to do when the downturn comes, and they're willing to do it. And the willingness part is as important as they knowing what to do, because there are some tough decisions to make but you got to make them.

The thing we will not do during the downturn is we will not cut our investments in the key technologies that are going to help us win in the future. And the reason we don't have to do that is because they’re operating and financial positions are strong. We don't have to do that and we will not, which means when the downturn is over and we're coming out, we're going to come out ahead of other people. We're going to have launched more new products in the downturn. We're going to have more technologies ready, both in the traditional powertrains and the new powertrains. So as we come out, we're going to shoot even further ahead of competitors and more of those OEM partners are going to say, I better use yours, that’s what we are planning to happen and that’s what we expect to happen that’s what happened in the past.

So Tony will talk about what the specifics of what we're talking about. And before I ask Tony to come up I just want to remind everybody that Tony has been working with the company for more than 30 years now. He looks young at least to me but he has been with the company more than 30 years. He's worked in nearly every one of our businesses and most of our regions around the world, so he is someone with a broad set of experiences. He's worked closely with me and with Rich from the leadership team for more than 10 years. And as Rich retired and Tony picked up, the transition has been frankly a nonevent. The two of them worked really well together while Rich was here. Tony came right into the planning process for next year, which of course involves this downturn and picked up right where Rich left off. I mean for Cummins we are very fortunate to have a set of leaders like that where someone with Rich’s capability and experience can leave and Tony can pick up and we don't really see that big a difference. We miss Rich but frankly, from an operating point of view Tony just made it look like he never left which is pretty remarkable.

So let me just have Tony come up then and take you through what he is planning.

Tony Satterthwaite

Good morning, everyone. Very glad to be here. For those of you who don’t know me, Tom and I have been on the leadership team for 10 years. I have been with [Audio Gap] many familiar faces and many new ones. In my career at Cummins, I started in the engine business. I worked in Europe. I worked in Singapore. I've also -- I ran the PowerGen business for a couple of years and most recently was running the distribution business and just to go over literally a month ago in the COO role. So given our new naming thing I guess you can call me the new guy running the old power businesses if you want to figure out where I’m. We're very aware of the current environment we are in and we are confident in our ability and approach to navigating through the cycles.

We have been through these downturns before. The leadership team knows what to do. I've led a number of our businesses through a number of these downturns and our team has as well. I would just point out that we have 250 years of Cummins experience on the leadership team as well as some key additions from the outside. So it is a well seasoned, well experienced team. And as much as Tom was kind to me I also think the team has been outstanding. The transition is really because the whole team -- the game plan has not changed from when Rich was here to when I took over and we continue to go.

If you divide this chart in half this is the 10 year period over which Tom started, and said, we tripled EBITDA and more than tripled cash flow over the second 10 year period from the first 10 year period in this chart. And we did it managing through the cycles.

And so as Tom said from cycle-to-cycle, we grow revenue and profits and we primarily do that through increasing emissions content, growing our aftermarket, diversification and adding new markets. And as Tom said also as well as increasing share which is clearly the toughest of all those things to do.

During the downturn, within the cycle, we improve the business every cycle by restructuring wherever we can and continuing to invest in the future and never skimping on our future investments, while we try to find ways to run the business better. And what tends to happen is when we come out of a downturn we accelerate very quickly. In those times we grow profits faster than revenue as things are picking up. And that's been a characteristic of us as we've gone through different cycles.

To continue just putting the context, I want to provide a market roundup and a quick summary of where we see our markets today. Overall, we see the majority of our markets above replacement demand. Many of them are peaked in the first half of 2019. And we have already seen several start to weaken in the second half. So starting at the top and working your way across the chart, you have written more about the North American truck market than I'm willing to talk about here. So we'll just leave that one and say we all know it's peaking. We all know it's probably going to be down next year. We can spend a lot of time talking about how much but we know the North American truck market will be down next year.

China construction, let me turn to that. That surprised us for the last two years now with multiple years of record production of excavators. We had started to see some weakness in the third quarter and we think that it might be the weakest selling season next year than we've seen in a couple of years.

Demand in the China medium-duty and heavy-duty truck markets has remained strong and stable this year. We are past the peak, but 2019 for us China was a little better than we expected. We are expecting it to decline a bit going into next year.

Global mining markets have mostly recovered from the bust we saw after the end of the mining super cycle but we're not seeing significant acceleration in those markets. They're actually doing quite well. PowerGen markets are varied. The data centers are very strong. Prime power demand is low, standard backup Genset demand is relatively strong in North America, but it's been slow in China and India.

India truck demand was very strong in the beginning of the year, but it deteriorated rapidly in the second half due to credit issues in the broader economy. And finally, the North American oil and gas market, which was very strong in 2018 and early ‘19, has deteriorated rapidly. And we don't see any immediate sign of a pickup in North American oil and gas.

So in summary, most of the markets in which we participate have either peaked or are on their way down. And you know from our guidance that revenue will be down double-digits in the fourth quarter. And we expect revenue will also be down in 2020. And just as in prior cycles, we have a plan to not only manage through it, but deliver on our track record of increasing profitability.

We've already begun executing this plan and I'll share some more details around that on the next slide. But before I do that, and I know it’s a slide you all want to jump to, I just want to give you a minute and give you an analogy about the way we think about downturns. And the analogy comes from motor racing. So those of you who know motor racing, when they're racing, when the green flag is out, everyone's racing, running as hard as they can. That's how we feel when markets are strong. And then the yellow flag comes out for some reason in a race. And all the race teams start to think about pitting. So getting into a pit stop, get new tires, get full of fuel, fix anything wrong with the car, so that you can get back out there and get racing hard.

And frankly, in many of our operations, this is exactly how we view the downturn. We view it like the yellow flag is out, right? We take the advantage of the downturn to fix things that are broken to make improvements, to upgrade equipment, to upgrade facilities. Because when things are going strong, we don't have time to do those things. We need to run hard. We need to keep up with our OEMs. And we need to deliver when times are good. So we take the opportunity of the downturn like a pit stop.

And so that's what we've done, that's what we're doing, right? We took -- we're taking this opportunity to restructure the business. We started this work earlier this year. We've had a plan going all year with Rich as he's left. As Tom said, we have not missed to be. We've been preparing all year for this. We are going to take out between $250 million and $300 million of costs through a comprehensive company-wide approach. And we're going to manage decremental EBITDA margins to 25% in our base business.

We have already initiated a number of actions, there's a whole range of actions that are under our way. I'll just go over some of these at the top level. We've adjusted production to demand at our manufacturing facilities, cutting contingent labor, flexing down overall, reducing shifts, reducing over time. We are flexing all discretionary costs down pretty broadly. We've kicked off a series of restructuring projects that are much more focused in individual businesses and individual opportunities. We've exited some non-profitable businesses. And we'll continue to look and take action on those as we go forward. And we've also launched a pretty significant transformation around our North American distribution business, which we'll talk more about later. But that's a significant opportunity you've seen in distribution. We've improved results this year. But we've gotten more excited about what that business can deliver. And we're looking on a pretty comprehensive program to get that business to what we call our full potential.

The vast majority of all these actions except the distribution transformation should complete by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

And remember, our goal is not just to take out costs, but to make structural improvement to the ways we operate, to improve the overall health of the company and prepare us better for when volumes come back.

So that's how we're handling the current situation. Let me now turn and give a little more technicolor on the key capabilities, which Tom touched on but I think are critical for our current and long-term success. So I'm going to go through each of these four key capabilities technology leadership, scale advantage, the distribution network and our partnerships and customers. And give you some examples of how we're turning these capabilities into advantages for our customers.

Our technology leadership starts with our engineers and world class technical centers all over the world who support and work with our customers every day. Their skills allow us to build great products for our customers in a number of different applications for different purposes. And the point I want you to remember here is our technical capability is both broad and deep. We have nearly 11,000 technical employees worldwide, of which almost 8,000 work in our R&D function. But more interestingly, and the team that I've worked with most closely over the last couple years, we have 2,000 engines who work with our customers every day, helping them optimize the performance of their equipment, and also helping them improve the uptime and durability of their equipment.

And that gives us a huge advantage in terms of customer engagement and customer intimacy.

And our leadership allows us to provide customers the right powertrain solution for their application, ensuring each of our customers is equipped with the right technology at the right time to get their jobs done.

So how big is this? We thought in many ways we could try to explain the size of this. But let me give you two interesting statistics. In 2019, so far this year, we have approved 1,500 new engine installations in different pieces of OEM equipment. And it turns out that number is a pretty consistent number over the past couple of years. We've also received over 100 new engine certifications from the EPA and CARB in 2019 and an equivalent number from regulatory authorities outside the U.S. So 400 new engine certifications from regulatory authorities around the world. And this breadth and depth of capability allows us to have an industry leading portfolio of products.

And so let me share some examples -- you can see the breadth and you know the breadth, so let me share some examples about the depth. We continue to investment and innovate in diesel, right? We launched this year our X15, we now have three versions of the X15, the efficiency line, the productivity line and performance line. When combined with our Eaton-Cummins joint venture, Endurant transmission, right, we’ve offered a new X15 which gives 5% improvement in fuel economy for heavy-duty trucks. We talked about the X12 engine and its market leading power to weight ratio. We now have a launch partner in North America and we will be taking that product to market together with our Endurant Eaton-Cummins joint venture transmission.

The picture on the bottom is an integrated system which we will launch in a couple of years. It’s a optimization between the turbo charger and the after treatment in a way that only Cummins can do. And you get three significant benefits for our customers from this integration. First of all, the close coupling and better packaging allows us to manage thermal performance much more effectively which improves NOx conversion, which of course is a big deal for all of our customers and for us and also reduces fuel consumption. So significant technology opportunity for our components business.

You’ll see the large Genset earlier this year, we launched the HSK78 natural gas generator. It’s a 2 megawatt natural gas generator which allows us to sell the new applications that are becoming more interesting as utilities worry about how to support renewable heavy grids and what’s the right backup strategy for renewable heavy grid. That’s exactly where this Genset plays, good opportunity, brand new product, brand new Genset for us.

And then finally BP74E battery pack, this is a battery pack that we use in the GILLIG bus that Tom showed you, it has best-in-class energy density and the point of Tom made it is designed to perform in commercial vehicle environments which have higher requirements for reliability and durability and operate under more severe duty cycles than typical pass-car battery system. And so remember our strategy in products is to offer market leading components to our customers. And then when we integrate those components into Cummins system we deliver even more value. And remember at the end of the day, whether it’s a component or a system, our goal is always to give our OEM customers market leading equipment performance, which allows them to gain share and allows us to grow our business and gain share ourselves. It’s all about making our OEM customers as competitive as they can be.

And one of the things that allows us to do that cost effectively is our scale. And so, we produced 1.3 million engines in 2018 between 2.7 and 17 liters and the only thing I have to say is no one else is even close, right? This scales a huge advantage for Cummins. It allows us to invest more in R&D, it allows us to drive cost down but most interestingly about the scale is not what it is but where it comes from.

And so the next chart shows really how our scale advantages developed. The numbers you see in wide over the regions are the number of engines we assemble in each of those regions. So just examples 460,000 engines assembled in the U.S. last year. The circles show the percentage of engines in that region that are sold to customers in the same region. So 92% of the engines we assembled in the U.S. are sold to customers in the U.S. And so what you see from this is our global scale comes from significant regional market positions. We are big players in big markets. And that gives us a huge scale opportunity. But even more important than just the assembly scale is our purchasing network. And so what these circles on this chart show is the percentage of purchased parts, right, that are procured in the region where those engines are assembled.

So just to be clear, 81% of the parts we procure to assemble engines in the U.S. or in North America, sorry, come from North America. 95% of the components we produce for engines built in China are procured in China. And remember, we were one of the first company to go overseas and globally source components in China and India, and many other low cost countries. We've now moved into the second stage of that effort and we're now getting the best suppliers around the world to come work with us locally, so that we can mitigate trade constraints and mitigate trade friction, right, by purchasing and procuring in the same region where we're building our products.

And this, of course, also makes us incredibly attractive to OEM customers, who worry about global strategies. Can I work with a company, who can support me in China, in India and Europe, in the U.S.? And who is that company? And that company is Cummins? And finally, this has been one of the ways we've worked all year to mitigate the impact of tariffs. We’ve said publicly, our tariff impact was about $150 million. And through moving things around in our network, we've been able to mitigate approximately a third of that, right, which I think has been an excellent outcome, as we think about how do we manage ourselves in a increasingly trade constrained world.

So our product leadership does not end after we design or build our product. The ability to service and support our products is absolutely key to our customer success. And the thing you need to know about our customer support network is it's big. It's capable. It has a legacy of application and customer intimacy, and it's extremely difficult to replicate, right? We are getting advantage today and in the future through digital products, Tom talked about how we've moved our digital business into kind of the core of our business. And we're using digital tools and digital capabilities more and more to support customers and add value in a way customers want.

Let me just give you one simple example. We have an immediate assessment tool, which now allows our service network to triage a customer that comes in, right, with electronic tools and we can triage the vast majority of our products in 15 minutes or less. And we can give that customer a problem diagnosis, a list of likely parts needed for the repair and an estimate of when we can do that work within 15 minutes. That may not sound very good, but I would challenge you how quickly can you get that done at your car dealer, right? And I would say that that is at least 2 to 3 hours quicker than what has historically been the norm in our industry. This is a big way where we're adding productivity and adding value to our customers by being able to get them back on the road quicker and quicker.

And the last thing I'd like to remind you about our support network is as we introduce new technologies, our network already knows the customers and applications and we know how to do the work. So as we introduced EVs or fuel cell bus, we have 6,000 Cummins technicians, and 32,000 diesel technicians -- 32,000 dealer technicians that we can train and equip and get to work on our customers’ product. So, yes, that bus in Santa Monica is supported by our distribution business in California. And the customer feels really good about that because they know that support networks from the other buses they have. And frankly, as we talk to customers, this is becoming a bigger and bigger deal, not the technology but the support and we have the support.

So, let me move on and just show you this chart. This is in many ways to you I think somewhat of a new chart, so let me explain. The size of the circles represent the relative size of each of these segments on Cummins’ overall revenue, right? And so, all of the segments are first-fit and then you see the aftermarket as a separate segment. So the first thing I'd like to point out to you is the aftermarket is approximately 30% of our revenues across Cummins. And I know that's a new number for many of you, something we have not talked about very often before.

So I'd just like to say that, as Tom said, that aftermarket has grown at a 7% CAGR over the last 10 years, the strong performance of the distribution business has allowed us to capture that growth, together with share and all the first-fit segments that put population into the market. It's is a significant business. It's growing and it's very possible. And then the 70%, the point I'd make you is it is more diversified than it ever has been and in particular I'd like to make -- be clear that the North American heavy-duty first-fit business is now less than 20% of Cummins’ overall revenues. And I know when I started at Cummins over 30 years ago, that was something over 60%. So, that's been a significant diversification. And we enter this downturn more diversified than we have ever been in terms of customers. And many of our partnerships in this segment are longstanding and deep and we continue to add value to these partners in new and distinct ways, which keep the partnerships strong. And in addition, some of the diversification we had has led to new partnerships and new product and let me just mention a couple of things that I think was said before, we have a new joint venture with JAC in China, which gives us a new access into the light-duty market in China, that also gives us share opportunities in medium and heavy-duty. Ashok Leyland in India will be a new customer for complete after-treatment systems to reach BS VI in India. And in the off-highway space with our new Stage V product in Europe, we have won significant new business with JCB along with other customers.

So, these are all just a couple of new customers that we've got as we continue to diversify and grow our business.

So, I talked about how we're leveraging those four capabilities for what we have today but these capabilities are also going to be critical for growth in the future, and for increasing profitability. And so, these four capabilities also underpin our view of our opportunities in the future. So, let me start by saying how we see us outgrowing our end market. We talk about this story a lot, it’s about emissions, I won't hit it too hard. We've talked about it. There are still legs left in the emission story, right?

China and India alone we're projecting a $600 million content opportunity between now and 2022, with the introduction of NS VI in China BS VI in India, significant opportunity for the components business. On the right-hand side, the three charts represent the percentage of the off -- of those different off-highway markets that are in leading emissions, which we would call Tier 4 final or Stage V versus lagging emissions. What you need to know is those three bubbles represent about $5 billion of our revenue and only 30% of it today is in a leading emissions market, 70% of that business has the potential and quite frankly the need to move to lower emissions. There are active conversations in India and in China to move off-highway and PowerGen to new emissions levels, China S1 emissions and India CPCB IV are coming and after that high horsepower off-highway business is going to move quickly to more and more emissions content. This will be both a content growth opportunity and another share opportunity for us.

The second way we're going to outgrow our markets is in the aftermarket. So all this content, all this share also fuels the aftermarket. Let me start with just a quick description of the chart on the left. The chart on the left shows the growth in engine population in the North American truck market over the past 24 years. We have increased the active population of engines in North American truck market by 3.9 million units over the last 24 years. That’s a significant -- that's the most important reason why aftermarket is strong, right? Globally, we estimate about 10 million active unit -- Cummins units working around the world driving our aftermarket. And of course our aftermarket growth is by three things; more active engines; more populations; more aftermarket opportunity. That’s pretty simple.

Our projections are the active engine population is continuing to grow and will continue to grow into the future. Second thing is complexity. As we add content, as we add complexity that gives more opportunity for aftermarket revenues. So as we add fuel systems, as we had turbos, as we add after-treatment, and we offer new services in overhauls and our filtration business, all these are more opportunities to grow the aftermarket. And finally, don't forget the tail on the aftermarket is quite long, right. We still have engines that were built in the 1980s that we are making good aftermarket money on today. Many customers take their equipment a very long time and those are very profitable and exciting engines to be working on.

So the aftermarket is going to help us outgrow markets. And then Tom talked about growth and he talked about some of the specific things, I’m going to give you a little more detail here and Tom tends to talk strategy all the time, I like to talk facts and figures. It's kind of a good partnership but we just kind get along this way pretty well. But -- and some of you may be wondering, yes, but every single electric drive system you sell that's one less diesel engine you are going to sell and I would like to give you a few examples of how I think that's actually not going to be the case.

So let me start, Tom talked about hydrogen production. What you see the drawing of there is a electrolyzer. An electrolyzer is a device that takes energy and water and produces hydrogen and oxygen. That’s the first step in the hydrogen economy and that picture represents a project that we are currently working on in Canada with our partner Air Liquide, right, which is a 20 megawatt electrolyzer plant built on the Hydrogenics technology, the highest power density, smallest footprint megawatt scale electrolyzer in the world.

Air Liquide was an investor in Hydrogenics and as we bought the company they have rolled their investment and they are now a partner with us as we work to grow the hydrogen business and grow the fuel cell production business.

Next picture, moving clockwise, the Purolator step van. Tom talked about pickup and delivery is a real opportunity for electric vehicles but just remember the vast majority of those vehicles today are gasoline engine powered, not diesel engine powered. So that’s a growth opportunity for Cummins that doesn't take a away from our diesel business. The mini excavator, you see the next photograph is an active project we're working on. Today those mini excavators are powered by diesel engines below our range. We don't sell those engines today, we don't make those engines. And so all that growth opportunity is real growth for Cummins, not substitution.

And then finally another project that’s very close to becoming commercial is yard spotters, battery-electric yard spotter. You would argue this one is definitely substitution to which I would agree. But then e-drive, the electric pack that we sell instead of a diesel engine is multiples of revenue of the diesel engine itself. So though it’s substitution it is net positive, net growth for Cummins. So all these opportunities are there. Tom talked about trains, I don't have a picture up there, but these fuel cell trains are quite exciting. These are commuter trains where the fuel cell is providing the entire motor power and hotels as they call it power to the train, we have orders for 40 of these. This is a new and exciting opportunity, brand new growth. Overall, if you look at the rail and trains business, we've been growing significantly over the last couple years with our QSK95 Tier 4 final engine in the charger passenger locomotives here in the U.S. But this whole train business or locomotive is a big growth opportunity for us, we're very excited.

So let me just end by saying as we come out of this downturn we have every intention of continuing to expand margins as we have done with every other upturn, right. First of all, I want to talk about the North American distribution transformation. We've seen improved results this year, I was running the business this year. We were quite excited by what we saw and we stepped back and asked ourselves so how good do we think this business could be? And the answer we got was a lot better than it is now and so we’ve kicked off a pretty comprehensive transformation effort to make this business into a truly world-class performing business from a financial perspective. We are not going to get that done by the first quarter of 2020, I said that already but I need to say it again just in case. But it is an effort we are moving at with pace and with aggression and we're very excited about how that's going to help us as we come out of the downturn.

I talked about the aftermarket and how that will continue to grow even through the downturn that will help support margins and then as we come out of the downturn we will leverage that and grow margins as well. And then finally, the things that we do every time in a downturn, we lower material costs and most importantly we leverage volume on the way up. And we have every intention of doing that this time, so that not only are we working to make sure that the current trough we're entering is better than the prior trough, we're planting the seeds to make sure that the next peak is better than the prior peak.

And so let me just close by saying we are well positioned for continued success as a company. We are going to continue to deliver on our commitments to you as one of our key stakeholders and we're going to continue to manage our business for improved results. We're ready for the markets that are coming at us. We have many opportunities to develop new partnerships with customers and I think Tom's description of how the potential threat of vertical integration is changing is real and it is happening now and I think that's a huge opportunity for us as we look to the future.

So Cummins is well positioned. I appreciate your time. We are now going to take a short break, 15 minute break before Mark closes with the numbers you've all been waiting for. So thank you very much.

Mark Smith

Okay, great. Good morning, everybody. And it's great to see some familiar faces here today. We've heard some strategy language. We've heard some operations language. Now we'll talk some financial language and hopefully you'll leave here pretty clear about what our objectives are.

Obviously, you’ll leave here with the impression that driving cycle over cycle improvement in performance is critical. It's a very big focus of all of the leadership team and many people across the company, and we have transformed our performance. On the left hand side here you can see our earnings per share during successive down cycles. And the way that we have really driven improvement in the down cycles is ongoing improvement in the business over time, strengthening our leadership position, driving up margins and then acting aggressively and swiftly when we see that our markets are turning down, and our markets are turning down, in fact have turned down as we stand here in the fourth quarter.

And as you heard from Tony, we've got a plan to deal with this downturn, $250 million to $300 million of cost savings. I'll put those in the context of our guidance for next year, our margin guidance, so you can all leave here clear, but this a big focus of the company.

So, we're not only focused around cost reduction when we go into a downturn but as Tom and Tony said, we're focused on positioning the company to strengthen our leadership position as we come out of the down cycle. So, let's not underestimate the importance of cutting those costs as we enter the down turn. And I know that sometime downturns can create some uncertainty, but with uncertainty can come opportunity. I vividly remember Tom and I attending a lunch with investors here early in 2016 when we were repeatedly asked, could we ever get our earnings per share back to $9 a share, and here we sit this year with EPS almost at $15 with a pretty tough fourth-quarter thrown into the mix.

So, how would we deliver this in performance? Well, there have been a number of factors driving improvement over time but the half of our financial model is disciplined investment, as we already heard, return on invested capital is our principal financial metric. Our goal is to deliver first quartile performance and we have done that, and not only that, we sustained our performance advantage compared to our peer group, consistently delivering 400 basis points to 500 basis points of performance advantage and we’ve converted those strong returns into stronger operating cash flow.

Running on the left-hand side of the chart, you can see we’re consistently running at less than a $1 billion of operating cash flow per year figure and this year we will touch on almost $3 billion, not only increased -- our sales have grown, but as our margins have grown, as we’ve grown profitably that’s increased our operating cash flow as a percentage of sales.

One great thing about generating lots of real cash is that I don't have to spend a lot of time creating exotic metrics that Tom had talked about imagining a cost structure that we don't have in our business. And we’ve used that cash flow in a number of ways, I will talk to all of them, but a key has been that we've increased the level of cash returned to shareholders over time. And here you can see the cash returned to investors in successive three year period, starting in 2008 through 2010, $800 million and in the circles below the bar chart that’s percent of operating capital flow. So, we've increased the amount of cash returned to shareholders and we've increased the percent of our operating cash flow. And as Tom described, we've more than tripled the operating cash flow of the business over time. We've increased the cash to shareholders by more than 6x, that includes a forecast to this year but I think we will be pretty close to those numbers. And how we’ve done that? We've done that through buying back stock and increasing dividends. We've reduced our share count by 21% since 2008 at an average share price of $122, nicely below where we are today and we've grown our dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 21% placing Cummins in the top decile of the S&P 500 and first among peers.

And we’ve done all the cash returns to the business -- cash return to the shareholders while investing in our business. Here again you can see a combination of capital investments and our research and engineering over the same successive three year periods. And we’ve been running since 2011 three year periods at just above $4 billion. We’ve been able to keep the amount of capital invested in our business, capital expenditures roughly level over these periods through process improvements, productivity gains, even while our revenues have grown by about $5 billion and we’ve increased our investment in engineering to fund the growth in those products and fund the investment in those products that will deliver the future profitable growth, such as the new after treatment systems that will deliver that $600 million of incremental revenue in China and India, the new HSK78 liter engine in our power systems business, expansion of our transmissions business over time, and of course reinvestments in new technologies.

So, key takeaway, grown the cash of the business, increased return to shareholders and positioning the company for a stronger future.

Let’s take a step back just look at how we’ve deployed cash across the last cycle, so looking for the years 2016 to 2019, we deployed over $11 billion of cash, roughly a third of that has gone into reinvesting in the core. And for that investment we’ve delivered compound annual growth rate and EBITDA of about 10% since 2015 and we’ve expanded our EBITDA margins by about 200 basis points. We’ve invested $600 million in new technology, $340 million in the Electrified Power business. You’ll recall in 2017 Analyst Day that we gave a guidance that we’ll cash outflow from electrification of $500 million. We’ve got $340 million we’ve spent so more including our forecast for this year and then with the net losses and expenses next year you will see we’ll get right on that $500 million. What was not included in that $500 million was the investment in fuel cells that was additional at $240 million, makes up the balance of $600 million in that middle box.

So, a third reinvestment in the core, 6% of our operating cash flows over the last cycle and new technology and 62% or $6.7 billion back to shareholders to enhance total shareholder returns. And by and large we have delivered strong total shareholder return of 29% through the end of business on last Friday, 11 points above the peer group and 12 points above the broader market. We’ve touched below the peer group average in the market over three years and then of course over 10 years really strong returns for those who bought and accumulated our stock. And a strong balance sheet is an advantage. And if Pat was listening, he’ll be delighted to know that an English influence balance sheet can be every bit of strong as a Scottish or Irish one. And that strong balance sheet creates opportunities, we can invest through the cycle when many builders are having to make more difficult choices. We’ve got flexibility to add value through enhancing partnerships and acquisitions and we can continue to return cash to shareholders while we’re going along.

So before I look forward, let me just talk about where we stand versus the commitments we’ve made on our Analyst Day in 2017. We said on the upswing we would grow our incremental EBITDA margins at 20% or more whether you look from the trough of 2016 or from 2017 we’ve exceeded that metric. We said we would invest $500 million of cash in electrification including acquisitions, capital expenditure, net losses, working capital and as I’ve described we’ve spent about $340 million so far and we will be very close to about $500 million through next year and then we said we would increase cash to shareholders, we’ve delivered $5 billion back to shareholders over the last three years. So overall feel pretty good. We’ve delivered on those commitments.

So now let's turn to what we should expect going forward and just let me take a little bit of time on these margins, the cost reductions and some of the costs that we will incur during deliver those actions so that you leave here very clear. Next year is going to be a tough year. We will hold our specific revenue guidance until February when we give our fourth quarter earnings call, but you already know that backing into the math that I’ve implied Q4 that our revenues are going to be down around about 13% and we definitely saw that level of decline in our business in the month of October, it's not a surprise, we’ve been planning for it but it is definitely here.

We expect in 2020 to deliver 25% decremental margins on our base business. That excludes the New Power business and our Eaton-Cummins joint venture. The savings that Tony talked about, the $250 million to $300 million from our cost reduction and business improvement initiatives go towards achieving those 25% decremental margins. If we didn't take action, our decremental margins would be significantly worse but we have a plan and we're going to deliver that. There will be some costs associated with delivering those improvements. Some of the costs we’ve borne already and took actions in the third and in the fourth quarter to exit some unprofitable businesses, those costs were in our operating results. We will incur further charges, though, in the fourth quarter and the first quarter as we complete our actions. Those costs are not yet final and are not included in any of the metrics here. So we will be clear on those in the fourth and the first quarter.

For the New Power business, we expect to have pre-tax operating losses or EBITDA loss of $160 million. We anticipate generating more than $2 billion in operating cash flow and our base case is continued growth in the dividend and share repurchase. And as we look forward after the next year then we're expecting our incremental margins in the base business to grow at or above 20% at the EBITDA level. We will incur less than $500 million of pre-tax losses in the New Power business. We will continue our trend of delivering very strong cash flow, more than $7 billion over the next three years. And again, we continue with our share repurchase and dividend growth.

So overall, we head into this downturn in a very, very strong position. We got all the plans in place to emerge from it stronger. And with that, before my voice fails me, I will now turn it back to Tom. Thank you.

Tom Linebarger

Okay if some of you are feeling cold and I can see Jamie you are, Tony assures me it’s not part of the 25% to 30% cost reduction is the cold -- but we -- same thing happened to us yesterday, we did a rehearsal and they froze us out of here. I think they just have someone coming in later. I don't know what it is. But we have asked them to turn up the heat a little bit. So hopefully, that'll get happen. Okay, so we promised to get to your questions by 11:00 and we will do so. I just wanted to come back up and just, again, try to step back, say so what are we telling you?

First of all, we are facing a downturn in 2020. Nobody is surprised about that. That's where we are. Our leadership team is ready. We've done it before. Tony picked up right where Rich left off. The team was all ready to go. There's a lot of tough choices to make. I do not want to make light of it. I just have confidence in our team to do the right thing. We have clear targets. We know what we need to do. We just got to go do it. And there's a whole bunch of tough decisions to make about where we prioritize because we are committed to investing through the downturn to extend our lead when the upturn starts, new product introductions, new technology investments, partnering with customers so they know no matter, good times, bad times, we will be there for them, all that has to happen, while we still take actions to lower costs, find new opportunities to restructure and come out leaner and meaner when we come in the upturn.

That's what's ahead of us. It's not our favorite time, but the fact is, it’s where we do better than other people.

Second thing is that we are the best positioned to be a global partner for our OEMs because of the capabilities we bring, knowledge of the markets, long-term relationships with those same customers, technology leadership across a long period of time, customer support all over the world, all those things position us well. And they're just as valuable, whether we're making battery systems, fuel cell systems, diesel systems, natural gas systems. That's not to say those new technologies don't take new capabilities, investments from Cummins, they do, and we've outlined exactly what we're doing and we will be investing in those. But the advantage we have is we're not a single horse racer, so we don't have to pretend like batteries are the best solution for everything because they're not.

We don't have to bet our entire financial future on how many battery systems we're going to sell in the bus market in the next three years. We're going to offer the whole range of things, which means we're going to deliver products that our customers need in every market, in every segment, across the world, and throughout the transition, which is likely to take a long time and be varied across the world and we will continue to deliver for our shareholders strong financial performance, good returns, dividends, share repurchases, all the things that you've come to expect, even while these transitions occur and make no mistake.

Cummins believes the transitions in technology are inevitable. Personally, I feel strongly that they're good for the world. I will be supporting regs and emission standards that drive us towards cleaner technologies. Because I think it's what we need to do, as a company, as a nation, as a world. So we will be driving for that. We will just be continuing to invest in our core technologies, because we can drive down criteria pollutants, drive down fuel consumption, which is the same as carbon. So we can make improvements in the many products that are out there. In fact, we can make more improvements in the diesel engines that we sell, than Tesla can make in the battery systems they sell. Why? Because we sell more and they're used more.

So our improvements in diesel will be worth more the environment than all the batteries in a Tesla. So we will continue to lead in technologies that are relevant to climate change, as well as air pollution and we will also make money along the way. That's our commitment to the shareholders.

Alright, so with that, I'd like to invite our terrific leadership team up here. I'm going to have James just come up and MC for us so we can direct questions, et cetera. And then -- but before we start that, I'll just ask each of the managers to introduce themselves again, just for those that don't know them. And maybe what their areas and how long they've been at Cummins. So if you guys could all come up and find seats, let’s -- we will do it.

James Hopkins

So as leadership team gets on the stage here, I'll just kind of go through how we'll try and run the Q&A here. So we'll take a full hour for the Q&A, happy to do that. And what we would ask is just to have one question and then one associated follow-up would be the helpful. And if you could also just please state your name, and the firm that you represent, that would be great. We'll alternate from left to right. We have two people in the audience with microphones. So we'll just kind of go from one side to the other. And if you can just raise your hand if you're wanting to ask your question. And then once we're complete, we'll have lunch. There's a buffet that will be outside and then we have a dining room, and the whole leadership team will be happy to answer more questions at that time.

So with that, I'll pass it over to Tom and do some introductions.

Tom Linebarger

Thanks James. Okay. So let's start and don't forget you guys have to pick up the mic there. And then we'll start with Tracy. Go ahead.

Tracy Embree

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us. My name is Tracy Embree and I lead the distribution business at Cummins.

Tom Linebarger

How long you’ve been at Cummins?

Tracy Embree

Oh, sorry, 19 years.

Jim Fier

Hello, everybody. My name is Jim Fier and I'm the Chief Technical Officer, and I've been working for Cummins for over 33 years.

Sherry Aaholm

Good morning. I'm Sherry Aaholm, I'm the CIO. And I also have the digital piece as well. I've been with Cummins six years.

Srikanth Padmanabhan

Well, good morning. My name is Srikanth and I've been with the company for 29 years and I lead the engine business.

Tom Linebarger

You did your introduction. You've done yours. Go ahead, Norb.

Norbert Nusterer

Good morning. Norbert Nusterer, Head of the Power Systems Business and been with Cummins 23 years.

Jennifer Rumsey

Hello. I'm Jennifer Rumsey, I lead the components business and this is my 20th year with Cummins.

Thad Ewald

Good morning. I'm Thad Ewald, I lead Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development and the New Power segment. And I've been with Cummins for 18 years.

Tom Linebarger

You were the developer of that new name.

Thad Ewald

Right. Yes. You actually did spend a lot of money with consultants.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - James Hopkins

Yes. Okay, let's open up for questions then. Great. Start on the left hand side. You’re just wanting, get the first question go.

Tom Linebarger

We're running towards you here.

James Hopkins

Great. We'll take the first one back there. Sorry. And then we'll come forward.

David Raso

David Raso, Evercore. First on the EBITDA incremental margins. One clarification, when you say next three years, that includes ‘20 years or is it three years after ‘20 just to be exact?

Mark Smith

After.

David Raso

So it's ‘21 through ‘23?

Mark Smith

Yes. After the ...

David Raso

In regard the 20% incremental, please give us some sense, I know you don’t want to give an exact revenue number that's backing that up. But is it a return to revenue growth in ‘21 in that framework just so we get some sense how you’re thinking of the top-line?

Mark Smith

Yes. This assumes no further deterioration, ‘21 at the base, yes.

David Raso

And the operating cash flow for next year. I know it's a way greater than $2 billion. I think most people feel that’s a little bit light given we’re almost $3 billion now. Are you baking in some cash outlays related to the restructuring as a cushion in that number? Or are there other costs or working capital, sort of surprising drags, while the operating cash flow would drop that much?

Mark Smith

A little bit of cash for the restructuring operations. I did say greater than $2 billion. So left a bit of wiggle room, yes.

James Hopkins

Alright, on the right hand side, it looks, anybody with a question? No. We will stick on the right.

Jerry Revich

Jerry Revich, Goldman Sachs. Tom, can you talk about the 22% share with existing customers today, a lot of the discussions on what the share looks like five years from now or presumably are happening today. Can you just talk about the range of outcomes, what's the blue sky scenario and what's a reasonable range of outcomes?

Tom Linebarger

Yes. So, as I mentioned all 20 I can say that, a lot -- most of the 20, I've had conversations with personally in the last several years because all are wondering the same questions. And some are -- as I mentioned some are now facing decisions relatively urgently about do I invest in this platform or that platform? So that kind of platforms are, should I invest in my mid range engine or should I just be in heavy-duty, should I invest in heavy-duty or should I just stay in mid range? Those are the kinds of conversations for example with Isuzu, like do they do light-duty, medium-duty, heavy-duty, all these kind of questions. And each of them have a scale challenge and that scale challenge is, it can I invest in all those things and keep up my investment in diesel and can I do it all over the world. So I might be able to do it in my home market, but can I really do it across the world and if I can't do it across the world do I get enough operating scale that's worth doing it all? And so there are -- to your point there are OEMs who kind of have to make a decision in the next three, six, 12 months. We kind of thought they had to make a decision in the last 12 months but somehow they're finding ways to take longer because this is a very difficult set of decisions. You can imagine like you've got employees that do engineering work and manufacturing work and you don't really want to idle them and you're also worried about if I don't do that and do I open myself to -- up to strategic weakness because I only have Cummins as a supplier et cetera, all these conversations. That's why this history and relationship is really important because you do -- strategically it's a big challenge for them. And by the way they make money in those things. They don't make money in all those -- any of those other things today. They think they will, but they don't know. So that's another challenge. So my view is that, that all these decisions are coming, that they will begin to -- we will see some things fall over now where people will choose us as opposed to doing things themselves. But again it'll take time, things will -- one decision will go and another won’t and like that, it will take a little while. But if I kind of look forward, I think eventually nearly everybody decides they can't make mid range engines for example. It's just, we just make way too many. It's really hard to decide that you really want to invest in another platform in the 6 to 9 liter range today. I'm not saying you can't do it as people do, do it. But outside China boy it’s hard, really, really hard. So I just think some of these will start to fold and then incumbents will be there and for us we have two decisions to make.

One is, under what terms will we do it because you can imagine terms which I'd rather than just keep it, right. So those are normally the terms first offered, the terms that which say you can have this but here's the price, you say no thanks, you just keep it. And then there are terms -- and the second decision is, can we offer them something -- can we solve their problem by utilizing existing products and scale or do we have to do another product investment and we have our own capacity limitations about how many new products that we can launch. So these are the things that are in there. Hopefully that gives you enough color. I obviously can't speak about specific OEMs, but I’d just say that we are in conversations with all.

I would also just highlight that all those same OEMs are wondering the same thing about electrified powertrains, fuel cell powertrains, et cetera. So just because electrification is up on case doesn't mean that they all think they want to make that investment either. And they're trying to decide, am I going to use my batteries and do the rest of myself? Am I going to buy a system? Much of a system, just as they do today with diesel engines. Should I just buy components from Cummins, should I buy engine, should I buy both. Does it depend on what part of the world I'm in? Can I really make systems, electric systems for all my vehicles in all parts of the world? They're asking all those same questions. That's why I think what I said is that a lot of these same kind of structural and strategic advantage that we offer will carry across into those new technologies too, because we can offer them components, batteries, e-drive systems, fuel cell stacks. As before, they can have a component or they can have a system and they can have a component in their home country and a system in their target export country. So all those I think remain possibilities in the new world.

Jerry Revich

And Tom, you mentioned medium-duty engines. In the U.S. when you folks really gain share, it came really quickly, is that how you expect it to play out for medium-duty engines globally?

Tom Linebarger

I think if you narrow the market to application and region, then it tips over pretty quickly because you're either doing it or you're not. But the reason it doesn't just happen as quickly as you want is because they still have an engine. So really, what they're going to do is they're going to say, I'm not going to work on the next one. So you actually won't replace all their -- we won't replace all their volume until this one runs out of juice, which might not be until the next emissions hurdle. So you imagine if you're thinking about the U.S. as the next hurdle is ‘24, I might make a decision now that says I'm not renewing it. And that means I'll still be using my own until ‘24. So there's still delay and I think it's a real opportunity for the company and it will. Some stuff will happen faster than that. But I just think we need to recognize that we, Cummins, because I get really excited about these things, we have to say look has to be the right terms. And we have to recognize that these are hard decisions for OEMs, and they're just going to -- they're going to take a while to play out.

Jamie Cook

Hi, Jamie Cook, Credit Suisse. I guess two questions following up on, historically when you think about Cummins and your revenue opportunity, you've outgrown the market before you've given an 8% target or last Analyst Day you talked about the $2 billion market outgrowth. You're not really -- you are saying you can outgrow the market but there's no real target out there. So how are you judging your team? Or how do you think we should judge you? And/or could you rank order where the biggest opportunity is and maybe it's just this market share thing is, it's tough to time, I'm just trying to understand?

And then my second question, when we were going into the 2015 Analyst Day you talked about M&A being a bigger part of your strategy. We're going into another downturn. Last time you guide, you said 1.5 to 2 times you talked about where would be the biggest opportunity. I'm just trying to understand if anything has changed from that dynamic?

Tom Linebarger

So, just I'll let Mark join on the financial idea. But I would just say that yes, the market share we might gain from customers dropping out and it's hard to quantify that, and I'm nervous about talking about it, because it's one of those things where I -- that’s not in my decision. And secondly, I don't want to signal things about OEMs. But I do think that we will be able to quantify emissions opportunities, just as we have in the past. I do think we could quantify things that are happening on the aftermarket. I do think we can quantify areas where we're gaining share through new partnerships and things like that, so we -- and we will. So we will be quantifying where we think our growth is relative to the market. And the way that I'm going to judge the overall core business performance is that each of them has plans to outgrow the market, while still earning strong returns. And it'll be different by business unit, what I think the opportunity for outgrowth is. And so I don't -- it's not going to be one number for the -- I mean it will add up to one number for the company. But for each of them, what I'm asking them is for a strategy that shows, I'm investing and I'm earning returns, and I'm also outgrowing, because I do think without growth means is where you get leadership, is kind of a proxy for leadership. Anything you want to add on the outgrowth side?

Mark Smith

Well, just to say that we haven't forgotten the $2 billion of outgrowth, there were three or four key areas we talked about. One was the same kind of topic we talked about the $600 million is same numbers, it’s same market, it's just the same products. We talked about transmission business getting to $1 billion over time, it’s about $550 million this year. Take a little bit of a dip on North American markets next year, but longer term, we've got international growth.

But the power systems business where we've delivered pretty strong growth in the data center market, revenues have grown $250 million to $300 million over the last three or four years. And then we're positioning for growth in other markets like rail, some of the other markets in Norb’s business. And then we really didn't talk about the aftermarket much, but last time around, but that represents another leg.

I think we focus right now on let's get positioned for 2020. And then when we get through certainly the first half of next year we can start our heads up and look about the outgrowth as kind of our markets settle down. And sometimes I think as you know, as we get into correction periods in our end markets, the market share in any individual market can kind of look a bit weird from month-to-month, those are not reflections of winning or losing in the marketplace. Those are reflections of OEMs adjusting their build schedules. So I would just ask you to kind of look through any short-term data either plus or -- what appears plus or minus, and kind of judge it on that longer term trend. And I think we'll be talking about those cycles hopefully the back half of next year.

Tom Linebarger

And on the M&A side, what I was trying to say there is the two we took off, those are clear. The two others are pretty much the same focus. So what we're looking at especially is in larger engines and systems where we think there's an opportunity to consolidate in the market, utilize our existing skills. The problem is there's not very many players, and they all get to decide what they want to do.

So that's what I was saying about, we'll see where the partnerships go. We will see -- we've been talking to them for a while. It will or it won't happen. I mean my own view is that we have our own organic plan to grow in the areas we want to grow. We'll keep pursuing that, we will look for partnerships and acquisitions if they fit our criteria. Very clear focus on that. And then we'll continue to look for partnerships on larger and smaller engines, where we think we have an opportunity to invest relatively modest amount. And then still get share of opportunities and growth like we did with JAC that was a perfect example.

And then around the powertrain, the transmission, you know about. But we are also looking at other areas around the powertrain to say; A, which are these areas because a lot of that's going to consolidate as diesel -- people look forward and see that, that flat diesel trend that I showed. Again, they'll have their own simulation for that number. But they look at that and they say, hmm, do I want to continue to invest in this market because I don't see growth.

And for Cummins we see growth, because we see market share gains within that, we see very good returns along the way. So we're going to be looking to say where can we take pieces that that we think we can get synergies with it and we can continue to manage it. And for many of those around the powertrain components there's also a play in electrical powertrains and fuel cell powertrains because not all of them are linked directly to diesel. A good example being the transmission relationship we have. We’re also using transmissions in electrified powertrains. And it gives us a chance to say, how can we use some technologies there to carry across and put into a good system like e-drive. So -- and we're trying to think about those on both dimensions, but I'd say they probably play a little stronger in the consolidation, the industry play, and then we're seeing what other opportunities. And I guess the last technical -- last acquisition area, you'll see us, we will still look for sort of rifle-shot opportunities to grow technology capability in areas that we think are going to be critical to differentiation in these new technology areas. That's what the stack acquisition was, that’s what the battery management system was. Even the EDI acquisition which gave us prototyping capability because we don't really know how to build trucks until we were able to get EDI, at least get things built.

So each of these things are kind of rifle-shot. They're not necessarily big, but they're key when you have a core set of capabilities but you need to add a few things on, we will continue to look at those. So you should see those three things continue. Right now there, I don't have a long list of technology things I want to buy. But again, those industries are evolving and we may see things that we need to get as the industries evolve more.

Ann Duignan

Okay, Ann Duignan, JP Morgan. Two questions. First, if we look at your end markets, I don't think historically speaking we've ever seen them being down for one year, at least not coincidentally, other than the financial crisis. So what happens if we get to halfway through 2020 or towards '21 and we're not in a recovery period? Are there more levers you can pull or should we dial in less than -- worse than 25% decrementals? And then my follow-up on that is, how should we think about return on invested capital next cycle, given all the things you're going to have to invest in, the skills you're going to have to build, whether it's material science, much different skills than you have today. What kind of a drag is that going to be on your returns as you get to success in the next cycle?

Mark Smith

So what it sound is, first of all, our down cycles typically last between four and six quarters. Again, prior history isn't always a very indicator, but we've had some pretty big downturns in the last -- certainly ‘08, ‘09 was pretty brutal, four to six. And unfortunately, the first quarters here in the first quarter, so I …

Tom Linebarger

Fourth quarter.

Mark Smith

Fourth quarter, sorry, I can’t guarantee, I don't have a crystal ball, but to say if we're still going down in the second half of 2021, then that will be a more extended downturn, and we'll continue to evaluate and make the tough choices to manage nearer return profitability and cash flow, and make choices about where we invest for the future. And just as those choices will be tough for us, of course will be even tougher for others who don't have the same financial flexibility that we just got.

Again, I don't think it's -- history would say it's not impossible that we're growing in the second half of 2021 and we're leveled out, but yet we will continue to update you and provide you.

Tom Linebarger

But I think it's fair to say that we don't have a religious adherence to the 25% decrementals. So if, for example, we saw a short spike that was going to last -- it was going to get worse and we were going to have worse than that 25% decrementals for two quarters but we were going to protect the investments necessary, we would do that. We would not sacrifice our future in order to just guarantee some number. In fact, we will have quarters that will not be 25% decremental. I don't know what they'll be, but they'll be something else. So our 25% is kind of looking over. What we found that to be is a good guidepost to say, are you taking the actions that you should take to restructure your business, lean out, look for opportunities where you can get improvements in your operations? Are you driving that kind of -- it's not all about tomorrow, it's about today too thinking into your managers. And it's really helped us do that. So we’ve held on to it, and we keep driving it. When we find a period and time where it's not helpful in that way, we'll let it go. But I just want to -- that's the way we think about it, not as some thing that has to be held in every time.

Mark Smith

Back to the ROIC question, I think the biggest challenge in the near-term is down to navigation and R&E investments. So it's more in the P&L than it is on the capital side. I think we've -- the change would be, if we were able to add more on the acquisition side. And then of course, probably there will be more significant chunk of capital lay down. And to do that, we'd have to have a clear view about the long run cash generation and earnings potential to make sure we're on a trajectory that still in a reasonable period of time get us on a strong return profile. So it's very much plays in our thinking. But the new return is that, is the trade off on the operating expense side to build the future.

James Hopkins

Joe?

Joe O'Dea

Hi. It's Joe O'Dea, Vertical Research. First question on the 12 liter engine and starting to see some traction there and I think maybe a little bit later than you had previously outlined, but now some announcements. And can you talk about the economics of that, because that's a case of where vertical integration would arguably want to block that out, and now you did see some penetration. And so exactly how that kind of stacks up versus let’s say 13 liter vertically integrated AMT. And what do you think about future opportunities for that moving forward?

Tom Linebarger

Great question, Joe. Shrikanth?

Srikanth Padmanabhan

Yes. So you're talking primarily in North America I assume on the 12 liter. And I'll just put it back to China as well. This was one of those engines that we actually developed in China, for China first. And the -- I think Tony mentioned it, this is probably the best engine in terms of weight to power ratio that we have, which works really well, particularly in vocational applications because 600 kilograms or between that and the transmissions there's quite a bit of weight reduction that is there that allows you to haul stuff, so both in regional haul applications and in vocational application. This is probably the best engine that has been there for -- by a mile, it is better than any other engine that is out there both in comparison to the 11 liter engines that they supply as well as the 13 liter, it’s best-in-class. So from a power, from a weight and from what you could haul in those places that it works really well. The other place where it provides us a significant structural advantage is that this is one of those engines that was developed for China from a fit-for-market application. So it is enormously cost competitive for the players that are using this for us to actually introduce it for them.

Now, as you all saw the announcement that the -- one of the OEMs did and they have their own engines in the space and yet that they feel like this would actually increase market share for them in terms of truck sale. And most OEMs think about truck sale rather than necessarily which engine it is out there. And our view is ones there is some traction that happens in this marketplace, other OEMs, even if they have their engine, they will provide their data book for people to actually provide a bit of this particular fleet is particularly useful for -- they like Cummins engines. And so then they would say I would like for this 12 liter as well. And that's how I think it will expand into the marketplace.

Now what we are also seeing, this particular application not just in China, but in other markets, in Europe is one place where we are seeing and Australia is a place where people are asking for this. And so that are other markets where we could actually take this engine, which would be useful for our market share, I would say.

Tom Linebarger

And Joe, I think you’ve put your finger on it, the challenge for OEMs is they put a lot into their 13 liter with their integrated AMT. And so our penetration so far has been in the areas where they think they can kind ring fence that and say well they are vocational which is a great application for the engine as Srikanth said. So that’s kind of win-win. We are in a great application for the engine and they don't have to feel like we’re somehow going to pirate their star engine. And then that the new areas that Srinkanth was talking about earlier is we're trying to push forward into areas that may feel a little bit more threatening to them. And that's where you stand, if you get some success in the market, the customers will start to push them towards that, where they have to offer it or the other guys wins trucks from, and that’s what we've seen in the past. But it is an area where it's the biggest resistance area that we have is when you start getting up against the 13 liter from a European OEM, they start to get a little shaky because that’s where they really want to deliver their own volume and their own products. But again we’ve had some good success by bringing in as vocational and we will continue to drive from there.

Joe O'Dea

In terms of the downturn, how do you know you're going into a downturn, is it order -- future order, as you can tell or just similar things? Also looks like the GDP is still growing now, that’s growing strong but doesn’t look like the country is going into a recession. So it seem like this is variance with that. And also if we do go into a downturn, how long you think it will last?

Tom Linebarger

So for us, the reasons for downturn for us are a little bit separate from the broad economy in the U.S. is that so much of the U.S. is consumer-driven, most of what we sell is not consumer-driven. There's a little bit of consumer business tied to the freight market, so for example, Amazon ordering and things like that is tied to the freight market. But broadly speaking what we’ve seen in truck markets is it’s a leading indicator. So you see truck markets fall before you see the broad economy fall and the distance between when the truck market falls and the broader economy falls varies unfortunately over time. So you can’t say in six months the rest of the economy will go down. I would love to be able to do that but you can’t. So we see several of our markets, construction equipments and other one and then more these market -- because they are equipment markets, the people who buy equipment often go by sentiment and when they first foresee truck markets getting worse or whatever they by less and when they foresee them getting better they buy more, actually more than they maybe need.

And this is the same what we see in mining equipment and a lot of our equipment, there is an overbuy on the way up, and under buy on the way down, it's part of the challenges we have in our market. So that's what we're reacting to and the good thing is we can see that with clarity now months in advance because we see order rates go down, we see inventory build and we see production rates change. So all these things give us a reasonably good view, not to the day but pretty much to the quarter or at least the half of the year that we're going to start to see things fall and also when we're going to start to see things go up. And so we -- I notice the exact same statistics you notice. I notice that the broad U.S. economy not really going into recession and I don't know when it will or if it will but what I know is that the manufacturing economy -- it is not just us by the way, I talk to a number of other CEOs, manufacturing economy is already seeing reduction in orders.

And so as Mark said we will see revenues down significantly in the fourth quarter. And then we think it will last four to six quarters, that's not a fact, that's just what our past experience has been, it lasted about four to six quarter in the U.S. downturn. Now we’ve also got downturns in China, downturns in India and frankly Europe, which is I would not call a full down turn, has also softened. Germany has softened and other countries in Europe have softened in the manufacturing economy. So how long those are going to last and what that means is I think is unclear but that to Tony’s point there will be some differences in diversification, which should help us hopefully move some things out across these downturns. So hopefully that helps.

Mark Smith

Just to add, when Tom is talking about inventories he is talking about industry inventory and not our trucks or equipment we're delivering to the hour to our OEM customers, there is different factors, slower freight here in North America impacting truck demand, credit availability in India impacting the ability of the marginal buyer to get funding for a new truck, there’s a lot of different factors growing going into slower markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, I had a two part question, I will ask the first one and then let you answer that. Thanks for disclosing the aftermarket percentage. So on that note, could you maybe disclose by platform when you think of OE versus the aftermarket stream which follows some sort of multiple if there is, so you sell aftermarket 3 times what the OE is? That’s just the first part.

Tom Linebarger

Can you disclose that?

Tony Satterthwaite

Absolutely, not.

Tom Linebarger

But yes. Let's just talk a little bit though. So we can't give you all the numbers but here's what we can say is that there is difference by application as you'd imagine. So in a large engine, where the engine will run constantly like in a mine truck, or let's say, a prime power application, we will generate parts for a substantial period of time and it will be multiples of the engine price. And the total parts delivered over the life of the engine will be multiples of the engine. If you're in an application like a standby power generator set or something like that, it will be a fraction of the engine price because you just won't generate as many parts over its life. So it means the problem is it's a very wide range. And it's very different by application. And we know of course, when we sell an engine, which of those it is, and so that influences our interest in that market. And again, we have -- our company is designed to find innovation and partnerships in markets which are commercial, industrial and where the products get used a lot. So that kind of fits with more aftermarket demand generally, the products get used a lot.

I should also say that there are our markets where we serve today where there isn't much aftermarket. And it's not obvious that that means that they're less profitable than the other one. So in other words, sometimes the upfront price is better. And that tends to be more related to the question of whether or not you have an advantage. So what you're offering the customer is actually a better total cost of ownership. And secondly, whether you have a leadership position, if you're a big part of the market, you tend to get better margins and if you're a small part of the market.

So while I love the aftermarket, I don't think it's a fair assessment to say things with big aftermarket are better overall profitability, or better ROIC than things with peak aftermarket. It is fair to say though that where there is aftermarket, we want to capture it because that's what contributes to our overall return.

Mark Smith

On strong cash flow.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, the follow up question then was, I mean it may not affect the profitability, but it can certainly impact your cyclicality, which would mean you have to run your balance sheet and everything else differently. So when we think of future engine tech, to the extent that the aftermarket is much less than what it is today, you need to have confidence that you can price it so you can get your return. But you're dealing with maybe little startups who don't care about losing lots of money. So I guess your thoughts, it's a longer term question, but how confident are you that you can get the pricing that you'll need so that the business can be as strong sort of through cycle?

Tom Linebarger

Yes, it's a great question. And of course, I don't really know the answer to it. But it's still a -- it's a thing I worry about let's just put that way, always I worry about because we serve a lot of markets and a lot of regions. In some of those markets and some of those regions I worry about parties participating who aren't going to earn a return or aren’t going to return for a sustained period. And again I used to be confined to China where I'd worry about that. Now, it seems to be not confined to China, it seems to me that equity finance companies seem to behave a little bit like Chinese companies in that regard of capital not being so critical or profits. But I would say that the way that I've been thinking about that is because we offer a range of products and technologies across the full globe and full range of applications, that we will target our efforts into those areas where we believe that there are returns to be earned. So for example, you don't -- we're not very active in the electrified powertrain market in China. And the reason is, because it's not very good. It's good if your ideas get government financing to do more R&D, but in terms of profits and returns, it's pretty terrible.

So we just don't see a good reason, even with our products to go compete with local battery makers to compete in the Chinese bus market. That may change with fuel cells or there it may change when the subsidies are all gone and we'll be evaluating that when the subsidies are gone if it's attractive. But the idea is to say, we don't have to be in everyone, and we don't have to be in everyone at the start. We could be pick our place and -- there needs to some where it's not -- where it's bad, but I think there will be some.

The second thing is that we always believe that the pricing works when we establish an advantage, and we have a leadership position. So our efforts are in establishing advantage. Again it's not totally true. There are markets which are not right. And they're not right for lots of reasons. But generally speaking, what we found is the markets tend to come hone-in overtime on the, if there's an advantage, you can earn a return. And if you don't have an advantage, you cannot in OEM market. So that's kind of how we're organizing ourselves strategically to do it. We'd like to give you a P&L of what it's going to look like for the electrified power, the New Power business now, what it's going to look like with regard to; first, its sales, aftermarket sales, service revenues, when we are mature and earning profits and it represents 50% of our business. And again I'm shoving for that really hard about that. Like you guys have asked about it, I want to tell you about it. I'm worried about it. So it's all those things. He can't do it yet despite my -- no matter what thing I hit him with, he still can't quite do it. But we are trying to simulate that. So what we will -- you will see us as we get smarter about this business -- again, we are now selling and Julie is -- in our electrified power business is leading, she is selling units now and getting being able to charge prices and seeing what happens, like how service stuff is there.

And so over the time as we learn more about it our simulations about what those P&Ls will be and will get better and then we'll be able to answer those questions. So I'm really not being evasive. I promise I really -- I feel strongly that it needs to be done. I guess what I wanted to just tell you is remember you saw the charts up there. It's not a problem for us tomorrow. Yes, it's eventually a problem about whether it's the same or better or worse. But it's -- we have time to figure it out. And we will -- you will see us move and evolve to get to the place where we can establish advantage and earn returns. That is our commitment. That is what we're going to do. And we're not going to sit in a part of the market where there's no money to be earned, that's for sure.

But I can’t say that nobody will offer their products for no return. That seems to happen every now and again.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a little bit of a follow up on that on the Electrified Power division. You laid out about a $500 million loss over the next three years. So just wanted to understand given the fact that you are starting to sell some units, are there any revenues associated with that? And should we just assume that if we do see any bet, that'll just translate into additional R&D in that division?

Tom Linebarger

Yes, there are revenues associated with that, we are definitely …

Unidentified Analyst

Growing revenue….

Tom Linebarger

For sure, they are growing revenues. The Hydrogenics, they were already selling products. So we are starting from a place where they were selling, they were losing money but they were selling. And as you said the R&D bill is big relative to the sales, which is essentially what's driving most of the loss. The profitability is also not as strong yet because the volume. So the volume is low, as we leverage volume, and then we also -- the revenues grow relative to the R&D bill, the profitability starts. And what we want to do in the Electrified Power segment is we want to continue to invest so that we have platforms coming out when we believe those market segments are ready for -- to buy electrified powertrains. And so many of them are not in the money today, where the technology is not really good enough. As they become good enough and as either the subsidy or the economics get close, we want to have a platform ready for that. That's why I mentioned in my talk that, in Julie's organization, she's going to have another battery platform coming out, that will improve on everything, density, et cetera, of size. But it'll also fit the applications like pickup-and-delivery better that she wants to get to. So that that'll be our next platform, and then there'll be one after that, then will get to the next set of things. And so we will be investing that whole way and that will eat up. That's a big R&D bill. But it's not as big as if we wanted to introduce them all today. That would be $1 billion or $1.5 billion bill, not $150 million. That would be a much bigger bill to do all the applications today.

So that's how we're kind of staging them out to say we're going to have these applications ready over time. And we will -- so we will have ramping revenue. We will grow relative to the R&D bill and we will breakeven. What we don't have is an estimate today and when that's going to be especially because we just added the hydrogen business which I know that I can tell that was your next question. So I'm just going to jump ahead and get there and say we aren’t giving that, and part of it has to do with really as in just -- brought in the hydrogen business and wanting to make investments in there that are relevant to that when those platforms are ready. But let us get those together and then -- and we are we are getting closer to where we can give you I think a breakeven view, it's just not today.

Unidentified Analyst

And then maybe just as a follow on, I think you'd mentioned earlier that you’d previously thought of digital and tech as potential additional revenue stream. Given that those are just core attributes that your customers are demanding, is there any pricing opportunities there? Or just talk a little bit about the decision to remove that from the strategy?

Tom Linebarger

Yes. I want Sherry to talk a little bit about the fact -- about some of the areas we're investing in, but I would just say there may be pricing opportunities. And -- but right now what I'm thinking of it is, is customer stickiness. So if I have better product and service offerings, digital offerings like the one that Tony talked about in the customer support area, customers want to own our products more. That's the number one opportunity.

The number two opportunity is when we get data back from our products, we can improve their performance and quality faster. And that's a pretty big bill for us, that our warranty bill, that's a big bill. And if we can take that number down from 2.5 to what our real target is more like 2, that's worth a lot of money to us. So being able to engineer better, fix problems faster, that's the data back part. And then beyond the offer, services and digital capabilities in our products, says you want to buy it more and it's stickiness.

Now whether that's pricing or it just means higher market share, those are things we're going to sort of look at time by time because we have an OEM where we think, hey, if I can offer you this service, I'll get your business for the next five years, I might give that to you. If I've already got your business and that’s a new service, I might price you for it. So it just kind of depends on which place we're in. But Sherry, can you just talk a little bit about what your priorities investment are maybe?

Sherry Aaholm

Yes. Absolutely. So there's really two big things that we look at when we're using digital. And we're also aggressively moving forward in investing in AI machine learning, too. So we're using data right now both our internal data and data that we get off of the engines out in the field real time to help us improve uptime for our customers. We think that's a really important factor. And in using that information, we can also help the customers make better decisions about when to actually do the maintenance on the vehicle, instead of if they do get a fault code, they don't have to take the vehicle and right away we can actually tell them how much longer they can run the vehicle. And actually it will help them align that to a maintenance schedule that they would actually have.

So we think that's important. Also, some of the work we're doing is helping them with driver behavior, how to actually get better fuel economy on the vehicles when they're running them. And then the other part, we're using the data for us internally to what Tom said. So we're doing a lot of active work right now in bearing up that real time data that comes in from the engines, with our on-site data, as well as we do in some cases bring external customer data in. And we marry those all up to help us understand better where the warranty, when we're looking at warranty costs, how that aligns to how we're seeing actual usage patterns in the field.

And through those processes, we're actually creating dynamic machine learning algorithms that we then use to help train those algorithms to tell customers or predict the head, where we may have problems. So we're doing a lot of work in investment in those areas. We've launched two new products this year that PrevenTech product came out earlier this year for our oil and gas, as well as in our -- just for….

Tony Satterthwaite

Mining.

Sherry Aaholm

Mining, thank you. And then we just also have our PowerCommand Cloud, which is for Gensets. And then we're doing over-the-air recalibrations and our on-highway market as well in other markets. So all of these combinations are things that we see customers not only want but are demanding as part of the product offering.

Noah Kaye

Noah Kaye, Oppenheimer. So in highlighting your high degree of localized production and sourcing, you mentioned your efforts to bring your suppliers into the regional sphere of your production. I'm just wondering how much more progress do you see making over the next few years in that effort of aligning your supply base to your production location? Is the potential for downturn impacting that process? And how should we think about this effort translating into improving the cost structure and perhaps an increasing cash conversion?

Tony Satterthwaite

I think what -- the purpose of our sharing that with you and the purpose of what we've been doing was try to make sure we are as naturally hedged as we can from where we build and where we sell, where our production is and where our customers is. So we've been working this overtime both to make that as risk free as possible, but also to take costs down and increase quality and also just continuity of our -- sustainability of our supply base. So we are going to continue all those efforts, I think how people view trade and the changing way how people view trade, I think that will actually help.

So those suppliers who are building product in one part of the world and exporting it to another, realize that business flow is going to be at risk. And so they need to think about how they want to guarantee that and we said, yes, come with us invest where we're producing with us. So I actually think trade constraints may hasten that strategy, not delay it. Because all those customers are going to be worried if the tariff goes up, are we going to try to find a different supplier in order to avoid the tariff.

Tom Linebarger

Do not hear this as advocacy for trade constraints. It's quite the contrary. We are very -- we are one of those companies that benefits significantly from international trade. And in fact, we would not be sitting here probably if it weren't for that. So, we advocate very strongly for more free-trade, not less. But as Tony said, we started out with this global sourcing idea. We -- back in the 1920s or whenever I was ahead of purchasing, we were actually -- I was traveling to Chennai, India, which like the end of the Europe and getting them to say, could you supply us these parts and now was a big advantage to us because not that many people in our industry were doing that. We are getting big price advantages, good quality products and other people couldn't access.

And then what happened is, the supply chains got tighter, people needed to skip products like Mark said, we shipped about the hour to OEMs and also -- and as the supply chains were lengthened and demands for a quicker response came more, just kind of started doing that, so the space too that Tony talked about was to bring onshore the best suppliers in the world by region, so that we can manage these supply chains effectively.

And then, it just turns out that, in this supply world, we're reasonably naturally hedged. Not as much as we want to be, a $150 million hedged by a third, sounds better than hedged by none, but doesn't sound that good to me. Zero sounds better to me. Either fully hedged or better, yet how about no tariffs? So, anyway we are more pleased than we would have been if we hadn't done that work, not as pleased as we would be if they didn't have tariffs or if we can get that -- those numbers that you saw there higher. So, we are still working on all those elements and by the way regional trade is great except regional trade includes multiple countries.

So, if USMCA doesn't get done, that's kind of bad for that North American thing, because then Tony has to re-cut that thing and say never mind North America, what about U.S. versus Mexico versus Canada, which is not too good for us today. That was the problem if we don't get USMCA done. So, I want to just cover both sides that yes we are in a better position than we were by a lot, and it's really thanks to the supply chain leadership and those purchasing people who have done that work. But we still want to see more free-trade not less.

Tony Satterthwaite

I'm trying to argue it’s an advantage for us and these remind me I have work to do.

Tom Linebarger

Yes. Yes. Exactly.

Noah Kaye

That can both be true, right? On the distribution segment specifically, which has got some nice margin uplift this year. You have mentioned a couple of times today that transformation that you want to effect in that segment. I wonder if we get some color on what this is, is this primarily a cross effort or is this back office illumination, ERP consolidation? Any kind of margin uplift to think about associated with that?

Tom Linebarger

Absolutely.

Sherry Aaholm

Sure. Can I -- I'd like to take that one. So, thanks for the question on that. The thing to think about with distribution is I actually want to just step back and just remind everyone where we have been because it kind of sets up why now. So, if you recall in 2013 is when we really started the acquisition process for our North American distribution and the transformation that Tony referenced earlier is about North America primarily, that's 70% of our revenue. So, it's a pretty significant part of our distribution business at Cummins. So in 2013 we started the acquisition process. We completed that work in 2019. And that was a really critical piece of us to get ownership of that part of our business and provided a great opportunity for growth for the company and we've seen that and we have also started to see now some improved financial performance at a margin profit level as well, which is terrific. The thing that we had to worry about during that period though, the distribution is a people and information business, and this is the part of our company where we touch our customers and provide value every day. So you can imagine when you're doing this acquisition preserving the knowledge, the capability and the expertise was job one during that period and we did so and that's why you're seeing the results that we're seeing now. It's also evident as we go forward, now we have a really good foundation for continuing to improve the financial performance of the business given what we've been able to maintain through the acquisition. So when we look ahead there is a couple of spots that we're thinking about on the transformation. The first is continuing to push on efficiency and business process improvement because now that we have this network across the entire country, we have the ability to more efficiently and effectively drive processes for our customers better than we did before. So there will be some improvement from a margin perspective there. The other thing that we're looking at is in the supply chain space. So improving our ability from an inventory perspective. Do we have the right parts in the right places for the models that we're serving in the pieces of the country? There is a lot of entitlement there for us too. So we're focusing both on margin enhancement and cash improvement as we do this transformation and it's also going to help our people. Because remember we're a people business and I think Tony mentioned how many people we have serving our customers every day. Helping our people in the field do their jobs better is really important for us as a company. So these things will have a direct effect on our ability to keep our employees doing the work we need them to do and we will start to see benefits in 2020.

Tom Linebarger

And by the way transformation is an excellent word because everyone in operations thinks transformation is like anything that requires me to do anything different tomorrow than I did yesterday, that's transformation. But I would say in this case they're talking about significant improvements in financial results. They've got an entitlement in their mind based on external benchmarking. They've got an idea about how we can take what is a set of individual distributors and turn it into any North American distributor. They've got some really good concepts that I think will deliver financial returns to the shareholders of substance as whilst still improving the business outcomes. So just for me, the strategic guy, these are real things. So whether you want to call it transformation or improvement, whatever, point is it's not a small one. This is a good one. And Tony, Tracy and the leadership team in North America are working really actively on this. And so we're running this as another one of these where we come out of the downturn, taking our costs down and then we just start moving up and we see margin improvement in our businesses and this could be a real lift for us.

Robert Wertheimer

Hey, it’s Rob Wertheimer, Melius Research. I wanted to hear your expanded thoughts on hydrogen just sort of in a general sense and the reason I'm asking is I think diesel probably has technical superiority to batteries and long haul trucks for a long, long time right. And I'm curious on hydrogen if it's strictly a regulatory play that you're investing into or things like datacenters or solar paired with fuel cells or something or things you're thinking about that might actually have a genuine economic advantage in the medium term for that?

Tom Linebarger

I want Thad to talk a little bit about this from New Power segment. At a high level though we are thinking about hydrogen-driven powertrains as being technical alternatives for a number of our larger energy applications. So think of those a lot of energy to get the job done, so power density matters a lot. When well batteries are heavy, that's why the diesel is awesome. Chemical content of diesel is great. I mean the energy content per kilogram is really good. And batteries are having a hard time keeping up, because they got to store it all on there until you can charge again.

And then hydrogen is a pretty good alternative. And then there's the question how you make the hydrogen, is it renewable, et cetera? And I can let Thad talk a little bit more about that. But we are thinking of it as an alternative to commercial, industrial applications, where energy density is important in large energy applications, and they're already showing some real promise there. So why don’t you talk about the range that we're investing in?

Thad Ewald

Yes. So I think you’re framing it medium term, right? Yes.

Robert Wertheimer

I just wanted to know if it's really a viable sort of economic solution that’s better for data centers, better for pairing with solar, better even for trucks. I'm just curious about that.

Thad Ewald

So we go across a range of applications. So I think, so the data center application that was referenced earlier with a solid oxide fuel cell, it actually is -- that one looks like it's very close to being in the money, in high cost energy locations where you're buying expensive electricity from the grid. You've vastly simplify the infrastructure of the data center, and with a solid oxide fuel cell, you can deliver natural gas to the fuel cell and you reform inside the fuel cell. So there's less of a delivery issue there.

Tom Linebarger

It's natural gas in, electricity out, right? So you could argue how whether that's low carbon enough, but from a economic point of view, it's looking good.

Tony Satterthwaite

60% efficient.

Thad Ewald

Yes. So I think it depends on the application. I think also whether you call it just -- whether it's regulation or not, there are regulations that are pushing renewable hydrogen. And thinking about hydrogen is, why the importance of Hydrogenics and the thing that we did there, it wasn't just a fuel cell, the hydrogen generation piece of that equation. The renewable hydrogen was actually important. We've actually learned a lot about that through working with our partner Air Liquide to understand sort of the molecule end of the business. And as you think about sort of how regulations are coming, not just in transportation industry but other industries as well around renewable hydrogen, it’s hydrogen as a form of storage too. So using hydrogen as a form of storage. So it's a wide range of applications where I think we will see, I think there's more opportunity in renewable hydrogen than we thought when we first got into it. We knew there was some. We thought it was focused most on the transportation sector. As we spent more time in it, it's clear that’s in other sectors as well. So I don't know if that kind of answer your question.

And then for transportation, it goes beyond trucks also to trains. So the trains we're talking about it also -- the island is the train that’s in Europe. And it has over 130,000 kilometers on already and the commercial orders are coming and that's a regional passenger train. And that is a reasonable case to be made. We'll see as it goes through the one that operated out there was kind of was a beta. But the stuff they are taking commercial orders on now, it looks like it's in the money compare. If you say that I'm going to compare that to -- if emissions matter, I compare that to the other options that are there for me versus like overhead catenary for electric, it looks like it's actually pretty viable, right? Of course, that's assuming lots of things around the cost of hydrogen, so always the cost of the molecule matters as well, as well as how much you can store on board.

Tom Linebarger

So again. So go all the way back to the broad economics, if you said the big one for fuel cells is where am I going to get hydrogen? So the actual fuel cell is good. It's not -- the life isn't long enough yet, the cost is too high. But both trends are looking good for high energy applications. Heavy-duty trucks, mine trucks, ships, trains, all big energy, it looks good today. If you imagine the curves continue to come down like they are. So we'll see but it looks good. And it doesn't look good in a 100 years. It looks good in 10 years. If the trends keep coming. That 10 is a ish, okay? So it could be 8, it could be 12. But where am I getting hydrogen? Today, I can't really buy that much hydrogen. Air Liquide will sell it to me if I let them build an SMR plant from natural gas, or I say I need a big $3 billion plant. So where am I going to get it is always the question. So that's why Thad said, if the grid is using hydrogen for storage or some other economically viable idea, hydrogen is available, you're good to go. If not, most of the applications that look like they are in the money are the ones where there's only two places you have to get hydrogen. So that's not so good for trucks. But that's really good for trains. Can you could imagine even mine trucks or ships. I'm going to go here and here and then I'm going to fill up my hydrogen.

So look for applications where I don't have to have so many locations to get hydrogen. That will be your next step. And then if hydrogen starts to get built out as an available fuel, then you'll see all the rest and you can see like that's why we're looking at trucks and saying this looks like the hard one. Because you need fuel all over the place, it's got a high energy application and that's why Jim's diesel people will -- we think will be in business for a while, because it's just a hard one to do, because of how far it has to go, how much it has to carry, and how many times it has to get fueled.

Thad Ewald

I would -- just one last thing I'd add there is that if you have a North American centric view of the world, it feels very different when you're in other parts of the world, where they are making investments, where the regulations are already pushing these investments. So if you can go and spend time, you walk away with a very different point of view.

Tom Linebarger

Now if you go to China today, Japan and Korea and talk about hydrogen, you will leave thinking tomorrow I only be driving hydrogen vehicles. It just, is a very, very different perspective based on kind of how they see their energy infrastructure and what they plan to build. We'll see what happens, but it's just back to that graph I had, which is it's going to be different for different places for a while, and the whole market is not going to move that fast.

James Hopkins

Great. And I think we'll do one more question here with Ross, and then we'll break for lunch and answer all of the other questions there.

Ross Gilardi

Yes. Thanks for getting me in James. Ross Gilardi from Bank of America. So Tom, you talked a lot about how your customers are going to be faced with some very difficult decisions and ethnic trade-offs, where they invest and where they don't invest. And, of course, that pertains to Cummins as well. And I want to ask you about the PowerGen business, because Cummins has always been a market leader in that business. And I'm wondering what you're going to do with it. I mean, as we speak, you have PG&E shutting off power on 1 million people every week, every time the wind blows in California. I think would think you guys would be jumping up and down about this growth opportunity. And yet you didn't even mention it today. You barely talked about the backup power business. So, are you investing in it? Do you want to keep with it? Keep it? Like what is the plan with that market and our diesel backup power just losing market share to natural gas and other technologies?

Tom Linebarger

Great question, Ross. So, I am going to let Norb talk a little bit about the business. Let me just say some high level point of view. The PowerGen business remains a great business for Cummins. And the reason is we have a leadership position, as you mentioned, it helps our distributors sell, service and occupy a bigger space in their markets. There are some markets in the world where if we weren't selling generator sets, we would not have a distributor there. So it’s just not enough other stuff to do. A lot of Africa is that way, for example. If you're not selling generators, you just can't afford to be there. And yet there is other business to do with customer. So I would say that, that we still think it's a very attractive business to be in. Having said that, growth has been very limited and I would say it's been a while since we've been feeling great about growth in the business and it's been competitive and I think that's been driven largely by the fact that it hasn't had much growth, not no players exiting, not much growth yields some challenges from a competitive point of view. We do think the technologies that Thad mentioned give us another chance to add new life to the business, so that's good. And then otherwise Norbert has a really good strategy for how we invest in a measured way to keep our leadership position extend a little further in a few places, introduce new technologies to keep the business attractive and still fill out our portfolio with regard to making sure our distributors have a good business and our large engines have enough scale to keep selling all those other markets. And Norb why don’t you talk a little bit about that?

Norbert Nusterer

Yes, thank you. So in addition to what Tom already mentioned, I think you would look at the Cummins Power Generation business historically as a very, very limited use case business that's focused on standby. So you had sort of your legacy centralized grid and then certain people were worried about what happens when the grid goes down, so sell me one of those Cummins’ standby Gensets. That sort I think how we built our power generation business and what a de facto represented. I think there was a little bit of a prime power bubble in there when the globe, the emerging market exploded from 2007 to 2012 and there was just not grid enough capacity in cell. We tend to use that equipment and run, make our own power if the grid doesn't have enough. But we historically looked at as a bit of a standby Genset-centric power generation business. The good news is, for us a big part of the power systems outgrowth story in the next few years very much relies on the base technology that we have and I think there is still a bit of an under appreciation of how the base technology that we've nourished over 30 years with a standby product now starts going into a much more diverse set of used cases. And so the outgrowth that we have is to leverage the scale and we have massive scale in the standby space and with distribution in Tracy’s business and several other success factors and then now really started going into some of those other applications. So we talked about the fuel cell story and the datacenter side. Just to be clear, that is not a standby play.

Those fuel cells would be the prime power source for the entire datacenter. So you talked about the recent events in California around the power supply and of course we're selling home standby units and other backup power in there. So we're very much in that. But, again, when we look at really the outgrowth opportunity it's bringing the new technologies into the power generation space and we see lots of opportunities with new used cases. The way the deregulation affects who can make money, where you can arbitrage with some our equipment is also opening up very, very rapidly. That is not your classic standby scenario. And then we also have the last thing I'll say and then I’ll be quite, is the piece around the emission scenario that you saw Tony had it on this chart. Again we are also having share of wallet and content opportunities even on the legacy business. So we still think that in the next few years a pretty significant portion of the growth we expect to see in power systems will be on the basis of the power gen legacy business.

Ross Gilardi

But just as a follow up, I mean again the California issue, it seems like a really long-term structural issue and is this a big focus for the company and what I'm really curious about too is, you made a big decision, you just talked about to buy out your distributors which brought a lot of distributors back under corporate, I mean has that hobbled your ability at all to focus on a local market opportunity like this and really take advantage of it?

Norbert Nusterer

No, not at all. And just seeing, the home standby business is just not a big business. It's not a big opportunity. I mean it’s not that we don't do it, it’s nor that we are very active. It's just not -- I mean for Cummins’ overall revenue it’s just not that big of a business. So, we are very focused on selling home standbys and business standbys. It is just not that big. So that's why we didn't mention here as a big strategic thing, but we are super active and again we can -- do you even know the number what it is? I mean maybe we can just….

Tony Satterthwaite

Not specific. I'll give you an important analogy. Some of your may remember, three days in 2003 when the lights went out in the Northeast, right? So, we tracked -- because I was running the PowerGen business at that time, we tracked the business that we thought we got from that outage and I will tell you that it peaked two years after the outage because this type of infrastructure investment does not happen overnight. Municipalities make plans, people think the life is changing to your point. If people are now thinking can't rely on a grid in California, that does not mean everyone goes out and buys a generator tomorrow. You have permitting. You have engineering. There's a lot of work to be done. We are chasing it all, but I'll tell you, the revenue that's happening today is portable units. We are not in that market.

Norbert Nusterer

Not a big ...

Tony Satterthwaite

And it’s just not that big of a deal. We are chasing the infrastructure change that's going to happen in California and we are chasing it through our distribution business.

Norbert Nusterer

Yes. That will be significant. The municipality, that will be significant for us, that just take while. And then of course the other big thing they’ve got is transmission and distribution, which is we're not in unfortunately but that's a big issue that they have in California.

James Hopkins

So, I think with that, that takes us to the end of hour. And as you mentioned earlier, we have a buffet lunch. The whole management team will be around.

Tom Linebarger

Right. So, we welcome your questions. For those that didn't get a chance to get in, we will be making our way to the tables, feel free to stop us in the way, but also if you can come over there and sit down so we can get everybody over there and get some food and we will be there for a while. So, don't worry, we have time to answer any other questions you have. Thank you so much.

James Hopkins

Thank you.