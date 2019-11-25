Millendo Therapeutics: A Forgotten Biotech With Strong Potential

Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) is a solid biotech, which has already received positive results from a proof of concept study using livoletide to treat patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Based on positive preliminary data, it was able to initiate a phase 2b/3 study. There is a big catalyst coming up in the early part of 2020. Specifically, Millendo will report results from the phase 2b/3 study in the first half of 2020. These results will be a major catalyst for the biotech. Assuming the phase 2b portion turns out to meet the primary endpoints, Millendo could possibly be able to file for FDA approval.

Livoletide For Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome

The lead drug in the pipeline for Millendo is known as livoletide. It is being developed to treat patients with a very rare disease known as Prader-Willi Syndrome. PWS is a rare genetic disorder that affects:

Appetite

Growth

Metabolism

Cognitive function

Behavior problems

It is even said that it causes a major issue with patients being short. Therefore, they have to take growth hormones to retain normal height. The biggest problem of all, one that livoletide hopes to address for these patients, involves a hunger issue. Specifically, these patients have a constant feeling of hunger while at the same time have a slower metabolism. It is estimated that there are about 12,000 to 15,000 patients with PWS. It is estimated that the market opportunity for PWS is expected to be $2.11 billion by 2028. It is a small market now, because of the disease being rare but still offers a good opportunity in the coming years. Why is hunger issue the biggest cause for concern for this disease? That's because while the other symptoms are important to address, the hunger issue can be fatal. These PWS patients fall under something known as hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is an abnormal increased appetite for consumption of food. The problem is that the increased appetite ultimately leads to obesity and other eating disorder issues. The biotech has specifically developed livoletide to address the underlying hormone dysregulation that causes the disease. By targeting this, the hope is to alleviate the problem that these patients have to go through in terms of wanting to eat all the time. Having said that, Millendo had initiated a phase 2b/3 study known as ZEPHYR. This study completed recruitment of 150 patients in the phase 2b portion of the study. The primary goal of this study is to see if livoletide can have a big impact on changing hyperphagia in patients compared to comparator placebo (sodium chloride). This primary endpoint will be assessed using a score known as HQ-CT. This type of score ranges from 0 to 36 points, where the higher the number is the worse the patient is. In essence, the goal is to see if livoletide can achieve a much lower score compared to placebo. This late-stage study will incorporate the placebo part I noted above, but then all patients are rolling into a separate nine-month extension period who will all take treatment with livoletide. This late-stage study was initiated back in March of 2019. With enrollment now complete, results are expected in the first half of 2020. This is going to be a major catalyst for the stock. It will pretty much either give a lot of upside or downside. However, if positive, it would accomplish a few things. First and foremost, with positive data, the FDA has stated that it could in essence become a pivotal study. What that means is that Millendo could file for FDA approval for livoletide, without the need to first run another study thereafter. This phase 2b/3 study wasn't initiated on a whim. Early preliminary data shed some light that livoletide does achieve some mechanism of action in treating patients with PWS. In essence, the biotech ran a small study with 47 adult patients that had PWS. Patients were either giving 3 mg or 4 mg of livoletide or placebo over 14 days. The goal was to treat patients and then use a tool known as the Hyperphagia Questionnaire (HQ) as reported by care providers. The conclusion is shown below:

As you can see above, 4 mg of livoletide achieved substantial improvements in hyperphagia as compared to placebo. You have to remember, this preliminary test was only done over a 14-day period and already had achieved strong differentiation between livoletide and placebo. The conclusion is that patients achieved an improvement as early as one week after being treated. Then about 65% of patients achieved a reduction of 4 points or more over 2 weeks. All of this data was the reason for moving forward with the currently ongoing late-stage phase 2b/3 study. One last item to note is that treatment with livoletide for this PWS patient population involves a subcutaneous injection. However, Millendo is in preclinical research looking to develop a multi-dose pen device to deliver this drug for these patients. This is a bit early in nature, but it is good to see that other progress is being made for these patients in terms of an easier route of administration.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Millendo Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $48.3 million as of September 30, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations through Q4 of 2020. A biotech never waits till the last minute to raise cash, so it won't wait till the end of that period. There are two instances where it will raise cash. It may either choose to wait until Q3 of 2020 to raise cash or after a positive news release. In essence, if the phase 2b/3 study meets the primary endpoints, that will cause the stock to trade higher. In turn, it won't hesitate to raise cash immediately.

Conclusion

Millendo Therapeutics has a good chance at boosting its stock price in the first half of 2020. One of its late-stage studies, using livoletide to treat patients with PWS, will have data out at that time. If the primary endpoints are met for the phase 2b/3 study, then the company should be able to file for FDA approval of its drug to treat this patient population. A big risk is that there is no guarantee that the primary endpoint would be met. In that instance, the stock will likely tumble. However, there is a good chance that the primary endpoint of HQ-CT should be met. That's because if you look at the graphic above, the third one at the end on the right utilizes Home Residents that have a baseline greater than or equal to 10. That's important, because the phase 2b/3 study uses this specific patient population and it performed the best. Also, that graphic above only shows 14 days of treatment. The phase 2b/3 study was designed in measuring a change from baseline to the end of 3 months. On top of that, there is another catalyst with a different drug. This involves the use of nevanimibe in a phase 2b study treating patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Top-line results from cohort 1 for this study are expected in the second half of 2020. This will be another shot on goal for the biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.