Sinclair's RSN Bet Could Be Going Bust

The company wisely put its RSN holdings in a bankruptcy remote subsidiary, but even if that keeps it out of bankruptcy, there is no path to upside without successful RSNs.

Sinclair's exposure to its RSNs is now higher than the company's book value. It is now a sports company, not a broadcast company.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI) has been on quite the roller-coaster ride. It is now trading at $35 per share, down from $60 just a few months ago, which in turn reflected a massive one-week jump from $45 per share just a few days prior. The cause of all these oscillations is the company’s bold new foray into Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). While there are other aspects of the company’s operations, investors should do their due diligence on - a fellow contributor wrote a strong article just now - the focus of this piece will be the RSNs.

In a nutshell, RSNs are the pivotal focal point of the company’s future. The stock will rise and fall almost solely on their success, or lack thereof. My own take: while Sinclair’s gamble could succeed, the odds do not favor it, and the RSN venture is more likely to fail. I am staying away from Sinclair despite this dip in the shares.

Transforming The Company

It was back on May 3rd that Sinclair was first reported to have placed the top bid for the RSNs, with the exception of YES Network, for which a separate deal was required that I’ll come to in a bit. We should be clear at the outset that nothing less than Sinclair’s future as a going concern is riding on the outcome, regardless of whether you believe Sinclair’s gamble on RSNs is a good one or a bad one.

Sinclair trades with a market cap of under $3.4 billion as of this writing. With the company buying $10.6 billion of RSNs outright and buying a stake in another $3.5 billion worth with YES Network, this deal is nothing less than absolutely transformative for Sinclair.

And potentially debilitating if it goes wrong. Even with Sinclair housing the RSNs in a bankruptcy remote subsidiary, it has committed enough of the parent company’s capital to the endeavor that it would have difficulty surviving its collapse. Certainly, reaching the kind of profit levels that would justify substantial share appreciation would be almost impossible.

It’s possible that Sinclair itself wasn’t expecting to get this exposed and simply found itself in this position when the company considered itself to be too deeply committed to the process to pull out. Sinclair had reportedly reached out to Amazon (AMZN) for a potential partnership, and there was the chance that MLB itself could get in on the partnership as well. But MLB was reportedly bidding for the RSNs on its own at one point too.

At any rate, the partnership didn’t really materialize, at least not at a scale large enough to alter the risk profile.

So, for now, Sinclair is on its own.

Deal Dangers? Not Such A Worry

First, there are the lingering questions about the deal itself. This actually doesn’t concern me very much. There are legal issues, but Sinclair is highly unlikely to get caught up in them.

While the company was wrapping up its purchase, another bidder, Big3, challenged the auction process. It alleged that certain parties had not followed the rules laid out by DOJ in their conditional approval of the Disney (DIS)-Fox (FOX) deal. But while DOJ says they do intend to investigate, the complaint appears to be targeted solely at Charter Communications (CHTR) and does not involve the actual winner of the bidding, Sinclair.

Assuming this is so, whatever penalties DOJ hands out are highly unlikely to involve actually unwinding the deal. At most, they would penalize Charter and maybe Disney, if Disney were found to have somehow facilitated or failed to detect the violation.

(Note: Sinclair does face potential FCC liability from an unrelated investigation into its merger efforts with Tribune (TRCO), but we don’t really have enough details yet to make any determination about that, so I won’t probe it further here.)

YES Offers No Clarity

There are also questions about the disposition of the crown jewel of the RSN fleet, YES Network. Amazon, Sinclair Broadcasting, and the Yankees themselves have teamed up to buy the network at an asking price of $3.5 billion. So that’s already more than we knew when the larger deal was first announced. Sinclair got 20% of the common for $350 million in cash, though its equity is somewhat diluted by the presence of a substantial preferred equity tranche in the company.

But the precise conditions of the deal have yet to be made public, at least as far as I can tell. Does anyone have a put option or other guarantee of minimum value? Have any specific content commitments been made by anyone besides the Yankees? How did Sinclair and Amazon divide streaming rights?

Unlike the DOJ, these are questions which do have the potential to alter the valuation of Sinclair, and due diligence should absolutely be done on them, but I don’t think investors should consider them the key issues. They don’t change the simple calculus that Sinclair is now an RSN company, not a local broadcasting company.

Assessing The Stakes

Sinclair’s primary protection against a complete RSN meltdown is the structure of the deal itself. Sinclair purchased the RSNs through a new subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group, and limited its exposure to Diamond to a $1.4 billion capital injection, supplemented by a $1 billion preferred equity sale with some recourse to the parent company. The rest of the funding came from outside investors, compensated with preferred equity and secured and unsecured debt.

In other words, even if the RSNs go all the way to zero, Sinclair’s losses are capped at $2.4 billion, not $10.6 billion. Anything past that and Sinclair can simply forfeit the assets themselves to Diamond’s creditors and walk away.

This protection, to my mind, does not offer very much comfort, though. Of course, $2.4 billion is better than $10.6 billion. But Sinclair’s entire market cap tops out at $3.4 billion, and current shareholder equity is actually at $1.5 billion, below the amount at risk committed to Diamond.

Doubling Down?

There is also the risk that management is so confident in their RSN bet that they seem willing to further increase it, despite already possessing a commanding position. Over half of all American sports teams in the “Next Three” - NBA, NHL, MLB, the largest excluding the NFL - now have their local broadcast rights routed through a Sinclair RSN. But apparently, that’s not enough. Sinclair says it is still on the lookout for acquisition opportunities.

With their continuing efforts to liquidate non-core holdings to pay for their disastrous DIRECTV merger, AT&T (T) may be considering selling their (small) RSN collection next, and Sinclair seems to consider themselves contenders for it, though of course, Sinclair probably doesn’t know much more than we do yet about whether the RSNs are even available.

Sinclair management, of course, argues that the more the better, because each RSN is supposedly so crucial to each of its respective TV market’s viewers. AT&T may agree; they’ve refused to make available their RSNs on many other digital pay-TV services, even while allowing those services access to Turner, HBO and their other media properties, perhaps hoping it would give their struggling AT&T TV NOW platform an advantage.

Show Me The Money

This would worry me if I thought it was actually going to happen. But I just don’t see how it could, at least not for Sinclair.

According to Bloomberg, if the RSNs do go to market, they could potentially fetch as much as $1 billion. With two deals three to ten times that size already in their pocket, you’d think that would be a piece of cake. But it looks like maybe not so much.

The market seems to be approaching the limits of what it is prepared to stomach in terms of doubling down on RSN bets. Sinclair had a surprising amount of difficulty rolling over its $1 billion bridge loan from the original purchase, suggesting that even another $1 billion may be difficult to access in the capital markets following the much larger purchases that Sinclair already closed.

In my mind, I’m assuming Sinclair has probably bitten off all the capital markets will allow it to chew, at least for now. But that doesn’t put my mind at ease, simply because Sinclair has already bitten off so much.

And the company may already be starting to choke on it.

Trial By Fire

We recently got a rare and fascinating opportunity to see first-hand what results different approaches to RSNs in a cord-cutting world can produce. Over the summer, two of the largest pay-TV providers in the country found their distribution deals with Sinclair’s RSN network up for renewal, and they went completely different routes.

AT&T, through a series of short-term summer extensions followed by a permanent deal, agreed to pay Sinclair higher rates to maintain distribution of the 22 RSNs it purchased. More or less S.O.P. for the pay-TV industry the last few decades. Meanwhile, DISH Network (DISH) refused to pay the higher charges and allowed Sinclair’s new RSN network - actually it started before the sale even closed - to go dark on both its satellites and Sling TV.

The results were eye-opening, to say the least. AT&T reported its worst pay-TV quarter in its history, with close to 1.4 million subscribers deserting the platform in a single quarter. That was for a whole host of reasons, with most having nothing to do with Sinclair, so that result could almost be shrugged off.

Except that DISH, where things are a little less crazy and the RSN blackout was the key new change quarter over quarter, reported its biggest increase in pay-TV subscribers in years. Analysts called the result “fantastic” and openly wondered, “are [DISH] showing the industry RSNs aren’t needed anymore?”

A Market-Wide Shift?

These are not results to give Sinclair leverage in future negotiations. And that’s assuming that future negotiations with DISH even take place. DISH management Charlie Ergen has already indicated the company is considering simply not returning the missing channels now that the dispute has dragged out so long, because everyone who wants them will have already left the service anyway. In other words, there is now a better than even chance that DISH will become the industry’s first major non-RSN TV provider.

The significance of this goes beyond just the third-largest provider no longer paying Sinclair for their RSNs, which alone would be a major blow. Ergen has already indicated DISH will take some of its savings and reinvest them in lowering prices for DISH and Sling subscribers. Roughly 40% of TV viewers are not sports fans.

Over time, DISH/Sling’s consistently lower prices should draw more and more of them to the RSN-free platform. Even if every sports fan eventually leaves DISH - and the results suggest that won’t happen - those 40% alone could keep DISH afloat and maybe even set it growing again. Thus, the need to match DISH’s competitiveness will push every TV provider to hold the line against Sinclair in contract negotiations, potentially putting its RSN investment into something of a tailspin.

Of course, this is only one quarter. Before the dispute got ugly, Sinclair offered an extension to Spring 2020. DISH declined the exemption, suggesting both companies perceive that time is when demand for RSNs is highest among DISH customers. (In turn suggesting most of them are probably baseball fans.) So, it’s quite possible that there will be another quarter of defections over the RSNs come the Spring. But after results like DISH just reported, it’s hard to see there being enough defections to flip the situation to an overall loss for the company - and by extension, hard to see an overall win for Sinclair.

Summary

Sinclair is now a sports company, not a broadcast company. It will rise or fall with its sports networks. DISH’s high-stakes gamble dropping those networks appears to be working, and if it works, there will be little choice but for DISH’s competitors to follow in order to remain competitive. Even with the dip in Sinclair stock, I am not buying.

