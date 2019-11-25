Kraton: Getting More Interesting Following Cariflex Sale

I like the risk-reward from here given the low valuation, yet limit any long position to a medium size given the inherent risks involved.

Kraton Corp. (KRA) announced quite a large divestiture which means that it is time to review the investment outlook for the company. The deal takes place at reasonable multiples and leverage will get addressed, yet an underperforming business is losing one of its high-quality assets, thereby impacting the positioning of the business. With leverage down and valuation multiples down a lot, I like the risk-reward, although this is far from a high quality business.

The Sale

Kraton will sell its Cariflex unit to Daelim Industrial in a $530 million deal which is set to close in the first quarter of 2020. Kraton quickly stresses that Cariflex generated $50.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in the year 2018, indicating that the unit has been sold at a 10.5 times multiple.

CEO Kevin Fogarty notes that Cariflex is a very strong business with a strong growth profile while it posts adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 30%. Despite the strong outlook, the company undertook the decision to engage in a strategic review, as the intrinsic value of this business was not reflected in the overall valuation of Kraton, at least according to Fogarty and other executives.

Note that this seems like a deliberate and well-considered choice as the company already announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives when the fourth quarter results were released for 2018. Hence, this is no ''rushed'' sale and the proceeds look fair.

The Pro-Forma Impact

Kraton reported sales of $2.01 billion in 2018 on which the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $378 million, for margins just shy of 19%. While these margins sound very impressive, we have to realise that this is before depreciation charges and this business is quite asset-intensive.

The divested Cariflex unit is part of the Polymer segment which generated $1.22 billion in sales, adjusted EBITDA of $215 million and operating earnings of $159 million last year. Chemicals is another $790 million unit with $163 million in adjusted EBITDA and operating earnings of $92 million. Cariflex generated $50.5 million in adjusted EBITDA on sales of $180 million, for a 10.5 times EBITDA multiple.

Hence this segment was responsible for 9% of total sales and about 13% of total adjusted EBITDA of $378 million. The $530 million deal tag looks pretty sizeable in relation to the revenue and EBITDA contribution if you ask me. This comes after the company ended 2018 with $1.48 billion in net debt as the 32 million shares traded around $35 at the start of the year, when the full year results were released. At those levels, shares were valued at $1.12 billion, for a $2.6 billion enterprise value. This makes that the deal tag for Cariflex comes in at 20% of the enterprise value, while the actual contribution to sales and EBITDA is far less.

Note however that there is a huge gap between the reported EBITDA metrics and earnings as net earnings on a GAAP basis only totalled $67 million, or $2.08 per share last year. The adjusted metric came in at $3.16, but even that absolute profit number is relatively small compared to the EBITDA numbers given the fact that many parts of the business are somewhat capital intensive.

2019, Not So Pretty

Fast forwarding in time, Kraton reported third quarter results in October and these results were not very good, triggering a sell-off towards $23 per share. At those levels, shares represent just about three quarters of a billion in value, as net debt was reduced slightly to $1.42 billion, for a roughly $2.2 billion enterprise value.

The reason for the disappointing trading action is simple and that is reduced financial numbers with sales down 11% so far this year and even more pronounced declines seen in the third quarter. Actual EBITDA margins were pretty flat, with EBITDA seen down $20 million in the first three quarters of the year to $272 million, although the entire shortfall was caused in the third quarter. While the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $378 million in 2018, the company now guides for a 10-15% shortfall compared to the low end of the previous EBITDA guidance at $370 million, suggesting that EBITDA is seen around $315-$333 million.

That suggests $44-$61 million in EBITDA in the final quarter, which is seasonally softer, vs. an $80 million number in the third quarter last year. Kraton reported adjusted profits of $16 million in the final quarter of last year, indicating that the company will probably break-even in this final quarter. That suggests that the $2.99 per share in adjusted earnings reported for the first nine months of the year, more or less is the full year earnings number.

It should be said that Cariflex is one of the few bright spots which shows real growth so far this year. Yet valued at 10.5 times EBITDA, that multiple is still much higher than the 6.8 times EBITDA multiple at which the entire company trades at the moment. Knowing that net debt stands at $1.42 billion at the moment and EBITDA runs around $325 million, leverage ratios come in at 4.4 times. Assuming all the proceeds of the sale benefit debt reduction, net debt will fall to $890 million, while EBITDA is reduced to around $275 million. This makes that leverage could fall to 3.2 times. Furthermore note that $50 million in EBITDA from Cariflex will not really hurt the bottom line as interest expenses are quite steep at the moment, therefore, the deal could have a neutral impact on net earnings. That brings debt relief, although it hurts the positioning of the company as well.

What Now?

Following the latest divestment Kraton is deleveraging to little over 3 times, which remains a point of attention, although much less severe than recently thought. I continue to peg earnings power around $3 per share which reveals very low expectations, although forward earnings appear to be under pressure.

Note that the last time I checked on the prospects for Kraton was September of 2015, about four years ago. At the time, the company acquired Arizona Chemical Holdings in a near $1.4 billion deal. I concluded that the deal jacked up leverage ratios to multiples above 5 times, essentially making equity a binary option on the fortune of the outcome of the deal.

I believed that good times could result in a $40-60 per share valuation, yet a mediocre track record and leverage employed could result in painful financial outcomes as well. Shares did indeed rise from $20 in 2015 to a high of $50 in early 2018 as the deal seemed to make sense and work out, yet shares fell back to $22 currently with operational performance under pressure while leverage still needs to be addressed.

The latest deal does indeed address leverage, yet it hurts the positioning as well, although I am a bit more constructive at this point in time. Hence this is a very risky yet potentially lucrative proposition as well, although the inherent risks related to the investment thesis makes that I would not scale very large into a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.