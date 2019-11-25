Target Puts Retailers In Its Rear-View Mirror

Source: Business Insider

Retailers have gotten hammered this earnings season. Some have reported stagnant sales growth, while others have reported shrinking margins or both. Target (TGT) bucked the trend with stellar quarterly results. The company reported revenue of $18.67 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 and GAAP EPS of $1.37. The company beat on revenue and earnings. The stock is up by double digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Customers Are Flocking To Target

Q3 2019 revenue of $18.7 billion rose 5% Y/Y. Sales growth stood out due to Target's size. It is difficult to demonstrate sizeable top line growth, given the scale of the company. Secondly, several other traditional retailers have struggled this earnings season. Macy's (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Kohl's (KSS) all reported flat to declining revenue growth this quarter. If Target's revenue is growing then it is likely coming at the expense of other retailers. Traditional retailers have tried to beat back the Amazon (AMZN) threat for the year. The "Target Threat" could now become the next narrative.

Target's comparable sales growth was 4.5%; it was slightly less than the 5.1% comparable sales growth from the year-earlier period, yet still impressive. Retailers found it difficult to generate positive comparable sales, yet Target smashed the metric again. Based on the sales channel, the store channel generated comparable sales of 2.8% and digital delivered 1.7%. Target has proved it can reach customers via several different sales channels. Digital sales were gaudy, coming on the back of a 49% comparable increase last year.

The lion's share of digital growth was driven by same in-store Pick Up, Drive Up, Shipt and same-day fulfillment options. Target has been perfecting these amenities over the years to increase ease of use for customers. I understand that since these options leverage Target's fulfillment centers, they are more profitable than traditional e-commerce fulfillment. That said, what may be lost on the market is that traffic was the primary driver of growth:

When we analyze the components of our comp sales, we're pleased that traffic continues to be the primary driver of our growth. Overall, our traffic grew 3.1% in the third quarter, as our guests chose to shop with us more often, both in stores and through our digital options.

Rising store traffic may have been the biggest differentiating factor between Target and other retailers. The company has always offered quality products at discount prices. Now, it has a respectable digital channel and same-day fulfillment options customers have come to demand. Several retailers have struggled to drive traffic to stores. They have had to rely on aggressive promotions to attract customers. This has crimped margins and in some instances, sapped liquidity. The more Target grows, the worse it could get for the competition.

Operating Income Margins Improved

Target's ability to drive traffic without having to engage in heavy discounting is difficult to fully quantify. One of the areas it shows up in is the company's rising margins. Target reported gross profit of $5.7 billion, up 8% Y/Y. Gross margin was 30.7%, up 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Supply chain costs, digital fulfillment costs efforts to make shopping more convenient not only exist, but management embraces it. These efforts also make revenue stickier and build a loyal customer base, which can more than offset higher supply chain costs.

SG&A expense of $4.2 billion rose 5% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expense was 22.3%, up about 20 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The increase was driven by increased marketing expenses and store labor costs. The company also incurred higher costs from the recent launch of Target Circle, its loyalty program that already has 35 million guests enrolled. The loyalty program has the potential to generate consistent revenue and allow Target to mine customer purchasing data to restock fast-selling items or reduce stale inventory.

The fall-out was that operating income of $1.0 billion rose 22% Y/Y. Operating income margin of 5.4% rose 80 basis points versus the year-earlier period. While competitors are suffering from declining margins, Target's margins are expanding. Improving margins give the company the space to launch new initiatives like Target Circle or the launch of 25 Disney (DIS) stores within select Target locations. While competitors are trying to contain costs, Target is investing in initiatives that could potentially provide new revenue streams and keep competitors in its rear-view mirror.

Solidity Liquidity

Target ended the quarter with $13.8 billion. Its free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of the year was about $1.8 billion. Its liquidity and strong cash flows give the company the leeway to invest in new ventures, build inventory and spend the necessary capital expenditures to modernize stores. Again, this puts lesser-capitalized retailers at a disadvantage. If the retail wars turn into a "battle of the balance sheets" then Target has a good chance of winning that too.

Conclusion

I previously assumed Target's revenue growth would come at the expense of margins. That has not been the case. TGT is up over 85% Y/Y and has likely benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. If broader markets falter, then it could create headwinds. I rate TGT a hold.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.