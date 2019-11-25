Equinor's Johan Sverdrup Offshore Oilfield Turns Around Norway's Production Slide

Norway’s oil production, including condensates and natural gas liquids, rose to 1.83 million barrels per day in October. Production had been sliding over the past few years, but Equinor (EQNR), formerly Statoil, started production on the giant Johan Sverdrup offshore oilfield on October 5th, two months ahead of schedule and underbudget. The field was already producing well over 300,000 b/d and loading volumes are expected to average around 400,000 b/d in December. All 8 production wells drilled are now on-stream, ahead of schedule.

Phase one production had been scheduled to ramp-up to 440,000 b/d in the summer. But the company plans to begin drilling 2 to 4 additional wells that would bring production up to phase one capacity.

The field is named after the father of Norwegian parliamentarism. After reaching plateau production of the first phase, operating costs are projected to be under $2/b. The field will be powered from shore to run the platforms, instead of local supply, which reduces carbon emissions. Norway’s electric grid is 95% supplied by hydropower from 937 dams.

Alta dam, one of Norway's 937 hydropower stations that provide 98% of the nation's power.

Phase two will ramp-up production to 660,000 b/d by late 2022. The oil will be piped to the Mongstad refinery, processed and sold as products.

According to the U.S. Energy Dept., Norway’s production is projected to exit 2020 at 2.17 million barrels per day. Production for the year is projected to rise 360,000 b/d from 2019, but as indicated above, Equinor is ahead of schedule.

In addition to producing almost all of its electricity from renewable energy, electric vehicles accounted for 58 percent of all new car sales last March. Tesla's (TSLA) mass market Model 3 accounted for nearly 30 percent of new passenger vehicle sales, the Norwegian Information Council for Road Traffic, or OFV, reported.

Equinor is also a leader in renewable energy. It has an offshore wind portfolio that includes three wind farms off of UK, and is involved in large-scale wind projects off of the UK, Germany and the US. Empire Wind, off of Long Island, New York, is projected to power one million homes starting in 2025.

Source: Equinor.

Conclusions

Equinor had planned the offshore production project in 2015, when oil prices had cratered. It is another testimony to the notion that the major oil companies basically ignore price cycles in their planning. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) also began producing first oil in the Gulf of Mexico this year when it planned the project back during the price collapse.

Production in Norway and other non-OPEC countries is projected to rise in 2020 by about 800,000 b/d, in addition to gains in the US. And Equinor is running ahead of schedule.

Equinor and Norway are prime examples of what the future holds. Though not every country can be like Norway, India, China and the US have their own unique renewable energy sources. This is not to say that fossil fuels will not be used at any time for the rest of this century. It's more a degree of use and the oversupply which will push oil and gas prices down to the marginal costs of the lowest cost producers around the globe.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been a consultant to Statoil for many years, but not recently.