New Gold: Struggling With Costs At Rainy River

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NGD) is mainly a gold producer with two producing mines in North America: the New Afton and the Rainy River mines. The company also owns the Blackwater project.

New Gold presents some potential growth, particularly in 2020, when the Rainy River mine will be fully operational and CapEx will drop much lower. However, the company is struggling with mounting cost issues that cause a severe concern as regards its ability to succeed.

On a side note, the company is also working on a new project called the Blackwater - an open-pit mine - which could be an exciting play assuming a gold price well above $1,450 per ounce, which has been the case for several months. The project presents proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8, respectively.

The investment thesis is quite complex with New Gold. The company has an issue with liquidity, and the recent bought deal has hurt the stock price, as I had warned in August. However, I believe the company appears to turn slowly around and could be on a path of recovery, thanks to high commodity prices. The caveat emptor is that the road to recovery may be a long and tortuous way that is likely to test shareholders' patience.

Thus, while I do not see any interest in investing long term in the company yet, I believe the stock is an excellent tool for short and mid-term trading, especially at or below $0.85.

NGD's gold equivalent production from its two mines reached 128,899 Au Eq. Oz. The numbers were decent, as the chart below is indicating compared to 3Q'18.

Gold equivalent comes from three different metals: gold, silver, and copper.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet in 3Q 2019. The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ million 142.5 193.5 193.2 195.3 147.1 157.4 167.9 155.1 168.4 Net Income in $ million 27.0 -195.6 -29.5 -302.0 -168.5 -727.7 -13.4 -35.7 -24.7 EBITDA $ million 88.4 -230.0 59.9 -305.5 73.4 -614.9 64.9 32.4 51.6 EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 -0.34 -0.05 -0.52 -0.29 -1.26 -0.02 -0.06 -0.04 Cash from Operating Activities in $ million 83.2 111.6 65.1 66.0 51.1 62.9 74.3 50.2 91.1 Capital Expenditure in $ million 135.6 100.2 68.7 50.1 56.4 39.4 50.4 37.8 62.6 Free Cash Flow in $ million -75.1 11.4 -3.6 15.9 -4.7 23.5 23.9 12.4 28.5 Total Cash $ million 207.1 216.2 191.3 167.4 129.0 103.7 132.3 109.7 178.8 Total Long-Term Debt in $ million 977 1008 1008 959 940 781 781 782 728 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 576.2 578.1 578.7 578.7 578.7 579.1 579.1 579.1 610.7

Data Sources: Company release and Morningstar/YCharts

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues of $168.4 in 3Q'19

New Gold posted revenue of $168.4 million for Q3'19, up 14.5% from the same quarter a year ago and 8.6% sequentially. After adjusting for certain charges, the net loss was $10.3 million or $0.02 per share in Q3, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the same quarter in 2018.

During the third quarter, the company completed the repurchase of $100 million of bonds in early October.

Rob Chausse noted in the conference call:

Q3 revenue was 14% higher than the prior quarter due to production increases related to the ramp-up of Rainy River and higher realized gold prices partially offset by lower copper sales.

2 - Free cash flow was $28.5 million in 3Q'19

The generic Free Cash Flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial gauge to evaluate the validity of the business model.

Free cash flow for 3Q'19 was $28.5 million. It is the fourth quarter in a row that the company managed positive free cash flow.

Free cash flow yearly is now $86.3 million after a long negative trend with significant CapEx due to the Rainy River and New Afton mines.

Source: NGD Presentation

3 - Net debt has been reduced this quarter again

New Gold is showing a reduced net debt of $549.2 million.

On August 30, it completed a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of C$150 million, the net proceeds of which were used primarily for debt repayment, with approximately $100 million of the company’s 2022 senior unsecured notes repurchased for cancellation.

Renaud Adams indicated in the conference call:

following the debt repayment of $100 million, the company had maintained available liquidity of $421 million, including $135 million in cash and cash equivalent.

Finally, New Gold has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (RGLD) on Rainy River, totaling $198 million as of September 30, 2019. See financial submission, page 17.

One direct effect is that the gold price realized for NGD is lower than the gold spot price of approximately ~$90 per oz.

The gold stream obligation contained a maximum leverage ratio covenant (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA) of 3.5:1.0 as at September 30, 2019

4 - Gold production details as of September 30, 2019

Production was 128,899 Au Eq. Oz. The production of gold equivalent comes from three different metals: gold, silver, and copper.

Gold price realized in 3Q'19 was $1,383 per Au Oz (the gold price realized is lower than spot due to the RGLD stream).

AISC is a concerning issue for Rainy River due to higher CapEx and reached a record of $1,593 per oz in 3Q'19. Also, a concerning trend for both mines is that the g/t is trending down (look at the graph below).

However, as Rainy River Renaud Adams said in the conference call:

We are very pleased to report that the mill facility managed to operate an approximately 18,000 tonnes per day in October and is now expected to operate at full capacity over the balance of the year. While we may not achieve a new mark in fourth quarter, we remain very positive to achieve the potential 24,000 tonnes per day considering expected high availability and throughput in November and December.

Rob Chausse, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Operating expense per equivalent ounce was 15% higher than the prior year quarter due to an increase in the operating waste tonnes mined during Q3 at Rainy River. All-in sustaining costs at Rainy River and New Afton for the quarter were $1,593 per equivalent ounce and $869 per equivalent ounce respectively. Amounts are higher than prior year quarter due to higher sustaining capital spend. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the quarter were $1,318 per equivalent ounce 20% higher than the prior year quarter due to higher sustaining capital spend and the increased OpEx per ounce.

Gold Production per Mine 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Rainy River 28,509 40,016 55,219 55,538 77,202 61,557 66,013 75,080 New Afton gold production 22,384 19,998 18,637 19,916 18,778 17,841 19,203 16,007

Blackwater project reevaluation (From company presentation)

This project seems an interesting one, but it is too early in the process to consider the project as significant for the mid-term. A good potential is that New Gold could eventually monetize this project at a later stage.

The new project potential plan to include higher grade above one grams a tonne while maintaining a low strip ratio targeted at 2.1. The lower operating cost structure on a per ounce basis resulting from higher grade while mining costs would potentially continue to benefit from low strip ratio, lower initial capital resulting from potential reevaluation of project sizing. More to come on the Blackwater project as we advance in 2020. (conference call).

5 - On September 30, 2019. On track to achieve annual guidance.

Source: NGD Presentation

All-in sustaining costs for the year are expected to achieve the low-end of the annual guidance of $1,330-1,430 per gold eq. ounce. The Rainy River mine's sustaining capital is likely to be below the yearly guidance.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

New Gold is a perfect mixed bag with a potential positive ending flickering far away. The most sensitive issue is the Rainy River mine ramp-up that I have indicated above.

So far, the gold price recent increase has been the perfect remedy for this ailing miner caught with high operational costs and heavy debt load.

I believe we can be reasonably optimistic long term. Still, progress will be slow and disappointing as the Rainy River progresses to be economical with a decent AISC.

Technical analysis

I do not agree again with Finviz's interpretation. NGD is forming an evident descending wedge pattern with line resistance around $0.92 and line support around $0.78.

The descending or falling wedge pattern is considered as a bullish pattern, which means that it may be wise to accumulate at line support expecting a rebound at resistance and potentially a breakout to the next resistance that I see around $1.08-1.10 (double top). However, this could be too optimistic now.

The primary short-term strategy is to accumulate moderately at or below $0.78-0.80, depending on the gold price. If the gold price continues its bearish descent to $1,420 or even lower, NGD is likely to cross support and potentially re-test $0.65 (double bottom).

Conversely, if the gold price continues to remain above $1,460 per ounce, NGD will probably re-test $0.92 resistance, where I recommend selling at least 30-40% of your position. A theoretical crossing of the resistance is unlikely but remotely possible.

The general trend for the gold price is quite bearish now, and the probability of some downside from here is high. If it happens, then NGD will drop in correlation.

