InMode: Not So Pretty Anymore

I am very happy with the returns seen so far, as levels in the $40 represent fair value in my opinion.

The company was far too cheap when it went public, yet valuations have gotten a bit rich here.

A few weeks ago, I covered InMode (INMD) in a premium article, as I was quite compelled to the shares when they went public in August of this year, once again providing that real opportunities can be found in IPOs. Yet after shares have run from just around $14 to levels even in the mid-fifties, it was time to cut out of my position entirely at levels in the mid-fifties.

Hence an update on the business and the investment thesis after I have given an update already in this premium article in recent weeks.

The Business, Original Thoughts

InMode is a minimal invasive tech company which has developed and is developing a range of technologies which all focus on human aesthetics. The company has developed therapy based on ''energy'' and its solutions focus on three areas such as face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women's health. The energy-based treatment is based on RF energy as minimal invasive solutions have advantages which include reduced risks of such procedures, less pain and less risks of scarring, among others.

These are all growth markets with favourable demographics as the wealthy parts of the globe (including the US and Europe) are seeing more demand for such ''solutions.'. Besides the sheer growth potential, I was very much attracted to the growth reported already, the very impressive margins and the very strong balance sheet, all in combination with very low expectations at the public offering price.

The Valuation

InMode sold 5.0 million shares at $14 per share in August, making that the company raised $70 million with its initial public offering. With 32 million shares outstanding, the shares were valued at just $448 million at that level, despite a pro-forma net cash position of around $125 million. This implied that operating assets were valued at less than $325 million, or even less if we include further retained earnings along the way.

That valuation was quite low with sales having nearly doubled to $100 million in 2018. The company has been very profitable as it reported an operating profit of $23 million last year, and that is after taking into account an $8 million settlement charge.

The real appeal was driven by the strong start to 2019. First quarter sales rose to $30.6 million, with operating profits coming in just shy of $10 million. In the S1 filing for the IPO, the company guided for second quarter sales of $39 million and operating profits of $15 million. This worked down to a run rate of $156 million in sales and operating earnings of $60 million. Assuming a 17% tax rate, I came up with earnings potential of $50 million, or more than $1.50 per share. This came on top of the fact that the company held $4 per share in net cash. Trading at $14, operating assets were valued at just $10 per share despite $1.50 per share in earnings power, simply resulting in far too low valuation multiples.

Delivering On Growth, Although Slower Growth

Just after the company went public, the company reported second quarter results in line with the guidance. Sales came in at $38.8 million for the second quarter, and rose further to $40.0 million in the third quarter, as released just a few weeks ago, on which the company reported operating profits of $16.0 million.

While sequential growth is not that spectacular, the share price performance has been very strong since August. Having made its debut at $14, shares gradually rose to a high in the mid-fifties this past week, now having fallen to $42 per share. Somehow the company reported a diluted share count of 39 million, for a $1.64 billion equity valuation at $42. Including net cash of $166 million, operating assets are valued at around $1.5 billion. Assuming a 15% tax rate, I see annualised earnings potential of $52 million, for a multiple which has risen sharply to nearly 30 times earnings, up from a high single-digit earnings multiple at the time of the IPO.

The company hiked the full year sales guidance to $150-$152 million for this year, implying that fourth quarter sales come in at $40.6-$42.6 million. This suggests that sequential growth is slowing down quite rapidly. The combination of much higher valuations and much slower growth is what makes that I am turning quite cautious over here at these levels.

Having A Neutral Stance

At levels in the mid-forties, I decided to cut the remainder of my long position in recent weeks, and in fact, I saw shares rise further to the mid-fifties earlier this week, pushing up valuations quite high. At such levels, I would even lean short on the shares.

Given the current state and trading at $42 per share again, I have a neutral stance on the shares, as I am very happy with the returns seen in such a short period of time and I am especially grateful that early research in IPOs can be lucrative.

With shares now trading at multiples of 25-30 times earnings, after backing out the net cash holdings, I can at most have a neutral stance at these levels. Based on the sequential growth rates, I see annual growth rates slowing down to about 20%, far lower than the growth rates reported in recent times. Another concern is that 40% operating margins might not be very sustainable either, as regulatory, compliance and competitive risks are hard to judge.

For now, I am sticking to a neutral stance, looking to buy dips at levels in the low-thirties, while leaning short to levels in the mid-to-high fifties.

