Investing Strategy: My Observations From A 20-Year Journey

My investing approach has varied considerably from when I first started investing in my early 20s to the approach I currently take in my investments today, in my early 40s. In many ways my approach and the way I invest has come full circle. I've made my share of terrible mistakes which have cost significant dollars. Here's my take on some of them and how they shaped my approach to investing.

Making your mistakes early has "real value"

When I started my investing journey, I didn’t know a lot about the right way to approach an assessment of investing in individual businesses. It was during the tail end of the rapid rise of the dotcoms, and I was influenced by the greed of rapidly growing businesses and how they were rewarded by the market. I was determined to try and capture some of that price action for myself. Unfortunately, in my early 20s, I didn’t know to distinguish a business based on whether it had high debt or strong cash flow, let alone the notion of finding competitive advantage. I was a sucker for businesses that were speculative biotechnology businesses with no earnings, and manufacturing businesses with high debt and low cash flow growing fast, all of which later went insolvent.

Fortunately, I made my more serious mistakes at a time where I had little money and where the financial repercussions were not so dire. I experienced total loss of capital in these businesses when I didn't have a lot to put in them.

In hindsight, getting started early in my investing journey was a huge bonus in making sure that my inevitable mistakes did not cost too much. In general, many investors seem to have a reluctance or fear of making mistakes, understandable because no one likes to lose money, and unlike in other aspects of life, investment mistakes have real financial consequences. However, as with other categories of mistakes, if you don't make them, you don't learn, and I feel that process of learning and experimenting to discover what works early on was influential in helping influence my investing style today.

Take the time to understand where high yield traps lurk

After coming to the realization that growth at any cost was an approach that was built on folly, I came around to the school of dividend investing and was attracted to the idea of receiving a steady income from America's stalwart businesses, companies with strong balance sheets, good competitive advantages and robust cash flow generation. I set about building a dividend empire, buying such stalwarts as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bank of America (BAC). These were consistent, steadily growing businesses that had good revenue generation and earnings growth and would provide increases in dividends yearly. The added benefit for me as someone still relatively new to the markets was that these businesses didn’t fluctuate or vary too much in their price. The swings and price movements were certainly less pronounced than the high-flying tech stocks or biotechs that I first gravitated to. It was a much smoother ride.

Dividend growth stocks such as Johnson & Johnson have an underappreciated value for new investors in that they help investors find their feet in stock markets and get acquainted with how the markets work, while not moving their investment balances all over the place. I was very content with this approach, and in fact it was so successful that I vowed to accelerate my investment in dividend-paying businesses. I started to step up my investing focus toward higher-yielding investments to make my dividends pile up faster, and unfortunately this culminated with a race toward unsustainable yield during 2008/2009 as Bank of America, Countrywide, Citigroup (C) and the likes offered mouthwatering yields north of 7-8% at various points, before they were eventually slashed. I learnt an important lesson here to be skeptical of unnaturally high yields which can’t be sustained due to structural or cyclical problems in a business or where cash flow is clearly insufficient to support an ongoing dividend income.

Spend the time to get conviction in your investing style

Having struck out with a poor application of a dividend growth investing approach, and after licking my wounds post the great financial crisis ("GFC"), I reset my approach and went back to basics. I pared back all my high yielding dividend investments and resolved to stick to really conservative, well run businesses. I doubled down my focus on businesses like Johnson & Johnson and Clorox (CLX), Colgate (CL) and Procter & Gamble. I was so battle-scarred by the GFC that I gravitated towards consumer staples. I reasoned that no matter what else happened in the economy, that consumer staples would always be in demand. Even if we had another GFC, people would still buy P&G’s Pampers or Colgate toothpaste. I became more enamored by these businesses, perhaps too much for an investor who still had almost 30 years to go before retirement.

At the same time, in the initial few years after the GFC, I saw that businesses like Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Mastercard (MA) and other growth-oriented businesses really zipped along, rebounding strongly from their very depressed stock prices. I started to more consciously seek out growth, in modest measure. It was around this time that I also started reading all the investor letters of the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.B) meetings and also discovered Phil Fisher's classic "Common Stocks for Uncommon Profits," which totally changed my approach on how I considered investing and the markets.

Out of this came my focus on identifying, buying and holding the very businesses at the best prices, irrespective of whether they paid out dividends or not. This was an approach that inspired my current investing approach, exemplified by my Project $1M journey of finding the best growth-oriented businesses riding long-term secular tailwinds at the best prices and then being able to hold on for a decade or more. Those businesses that can experience long-term, sustainable growth.

There was something intellectually appealing about just being able to buy and hold really great businesses with strong competitive advantages that could potentially be held for years, where there was strong alignment with owner/operator founders. This is the investment approach that I utilize today.

I think of Mastercard as one of the best examples to illustrate this type of thinking. Mastercard brings together merchants and consumers in delivering electronic payments. Any business trying to displace Mastercard would need to win over both of these groups, and do so at scale. It's hard enough to convince just one of these groups, either consumers or merchants, that they should consider an alternate payment mechanism, let alone being able to simultaneously convince both, in large numbers. This strong moat coupled with a secular driver toward digital payments shows up in Mastercard's results. Mastercard has grown annual revenues at a rate of 13% over the last 5 years, operating margins are consistently north of 55% and the business sports returns on invested capital north of 50%. It's consequently no surprise that the strong moat results in very strong investment returns, with Mastercard delivering a 163% return for the Project $1M portfolio, or an annualized return of almost 32% since portfolio inception. Unsurprisingly, the business is also one of the 5 great businesses that I'll never sell.

Of course, investing isn’t static, and is often influenced by your own personal and professional circumstances. In my case, my evolution as an investor happens to also coincide with my professional evolution as a venture capital investor. I began to become increasingly comfortable with taking larger positions in earlier stage, competitively advantaged businesses that were creating markets with founders or CEOs that have had incredible vision and significant skin in the game. I thus moved to incorporate stakes in mid-cap and small-cap businesses to complement my stakes in large-cap businesses, and moved into holdings such as MercadoLibre (MELI), Atlassian (TEAM) and Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF). I have become very comfortable in being a partner alongside early-stage, visionary founders transforming their industries.

There is value in being able to ‘battle harden’ your approach

It’s hard to know if you’ll be able to stick to an investing approach long term if your approach isn’t battle-tested and if it hasn’t been through a crisis. You won’t be able to determine if you’ll have conviction over the long term and if you’ll sell out at the earliest stage of market panic. While I haven’t had the opportunity of another major downturn like the collapse in stock prices that occurred in 2008/2009 to test my psychological state of mind once again, I’ve certainly had my share of challenges to work through to get a sense of how I might fare in another significant downturn. My first full year of running my Project $1M portfolio in 2016 saw a major year of significant underperformance. I was down almost 10% compared to the S&P 500. I was pleased to see that I didn’t feel like throwing in the towel, in spite of such a poor performance. I tweaked a couple of things in my execution and continued to pursue my strategy.

I was given subsequent opportunities both at the macro level and the individual stock level to see if I had conviction in my approach. Markets collapsed in late 2018, and Project $1M was down almost 20% in the space of about 6 weeks. It’s not easy to see a loss of $60,000+ in such a short space of time. However, I felt confident that things would rebound eventually if I stayed the course. Again, this was a welcome test, because I was confronted with a significant dollar loss and I didn’t sell or throw in the towel. That gave me great confidence that I was pursuing an approach that worked for me.

In fact, during this time, I also took opportunities to selectively add to great businesses that were heavily sold down. I increased my Facebook (FB) holding almost 50% during this time, when it reached levels in the low $130 range. I felt a level of validation for those decisions. Project $1M is up almost 40% YTD in 2019, while Facebook has also increased more than 50% since my addition at the end of 2018. The portfolio over the course of 4 years has provided returns well in excess of the market. Doing nothing in turbulent times and taking strong positive action in a stock-specific event consistent with my strategy have paid significant dividends. Having an approach that is tested in difficult times is helpful to know if it is something that you can really stick with long term.

Once you have conviction and you are battle-hardened, stay the course

Whatever approach to investing that an investor takes, whether that is Dividend Growth Investing or a High Quality Growth approach, there is real value in being able to stay the course and let that work long term. There is real power and beauty in watching excellent businesses grow and compound over time. Periodic volatility may threaten to throw you off course, but it’s wise to resist the temptation and hang on for the ride. The advantage of having been battle-tested through periodic volatility is that such volatility then becomes nothing more than noise, and if one has started early, volatility becomes progressively less relevant and less impactful psychologically when you have booked large unrealized capital gains over time. Having experienced the value in staying the course, there is nothing more that I want to do than be able to convert my 2 and 3 bagger positions into 5 and 10 baggers. Compounding only becomes a powerful force if given the time and space to be able to work.

What's most noticeable to me when I assess my body of work with Project $1M are the number of businesses that I have which have returned multiples of my initial invested capital with 4 years. Roughly 7 of my 15 portfolio names have returned double or better of their initial investment. Pro Medicus, MercadoLibre, and Atlassian have been multibaggers and all returned more than 3x initial invested capital. That's encouraging for me because it shows that I'm allowing my investment returns to compound in the absence of taxes and trading costs, something which represents significant leakage of returns. Furthermore, the advantage of such a long-term hold is that I've now built a powerful psychological edge in my portfolio. With many of my positions having built up such strong capital gains, it will take significantly more than a little negative volatility to create any permanent loss of capital.

Concluding Thoughts

Getting into the financial markets early and being able to make mistakes when they weren't financially material is something that has been a huge boon for me, something which I only realized the value of in hindsight. Just getting started, whatever the approach, has significant value. Seeing what your reaction is when you are confronted with a crisis, either stock-specific or large market downturn, can be equally informative as to how you should invest over the longer term. Finally, I still believe there is still something timeless about the old adage of 'buy and hold.' I realize, probably more than most, that it is ever more possible to disrupt incumbent in big markets; however, I still believe there are selective businesses that can be held indefinitely and strong, well-chosen franchises still allow considerable opportunity for significant compounding gains over the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, V, GOOGL, AMZN, MELI, MA, PMCUF, TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.