NextEra: A Great 2019 Play Setting Up For The Next Decade

Our team continues buying for our long-term portfolios, and we think you should be too on any pullback.

Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

Shares of clean energy stock NextEra Energy (NEE) look set to continue their run higher. As such, the team at BAD BEAT Investing continues buying for the long-term portfolio, and we think you should be too on any pullback. Although shares pulled back a few points last month, we picked up more. In the last few weeks, shares have rallied after the Street has had time to digest the company's most recent earnings report. We continue to believe that this stock represents a fantastic momentum name to consider for growth as a medium- to long-term hold. The chart shows clear momentum, and performance is strong, though the valuation is expensive.

Take a look at the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Chartist John R. Savage

As you can clearly see, this is very nice momentum. We are not saying you have to jump in right here right now, you can certainly wait for a pullback, but we believe shares are moving higher and should approach $250 by early next year barring market chaos. Let us discuss.

A growing renewables company

Those who subscribe to our work know that we have been buying up energy stocks sector and are overweight the sector at present. While we are primarily buying some beaten-up gas plays, oil service majors, and high-yielding producers, this is a Florida-based renewable energy company, which isn't quite energy, but is more of a utility. It is a special story in our opinion as the growth has simply been tremendous, and we think it continues. It has been a reliable investment for our followers and our firm here in 2019. So why do we like it?

When NextEra reported last month it registered strong growth in earnings during Q3 after the adjusted net income topped $1.16 billion, up from $1.03 billion in the same quarter for the previous year. This equates to EPS of $2.39 up from $2.17 in the previous period. That is decent growth, particularly in an environment that has been tough on many companies dealing with energy and related sectors. Still it seems that this is one of the better environments we have seen for renewables development in Florida.

Source: Q3 presentation

Let's talk about the contributions to earnings. In the third quarter of 2019, NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light unit posted a net income of $683 million or $1.40 in EPS after adding an average of 100,000 more new customers from the previous second quarter. Last year, the company acquired Gulf Power, which added $80 million in net income or $0.16 per share in the recently concluded quarter.

Source: Q3 presentation (linked above)

On the other hand, NextEra Energy's resources segment, which is the competitive energy segment of the company, saw a net income figure of $424 million or $0.87 per share of the adjusted earnings, which represents a 19% year-over-year growth. Can this growth continue?

Increasing demand for clean energy

Let us be clear. Fossil fuels are here to stay, at least in our lifetimes, but there is an ever-increasing push to move to a greener environment and economy. We foresee more and more energy generation coming from renewables in the next 20 years, and as such, NextEra stands to gain. The company's management noted that NextEra Energy witnessed an overall growth of about 11% in adjusted earnings on a year-over-year basis and expects continued growth of mid-high single-digit annually through 2021. The company continues to capitalize on the growth of the clean energy market in the US as more people embrace measures to curb climate change, and stop burning fossil fuels.

We also want to really stress that the corporate world is also becoming more involved in this. Some companies now are nearly 100% reliant on clean energy for their operations. Some are doing simple things like eliminating all paper notices. According to reports on how the corporate sector is investing in clean energy, at least 20 of the Fortune 500 companies have committed to powering all their operations with renewable energy, and half have some sort of clean energy target. This could play a crucial role in expanding the addressable market for clean power. With higher demand for clean energy, we have seen in the case of NextEra, a massive backlog of work.

Source: Q3 presentation (linked above)

This quarter showed more strength in wind and solar origination, increasing its backlog by approximately 1,375 MW, including 285 MW of wind, 747 MW of solar and 341 MW of battery storage. The current backlog now stands at approximately 12,300 MW, which is the largest backlog in the company's roughly 20-year development history. That said, with the next few years looking like they will be showing growth, we should be mindful of some of the risks here.

A few risks

We know dirty fuel sources like coal continue to witness a rapid decline in market share, while things like oil and gas are flooding the market. With this cheap availability of oil and gas it is more than reasonable to think that renewable energy could face a potential slowdown in growth rate. This is because renewables, while environmentally-friendly, really see demand when fossil fuels get expensive. What we do know is that the main force behind the declining usage of coal power and the subsequent closure of several coal plants in the US is natural gas. While coal burning is dirty, by comparison, natural gas, despite being a fossil fuel, is cleaner and less harmful to the environment. So with the current fall in natural gas prices and the widespread availability, natural gas is likely to see far more demand in coming years.

Here is the thing. NextEra recognizes this as a utility player. When it announced earnings it also disclosed that it signed a deal for the approximately 50-mile, 16-inch intrastate Lowman Pipeline. This pipeline would supply natural gas under a 40-year firm capacity agreement to PowerSouth Energy Cooperative's approximately 700-MW Lowman Energy Center in southern Alabama. And why? The project is going to support a coal-to-gas modernization, is expected to provide meaningful benefits to both PowerSouth members through reduced energy costs and to the environment through reduced emissions. The project, which would be wholly owned by NextEra Energy Resources, is advancing through the development phase and has a targeted in-service date in mid-2022.

In terms of other renewables, solar and wind power rely on sunlight and strong winds, which makes them relatively unreliable. While the technology is improving, they come with other costs, noise pollution, etc. Because of this, natural gas is likely to gain steam in the next decade. Thus, we must acknowledge the risk that companies operating in this sector, including NextEra, could see a big slowdown in growth rate, unless they widen their clean energy net to include and significantly capture natural gas.

We also have to acknowledge that investors are paying a premium to get access to the projected high single-digit growth in EPS moving forward.

Valuation

On the surface of things, the stock is currently trading at an eyepopping trailing 12-month P/E (price to earnings) ratio of about 28 times. But its P/B (price to book) ratio of 3 times which is relatively in line with industry averages while its P/CF (price to cash flow) is 11 times and P/FCF (price to free cash flows) is more accretive at 9.9 times. The company enjoys a strong operating margin of 30% this quarter, and higher in many others, which gives it the flexibility to adjust to adverse circumstances in the coming quarters. The overall value metrics suggest the stock is currently overvalued:

Source: Author calculations relative to utilities sector; calculations based on last 12 months where applicable

Overall, the value is above average, but the growth metrics are the reason to buy this name, in addition to the company reinvesting in itself. We will reiterate as we have said to many who have asked about this company. This is a compounder, where many operational gains are pumped back into the company, all while paying a decent dividend to shareholders.

Final thoughts

The chart is strong. Performance is strong. Risks exist, but we think this is a good name to have in your long-term portfolio. The company sees EPS growth close to 10% annually the next few years, and that is from an organic basis only. The dividend is growing, and despite being 'pricey' we think paying for momentum is the smart play here. Finally, although a renewables company, it acknowledges the risks from cheap natural gas, so management has made sure to have some exposure to this energy source as well. We like the name on a pullback.

Black Friday Week Special: Secure Your 65% Off Discount Now Like our thought process here? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100s of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a compounded 65% discount versus the regular monthly rate! Full access to an expert team of 4, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Monthly deep value situations

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.