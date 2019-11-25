AbbVie Is The First Addition To The Motorhome Retirement 72T Portfolio

The ACA has been challenged in the federal courts and the supreme court will likely determine its fate.

As my readers know, we plan to retire at age 54 in July 2020 and roam the country in our motorhome for a few years before settling into one location. Our plan consists of different time periods, each with a different investment purpose. They are:

From age 54 to 59.5, we will not yet be able to withdraw from IRAs and will not have social security income. During this critical time period, income will be limited to cash savings and income from a small portfolio. We will spend all or part of this time traveling the country in our Motorhome. I call this the Motorhome Period. From age 59.5 to 62, we can withdraw from IRAs but will not have social security income.

From age 62 and older, we can withdraw from IRAs and will have social security income. During this potentially long time period, the plan must be more dynamic as we respond to market conditions.

Uncertain healthcare environment leads us to change the plan

It has always been in the plan to purchase health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace and keep our income at a level which we would qualify for a premium subsidy. This part of the plan is now in jeopardy after a Texas Federal Judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December 2018. The case is now in appeal. It is at the appellate court now, and it appears that regardless of the ruling there, the case will end up in the supreme court next year. Then, of course, we have the whole political drama playing out with the democrats pushing for universal coverage and the republicans pushing for no further government involvement. Given this backdrop, we decided a more flexible plan was needed. One that allows us to manage income level in the case of ACA survival and could flex to a higher income level to pay health insurance in the event of ACA's demise.

As detailed in the first article, the funds for time from age 54 to 59.5 were the income from non-IRA account and spend-down of cash savings. This works very well with the ACA. The income can be managed to maintain both subsidy and lifestyle, provided we spend down the savings. Without the ACA, our costs increase significantly and the rapid cash burn would leave us with essentially no savings other than the IRA accounts.

We will implement the 72T

So, we changed the plan. In spite of our previous reluctance, we will now implement a 72T withdrawal if the ACA is no longer available. What is a 72T withdrawal? Investopedia says the following:

"Understanding Rule 72(T): Rule 72(T) actually refers to code 72(T), section 2, which specifies exceptions to the early-withdrawal tax that allow IRA owners to withdraw funds from their retirement account before age 59½, as long as the SEPP regulation is met. These payments must occur over the span of five years or until the owner reaches 59½, whichever period is longer."

So under this exception, one can withdraw money from an IRA before the age of 59-1/2 without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. To qualify for the exception, the payments have to go on for at least five years and they must be "substantially" equal. There are three calculation methods the IRS has approved to calculate the amount of the withdraws. The details of the calculations are beyond the scope of this article.

There are some drawbacks. The calculations can be cumbersome, and if an error is made or if the withdrawals do not go the required length of time, the 10% penalty is due on all of the withdrawals. Many avoid using this exception due to these rules. Indeed, we were going to avoid it as well if possible, but we have decided to go ahead with it due to the uncertain healthcare environment. Better that than to delay retirement.

You can read more information about this rule at the IRS web site.

The new plan

Now funds for the time from age 54 to 59.5 will be as follows:

Income from the after-tax portfolio (previously the high-yield portfolio) Income from IRAs using the 72(T) exception to the 10% penalty on substantially equal payments. Cash (CDs and money market accounts) which will include our 401(k) accounts, using the penalty-free withdraw allowed at age 55 or older when one separates from employment.

The 72T portfolio

The rules to calculate the amount of the withdrawal in the 72T are complex, and they depend on interest rates and one's age. For our situation, we can expect to receive somewhere around 4.5% annually of the beginning account value. I need to construct a portfolio in the selected IRA accounts with a high enough yield and an asset allocation that will allow the withdrawals without forced selling of stocks. There will be stocks, preferred stocks and bonds in the portfolio.

In one of my IRAs, I had been rolling six-month Treasury Bills. This is the account I will be using for the 72T. I am not just going to load the portfolio up with higher-yielding, dividend-growth stocks. I will implement a portfolio strategy that will meet our needs while maintaining a reasonable asset allocation. I will use the following asset allocation for this account.

60% Common Stocks

10% Preferred stocks

30% Bonds

The bond allocation

Having 30% bonds will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 7.5% long-term, 7.5% intermediate-term and 15% short-term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell if portfolio income is not enough to make the required distribution. This reduces the chances of being forced to sell stocks at undesirable valuations. For example, if the 72T calculation results in a 4.5% annual distribution, a total of 50% of the original value of the portfolio will be drawn over the 10-year period we would potentially have to make the draws. Let's say the stock and preferred stock overall yield starts at 4.5% and does not grow. Prorated, the stocks and preferred stocks will supply 3.15% yield for the entire portfolio, leaving 1.35% left to be made up by bonds interest and bond sales. The following table models the cash flow and portfolio balance for a 10-year period.

Account balance Annual 72T Distribution Stock/ Preferred income Bond Income (%) Bond income ($) Total port income Bonds draw down $100,000 $4,500 $3,150 2.5% $750 $3,900 $600 EOY 1 $99,400 $4,500 $3,150 2.3% $676 $3,826 $674 EOY 2 $98,726 $4,500 $3,150 2.2% $632 $3,782 $718 EOY 3 $98,008 $4,500 $3,150 2.1% $588 $3,738 $762 EOY 4 $97,246 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $545 $3,695 $805 EOY 5 $96,441 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $529 $3,679 $821 EOY 6 $95,620 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $512 $3,662 $838 EOY 7 $94,783 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $496 $3,646 $854 EOY 8 $93,928 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $479 $3,629 $871 EOY 9 $93,057 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $461 $3,611 $889 EOY 10 $92,168 $4,500 $3,150 2.0% $443 $3,593 $907 Total bonds sold $7,832

Source: Author

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance will be different. Some assumptions have to be made of course. For this analysis, the three big assumptions made are the bond yield, no positive or negative returns over 10 years in the equities and no growth or reduction in dividends. After 10 years, the balance among long-, intermediate-, and short-term bonds will be approximately equal. I modeled for 10 years because that is our runway to Medicare eligibility; however, the rules of the 72T will require only five years of the constant withdrawals. Withdrawals after five years may be more or less depending upon multiple factors including healthcare law changes and other income needs.

The stock allocation

For the stocks in the portfolio, I am looking for the following characteristics:

Higher-than-normal yield. Yield should not be in eminent danger of being cut. The dividend should have growth potential. The valuation should be fair or better. Management should be shareholder friendly.

These characteristics are a little bit of a give and take. In other words, a higher yield can have slower growth than lower yield and vice versa. Higher, slower-growing yields would be considered safe at higher payout ratios than lower, faster-growing yields. Additionally, there will be preferred stocks in the portfolio, and they will not have a dividend growth component. I should also note this is not the same as and will contain stocks that do not qualify for my Grade "A" Retirement Portfolio. It is a much more conservative portfolio for those that do not wish to be as active in the market and monitor the portfolio closely.

I have been building the portfolio since June. I will introduce the stocks in the portfolio in the order in which they were first added.

First up AbbVie (ABBV)

I wrote about AbbVie in July. At the time, it was significantly undervalued as the market reacted negatively to the news of the merger with Allergan (AGN). It has run up quite nicely since then, so let's see if it meets the criteria for the 72T portfolio.

As I write, the yield is 5.54%. This exceeds the market average yield of 1.8% by a wide margin. The quarterly dividend was just raised about 10% to $1.18. Compared to the EPS for last quarter of $2.33, the payout ratio is 50%. Free cash flow per share for the quarter was $3.08, so the cash payout ratio was 38%. Annual ratios are comparable to the ratios for the last quarter. These ratios are safe, and there is no eminent danger of a dividend cut.

FactSet, the data service used by FastGraphs, projects EPS growth of 8%-10% going forward. Yahoo! Finance shows the forward 5-year EPS CAGR to be 3.37%. This is quite a bit less, but still shows growth. With a current payout ratio of about 50% and earnings projected to grow, the dividend should grow as well.

2019 estimated EPS is 8.92. If we assume 8% growth, fair value for ABBV is about $130.

Source: Author Spreadsheet

If 3% growth is assumed, fair value for ABBV is about $111.

Source: Author.

To check my value calculations for reasonableness, I take a look at FastGraphs.

Source: FastGraphs

Indeed, the estimates for ABBV's fair value calculated by my DCF method are reasonable. For the range of reasonable growth estimates, ABBV is undervalued at the current market price in the range $85-86.

Management has been consistently raising the dividend, has taken no adverse shareholder actions, and is rated for standard stewardship by Morningstar.

ABBV fares well on the portfolio requirements as follows:

The yield of 5.5% is higher than normal. The dividend is not in danger with EPS payout of 50% and cash flow payout of 35%. The dividend should continue to grow with or without the Allergan acquisition. ABBV is undervalued. Management stewardship is standard.

ABBV was the first stock added to the 72T portfolio in June at an average cost of $67.12 per share.

I will continue to develop this portfolio. This is our third model portfolio at GrayBeard Retirement along with the Permanent Portfolio and the Grade "A" Retirement Portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.