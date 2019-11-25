Narrative Failures - Inflation Is Dead, The Consumer Is Strong, And The Mid-Cycle Correction

Lower rates and yield curve steepening do not indicate the Fed averted a recession, as these occur before every recession.

This article examines three of today’s commonly held market narratives and why they are likely wrong. The narratives are: 1) inflation is dead; 2) the consumer is strong; 3) the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot was a “mid-cycle correction”. The data shows dark clouds looming on all three of these narratives. This is important because most investors will be caught offsides when inflation picks up, consumer data continues to soften, and GDP/earnings growth remains subdued. The theme connecting these three narratives is that the United States appears to be entering the very late stages of the business cycle.

Tight labor markets lead to wage growth, because in times of low unemployment, employers must bid up wages to attract and keep employees. The chart below shows this recent increase in wages. Higher wages create demand-push inflation. Both inflation and higher costs of labor eat away at corporate profits, while S&P earnings growth has been flat-to-negative for three straight quarters. Miraculously, the S&P has continued to rally on trade optimism and $300 billion of Fed balance sheet expansion in 2.5 months.

Companies, as they always do, will react to higher input costs by cutting jobs to already overindebted consumers. Without consumer spending, weak GDP data (estimated 0.4% growth for Q4 2019) will likely go negative.

Inflation is Dead

The Atlanta Fed Sticky CPI has reached its highest level since 2008 at 3.3% in the month of November. In the chart below (ending in July 2019), one can visually see how returning inflation is a tell-tale sign of the end of the business cycle, with strong advances occurring just before the recessions in 2001 and 2008. While CPI has hit new highs, PCE is only at 1.3%. These indicators measure inflation differently. The largest component of PCE is healthcare measured by suppressed Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. Actual healthcare expense inflation is up 4.29% this month, making CPI the more realistic measure of overall inflation.

Additionally, both Bloomberg’s and Hedgeye’s inflation forecasting models have inflation rising steadily through Q1 2020. Current inflation is already exceeding both estimates. As mentioned above, the culprit is likely tight labor markets.

The next chart shows commodity returns and wage increases late in the business cycle. Commodities average 17% returns, while wages increase an average of 5% (currently at 4%). Inflation is not dead. In fact, it’s as its highest point in 11 years when measured by CPI. For the next six months and potentially longer, I recommend investors be tactically long commodities, energy, and TIPS. Most investors are underweight inflation-sensitive assets.

The Consumer is Strong

Consumer discretionary is a laggard in this recent market melt-up, with Macy’s (M), Home Depot (HD), and Kohl’s (KSS) all missing earnings estimates this quarter. A natural reaction would be to argue that Amazon (AMZN) is disrupting the entire consumer discretionary space, but Amazon too is lagging the broader index. Below is the comparison of three-month returns between the S&P, XLY, and AMZN.

Next, we have auto sales. Sub-prime auto loan delinquencies have hit levels not seen since 1996. The second chart shows consumer appetite for car purchases falling sharply. Meanwhile, new and used car inventories are near record highs. The record for unsold vehicles in the U.S. is 4.3 million set in May 2004. We currently sit around 4.1 million. Lack of consumer demand is killing both the auto sector and consumer discretionary at a time when we are told to believe that the consumer is strong.

The reason for recent consumer weakness is the toxic combination of record-level $840 billion in consumer credit card debt and credit card interest rates at 18-year highs (15.1%). These highs are the unintended consequence of the Card Act of 2009, where Congress deemed that credit card companies could not raise rates on consumers with existing balances unless delinquent for 60 days. To account for the added risk of inability to raise rates on risky spenders, credit card issuers raised rates on the front-end. This article provides a succinct explanation of how the Card Act crushes the consumers it was meant to protect.

The Mid-Cycle Correction

The Fed seems to believe this bull market will last 20+ years. Rallying markets amid rate cuts and a steepening yield curve do not indicate that the Fed has averted recession. In fact, this is the norm. The Fed cuts rates going into every recession, as seen below. The yield curve also steepens before the recession, as the second chart shows (data ends October 2018). Couple this with the fact that GDP growth peaked in Q1 2015, and it appears we are entering the very late stages of the business cycle.

Conclusion

Look for a stagflationary environment well into the next year while bears and bulls battle to determine whether we enter reflation or recession. A trade deal on bean tariffs will undoubtedly create a market rally, but one trade deal will not supersede business cycle economics. Instead of focusing on the “Deal or No Deal” game of the last twelve months, focus on consumer and jobs data.

Inflation, employment, and consumer spending are the most lagging economic indicators, and a turn would confirm the recessionary outlook. Inflation is already picking up, consumer data is softening, and employment data is under pressure from rising wages.

I recommend being tactically long energy and commodities, adding to bonds, gold/bitcoin, and volatility throughout the melt-up phase, and remaining underweight U.S. equities. Do not trust the "inflation is dead", “consumer is strong”, and “mid-cycle correction” narratives.

