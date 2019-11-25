Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/22/19

Includes: ADES, ARMK, KMI, MYOV
InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Aramark (ARMK); and
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Western Midstream Partners (WES);
  • Milestone Pharm (MIST);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Cisco Systems (CSCO);
  • Columbia Sportswear (COLM);
  • Coherus BioSciences (CHRS); and
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tribune Publishing (TPCO);
  • Tricida (TCDA);
  • Principia Biopharma (PRNB);
  • NovoCure (NVCR);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Intel (INTC); and
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Rtw Inv

BO

Milestone Pharm

MIST

JB*

$6,400,000

2

Goetz James J

DIR

Intel

INTC

B

$5,037,914

3

Sarofim Fayez

DIR

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$4,019,860

4

Roivant Sciences

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

B

$3,021,688

5

Alta Fundamental Advisers

DIR

Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADES

B

$2,793,375

6

Alden Global Capital

BO

Tribune Publishing

TPCO

B

$2,018,356

7

Becker Daniel J

DIR

Principia Biopharma

PRNB

B

$1,646,700

8

Zillmer John J

CEO, DIR

Aramark

ARMK

B

$1,493,853

9

Crane James R

DIR

Western Midstream Partners

WES

B

$1,470,103

10

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,244,516

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$19,433,996

2

Diehl Jeffrey T

DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

S

$17,171,288

3

Gertrude Boyle Trust

BO

Columbia Sportswear

COLM

S

$16,429,357

4

Lanfear Dennis M

CEO, DIR

Coherus BioSciences

CHRS

JS*

$14,850,000

5

Doyle William F

CB, DIR

NovoCure

NVCR

AS

$13,553,723

6

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$12,465,506

7

Coufal Sandra I

DIR, BO

Tricida

TCDA

AS

$12,326,893

8

Isern Brian M

BO

Tricida

TCDA

S

$12,237,058

9

Robbins Charles

CB, CEO

Cisco Systems

CSCO

AS

$9,327,553

10

Wisniewski Raphael

DIR, BO

Axonics Modulation Technologies

AXNX

JS*

$6,220,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.