Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/22/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/22/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Myovant Sciences (MYOV).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Western Midstream Partners (WES);
- Milestone Pharm (MIST);
- RingCentral (RNG);
- Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
- Cisco Systems (CSCO);
- Columbia Sportswear (COLM);
- Coherus BioSciences (CHRS); and
- Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Tribune Publishing (TPCO);
- Tricida (TCDA);
- Principia Biopharma (PRNB);
- NovoCure (NVCR);
- Eli Lilly (LLY);
- Intel (INTC); and
- Assured Guaranty (AGO).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Rtw Inv
|
BO
|
Milestone Pharm
|
MIST
|
JB*
|
$6,400,000
|
2
|
Goetz James J
|
DIR
|
Intel
|
INTC
|
B
|
$5,037,914
|
3
|
Sarofim Fayez
|
DIR
|
Kinder Morgan
|
KMI
|
B
|
$4,019,860
|
4
|
Roivant Sciences
|
BO
|
Myovant Sciences
|
MYOV
|
B
|
$3,021,688
|
5
|
Alta Fundamental Advisers
|
DIR
|
Advanced Emissions Solutions
|
ADES
|
B
|
$2,793,375
|
6
|
Alden Global Capital
|
BO
|
Tribune Publishing
|
TPCO
|
B
|
$2,018,356
|
7
|
Becker Daniel J
|
DIR
|
Principia Biopharma
|
PRNB
|
B
|
$1,646,700
|
8
|
Zillmer John J
|
CEO, DIR
|
Aramark
|
ARMK
|
B
|
$1,493,853
|
9
|
Crane James R
|
DIR
|
Western Midstream Partners
|
WES
|
B
|
$1,470,103
|
10
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$1,244,516
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Shmunis Vladimir
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
RingCentral
|
RNG
|
AS
|
$19,433,996
|
2
|
Diehl Jeffrey T
|
DIR
|
Paylocity Holding
|
PCTY
|
S
|
$17,171,288
|
3
|
Gertrude Boyle Trust
|
BO
|
Columbia Sportswear
|
COLM
|
S
|
$16,429,357
|
4
|
Lanfear Dennis M
|
CEO, DIR
|
Coherus BioSciences
|
CHRS
|
JS*
|
$14,850,000
|
5
|
Doyle William F
|
CB, DIR
|
NovoCure
|
NVCR
|
AS
|
$13,553,723
|
6
|
Lilly Endowment
|
BO
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
S
|
$12,465,506
|
7
|
Coufal Sandra I
|
DIR, BO
|
Tricida
|
TCDA
|
AS
|
$12,326,893
|
8
|
Isern Brian M
|
BO
|
Tricida
|
TCDA
|
S
|
$12,237,058
|
9
|
Robbins Charles
|
CB, CEO
|
Cisco Systems
|
CSCO
|
AS
|
$9,327,553
|
10
|
Wisniewski Raphael
|
DIR, BO
|
Axonics Modulation Technologies
|
AXNX
|
JS*
|
$6,220,500
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.