Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/22/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/22/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Myovant Sciences (MYOV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Kinder Morgan (KMI);

Aramark (ARMK); and

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Western Midstream Partners (WES);

Milestone Pharm (MIST);

RingCentral (RNG);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

Cisco Systems (CSCO);

Columbia Sportswear (COLM);

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS); and

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tribune Publishing (TPCO);

Tricida (TCDA);

Principia Biopharma (PRNB);

NovoCure (NVCR);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Intel (INTC); and

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Rtw Inv BO Milestone Pharm MIST JB* $6,400,000 2 Goetz James J DIR Intel INTC B $5,037,914 3 Sarofim Fayez DIR Kinder Morgan KMI B $4,019,860 4 Roivant Sciences BO Myovant Sciences MYOV B $3,021,688 5 Alta Fundamental Advisers DIR Advanced Emissions Solutions ADES B $2,793,375 6 Alden Global Capital BO Tribune Publishing TPCO B $2,018,356 7 Becker Daniel J DIR Principia Biopharma PRNB B $1,646,700 8 Zillmer John J CEO, DIR Aramark ARMK B $1,493,853 9 Crane James R DIR Western Midstream Partners WES B $1,470,103 10 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,244,516

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, BO RingCentral RNG AS $19,433,996 2 Diehl Jeffrey T DIR Paylocity Holding PCTY S $17,171,288 3 Gertrude Boyle Trust BO Columbia Sportswear COLM S $16,429,357 4 Lanfear Dennis M CEO, DIR Coherus BioSciences CHRS JS* $14,850,000 5 Doyle William F CB, DIR NovoCure NVCR AS $13,553,723 6 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $12,465,506 7 Coufal Sandra I DIR, BO Tricida TCDA AS $12,326,893 8 Isern Brian M BO Tricida TCDA S $12,237,058 9 Robbins Charles CB, CEO Cisco Systems CSCO AS $9,327,553 10 Wisniewski Raphael DIR, BO Axonics Modulation Technologies AXNX JS* $6,220,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.