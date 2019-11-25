3 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

My retirement portfolio now generates $20,465 per year, has a weighted yield of 5.6%, a weighted quality score of 9.1/11, and a weighted dividend safety score of 4.2/5. It's 17% undervalued and likely to grow my dividends at an organic rate of 7% to 8% per year.

In the last three weeks, I bought ET, MPLX and SPG, as part of my reasonable and prudent quest for dividend funded financial independence.

Any downturns are likely to be normal and healthy pullbacks, not mega-crashes like doomsday prophets keep forecasting.

The US economy is slowing, but likely to avoid recession, achieving about 1.5% growth next year. Corporate earnings growth this year will likely be flat and up modestly next year.

12-month recession risk is 29% and the market is obsessed with trade deal uncertainty.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy In November.

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Economic Growth Is Still Slowing But Recession-Risk Remains Just 29% So I Continue To Buy Every Week

The market is now spellbound by the soap opera that is the US/China trade talks. China calls the talks "constructive" and White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow says we're "getting close to a deal."

However, Trump hasn't agreed to China's main sticking point, which is rolling back or eliminating the 15% tariffs that went up on $110 billion in imports on September 1st. That's in exchange for up to $50 billion in annual US agricultural imports.

Reuters recently reported that a phase 1 deal that potentially rolls back those September 1st tariffs might not happen until early 2020. We still don't know whether the December 15th tariffs, 15% on the final $160 billion in Chinese imports (tech and apparel mostly) will be postponed while negotiations continue.

Even if we get a phase 1 deal that avoids more tariffs and eliminates the latest round of them, Goldman Sachs estimates that the negative economic effects on the US economy would last another two years.

The good news is that Goldman's model says that the peak negative effects of the tariff conflict are likely coming in Q4 2019 and will decrease steadily next year.

That's great news if true because some real-time GDP growth models, particularly the NY and Atlanta Fed ones, are pointing to very slow growth in Q4, 0.4%, and 0.3% respectively.

(Source: James Picerno, Jeff Miller)

The median model still estimates 1.5% growth in Q4, as does the blue chip consensus of the 15 most accurate economists, as tracked by Market Watch.

(Source: MarketWatch)

However, due to no holiday shopping season in Q1, that quarter tends to be the slowest growth rate of the year. The current consensus is for 1.3% growth in Q1, with faster growth later pushing us up to 1.5% growth in 2020.

If true that would be the slowest full year of growth since 2009, beating out 2016's 1.6% growth rate due to a manufacturing recession caused by the oil crash.

What does this slower growth mean for recession risk? Here's what the bond market has to say about it.

10y-3m yield curve (most accurate recession forecaster according to the San Francisco, Cleveland and Dallas Fed): +19 basis points

12-month recession risk when yield curve is +19 bp (per Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics model): about 29%

What does the aggregate economic data say?

(Source: David Rice)

There are 19 leading economic indicators that collectively predicted the last four recessions which are tracked by David Rice each week on his Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid. The average of all 19 indicators (mean of coordinates or MOC) is currently 22.8% above historical baseline and contracting modestly month to month (getting worse very slowly).

The eight most sensitive indicators (the green LD dot) are slightly higher, 25.2% above baseline, but also contracting month to month at a modest rate. This validates the economic forecasts that call for slower though still positive growth.

Here's David Rice's summary from September 23rd, about the two key tipping points we need to watch to know when a recession is likely.

What is clear is that despite a slowing economy, the MoC has not reached a recessionary level. However, if and when the MoC goes below 20% from the baseline, this is the first step into dangerous territory, meaning the MoC is unlikely to move upward. Yet, history shows it can stay in this range for at least a year and economic growth can remain steady. More meaningful is when the MoC falls below 15%. This level is a signal that a recession is likely. It probably won't be imminent, but it will be likely." - David Rice (emphasis added)

Three rate cuts from the Fed will stimulate the economy by 0.3% to 0.45% within a year, according to Moody's Analytics. That will likely avert a recession, though the trade uncertainty is likely to make for a very slow growth year for the economy and corporate earnings.

According to Brian Gilmartin of Trinity Asset Management, the consensus EPS growth rate for the S&P 500 is 0.4%, using IBER and Refinitiv data. FactSet reports the consensus for 2019 growth as 0.0%.

This means that the forward PE on the S&P 500 is 18.0, about 10% higher than the 25-year average of 16.2.

If you lower interest rates warrant higher multiples (as Jeff Miller believes) then using the 4% average earnings risk premium (forward S&P 500 earnings yield - 10 year US treasury yield) estimates a 17.2 fair value forward multiple for stocks. That implies stocks are about 4% overvalued.

The good news is that with recession risk still relatively low (it hit 48% in early September) any pullback or correction is likely to be a run-of-the-mill downturn and not a bear market.

Since 1945 and 2009, we've averaged a 5% to 9.9% pullback once every six months. On average those last 1 month, see stocks fall 7% and then recover to new highs within two months of bottoming.

Corrections average one every 3.3 years, see stocks fall for five months, an average of 14% and then recover to new highs within four months of bottoming. Averages are just a guide to what's likely to statistically happen and we can go as long as eight years between corrections or have two in the same year as occurred in 2018.

So the good news is that stocks are NOT likely set for a catastrophic drop as John Hussman is calling for (another 65% market crash prediction).

Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund Returns Since 2000 Inception

(Source: Morningstar)

Hussman is famous for "calling" the 2000 tech crash and Financial crisis. He's constantly shorting the market and since his flagship fund's inception in 2000 has generated -0.1% CAGR total returns.

He's in the bottom 1% of all hedge funds and even marketing timing long retail investors have beaten him by 2% annually over the last 20 years.

In other words, he's objectively one of the worst investors of our generation and owning quality stocks (or the broader market via index funds) is statistically speaking the right call to make over the long term. Buffett calls it "betting on America" and he's 100% correct about that.

S&P 500 EPS Growth Consensus

(Source: Brian Gilmartin)

Currently, the analyst consensus for 2020 and 2021 is for steadily accelerating EPS growth next year, about 10% earnings growth in 2020 and about 11% in 2021.

Do I believe that? Not really. Historically, analysts' forward EPS growth forecasts come down 3% to 4%, but 72% of companies beat expectations by 3% to 4% as well.

So forward earnings growth estimates tend to be a reasonable way of estimating future earnings growth but must always be taken with a grain of salt.

10.2% CAGR EPS growth is what we've had since 2009, but because earnings recovered 40% in 2009 and 14% in 2010.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Growth never happens in a straight line and from 2014 to 2016 we had no earnings growth at all. 2017 and 2018 saw optimism about deregulation and tax cuts, followed by actual tax cuts, send EPS soaring 35% in two years.

The good news is that over the past 10 years multiple expansion (higher valuations) have only accounted for 0.5% of the market's 12.9% CAGR total returns.

In other words, we're not in a "crazy bubble" that makes a mega-crash like so many doomsday prophets forecast, likely.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

If you actually listen to these permabears, you could have potentially lost 60% of your portfolio's value over the past 10 years. During a time in which stocks more than quadrupled. History is very clear that time in the market is far more effective than timing the market.

This is why I'm still buying $750 per week worth of quality dividend stocks, at reasonable to attractive valuations. I also deploy my dry powder (60% of monthly savings) frequently, generally within 6 months or less.

My Latest Retirement Portfolio Buys

Energy Transfer (ET) 62 units @ $12.12 (uses K-1 tax form)

ET: 70 units @ $10.93

ET: 358 units @ $11.36

MPLX (MPLX) 29 units @ $26.32 (uses K-1 tax form)

MPLX 29 units @ $26.06

MPLX 30 units @ $25.81

MPLX 30 units @ $25.57

MPLX 45 units @ $23.00

Simon Property Group (SPG) 6 shares @ $148.10

MLPs have fallen for nine consecutive weeks, and 16 out of the last 19. This is LITERALLY the most bearish Wall Street has ever been on an industry whose cash flows, balance sheets, and growth outlook has never been stronger.

(Source: imgflip)

When the market is objectively ignoring great fundamentals, and valuations are at their lowest point EVER, that's literally the best time to lock in safe double-digit yield backed up by strong coverage ratios (that keep rising) and low and safe leverage (that keeps falling).

MPLX Insider Trades

(Source: Open Insider)

MPLX insiders have been buying in recent months, to the tune of $3 million in the open market.

ET Insider Trades

(Source: Open Insider)

Energy Transfer's management has been backing up the truck. First with its CFO buying $200,000 worth of stock at $11.15 and then CEO and founder Kelcy Warren bought 4 million units at $11.37, a $45.1 million trade that increased his stake 2%.

He now owns 252 million units paying him $307 million per year in tax-deferred distributions. Warren gets a $1 salary and virtually his entire income and net worth are tied up in Energy Transfer units. This man is eating his own cooking and my final ET buy was due to a big influx of cash that I put to work immediately at the lowest valuation in the MLP's history (lower than the financial crisis and 2016 oil crash low).

I have $3,000 worth of opportunistic buying power left for MPLX, after which I'll max out my risk limit on MLPs (16%). I'm spreading that out at $1,000 per week, just in case the "midstream apocalypse" continues, flying in the face of objective fundamentals, sound valuation, and common sense.

Basically, I've set myself up to keep buying quality MLPs along with Dividend Kings' Deep Value and High-Yield Blue chip portfolios. That's for as long as this irrational panic selling lasts... or we hit our risk limits on MLPs or run out of dry powder.

(Source: imgflip)

Simon is an 11/11 quality Super SWAN REIT Dividend Kings owns in our Fortress portfolio (100% Super SWANs).

We've been buying it steadily for months at

the lowest price in 5 years

the lowest valuation in 10 years

the lowest valuation ever (adjusted for dividend safety)

Simon is one of just two retail REITs in America to grow its FFO/share every year since 2010 (FRT is the other). That's including during the "retail apocalypse" that began in 2017 and has seen 21,00 stores close since.

This year Coresight estimates 12,500 stores will close. About 18,500 new ones will open.

(Source: KIM investor presentation)

Simon is guiding for $12.36 in FFO/share in 2019, adjusted for new accounting regulations that went into effect in 2019 and debt refinancing costs. That's 1.9% growth, in the worst year of store closures in US history.

As David Simon said during the conference call, "we don't have throwaway years." Simon has an A-rated balance sheet, 5.6 times leverage (Moody's says it would allow 7 before downgrading it), $7 billion in liquidity and $1.5 billion in annual post dividend retained cash flow.

Basically, SPG is as close to an unsinkable REIT as exists today and its lease spreads of 22% in Q3, as well as continued growth in same-store sales and SS NOI prove it's thriving in the age of e-commerce.

I don't know when any of these stocks will return to fair value, but the longest I've ever seen any company remain undervalued is Pepsi (from 2007 to 2014).

MLPs became undervalued in October 2015, and SPG October 2016. So historically speaking all three of these stocks should be back to fair value by October 2023 (for SPG) and October 2022 (for ET and MPLX). They may get there sooner, and likely will begin their climb higher much earlier.

Company Quality Score Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) 8 10.5% $11.60 $30 61% 21% to 35% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) 8 11.6% $23.08 $49 53% 14% to 22% Simon Property Group 11 5.7% $146.69 $206 29% 9% to 22% Average 9.0 9.3% 48%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

What I've Been Buying Since Switching To A 100% Blue Chip Dividend Portfolio Strategy

(Source: Morningstar)

On March 13th, I switched to a 100% blue chip dividend portfolio strategy and here is what I've bought since.

When the market hated healthcare because of concerns over rising regulatory risks (5% or less risk, as explained in a step-by-step mathematical walkthrough in this article) I was buying:

When the May trade conflict-induced pullback happened and trade-sensitive chip makers collapsed? I bought:

When the "vapocalypse" sent tobacco stocks to their lowest valuations in a decade? I bought:

(Source: imgflip)

Does a blue chip portfolio have to be 100% dividend stocks of 9+/11 quality? No, it just means it needs to pay a generous yield, and have high weighted quality and dividend safety.

As you can see below, that's what I've accomplished.

My Retirement Portfolio Today

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety AbbVie -dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.5% 9 4 10.8% 0.9745254624 0.4331224277 0.59% 3.10% Altria - dividend king MO 6.9% 9 4 8.7% 0.782298237 0.3476881053 0.60% 1.98% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 6.9% 9 4 7.5% 0.6774787851 0.3011016822 0.52% 1.28% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 10.5% 8 4 5.2% 0.4157138286 0.2078569143 0.54% 3.18% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.0% 8 4 5.1% 0.406989734 0.203494867 0.15% 1.56% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 11.8% 8 4 4.9% 0.3935808238 0.1967904119 0.58% 2.65% Iron Mountain IRM 7.3% 8 4 4.7% 0.3768712079 0.188435604 0.34% 0.17% Texas Instruments TXN 3.1% 11 5 4.5% 0.4896539667 0.2225699849 0.14% -0.86% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 5.9% 10 5 4.1% 0.4139353582 0.2069676791 0.25% 1.20% British American Tobacco BTI 7.0% 8 4 4.1% 0.3249916029 0.1624958015 0.28% 1.01% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 3.8% 10 4 3.5% 0.3541008592 0.1416403437 0.14% -1.36% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 3.9% 9 4 3.0% 0.2690436864 0.1195749717 0.12% -0.79% A.O Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.0% 11 5 2.7% 0.2986009144 0.1357276884 0.05% 0.45% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.5% 11 5 2.6% 0.2847223954 0.1294192706 0.09% 0.31% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.6% 11 5 2.6% 0.2836297391 0.1289226087 0.04% -0.75% CVS Health CVS 2.7% 8 4 2.4% 0.1903849712 0.09519248558 0.06% 0.71% Apple AAPL 1.2% 9 5 2.2% 0.1946046044 0.1081136691 0.03% -1.23% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.5% 11 5 1.9% 0.2144718246 0.09748719298 0.05% -0.21% BlackRock BLK 2.7% 11 5 1.9% 0.2070222253 0.0941010115 0.05% 0.00% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 3.9% 7 3 1.8% 0.1289878222 0.05528049523 0.07% 0.44% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.9% 9 4 1.8% 0.1610951406 0.07159784024 0.05% 0.31% Lazard LAZ 5.0% 8 4 1.8% 0.1419019675 0.07095098377 0.09% 0.84% Broadcom AVGO 3.4% 9 4 1.7% 0.1552373064 0.0689943584 0.06% 0.25% Imperial Brands - speculative IMBBY 11.1% 7 3 1.6% 0.1150955291 0.04932665534 0.18% 0.57% Simon Property Group SPG 5.7% 11 5 1.3% 0.137533157 0.06251507135 0.07% 0.36% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 25.7% 7 3 1.2% 0.08444842165 0.03619218071 0.31% 0.68% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 2.9% 11 5 1.0% 0.1085927355 0.04936033433 0.03% 0.16% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 1.0% 0.104838752 NA NA 0.41% EPR Properties EPR 6.1% 8 4 0.9% 0.07280599483 0.03640299741 0.06% -0.02% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 2.3% 10 5 0.9% 0.08936615846 0.04468307923 0.02% 0.30% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.8% 8 4 0.8% 0.06149403446 0.03074701723 0.01% 0.07% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.9% 11 5 0.7% 0.07444518544 0.03383872066 0.01% -0.17% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.1% 9 5 0.6% 0.05422492707 0.03012495949 0.01% 0.00% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.8% 11 5 0.3% 0.03301013512 0.01500460687 0.01% -0.02% Philip Morris International PM 5.6% 10 4 0.3% 0.02747215511 0.01098886204 0.02% 0.01% Average 5.1% 9.3 4.3 100% 9.1 4.2 5.6% 17%

My weighted

quality score is 9.1/11 (blue chip quality)

dividend safety score is 4.2/5 (above average)

yield is 5.6%

discount to fair value 17%

Eventually my long-term portfolio goals should help me get to a weighted quality score of about 9.5 or so and 4.5 on dividend safety.

For context 9.6/11 and 4.7/5 is the average quality and safety score of dividend aristocrats & kings, respectively.

Fundamental Portfolio Stats

weighted yield: 5.6%

weighted forward PE: 12.0 (vs. 18.0 S&P 500)

weighted price to cash flow: 9.5 (vs. 15 Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham rule of thumb)

weighted discount to fair value: 17% (about 23% for 2020)

Annual Dividend Income: $20,465

Average monthly dividend income: $1,705

Average daily dividend income: $56.07

Rate of dividend accrual: 1 cent every 15 seconds of the year

Dividend Growth Rate: 13.0% CAGR over the last five years

Expected long-term cash flow/dividend growth: 7% to 8%

Total Return Potential (ignoring valuation): 12.6% to 13.6% CAGR

Bottom Line: I'm Not A Market-Timer But A Long-Term Dividend Growth Investor

The goals of my retirement portfolio are the same as all the Dividend King portfolios that I run (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, Fortress, and $1 Million Retirement) Am I aware of political/economic/trade risks? Yes, I watch these closely. But only to supply our members with timely information they need to stay calm in our "Weekly Economic Update & What We're Buying Now" articles.

I'm not a market timer/speculator, obsessed with charts, sentiment and trying to call exact market tops and bottoms. I'm a 100% fundamental/valuation/risk management-focused long-term investor obsessed with reasonable and prudent investment recommendations. Recommendations that can maximize safe income over time and generate the kind of total returns that can achieve my readers' long-term financial goals.

I run my retirement portfolio like a business, focused on making consistently "not stupid" decisions each week, based on whatever great opportunities the market offers.

A 289 (and counting) company Master List of companies tells me what companies are worth owning (quality and dividend safety), what they are worth this year, a good buy price (margin of safety based on quality and risk profile) and what kind of realistic return potentials they can generate over the next five years. This is the list that is the basis of all my articles and what runs Dividend Kings' portfolios.

Slowing economic growth is not a reason to stop buying quality companies at reasonable or attractive valuations, nor is the high probability of a broader market pullback by May 2020 (historically speaking). For anyone who still thinks that market timing is achievable, I leave you with the words of the late Vanguard founder John Bogle:

Sure, it'd be great to get out of stocks at the high and jump back in at the low, but in 55 years in the business, I not only have never met anybody who knew how to do it, I've never met anybody who had met anybody who knew how to do it." - John Bogle, (emphasis added)

