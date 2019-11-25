L Brands Rises Despite Headwinds

Source: Fortune

L Brands (LB) reported revenue of $2.68 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 and GAAP EPS of -$0.91. The company missed revenue, yet the stock rose about 5% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Victoria's Secret Continues To Slide

Fashion is fickle. When things turn negative for a fashion brand it can take several quarters to turn things around. Revenue at Victoria's Secret has been declining for several quarters. Customers' tastes have seemingly shifted away from the racy lingerie and women's wear Victoria's Secret is known for. Its sales and earnings have been decimated, which has been particularly painful for its parent.

In its most recent quarter, L Brands generated revenue of $2.7 billion, down 4% Y/Y. Revenue from Victoria's Secret fell 8%, while revenue for Bath & Body Works rose 11%. Comparable sales for Victoria's Secret declined 8%. Comparable sales for Bath & Body Works rose 5%, while comparable sales for the total company fell 3%. Several retailers reported tough financial results this quarter and positive comparable sales have been difficult to come by.

Management is trying to reposition the Victoria's Secret brand. In the meantime, it has had to engage in heavy promotions in order to attract customers. Bath & Body Works has been a stalwart for L Brands. It now represents about 40% of total revenue, up from 34% in the year-earlier period. However, its growth has been unable to fully offset the demise of Victoria's Secret.

Margins Are In Decline

Several retailers have had to resort to promotions and mark-downs to attract customers. Target (TGT) is one of the few exceptions. Heavy promotions hurt L Brands's margins this quarter. Gross margin was 28%, down 500 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit was $741 million, down 20% Y/Y. It fell much more than revenue, given the margin decline. General & administrative costs and store expenses were $892 million, up 2% Y/Y. Such costs were 33% of revenue, up 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period.

The fall-out was that operating income was -$151 million, as L Brands was unable to cover its operating expenses. Every business segment reported negative operating income except Bath & Body Work. EBITDA was also -$3 million for the quarter. The company achieved trailing 12 month EBITDA of about $1.8 billion. This gives an indication of how important fourth-quarter results are to the company.

Banking On A Big Holiday Season

For all of the woes at Victoria's Secret, a strong holiday season is paramount. If L Brands does well for the holidays then it could help change the narrative. Management estimates Q4 earnings of $2.00 per share, which is very positive:

Outperformance at Bath & Body Works was offset by a Victoria’s Secret result that was at the low end of our expectations. Looking to the fourth quarter, we are forecasting earnings per share of about $2. New CEOs John Mehas and Amy Hauk are very focused on getting close to our customers and making improvements to our merchandise assortments, marketing and customer experiences in stores and online. We have more work to do and we recognize that it will take some time to see improvement in the business. Also as mentioned earlier, we are up against aggressive promotions from last year and the time period between thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, therefore our fourth quarter guidance assumes a Victoria’s Secret merchandise dollar decline in the high single digit range, which is consistent with our third quarter result. We expect continued strong performance from Bath & Body Works.

Positive forward-looking comments are likely what drove LB higher after weak Q3 results. Chatter about a spin-off of Victoria's Secret or an IPO of Bath & Body Works continues to persist:

Talk of a spinoff or IPO began in March, when Barington Capital Group sent a letter to L Brands demanding major changes at the company to improve performance. “[W]e recommend that the company take swift action to improve the performance of Victoria’s Secret, by, among other things, correcting past merchandising mistakes and ensuring that Victoria’s Secret is communicating a compelling, up-to-date brand image that resonates with today’s consumers,” the letter said. “We also recommend that the board of directors of the company retain a financial advisor to help explore opportunities to unlock the tremendous value of Bath & Body Works, such as through a spinoff of Victoria’s Secret or an initial public offering of Bath & Body Works.”

Separating the two businesses would likely change the narrative in the short term. Whether the sum-of-the parts is greater than the whole remains to be seen. L Brands has an enterprise value of $10.2 billion and trades at nearly 6x trailing 12 months EBITDA. Given its recent financial performance I do not see how the stock is undervalued. Breaking the company up could change the narrative, yet would not likely change L Brands's business prospects.

Conclusion

LB is down over 40% Y/Y. A strong holiday season may not change its prospects. Sell LB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.