B&G Foods: It's All About A Double-Digit Yield

Many of you that are reading this article are probably already aware that I am bullish on B&G Foods (BGS) because of the dividend. This is not some recent recommendation driven by a double-digit yield that has climbed above 12% recently. In fact, my first mention of B&G was in the middle of June of 2011 when it was one of 10 dividend stocks that I included in a list of companies that were part of my IRAs. At the time, I wrote:

B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute a diversified portfolio of high-quality, shelf-stable foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Their products, including Cream of Wheat cereal, Ortega salsa, Polaner jellies and B&M baked beans, compete for supermarket shelf space with other food product giants like the Frito Lay and Quaker Oats divisions of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) or H.J. Heinz Company's (HNZ) baked beans. The dividend was recently increased from $0.68 to $0.84 and currently yields close to 5%.

The shares had closed at $17.55 the day before that article was published, and within a week the price had climbed 15%. I wrote my second article on B&G, suggesting that the price had risen too quickly, that the yield had dropped to 4%, and that it might not have made the list after the price rise. I also suggested that it could still be very attractive as a dividend income stock if one were willing to buy the stock and simultaneously sell a $20 covered call option for $1.70. 90 articles on B&G later, the price has dropped below $16 and I am still writing about the company and the attractive dividend yield.

The products sold by B&G have changed a lot since those articles were written. They have added Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, Victoria, Clabber Girl and more than a dozen other brands.

They also bought, and subsequently sold, Pirates. More importantly, the dividend paid by B&G has changed a lot.

That dividend of $0.84 has more than doubled to $1.90 per share and the company has announced that the stock will go ex-dividend at the end of next month at a quarterly rate of $0.475. B&G has also paid out $13.62 per share in dividends since that first article. Has it been a stellar investment?

Hardly. It has been a roller-coaster ride with the share price peaking at more than $50 in the summer of 2016 and falling to an intra-day low of $14.20 on November 1st. Apparently the market has decided that the dividend is unsustainable at the $1.90 rate. The short interest for the period ending October 31st, despite declining by 7.7% since October 15th, stands at 26,180,000 shares, or more than 38% of the float. There are also a number of Seeking Alpha contributors that agree with the bearish sentiment and have been projecting a dividend cut. Then again, they have been projecting that dividend cut since early in the year, a cut that has yet to occur.

Disclosures

Before going further, I want to make it clear that I am long shares of B&G. I have a full position in various portfolios where I consider it a key dividend income component. Some of these positions have been held for more than a decade and others were added more recently. I currently have no intention of adding to the positions reserved for dividend income allocations (other than through some dividends being reinvested), and if the price recovers, I would be likely to trim back positions when the total valuation exceeds my allocation limits.

More importantly, at the current time, I am very actively trading shares of B&G, and expect that I will continue to do so over the next few months. And, it's not only buying and selling large blocks of the shares, but I am also selling covered calls against some of these trades, using a $17.50 strike price. If the shares are called away at $17.50, I will make a decent profit. If not, I will sell more call options the next month out following the option expiration. I have been doing this since the shares dropped below $20.

These trading results have been mixed, although on the whole they have been profitable. For instance, I picked up several large positions after Q2 earnings at prices between $17.60 and $18.21. When the price began to weaken, I sold the $17.50 October covered calls for $1.25. I had fully expected all the shares to be called away at $17.50 before the stock went ex-dividend by $0.475 per share on September 27th. Since the shares were trading above the strike price on the 27th, I was somewhat surprised when only 25% of the position was called. I have subsequently sold a number of the December $17.50 calls against some of these trading positions, and will be looking to sell more at any time, provided I can get my targeted price.

As far as risk and tax implications, the trading and most of the trading positions are predominantly in a taxable account and are heavily margined. I will not be subject to any taxes on the gains as I was able to harvest significant tax losses during the market meltdown during the Great Recession. There are, however, two smaller trading positions using covered calls in IRA accounts, one a Roth and one a traditional rollover.

Some of you may ask why I am disclosing all of this detail. While I try to objectively analyze the companies I write about, it is certainly possible that a bias will creep in. In the case of B&G, I happen to like several of their products. I also liked the management team that was in place when the company first went public, not only because of their detailed responses to analysts' questions, but also because of the dividend policy. With this out of the way...

The Dividend Policy

From the very beginning, investors were paid an attractive dividend. It's once again evident in the statement made in their most recent 10-Q SEC filing:

Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us. We have paid dividends every quarter since our initial public offering in October 2004. For the first three quarters of 2019 and 2018, we had net cash provided by operating activities of $1.3 million and $139.1 million, respectively, and distributed as dividends $93.2 million and $93.2 million, respectively. Including the dividend payment that we made in the fourth quarter on October 30, 2019, we paid quarterly dividends of $123.7 million in fiscal 2019. Based upon our current dividend rate of $1.90 per share per annum and our current number of outstanding shares, we expect our aggregate dividend payments in fiscal 2020 to be approximately $121.7 million. Our dividend policy is based upon our current assessment of our business and the environment in which we operate, and that assessment could change based on competitive or other developments (which could, for example, increase our need for capital expenditures or working capital), new acquisition opportunities or other factors. Our board of directors is free to depart from or change our dividend policy at any time and could do so, for example, if it was to determine that we have insufficient cash to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Is the dividend currently safe?

Pay special attention to the last sentence in the second paragraph from the 10-Q. We see that the company paid out $93.2 million in dividends over the first three quarters of both 2018 and 2019. However, it's also a bit disconcerting to read that the company had net cash provided by operating activities of just $1.3 million over the first three quarters of 2019 compared to $139.1 million in 2018. That could certainly make a solid argument for those bears projecting a dividend cut.

Upon a closer examination of the company's cash flow statement, we can see that there was a significant buildup in inventory, showing a third quarter cash use of $112.2 million in 2019 vs. drawdown of $6.9 million in 2018. The balance sheet also shows that inventory had increased to $526.1 million at the end of Q3 from $401.4 million at year-end 2018. The inventory buildup was partially addressed during CEO Ken Romanzi's concluding prepared remarks on the Q3 conference call:

As a reminder, the third quarter tends to be our softest from a net cash provided by operating activities perspective as we typically build inventory during the large vegetable pack season. We then typically increase cash during our fourth and first quarters as we sell down inventory. Due to the timing of the pack this year, we had a slightly greater outlay in the third quarter than typical. And as a result, we expect to have a larger reduction in the fourth quarter, which will benefit fourth quarter cash from operations. Our fourth quarter typically generates the largest cash from operating activities.

The Q3 to Q4 inventory drawdown was also a concern raised by analysts on the recent call, and both Romanzi and CFO Bruce Wacha added more details:

Ken Romanzi: That is usually our steepest drop in inventories, from the third quarter high to the fourth quarter. But as we go from coming out of the vegetable pack, which drives everything up, to a very, very high seasonal period of consumption, holidays for our frozen and canned vegetables, so it does come down. But in answer to your question, when we share our 2020 plans, while we'll have modest growth, we really believe that we can generate even further excess cash by even better and tighter working capital management. Last year, we had a big reduction in inventory. This year, our inventories are up a little bit, but we believe that between this year and next year, we can even generate more cash than our -- more of a cash increase than our -- even our EBITDA growth will generate because of better reductions in inventory. Not nearly the huge reduction we had in 2019, but we do see the opportunities to tighten up on inventories from where we are today to generate more cash. Bruce Wacha: And as a reminder, last year's third quarter to last year's fourth quarter included an unwind of that seasonal inventory of something like $87 million.

This was followed by an exchange with another analyst:

Wacha: So last year's fourth quarter, we generated something like $70 million to $75 million in cash from operations. And so, realistic to expect something greater than that in this year's fourth quarter. Analyst: So north of $70 million, $75 million. I mean I would imagine you would want it to be higher -- significantly higher than that on an average here. Is that one of the reasons why -- let's just say, it comes in at $80 million, that -- why that $80 million would be that low. I mean, obviously, you want to have more to prove to the naysayers that you could pay the dividend on an annual basis than that. So what are some things that, that $80 million would be held back for when you look at the year-end total? Bruce Wacha: It will come down to just the working capital cycle. And like I said, expectations are we reduce inventory to something similar this year between the third and the fourth quarter as last year, and that we likely have very much greater than last year's fourth quarter cash from operations number, which is very much in line with what we've done historically.

Notice how the analyst states, "obviously, you want to have more to prove to the naysayers that you could pay the dividend on an annual basis than that." While there is a management expectation of significant cash generation in the fourth quarter, the analyst, and the stock market, don't seem to accept the view of management.

We know that inventories build up on a seasonal basis and they would decline even if sales were to be somewhat stagnant in Q4. More importantly, we know that it's highly unlikely that sales would be stagnant in Q4 since B&G has a long history of Q4 being its strongest quarter, with 27%-29% of the annual sales taking place as it benefits from consumer purchases tied to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The cash flow expected to be generated in the fourth quarter is a key factor to the dividend safety. Equally important are the company's recent actions. First, it has already declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.475 to be paid at the end of January 2020, something it would not have done if cash flow were an immediate concern. Second, and even more important, we can see in the 10Q that the company has continued buying back shares in Q3:

Under the new authorization, we repurchased and retired 1,330,865 shares of common stock at an average price per share, excluding fees and commissions, of $18.55, or $24.7 million in the aggregate, during the third quarter of 2019. As of September 28, 2019, we had $25.3 million available for future repurchases of common stock under the stock repurchase program and we had 64,044,649 shares of common stock outstanding.

While $24.7 million may not seem like a lot of money when compared to the multi-billion dollar buyback programs that make headlines, the 1,330,865 shares repurchased made up more than 2% of the outstanding shares while consuming only half the $50 million buyback authorization. Aside from the fact that the company can borrow money at half the rate it was paying on the dividends and the tax benefit involved, I find it difficult to accept that a company would continue buying back shares if cash generation to cover the dividend was in jeopardy.

Third, as Romanzi pointed out, there was:

...the successful completion of the largest debt refinancing in company's history at very attractive interest rates ...

One can argue whether or not having to refinance 4.625% debt at 5.25% is attractive in today's environment, but it's a still a lot cheaper than paying a double-digit dividend.

Bottom line, I believe that management can deliver on most of its Q4 objectives and that the answer to the above question about the dividend is, "Yes, it's currently safe."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively buying and selling BGS and will continue to do so, reinvest dividends and execute covered call transactions against a portion of the positions. .