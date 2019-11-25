ESPO: You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

The sector is less impacted by trade wars or recession fears, and we expect the growth to continue unabated in the coming years.

American teenager Kyle Giersdorf recently won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament for the popular online video game Fortnite. Giersdorf was one of at least 100 players competing for $30 million in total prize money as the booming popularity of video and online games has drawn top-dollar investments and fueled the emerging professional sport.

Global revenues from eSports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27 percent since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising, sponsorship and media rights, according to a report released earlier this year.

The eSports industry is already garnering more interest than traditional sporting events like the MLB and NHL.

Exhibit 1: eSports Viewership

Video games are deeply rooted in scientific, technological progress and research. The first video game created solely for entertainment was invented at a nuclear research facility in New York as part of an open house exhibition for visiting scientists, and that tradition of innovation continues today.

eSports have become a bona fide cultural phenomenon, fueled by public and private investments as well as the proliferation of social media communities centered on specific games and online streaming personalities.

The number of people watching eSports and online game streaming around the world is staggering. In 2019, roughly 454 million people are expected to tune in to watch others play video games competitively.

Expected growth

There is a long-term growth story for video gaming that is supported by a young demographic searching for more interactive and online content, and that makes video games one of the world’s fastest-growing forms of entertainment.

Exhibit 2: Video games versus traditional sports

The video gaming industry as a whole is expected to generate over $150 billion in global revenues in 2019. According to Bloomberg, that is more than what the robotics industry ($89 billion) and the cybersecurity industry ($99 billion) generated in 2018.

Since 2015, video game revenues have seen an annualized growth rate of 13%. Newzoo estimates that by 2022, video game revenues should hit $196 billion.

Exhibit 3: Global Video Game Revenues

(Source: Newzoo)

The rise of the “game as a service” model is also helping to boost the bottom line of many video game companies. Instead of paying a one-time, upfront cost, many of the most popular games are free-to-play, with smaller in-game fees for ongoing services like subscriptions and skins for players to personalize their game. These serve to extend the purchasing cycle of a game.

Exhibit 4: 2019 Global Games Market (Projected Revenues)

(Source: Newzoo)

Further diversification is expected into new areas of potential revenue, including cloud gaming and virtual reality, as publishers and developers continue to explore what is technologically possible.

Netflix-ization

Another significant catalyst for the video game industry is the shift from one-time game purchases to subscription models, also known as the game-as-a-service model. In this model, the consumer bypasses the initial cost of purchasing the game, and then pays ongoing fees to continue playing the game and accessing content. There are a number of different ways the video game publisher can generate revenues under this model, including:

Game subscriptions,

Micro-transactions, and

Season passes.

While the transaction fees in the service model may be smaller, the publisher opens the door to an indefinite purchasing lifespan from each consumer, which can increase the total revenues generated from a single game.

The success of Netflix (NFLX) has also brought on the advent of cloud gaming. In cloud gaming, the rendering and processing of the game is done on a server and then uses a local client to upload the game, versus consoles and PCs, where everything is done in the home itself. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is launching its Stadia service in November - an attempt to replace the console and gaming PC in the home. In contrast, both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE), we expect, will be using cloud to extend where gamers can play their games. We believe this method of cloud gaming will see more early adoption over the next three to five years than the console replacement strategy that Google is using.

Regulation

A source of worry for the sector is the continued regulatory focus on micro-transactions, which have become a major component of the expected return for games.

Randomized micro-transactions, also known as loot boxes, loot crates, or card packs, have helped games like FIFA from Electronic Arts (EA) and Overwatch from Activision Blizzard (ATVI) extend their revenue tails. Government officials have focused on these types of micro-transactions because of their underlying principles, which are similar to slot machines and other forms of gambling.

While larger markets like the United States and United Kingdom had previously viewed random-chance loot boxes and the like as benign, more recent actions in both countries may change how these micro-transactions are regulated.

The adoption of micro-transactions has not always been smooth; gamers of certain genres and regions have welcomed the practice of adding costs for gamers with more open arms, while others continue to rail against the practice. This backlash has led to more governments examining micro-transactions, particularly randomized ones known as loot boxes or loot crates.

It’s expected that the industry will self-regulate to mitigate and delay any regulations, but an acceptance of this concept would preclude the use of randomized micro-transactions in almost every game due to the prevalence of minors in gaming.

While the likelihood of the U.S. government banning or regulating micro-transactions is low, the topic might continue to arise, as the issue of minors potentially being induced to gamble is a potent draw for publicity-hungry politicians.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Determining which game companies will produce the next big hit is difficult, and investors may wish to invest in a diversified basket of stocks. Such an approach may allow investors to express a view on the sector without having to analyze each specific stock. Additionally, publicly traded companies are historically more diversified, because the individual companies tend to have multiple business lines supporting a much larger total market cap.

The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) seeks to replicate the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in video game development, eSports, and related hardware and software.

To be included in the index, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from video gaming or eSports, which allows ESPO to have the highest concentration, among U.S.-listed ETFs, of pure-play names participating in this fast-growing space.

Currently, the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index is heavily tilted towards video game publishers (including the publicly traded companies that operate the largest eSports leagues) and semiconductor companies.

Hardware makers (such as semiconductor companies) are also set to capitalize on growth in the industry. Advances in semiconductor technology fuel innovation in the video game industry, and certain semiconductor companies generate a majority of their revenues by creating hardware that drives the video gaming experience. When announcing its cloud gaming platform Google Stadia, Google explicitly stated that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will be creating custom GPUs that would define the end-user experience.

Exhibit 5: ESPO Portfolio Composition

The resulting portfolio is global, with heavy representation from the U.S. and Asia.

Exhibit 6: Regional Allocation

ESPO holds 25 stocks, 96.20% of which hail from the communication services and technology sectors. Consumer discretionary names represent 4.80% of the fund’s weight.

Exhibit 7: Sector Allocation

Performance

ESPO has three quarters of its assets in the Communication services sector, but performed much better than that sector in the past year. The ETF also outperformed the S&P 500 and almost matched the performance of the technology sector.

Exhibit 8: Performance

It’s also remarkable that ESPO had clearly a smaller drawdown during the market downturn in December of last year. Also, during periods of higher trade war stress, the ETF declined less than the general market.

Valuation

We cannot say that the valuation of ESPO is cheap, despite the fact that less than half of the portfolio is invested in the more expensive US equity market.

Exhibit 9: Valuation

Conclusion

Video gaming and eSports is clearly a growth sector. Its valuation reflects this. The sector is also less impacted by trade wars or even recessions. The performance in the market downturn of December last year or during the course of this year proves this. We do not expect this sector to trade cheap as long as the growth story continues. The advice is clear: buy the dips in ESPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.