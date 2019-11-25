Southwest Airlines: A Lower Share Price Could Make For A Buy

Buy now for potential double-digit returns, or preferably wait for an even lower share price to boost potential returns, and insure against downside risks.

Southwest Airlines: Investment Thesis

The industry - The airline industry has undergone a great deal of consolidation over the last several years. I believe that does alter the risk profile and yet the sector continues to experience relatively low P/E multiples. An excellent discussion of the re-shaping of the industry can be found in this SA podcast interview with Conde Nast Traveler Articles Editor Paul Brady. One interesting takeaway is the view the airlines still do not have pricing power, but not due to excessive competition, rather sufficient competition. That is a far more favorable situation than airlines faced in the past.

Southwest specifically - Despite generally good returns for shareholders over the last several years, share price volatility suggests an investor should be seeking a higher than normal risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in Southwest Airlines (LUV). At current share price of ~$57, and based on analysts' consensus estimates, the returns potentially available are possibly on the low side for the risk involved. However, a share buy price of ~$52 has the potential to deliver returns in the high teens, subject to possible P/E multiple contraction down the road. Southwest's current P/E multiple is 12.75 which compares to Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) 8.10, United Airlines' (NASDAQ:UAL) 7.75, and American Airlines' (NASDAQ:AAL) 5.98. I realize saying a lower share buy price will improve returns is stating the obvious, but based on past share price volatility, it is not unreasonable to expect a buy price of ~$52 to become available over the next few months.

About Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

From the Southwest Airlines FY-18 10-K report,

"...Southwest Airlines, a major passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. At December 31, 2018, Southwest operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and ten near-international countries: Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos..." "The Company has announced its intent to serve Honolulu International Airport, Lihue Airport, Kona International Airport at Keahole, and Kahului Airport from four initial California cities: Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, and Sacramento..." "Southwest was the largest domestic air carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of domestic originating passengers boarded." "Route Structure Southwest principally provides point-to-point service, rather than the "hub-and-spoke" service provided by most major U.S. airlines. ... Approximately 77 percent of the Company's Customers flew nonstop during 2018, and, as of December 31, 2018, Southwest served 704 nonstop city pairs..." "Southwest complements its high-frequency short-haul routes with long-haul nonstop service between markets such as Oakland and Orlando, Los Angeles and Nashville, Las Vegas and Orlando, San Diego and Baltimore, Houston and New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles and Tampa, Oakland and Baltimore, and San Diego and Newark..." "Boeing 737 During 2018, the Company continued to incorporate the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and the Boeing 737-800 aircraft into its fleet, both of which offer significantly more Customer seating capacity than the Company’s other aircraft. This has enabled the Company to more economically serve long-haul routes, as well as high-demand, slot-controlled, and gate-restricted airports, by adding seats for such routes without increasing the number of flights..." "In order to complement the Company’s network, during 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to lease 12 slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport and eight slots at Washington Reagan National Airport through 2028..." "The Company ended 2018 with international service to 14 destinations through 23 international gateway cities within the 48 contiguous United States..." "In addition, Southwest Airlines Cargo began shipping cargo to select international destinations beginning in 2018, including Mexico City, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, and San Jose, Costa Rica." "Cost Structure Adjusted for stage length, the Company has lower unit costs, on average, than the majority of the largest domestic carriers. The Company's strategy includes the use of a single aircraft type, the Boeing 737, the Company's operationally efficient point-to-point route structure, and its highly productive Employees. Southwest's use of a single aircraft type allows for simplified scheduling, maintenance, flight operations, and training activities."

Southwest Airlines 737 MAX Issues

The following are excerpts from the Q3-2019 earnings call,

"We told you last quarter, we were going to adjust to the MAX and operate a great airline and our people did just that. Our customer feedback reflects that...." "We also told you, we would adjust for the MAX and produced satisfactory financial results and I think we under promised. These results are stellar, strong revenues, better cost performance, record earnings, EPS was up 13.9% and even without the $31 million tax benefit EPS would have been up over 9%. And of course, our EPS would have been up over 43% were it not for the MAX grounding...." "I want to talk about what's next. In addition to continuing to run a superb airline operation and deliver solid financial results, we want to do a couple of things. We want to conclude our discussions with the Boeing Company regarding compensation for the MAX related damages..." And secondly, we want to safely and methodically return the MAX to service... working with Boeing we've assumed an ungrounding date of around mid-December and that translates to a MAX in-service date for us of February the 8th in terms of our flight schedule...

As per this CNBC article, Southwest now, "...will remove all Boeing 737 Max planes from its flight schedule through March 6..."

Despite the MAX problems, all of the above sounds encouraging for shareholders. If delivered, it promises good future results, likely above what has been delivered to shareholders over the last 4 to 5 years, as per Table 1 below.

Southwest Airlines: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Southwest Airlines shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Southwest Airlines: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Southwest were positive for eight of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from negative 0.2% for investor G to 14.5% for investor D. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 22, 2019.

Southwest Airlines: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Southwest Airlines: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Southwest providing an overall value grade of "C-" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Southwest as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Southwest. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 3.8% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2020 is estimated to be higher at 12.0%, followed by growth in 2021 and 2022 of 12.9% and 20.4%, respectively. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Southwest Airlines: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Southwest Airlines at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard LUV Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2022.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of ~10% to 14% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 12.75. The P/E of 12.75 is based on Southwest's current P/E ratio of 12.75 (share price $57.01 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $4.47 per Fig.2 above). This is 5.05 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 17.80 per Figure 1 above.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of a $0.02 per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the second quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Southwest's stock goes ex-dividend on Dec. 10, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will decrease by ~1% by end of Q4, based on a slightly lower TTM non-GAAP EPS and a constant P/E ratio of 12.75.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is assumed to remain at the current level of 12.75.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Southwest Airlines: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 Southwest Airlines Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,110, well above a year ago. Southwest shares are also trading above a year ago. But in between, the two have not tracked closely at all, with Southwest share price showing considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500.

Figure 3.2 Southwest Airlines Vs. S&P 500 Index - Aug. 1 To Date

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 was ~2,950 at beginning of August and is currently well up ~3,110 level. Southwest's share price started the period ~$51 and finished up at $57.01. In mid-August, the share price recorded a low of $48.09, before recovering to ~$56 during September. This was followed by further falls to ~$52 in October followed by recovery to the present level of $57.01.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases of those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$52 for Southwest shares to see the potential effect on returns.

Table 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Southwest Airlines Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $52.05 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to FY 2022 are in the range of ~16% to 18%. The Southwest share price has fallen below $52 in August, September and October. With the ongoing 737 MAX issues, it is quite possible the share price will again fall to these levels over the months ahead.

Southwest Airlines: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Southwest Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $57.01 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2022 reduced to 10.2. The 10.2 is arrived at by discounting the current P/E ratio of 12.75 by ~20%, for the purposes of stress testing the investment. For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of negative (~8)% for FY2020, a positive ~1.5% for FY2021, and a positive ~7% for FY2022. The high case shows returns of negative (~2.4%) for FY2020, and positive ~6%, and ~9%, respectively, for FY2021 and FY2022. The low case shows negative returns for both FY 2020 and FY2021, but turns ~6% positive in FY2022. On that basis, Southwest stands up to stress testing fairly well for an investor with a 3-year plus horizon.

Southwest: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Southwest going out three to four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Southwest, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Southwest.

Southwest Airlines: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Southwest is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have mostly earned good or reasonable returns over the last 4 to 5 years, depending on their buy price. Buying at the current share price of $57.01 could provide low double-digit returns, if the P/E ratio were to remain at the present 12.75. But, given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy below the current share price, maybe ~$52. That could set up a patient investor for possible rates of return in the high teens over the next few years. One caveat is Southwest Airlines currently has the highest P/E ratio of 6 US airlines summarized in table below. Any contraction in Southwest Airline's P/E multiple would dampen potential returns.

Southwest Airlines: Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for the six major US-based airlines.

Summary Table - Six US-Based Airlines

It is not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these six airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner, we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these six airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member and share investing ideas with a like-minded group: Bleisure travel has the airline industry on a growth path – join in discussing our in-depth reviews of 6 significant airlines.

Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest.

You are welcome to register today with Analysts' Corner to take advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.