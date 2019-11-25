Meituan Dianping: Firing On All Cylinders

Meituan Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGY) (OTCPK:MPNGF) reported Q3 results with revenue of RMB27b and adjusted net income of RMB1.9b coming in well ahead of consensus of RMB25.9b and RMB604m, respectively. More importantly, Q3 was the second profitable quarter for the company and it is evident that a more rationalized environment with ele.me is adding some sustainability to the company’s profitability profile.

The bottom line

We see share price appreciation in the coming quarters as investor sentiment improves on the stock in light of steady revenue and profit growth while Meituan continues to execute across all of its segments. In food delivery, Meituan continues to solidify its market leadership across users, gaining more merchants onto its platform and expanding the delivery network to ensure timely delivery and superior user experience. In-store, hotels, and travel saw improving profitability but more importantly saw incremental share gain in the hotel segment. Finally, in the New Initiatives segment, which includes its shared bike, car-hailing, and restaurant management system, continues to see traction particularly within the shared bike segment where Meituan is gradually rolling out its own branded bikes to replace the Mobike ones it acquired before.

With the competitive environment with Alibaba’s (BABA) ele.me becoming more rational, we believe that shares will continue to trade up. We recommend investors to gain exposure via Meituan Hong Kong-listed shares rather than the OTC shares due to better liquidity.

Food delivery continues to deliver

Food delivery saw transaction value growth of 40% to RMB112b with 2.5b food deliveries (+38% y/y), implying a 1% increase in average value per delivery. Revenue of RMB15.6 was a 39% y/y increase with stable monetization.

More importantly, the company achieved a positive adjusted EBIT and this is likely to be sustainable as Meituan focuses on users, merchants, and delivery networks. On the user side, Food Delivery Membership has proven to be an effective engagement tool. The improvement in marketing resulted in higher orders on healthy meals (higher ASP), beverages and late-night meals (higher frequency). On the merchant side, marketing efficiency and traffic acquisition have proven to be effective in driving higher sales. Finally, on the delivery network, Meituan laid out innovative strategies to refine their delivery network and optimized the cost structure. We believe that Meituan’s focus on driving user engagement and marketing efficiency on the merchant side is paying off. Meituan’s leadership in food delivery will continue to attract steady traffic and allow it to cross-sell to drive higher online marketing revenue.

In-store, hotels, and travel picking up steam

Total transaction value of RMB63.9b was a 29% y/y growth with revenue of RMB6.2b, implying a monetization rate of 9.7% vs. 9% a year ago. The gross margin of 89% is largely flat sequentially.

The solid growth in this segment can be contributed to the increasing traffic from food delivery, which allowed Meituan to cross-sell many of the products within this segment, as well as strong online marketing.

We note that SMEs are gravitating towards Meituan to fulfill some of their local marketing needs and this is evident in the 50% y/y growth in active marketing merchants. Besides, Meituan further improved its operational capabilities and launched more promotional campaigns which resulted in solid commission revenue growth for the in-store business. In one particular case with the “Super Brand Food Festival” in which Meituan worked with 124 brands covering 60k restaurants and stores across 948 cities across China that saw a material increase in snacks, coffee, and desserts. During Chinese Valentines Day, Meituan also saw a 300% y/y jump in restaurant reservation as well as solid growth in beauty salons, spa, flower shop, and overseas travel. The effective marketing campaign will likely attract more brands onto the Meituan platform and should sustain the revenue growth of this segment.

Finally, on hotel booking, domestic room nights increased by 44% to surpass 100m quarterly room nights for the first time. Lower tier expansion, a common theme across the Chinese internet sector, is also adding to Meituan’s growth driven by the increasing partnership.

New initiatives are solid call options

New Initiatives segment saw revenue increase by 65% y/y to RMB5.7b with improving the profitability of RMB1.1b in gross profit compared with a negative gross profit of RMB1.3 a year ago, implying an 18.7% gross margin vs. negative 37% respectively.

We are quite excited by this segment although it remains a very small portion of the overall economics. However, we believe that Meituan’s effort in the shared bikes, ride-hailing, and restaurant systems will continue to deliver as it expands its market share.

On the shared bike segment, Meituan already knocked out its runner-up Ofo bike and currently competes against Ant Financials' shared bike across China. The shared bike is an essential transportation tool for many users that are looking for an easy transportation option to address the last mile. Meituan has been replacing many of the older Mobikes which it acquired earlier and the new bikes will have longer operational life, a Meituan logo to solidify Meituan’s brand equity, and can be locked only via Meituan’s app (vs. the Mobikes that can be unlocked via Wechat). This shift allows Meituan to drive higher engagement within its app, which creates more cross-selling opportunities to its users, in our view.

Meituan is also expanding its restaurant management system by increasing coverage of high-quality merchants. We note that Meituan is one of the largest merchant acquirers for Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay and we believe that the merchant information could become valuable as Meituan gradually develops its payment services to compete against Tencent (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin and Tencent Faces Growing Pains).

Besides these two larger initiatives, other segments include Meituan ride-share that is similar to Uber (UBER) but this is currently being tested in Shanghai and Nanjing and soon could roll out in other cities. Meituan also has a grocery retail business in which it hopes to capture more of the offline retail share. All these are in their early stage of growth but could potentially be key revenue contributors over the years given Meituan’s solid execution.

In conclusion, we remain bullish on Meituan as the business is firing on all cylinders with improving profitability. We believe investors are better off to trade the HK-listed shares if possible, given the better liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.