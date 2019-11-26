Teekay LNG's Management Team Talks Growth Vs. Returns (Podcast)

The source of Teekay's discount to peers was discussed, as well as the capital allocation priorities.

We discussed the LNG markets, TGP's Q4-19 and 2020 guidance, deleveraging targets, and how to balance growth vs. returns.

Teekay LNG Partners' management team joined Value Investor's Edge Live the day of their Q3 earnings report and Investor Day.

Mark Kremin, CEO, and Scott Gayton, CFO, of Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) joined J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge Live in New York City on November 14th to discuss the current LNG markets and TGP's specific prospects. We discussed their Q4 guidance, 2020 expectations, overall deleveraging goals, future growth areas, how to balance growth versus deleveraging, sanction risks, valuation comps, and their smaller LPG assets.

This interview and discussion is relevant for anyone with a Teekay Corporation (TK) investment and parts are also relevant for those with other LNG holdings including Flex LNG (FLNG), GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Golar LNG (GLNG), and Golar LNG Partners (GMLP).

Topics Covered

0:45 minute mark - Start of discussion- Overall LNG market views?

3:15 - Fixed charters and performance versus spot players?

5:50 - Remarks on Q4-19 Guidance (see slide below)?

8:00 - Timeline for the final growth (Yamal #6 & Bahrain)?

10:45 - Deleveraging target? 5.5x versus 4.5x?

12:50 - Timing for future growth projects? 2023/2024?

14:55 - How to balance growth vs. stock repurchases?

19:35 - Is the COSCO-related risk fully resolved?

23:35 - TGP earnings multiple and comp discussion?

26:35 - Uses of $100M Awilco proceeds? NOK Bond plans?

32:35 - Are dividends driving your stock? When will payouts increase?

38:25 - What sort of forward growth is prioritized? Anything industrial?

41:05 - Final push! Confirm no growth unless the ROE is better than stock?

43:55 - LPG assets: Are these core? Multi-gas core?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long TGP and TK. Mark Kremin and Scott Gayton are employed by Teekay LNG Partners. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.