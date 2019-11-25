A Dividend Growth Strategy Based On Gold

Nothing in life is certain, but the mounting risks to the stock market make gold (and these strong miners) an attractive hedge.

As the price of gold rises, these two companies should raise their dividend payouts accordingly.

In the past, I have had no interest in gold because it doesn't fit with my income-compounding investment method, but I recently discovered a potential dividend growth play on gold.

Investment Thesis

In the past, I have not been interested in gold because it has no free cash flow and pays no dividends. My investment methodology is focused on income-compounding and, as such, non-yielding gold doesn't fit in with it.

However, I believe the world economy is currently in a precarious position in which a range of negative outcomes are plausible. Many of these plausible negative outcomes, such as higher inflation or negative yields, would be bullish for gold. This has made me interested in finding an income-generating way to gain exposure to gold.

In what follows, I present the case for a certain income-generating play on gold as a long-term buy-and-hold. I note in advance that my knowledge of the precious metals market broadly and miners specifically is limited, and therefore readers are advised to seek out other sources for more detailed information about their inner workings.

The Set-Up

Around half of gold demand derives from the jewelry industry. Another 40% comes from investors, collectors, and central banks who hold it as an asset. Industrial and commercial usage accounts for the remaining 10%. Over three-fourths of the known economically mineable gold on earth has already been mined, which means that supply growth should remain limited in the future.

What about demand? Consider this: the US stock market currently sits near its all-time high having run up for six weeks straight. And yet, earnings have declined for three straight quarters and are on track to hit four quarters later this year. Despite central bank liquidity sloshing into the financial system and flowing into equities, there are numerous potential causes of a spike in investor fear.

For instance, what would happen if the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump this year, and the Chinese interpreted this as a sign of Trump's chances of reelection weakening? What if they decided to hold out on a trade deal until closer to the 2020 election to find out who the Democratic candidate will be? In that case, Trump could grow impatient and raise tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports, thus diminishing consumer confidence and spurring a selloff in equities.

That, presumably, would be bullish for gold demand. We've already seen ETF holdings of gold rise by around 10 million ounces this year, tracking the uptick in the price of gold.

Thinking longer term, we are in our 11th year of the current economic expansion, one of the longest on record. Plenty of late-cycle indicators are present including record prices for luxury items like art, high-end cars, and this wristwatch that sold for $31 million at auction. A recession would certainly bring investor fear, which would be bullish for gold.

What's more, we seem to have arrived at an inflection point for monetary policy in which interest rates cannot be pushed much further downward, having already plunged into negative territory in many developed countries across the globe. Everyone has already piled into the safe haven of bonds this year, which has driven down yields. As real (inflation-adjusted) yields on bonds approach zero or negative, the non-yielding asset of gold becomes attractive in comparison. A deflationary backdrop, then, which would also bring with it negative interest rates, would act as a tailwind for gold.

So also, though, would an inflationary environment, which could be brought on by a surge in fiscal stimulus (perhaps responding to a global recession). Inflation, or rising consumer prices, is a natural result of the devaluation of a currency, and a devalued currency causes the price of gold to rise as measured by that currency.

In other words, there are several good reasons to think that demand for gold could rise faster than supply for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the nature of demand for gold is sufficiently different (almost opposite) from the demand for equities such that it should act as a powerful hedge in the case of a stock meltdown. According to Yahoo Finance, gold has a negative correlation to the S&P 500 (SPY) to the tune of -0.06. In other words, when the stock market rises, gold tends to drift down slightly. But when stocks fall, gold ticks up. This is all the more true during times of extreme fear or extreme greed.

Between November 2007 and June 2009 (the doldrums of the Great Recession), SPY was down 36% while gold had risen 25%.

But, for me, gold is so boring. There's nothing intrinsic to it to analyze. No financial statements. No free cash flow. And worst of all, no dividends.

Since I'm committed to an income-compounding method of investing, gold has never interested me.

That is, it's never interested me until I discovered a way to generate income from it. For now, it's a small income stream, to be sure, but the idea is that if the price of gold rises, this income stream will rise with it over time.

Experienced gold investors might be well aware of this investment opportunity, so I won't prolong the suspense here. I'm referring specifically to two senior, geographically diversified gold miners that are focused on generating free cash flow and sustainable, growing dividends. Both are positioned to see a rising price of gold translate into expanded profitability. As such, I see them as a way to generate a small but growing income stream basically derived from gold.

The two miners I'm talking about are Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), which offer dividend yields of 1.21% and 1.47%, respectively.

Both companies have been reducing debt in the past 12 months as well as raising their dividend payouts. Both have engaged in profitable asset sales as well as the successful integration of new assets. For Barrick, those new assets have come from the acquisition of Randgold, making it a market leader in gold mining. For Newmont, they've come from the acquisition of Goldcorp as well as over $300 million in expansion projects (which merely scratch the surface of its deep project pipeline) so far in 2019.

Both companies' mines are geographically diversified across the globe, with heavy concentrations for each in North and South America and Australia and some exposure to Africa.

The Crucial Spread

For gold miners, the spread between cost per mined and processed ounce and the price of the commodity is crucial.

For Barrick, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") in Q2 came to $869 per ounce of gold but rose to $984/oz in Q3, which was squarely in the middle of preliminary guidance. As efficiency increases, however, management expects full-year costs to fall in the range of $870 to $920.

Rising AISC isn't necessarily a bad sign, as it tends to roughly correspond to the price of gold. But a sudden drop in the price of gold, while AISC remains rising, is a bad sign.

Meanwhile, copper AISC rose from $2.28 per pound in Q2 to $2.58 in Q3, which was on the low end of guidance. (Barrick derives a minority of revenue from copper mining).

Net debt has fallen from $4.05 billion in Q3 2018 to $3.16 billion in Q3 2019. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA correspondingly fell from 5.2x in the year ago quarter to 2.4x in the most recent quarter.

Meanwhile, for NEM, AISC in Q3 came in at $987 per ounce, very similar to GOLD. And full-year 2019 AISC is expected to average $965/oz. The miner's net debt to EBITDA sits at a low 1.4x after having refinanced some 2019 bonds with 10-year notes at a 2.8% average interest rate. That leaves NEM with over $5 billion in liquidity, including over $2 billion in cash. The company also has a fairly well-laddered debt maturity schedule, although with somewhat of a hurdle over the next few years.

Glittering Dividends

Both companies have covered their quarterly dividend payments most of the time over the last five years, and free cash flow coverage should expand as the price of gold rises. FCF coverage of the dividend is significant for this capex-heavy industry as mining, as it prevents the need for asset sales and grants the ability to partially self-fund expansion projects or M&A.

GOLD's FCF increased from $319 million in Q3 2018 to $502 million in Q3 2019.

For NEM, FCF rose from $154 million in Q3 2018 to $365 million in Q3 2019.

NEM has raised its dividend several times in the last few years, and GOLD recently hiked its payout by 25% - a definitive signal in their confidence that better times are ahead for gold. And yet both companies have a ways to go in dividend growth before they even get back to their post-recession high payouts per share.

NEM would have to raise its dividend more than 2.5x from the current level to reach its prior high, and GOLD would have to hike it 4x from its present payout to reach its former height. If GOLD's quarterly dividend today was $0.20 (its previous high), its dividend yield would be 4.85%. If NEM's quarterly dividend was $0.34 (its previous high), the company's yield would be 3.68%.

That was based off of gold hitting a high of $1,800+ per ounce compared to the current $1,377 per ounce. If, during the next economic downturn, gold rises by 2.25x its price at the beginning of the official recession (as it did from December 2007 to September 2011), then gold could reach up to $2,925 during the next recession. If that is the case, then not only would the dividend payouts of GOLD and NEM very likely return to their previous highs, they would likely far surpass those previous highs.

Let's say gold reaches $2,500 in the next down cycle in the market. That would be ~37% higher than its previous peak of ~$1,830. If the two gold miners' dividends rose correspondingly, they would reach yields-on-cost based on current prices of 6.65% for GOLD and 5.04% for NEM. This is a guesstimate, of course, and shouldn't be read as a prediction on my part. But I believe it's distinctly plausible that each name could render mid-single-digit yields-on-cost based on current prices in the next five years or so.

Conclusion

There's never any guarantee when it comes to investing. Rather than any of the negative outcomes described above, the economy could muddle through dour circumstances and continue upward as global investors persistently view the US stock market favorably. In this case, neither gold nor the dividends of the above gold miners would likely see much upside.

However, if you believe as I do that negative economic outcomes are more likely than not in the intermediate- to long-term, the above approach could prove to be a decent dividend growth investment.

Moreover, even if the dividend thesis does not play out, these miners will still be leveraged to the price of gold, and thus their share prices should follow it. With that in mind, I view these two companies as "fat pitches" that are bound to do well from current levels in the coming years. It's just a matter of how well they do.

Nevertheless, their negative correlation with stocks broadly is strongly appealing as a hedge. GOLD's three-year beta is 0.13, and NEM's three-year beta is -0.04, meaning that both should perform significantly better than the market in the case of a bear market.

The perfect time to buy these names, in my view, would be if gold falls down to the $1,300-1,340 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.