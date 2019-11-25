Visualizing The Predictive Value Of Contango

The signals are "real" but small (as signals tend to be).

Premise

A compelling aspect of volatility ETFs and ETNs is that there seems to be a prognostic indicator of their price movement: contango. There is a strong consensus here on Seeking Alpha that contango-based trading strategies are potentially lucrative. See for example the work by Nathan Buehler, Fred Piard, and QuandaryFX.

Notably, these strategies have huge tail risk. The once popular ETN XIV actually closed after experiencing a single-day drop >80%, when VIX popped 116% on Feb. 5, 2018.

The purpose of this article is to visualize the prognostic value of contango for predicting price movement of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY).

Source data and methods

I obtained historical contango data from VIX Central. This data contained daily values for F1-F2 contango and F4-F7 contango, over the period 12/21/09-11/22/19. VIX Central also has data on spot-F1 roll yield and spot VIX, but for this article I focus only on F1-F2 and F4-F7 contango.

I obtained historical SVXY prices from Yahoo! Finance. I merged the data such that each row included contango measures at the beginning of a trading day and the SVXY gain for that day (closing price divided by previous closing price - 1). I used R for data wrangling and visualizations, using the packages ggplot2 and plotly.

Marginal effects

The figure below shows SVXY daily gains vs. contango at the beginning of the day, for both F1-F2 contango and F4-F7 contango. The smoothing line is a second-order LOESS (locally estimated scatterplot smoothing) curve.

The y-axis plotting range is really wide because of one extreme value. That's SVXY's -83% loss on Feb. 6, 2018, the day XIV died.

The graph is interactive, and if you zoom in to a smaller y-axis range (e.g. -20% to 20%), the trend becomes clearer. For both measures, SVXY tends to fall when contango is low, and rise when contango is high. The LOESS line turns positive at around 3.5% for F1-F2 contango, and 2.9% for F4-F7.

Joint effects

The first plot suggests both contango measures are prognostic, but doesn't show how they co-vary with each other, or whether the information they carry is complementary or redundant.

To visualize the joint effect of F1-F2 and F4-F7 contango on SVXY growth, we can plot the two measures against each other, with data points sized and colored to reflect the SVXY gain (green = positive, red = 0 or negative).

Several takeaways here:

The contango measures are moderately correlated (Spearman rho = 0.57)

Both measures were negative when the 83% blowup occurred

General trend for positive SVXY in upper-right quadrant, but lots of noise

One way to increase the signal-to-noise ratio is to create binned contango categories and summarise SVXY gains within each category. Here's a heat map showing the median SVXY gain for various combinations of F1-F2 and F4-F7 contango:

This looks great to me, as there's a clear trend from red to green as you go left-to-right and bottom-to-top. I think the left-to-right trend is much stronger; notice all green in the rightmost three columns, vs. some red in the topmost three rows.

Another observation here is that the reddest reds are brighter than the greenest greens. The largest positive median was 3.46%, while four cells had medians worse than -4%.

Small signal compared to SPY, VIX

The tricky thing about contango-based trading is that the predictive value of contango is very small compared to the effect that SPY and VIX change during your holding period. To illustrate this, look at what happens when we re-do the first plot, but with SPY and VIX in place of baseline contango:

Clearly, even if you buy SVXY when contango is very favorable, the outcome of the trade is going to depend strongly on what happens to SPY and VIX during your holding period.

To attach some numbers to this, my regression models show that SPY and VIX explain 77.7% of the variability in SVXY price movement, while F1-F2 contango explains only an additional 0.9% (and ~0% from F4-F7). This is with the 83% drop excluded.

That said, this ~1% signal is enough to meaningfully shift the distribution of SVXY gains. Consider the Sharpe ratio for SVXY across the same F1-F2 categories as in the heat map:

Conclusions

Truly prognostic trading signals are hard to come by, and I really think contango is one of them. And there are lots of ways to calibrate contango-based strategies, e.g. by hedging or bringing in spot VIX and spot-F1 roll yield to amplify the signal. I plan to explore this in future work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod" and "stocks", and packages) to analyze the data and generate figures.