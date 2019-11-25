BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust: Buy This 8.3% Yielding CEF For Upside In Oil

The BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) is a closed-end-fund with $365 million in total assets in a concentrated portfolio of 30 equity holdings focusing on integrated and E&P companies. BGR has a total return objective while also offering an 8.6% distribution yield which is achieved through the use of leverage along with the flexibility to use options strategies to further enhance income. While the energy sector has been challenged in recent years with the low price of oil, we highlight that BGR has favorably outperformed sector benchmarks and other widely traded funds in recent years. We think BGR is a quality fund and an effective way to gain upside exposure to trends in energy. This article covers the fund and our view on where BGR is headed next.

BGR Background

One of the somewhat unique features of BGR as an energy sector CEF is that the fund does not hold any Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) which is often a common theme among other funds. In this regard, BGR is one of the few CEFs that offers investors an actively managed portfolio of concentrated upstream oil industry equities. There's nothing necessarily wrong or negatively implied by MLPs, but the point is that BGR specializes in a different area. On one hand, the fund's yield at 8.6% is relatively modest to some energy infrastructure funds with yields into the double digits, but the other side to that is a lower expense ratio of BGR at 1.1% which avoids the MLP fee layering.

From the holdings data above, approximately 80% is invested between integrated and E&P companies, while midstream and downstream together represent less than 17%. All else equal, it's understood oil and gas producers are naturally more leveraged to the market commodity price. Keep in mind BGR uses an "overwrite" strategy which sells call options on the leveraged positions to enhance income by collecting the premium. The benefit is the ability to reduce downside volatility but would limit the upside potential on the portion of portfolio essentially hedged.

What investors are getting here is a portfolio of carefully selected energy stocks based on the investment manager's opinion of value and upside potential. Apparently, this team at BlackRock likes Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) as the stock represent their largest holding at 13.2%. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and BP Plc (NYSE:BP) are the next biggest positions each with a 9.5% and 8.7% weighting.

Performance

Looking back at BGR's history over the past decade, it's been a difficult number of years since the collapse in oil prices in late 2014. BGR posted a negative NAV return in 2014, 2015, and 2018. Even as the fund has used return of capital distributions in recent years, we note that the NAV is still up 12% over the past decade on a total return basis.

While BGR doesn't have a stated benchmark, we use the widely followed Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE) and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) as references. XLE tracks the energy sector stocks that comprise the S&P 500 (SPY). XOP is based on an adjusted-equally-weighted methodology that results in a high concentration to what has been more volatile small cap stocks.

Data shows that BGR has favorably outperformed XOP and XLE in recent periods. Year to date, BGR is up 16.07% and ahead of a 7% return for XLE and the 19.9% decline in XOP. Over the past three years, BGR is down 0.7% compared to a wider 9.8% drop in XLE and the 46% decline in XOP.

Discount to NAV

The other aspect that draws us to BGR is its current discount to NAV of 8.8%. It's encouraging that the discount here is slightly wider than the 5-year average at 7.5%. By this measure the fund is inexpensive relative to what investors have been able to acquire shares over the past year. In early October, the fund's discount narrowed to as high as 5.2%. We think the "pullback" here in the discount beyond its long-term average offers good value in an overall solid fund.

Analysis Forward-Looking Commentary

There is a growing consensus anticipating a looming U.S.-China trade deal, or at least some type of preliminary agreement. The hope is that by putting aside this layer of uncertainty that has cast a shadow over the investing environment over the past year, global growth expectations can recover. Broad equity market indexes like the S&P 500 making new all-time highs suggest overall positive sentiment of an extension in the current market cycle.

If this scenario is confirmed, we think the next stage would be for a rally in commodity prices including oil. The possibility of a stronger than expected global economy through 2020 bodes well for a sustained move higher in the price of oil and energy sector stocks with BGR benefiting.

To the downside, a collapse in the trade negotiations or deeper deterioration in global macro conditions would likely represent another leg lower for oil prices and renewed volatility in sector stocks. Overall, we think the balance of risks are positive and tilted to the upside. We rate BGR a buy based on our perception of value in the energy sector.

Takeaway

We like BGR for energy sector exposure through a closed-end fund from a credible investment manager and sponsor. The fund's enhanced income options strategy to manage risk has proven to be effective with a solid performance history in an otherwise difficult market environment. BGR is worthy for consideration as a long-term holding within a diversified portfolio which may serve to add diversification and boost income. Take a look at the fund's last semi-annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGR, XOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.