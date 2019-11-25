Ulta Beauty: Look Under The Surface

We first noticed Ulta (ULTA) after it collapsed over 30% after reporting Q2 earnings. We looked into it further, and quickly realized we had an opportunity to buy a high quality company at a pretty low valuation, and our theory was confirmed after insiders started buying pretty heavily.

What is Ulta?

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the US and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare products, hair care products, and salon services. It offers more than 25,000 products from more than 500 well established and emerging brands in 1,213 stores, which operate in 50 states.

Ulta also operates a website and app where users can order their beauty products online, get offers and receive notifications for replenishment, along with many other features. It also offers a rewards program which allows users to earn points for discounts and get many other perks.

Its main differentiator is the fact that it carries a great selection of both premium and low end beauty products, which means Ulta appeals to everyone. Women and men, ranging in age from teens to senior citizens, come into the store, all seeking products to help improve their skin or their overall look. The stores offer products for various races to help enhance their features, regardless of their skin tones.

It is a really high quality retailer with talented management and a retail experience miles above nearest competitor Sephora. It has continuously been taking share of the beauty market even as e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has waded into the space. It has embraced new technologies like augmented reality or omni-channel retailing with great success.

Investment case

As we mentioned earlier, Ulta dropped over 30% after reporting Q2 earnings, mainly due to management guiding for FY 2019 results to be weaker due to a weakening cosmetics market.

So, let me explain more. Ulta Beauty continues to drive meaningful market share growth in makeup across mass and prestige. But it's clear that cosmetics and the overall U.S. market is challenged. After several years of very strong performance, growth in the makeup category has been decelerating over the last two years, but recently turned negative. Based on the least track data, the cosmetics category in the total U.S. market has experienced mid single-digit declines to the first six months of 2019 and has been more volatile in recent weeks.

Source: Q2 2019 call

This was mainly caused by the fact that new products introduced by brands haven't grown as much as management had hoped.

We believe that the main issue driving this softer cycle in cosmetics is that the newness and innovation that have been the focus of most brands this year has just not driven the kind of incremental growth we've enjoyed for some period of time. The most recent cycle of innovation has just not driven those behaviors resulting in a soft cycle for the cosmetics category in the U.S. as innovation and newness price the market has not driven the expected growth.

Source: Q2 2019 call

This softness in the market has led to management guiding for both lower earnings and revenues. Ulta now expects to deliver diluted earnings per share in the range of $11.86 to $12.06 (previously $12.83 to $13.03) and an increase in total sales between 9% and 12% (previously low double-digit growth).

We believe this is a classic overreaction. Management has mentioned in the Q2 call that the headwinds are near term and that long-term growth continues to be expected, yet the market still takes the stock down by 30%.

That said we are not immune to macro cycles like what we're currently seeing in the makeup category. But I am optimistic and committed to ensure that we'll move through these near-term headwinds, and I believe we have the right strategy, the right business model and the right team to continue to grow and win over the long term.

Source: Q2 2019 call

The growth runway continues to be quite long even though Ulta has saturated much of the US market. Ulta currently only has slightly over 1,200 stores and believes it can open 1,500-1,700 stores in the US. It also has plans to expand into Canada. There is definitely room to grow revenues and earnings over 50% even if comps are flat.

Valuation

Ulta currently trades at a fairly cheap valuation of around 20x earnings even though it is the best of breed retailer in the beauty space. Its revenues tend to be quite stable due to the fact that 95% of sales come from loyalty members. Comps are still growing 6% even with weakness in the beauty sector.

After the collapse, two insiders have bought Ulta, with one director buying over $58 million in shares. This shows incredible conviction and strengthens our bull case considerably.

Source: insiderinsights

The company itself has been buying back shares aggressively, repurchasing over 5 million shares since the beginning of 2017.

Source: WY Capital, company disclosures

Takeaway

Overall, Ulta Beauty is currently being sold off due to short-term issues, but the long-term growth story remains intact. The selloff is a good opportunity to buy a great company at an incredible price. The company is best of breed and should do very well in the years to come.

