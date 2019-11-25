The Best-Performing CEFs YTD - November 2019

Closed-end-funds, "CEFs," represent an exciting market segment offering investors exposure to actively managed investment portfolios that often times feature more dynamic strategies compared to passive ETFs. While many investors are attracted to the income profile of the various funds with corresponding impressively high yields, this article highlights some of the best-performing CEFs year-to-date on a total return basis with a list of the top 50.

Top 50 Best-Performing CEFs YTD

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

Thus far in 2019, the Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) is the best-performing CEF, up 52.6% on a total return basis. Returns this year in ETO have been driven by a number of high-growth names among its top holdings including positions in Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and The Walt Disney (DIS). ETO is a leveraged fund which has furthered boosted the returns of the underlying strategy.

A group of real estate and REIT focused names are near the top of the group and well represented among the top in the list above. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI), the Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZF) and the non-leveraged Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) are each up 50.5%, 49.2%, and 49.1% each respectively. REITs have been particularly strong this year supported by the trend lower in interest rates in combination to what has been resilient economic growth in the United States. In particular, "tech REITs" which are the firms involved with industrial real estate segments like cell-phone towers and datacenters have led the sector in recent years and the REIT-based CEFs with the best performance are typically overweight these names. The best-performing REIT CEFs have generally been over-weight some of the high-growth tech REITs this year.

It's important to recognize that the list above is based on total returns in the market price of the CEFs. In this regard, considering the strong performance of equity markets this year with the S&P 500 (SPY) up over 22% in 2019, the majority of the best-performing CEFs this year are equity funds although there are some exceptions. The Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) for example is up 44% year to date and is primarily invested in convertible bonds. There are many fixed income and debt funds that may have presented exceptional returns relative to their categories or benchmark, but just don't quiet make this list on an absolute basis.

Premium/Discount to NAV as a Source of Return

Going back to Q4 of the 2018 in what was a historically volatile period for equity markets, the S&P 500 briefly approached a "bear market" correction with a drawdown of 20% by late December. The large percentage gains this year across various asset classes and market segments including the CEFs above are in the context of the depressed prices at the end of 2018. In some ways, many stocks that have surged in 2019 are simply returning to highs reached last year.

For CEFs, what we saw at the end of 2018 was large selloffs across various funds beyond the net asset value resulting widening discounts (or narrowing premiums) to their net asset value on average. The moves higher this year in asset prices have resulted in the market price of most CEFs either narrowing the spread to NAV or rising to a wider premium as a general trend. In the table above, the second to last column on the right tracks the spread in percentage points between the YTD market price total return with the NAV total return. The observation is that most funds' share prices have been bid up beyond the NAV to the benefit of shareholders.

(Source: Data by YCharts/graph and analysis by author)

Among the 50 funds listed on the table, the average 2019 market price total return is 15 percentage points higher than the corresponding change in NAV. An example of this dynamic is the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) up 39.4% year to date while the NAV is up a more modest 20.9%. In HIE's case, the fund ended 2018 trading at a 1.6% discount to NAV which has since reversed to a current premium of 13.5%. Our point here is to highlight how changes in the CEF share price discount or premium to NAV are an important component of the total return to shareholders over a particular period.

Data by YCharts

The premium or discount to NAV is simply a function of supply and demand dynamics while it's often a subject of debate on how to quantify a fair value for these spreads. Again, this is a dynamic across most strong performing CEFs this year. One explanation is that investors have bid-up the share prices in these CEFs for the opportunity to be invested alongside these winning managers. The trend lower in interest rates has also been positive for a number of funds that utilize leverage whom, benefit from a lower cost of borrowing.

The concern here is how these funds would react during the next market downturn or period of market stress. Funds trading at an excessive premium to NAV or simply more expensive relative to its average discount or premium to NAV (identified by the Z-score) present higher risk to shareholders should the spread collapse and revert toward its long-term average. In this case, losses would could compound as the NAV falls and the share price of the CEF adjusts even more. We bring this up as just something for investors to be cognizant about.

Takeaway

It's been a strong year for closed-end funds benefiting from the strong equity market performance. While the past should never be viewed as an indication of future returns, we hope the list above serves as a good starting point for further research and due diligence. CEFs can be a rewarding segment in the market and have the potential to play an important role within a diversified portfolio to help improve risk-adjusted returns and income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.