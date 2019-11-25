Kohl's Valuation Is Attractive, Though I Worry About Dividend Safety

Anytime I see a dividend growth name experience a double-digit sell-off, my ears perk up. I’ve made a living off of buying high-quality stocks into irrational weakness. Doing so allows me to lock in accidentally high yields and benefit from the capital gains associated with eventual mean reversion of the multiples driven by the underlying fundamentals. However, not every sell-off is irrational.

When it’s an isolated incidence that drives a sell-off, then investors can usually expect a rebound in share price once short-term fear dissipates from the market. Yet, if a company faces systemic issues driven by secular headwinds, then sometimes there is no bouncing back. It’s not always easy to tell whether or not a problem in a stock is isolated or systemic. When I don’t have high conviction one way or the other, I usually keep my distance (there are enough high-quality dividend growers that I don’t feel compelled to buy every dip that I see).

The only way to make a decision, one way or the other, is to perform due diligence. So, with that in mind, in this piece, I will be taking a closer look at the retailer, Kohl’s (KSS), after the nearly 20% sell-off the company experienced after its recent Q3 earnings report.

The Giving Season

As we head into the holidays, I think investors find themselves more focused on the big retailers, and especially the department stores, because of their association with the Christmas season. While I think the commercialization of the holiday season a bit unfortunate, I have to admit, that the heartwarming movies, shows, window dressings, mall Santas, Salvation Army bells, etc., have really romanticized the idea of shopping. Presents have become synonymous with snowflakes, glittering lights, warm drinks, and crackling logs. Giving is great. It’s fun to do. It makes us feel good. It keeps us in touch with the generous aspect of human nature. Who doesn’t love this time of the year? Heck, even the Grinch came around in the end.

One would imagine that all of these warm and tingly thoughts would bode well for the department store stocks during Q4. While CEO confidence has fallen to near-decade lows in recent polls, consumer sentiment remains strong. 2019 has been a great year for jobs and wages and I expect for this success to trickle down into stockings and beneath the Christmas tree. This seems like a solid setup for the retailers, right?

Well, not quite. With sales like Black Friday creeping into Thanksgiving Day and the constant onslaught of deals and can’t-miss bargains being stuffed down our throats by various media outlets, it’s easy to become cynical. Cyber Monday is now the main event for many American households when it comes to buying Christmas gifts. And this year, due to the later Thanksgiving Day, there are 6 fewer shopping days before Christmas, which should serve as another potential headwind for the retailers.

Q3 Report

CEO Michelle Gass began the conference call highlighting “recaptured momentum” with a 0.4% same-store sales growth figure. Granted, that might not seem like much, but in the big box retail space these days, I suppose any positive print is a good one.

During the first half of the year, KSS’s same-store sales figures were down 3.2%, so relative to that, 0.4% growth is a real improvement. In this space, it’s all about managing expectations.

Gass mentioned that Kohl’s produced positive growth during the back to school season for the third consecutive year. She mentioned that October was also the company’s strongest month of the year thus far. She then said that the November 1st kick-off to the Holiday season exceeded company expectations. In the CC, she highlighted the first year with the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnership in place, the more new brand launches “than ever before”, a “robust” marketing plan and pricing measures which should drive customers to Kohl’s stores, and the continued strong performance of the company’s digital segment.

This information might have led some to believe that the momentum headed into the holiday season was strong. However, disappointing Q4/full-year guidance points towards a lackluster holiday season which is why shares are down roughly 20%.

KSS updated its full-year EPS outlook, revising its adjusted guidance down to the $4.75-$4.95 range. Considering that KSS’s full-year adjusted EPS total for 2018 was $5.62, this new figure implies negative 13.7% growth at the mid-point. The company is calling for full year same-store sales growth to come in at negative 1 to 1.5%. This implies Q4 same-store sales growth of 0-1%, meaning that the holiday sales push isn’t expected to result in meaningful growth y/y.

Gross margins fell 67 bps. This margin contraction was due to aggressive pricing (sales) due to increased competition and management’s desire to attempt to take (or at least, maintain) market share during the holiday shopping season.

During the Q&A portion of the CC, Gass mentioned her plans for aggressive pricing in the short term to generate long-term growth, saying:

“So given the landscape and it is what it is and our guidance reflects that we expect that to continue into Q4. We are going to lean in and make this short-term investment in pricing and promotion as we need to make sure that we can capture these customers and importantly get them on our loyalty ladder for the long-term.”

The company’s eCommerce segment posted mid-teens y/y sales growth during Q3, which is on top of a strong, mid-teens growth comp from the year before. This is both a blessing (increase sales) and a curse (increased shipping costs).

We’ve seen how shipping headwinds have played a role in the largest eCommerce names' quarterly calls as of late. With the consumer expectation for low cost (and oftentimes, free) 1 or 2-day shipping being the norm now, retailers are being forced to pay top dollar to logistics companies to make sure their products arrive on schedule. We’ve seen Amazon invest heavily in its own logistics infrastructure and operations to attempt to stave off these effects, though smaller names like Kohl’s don’t really have the means to take such strategic measures.

Rising SG&A expenses played a role in the margin contraction. On top of shipping, management mentioned that rising wage pressures, early holiday hiring, and the costs associated with the Amazon partnership/return program all played a role here.

To me, the costs associated with the Amazon partnership were interesting. When this deal between the two companies was announced, the market seemed to view it favorably. The thought was that allowing consumers to pick up and return AMZN packages at Kohl’s stores would increase foot traffic which would in turn, increase sales.

It’s probably too soon to tell if the costs associated with this program are ultimately going to be detrimental to the company compared to the sales volumes that the foot traffic is responsible for. Thus far, it’s clear that the program isn’t the saving grace that KSS is looking for to spur strong growth in the short term, but management does appear to be bullish on the future prospects of the partnership.

During the conference call, Gass spoke about the program in detail, saying:

“As you know, we completed the nationwide rollout of the Amazon returns program late in the second quarter. We continue to be very pleased with its overall performance. And based on the results we are seeing, we remain confident that it will have a positive contribution to operating income in 2019. With the extension of the program consumer research indicates that customers are very satisfied with the service. They find it simple and easy to use and they intend to use it again. The program is driving incremental traffic into our stores and we are particularly encouraged by the disproportionate amount of new customers, which on average are also younger than the typical Kohl’s customer. We are very much looking forward to the holiday season, which will be the first with Amazon returns in stores nationwide.”

In the Q&A portion of the CC, Gass also mentioned that the conversion rate of Amazon customers making returns into customers for Kohl’s was in-line with the pilot program and should lead to increased profits moving forward. She mentioned that she believes the company can increase this conversion rate moving forward with strategic initiatives and increased associate training.

Kohl’s ended the quarter with $490m on the balance sheet, compared to $1.85b in long-term debt.

The cash on the balance sheet was down y/y, even though cash flows were fairly strong, as management focused on repaying debt and retiring shares via the buyback program. KSS bought back 2.7m shares during the quarter. KSS’s outstanding share count sits at roughly 157m, meaning that the company has successfully used its buyback to reduce its outstanding share count by more than 22% during the last 5 years alone.

Granted, KSS still faces growth concerns on both the top and bottom lines and there is the argument that this money could have been better spent elsewhere, but at the end of the day, I like seeing buybacks that significantly reduce the share count. If management can return to any semblance of fundamental growth, the supply and demand dynamics associated with the smaller share base should lead to strong returns for investors.

Valuation

Oftentimes, when I see strong double-digit sell-offs like this, I assume they’re irrational. However, in this case, I think guidance calling for negative 14% EPS growth justifies a ~20% sell-off because looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, there doesn’t really appear to be a clear end in sight. Unfortunately, KSS doesn’t provide long-term guidance and investors will have to wait for 2020 reports to see if the growth initiatives being put into place in Q4 are working.

I also think it’s worth mentioning that management’s upbeat stance regarding Q4 and the guidance didn’t really mesh well, so they could have simply been setting a low standard to improve upon when the actual Q4 results are released. The company plans on buying back more shares in Q4, with full-year buybacks expected to come in towards the high end of previously given buyback ranges. I’m not here to accuse the company of sandbagging guidance, though I know it’s been done before. The retail space has proven itself to be quite volatile in the recent past and I don’t blame management for their cautious stance. It’s always better to beat expectations than to miss them and I certainly look forward to seeing whether or not this legacy retail name has what it turns to turn the ship around.

In the meantime, investors who’re bullish on the retail space have a chance to pick up shares towards the bottom-end of a fairly well defined channel. During the last 4 years, KSS shares have traded between the ~15x earnings range on the top end of this range, and roughly 9x on the bottom. Here in the $47 price range, shares are trading for roughly 8.9x ttm earnings.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

During 2016 and 2017 when the eCommerce threat really began to bare its fangs, the stock bounced off of this ~9x support level several times. That isn’t to say that it will hold this time as well. The past certainly can’t be used to predict the future. But, if you’re bullish at all on Kohl’s in the retail space, these are the levels that you probably want to be thinking about putting capital at risk.

The Dividend

Alongside the quarterly report, KSS declared a $0.67/share dividend. After the sell-off, the company’s forward yield is roughly 5.7%. In recent years, KSS has been fairly generous in terms of dividend growth, making this high yield fairly attractive using the Chowder Number test. KSS’s 5-year dividend growth rate comes in at 11.8%. If you add this to the 5.7% yield, you arrive at the Chowder Number of 17.5. That’s a great result. It’s why I decided to spend some time looking into KSS. But, the problem with the Chowder Number metric is that it is backward-looking.

KSS’s dividend payout ratio is roughly 55% when looking at the mid-point of the recently provided 2019 guidance. This implies that the dividend is fairly safe for the moment, though my concerns revolve around forward-looking growth prospects. If 2020’s EPS is down double digits like 2019’s is expected to be, then that ratio rises higher (combine this with another high single-digit/low double-digit increase like we’ve seen in recent years, and we start to verge upon unsustainable levels).

KSS began paying its dividend in 2012 and has provided an annual increase every year since. KSS is close to becoming a U.S. Dividend Contender on the C.C.C. list, though due to the macro pressures on retail and the fairly economically sensitive nature of this business, I worry about Kohl’s ability to continue this streak into a potential bear market.

Conclusion

Personally, I’m pretty content to stay away from KSS shares. Sure, the valuation appears to be cheap. Yes, the company just declared a $0.67/share dividend that equates to a 5.7% dividend. And, while the eCommerce threat persists, we’ve seen other big-box retailers prove that they can compete, turning bargain barrel prices like this into fantastic investment opportunities. Only time will tell if Kohl’s is more of a Target (NYSE:TGT) or a J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), though simply put, that bet is too risky for me to take, regardless of the attractive yield levels in the short-term. If I had higher conviction about the long-term health of the dividend, I would be more apt to buy shares here as a contrarian value play. But, since I worry about the dividend safety, this company simply doesn’t fit into my investment profile.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

