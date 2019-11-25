Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Novartis Confirms Acquisition Of The Medicines Company

Anixter and CD&R agreed to an amendment to the merger agreement.

Merger activity decreased, with three new deals announced and five deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 175 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 6 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 73 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.28 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5.17 03/31/2020 54.74% 157.32% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $8.06 $5.74 01/31/2020 40.42% 220.21% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.06 12/31/2019 33.74% 342.13% MDCO 11/24/2019 Novartis AG $85.00 $68.55 03/31/2020 24.00% 68.97% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9.06 12/31/2019 21.63% 219.34% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.28 12/31/2019 14.06% 142.58% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $114.5 03/31/2020 9.17% 26.36% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE $135.00 $125.51 06/30/2020 7.56% 12.66% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.86 06/30/2020 7.14% 11.96% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) $194.82 $183.79 03/31/2020 6.00% 17.25%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.