Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Novartis Confirms Acquisition Of The Medicines Company
Merger activity decreased with three new deals announced.
The acquisition of Tiffany & Co. by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.
Anixter and CD&R agreed to an amendment to the merger agreement.
Merger activity decreased, with three new deals announced and five deals closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|175
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|9
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|43
|Stock Deals
|19
|Stock & Cash Deals
|6
|Special Conditions
|5
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|73
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$1.28 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) by United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) for $1.1 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, United will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Carolina Financial in exchange for 1.13 of United’s shares.
- The acquisition of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) for $9.7 billion, or $85.00 per share in cash. We added MDCO as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on November 19, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $70.21.
- The acquisition of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) for $16.2 billion, or $135.00 per share in cash. We added TIF as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on October 28, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $129.72.
Deal Updates:
- On November 18, 2019, Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) announced that the Carrizo special meeting is scheduled to be reconvened to consider and vote on matters relating to the merger agreement on December 20, 2019. According to Reuters, hedge fund Paulson & Co., a top shareholder in Callon Petroleum, said that it would not oppose the company’s reduced buyout offer for Carrizo Oil & Gas, while cutting its stake in the company.
- On November 19, 2019, BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) announced the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to complete the previously announced merger of equals and become Truist Financial Corporation. BB&T and SunTrust expect to complete the merger on December 6, 2019.
- On November 20, 2019, Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN) announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Bengal Delaware Holding Corporation. Milacron and Hillenbrand anticipate that the transaction will close on November 21, 2019.
- On November 22, 2019, Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) announced that Anixter and CD&R agreed to an amendment to the Merger Agreement to increase the consideration payable to Anixter’s shareholders to $82.50 per share in cash from $81.00 per share in cash.
- On November 22, 2019, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has again extended the deadline for its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), saying U.S. and British anti-trust authorities needed more time to review the deal. The offer, which was originally due to expire on November 25, has now been extended to December 10.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) on November 19, 2019. It took 106 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on November 20, 2019. It took 321 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Milacron Holdings by Hillenbrand on November 21, 2019. It took 132 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) by Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) on November 21, 2019. It took 105 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) by WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) on November 22, 2019. It took 122 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)
|$8.00
|$5.17
|03/31/2020
|54.74%
|157.32%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)
|$8.06
|$5.74
|01/31/2020
|40.42%
|220.21%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.06
|12/31/2019
|33.74%
|342.13%
|MDCO
|11/24/2019
|Novartis AG
|$85.00
|$68.55
|03/31/2020
|24.00%
|68.97%
|ABDC
|08/13/2019
|Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A)
|$11.02
|$9.06
|12/31/2019
|21.63%
|219.34%
|OHAI
|08/01/2019
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)
|$1.46
|$1.28
|12/31/2019
|14.06%
|142.58%
|MLNX
|03/11/2019
|Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|$125.00
|$114.5
|03/31/2020
|9.17%
|26.36%
|TIF
|11/25/2019
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
|$135.00
|$125.51
|06/30/2020
|7.56%
|12.66%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (N/A)
|$7.35
|$6.86
|06/30/2020
|7.14%
|11.96%
|AGN
|06/25/2019
|AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
|$194.82
|$183.79
|03/31/2020
|6.00%
|17.25%
Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.