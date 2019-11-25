Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - November 24, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

PACB once again finds itself amongst the largest movers this week. Following an announcement on Wednesday regarding the proposed remedies by the companies to the CMA, PACB stock skyrocketed by over 10%. These are major concessions offered by the companies. Initial speculation was that the CMA appears to be on board with the proposals. Wednesday saw the stock hit an intraday high of above $5.30. However, an Ilumina spokesperson subsequently stated the CMA was yet to formally respond but nonetheless believed the proposed remedies would be satisfactory. There was no update on the expected closing date that was previously extended to March 31, 2020.

Data by YCharts

The market, despite responding positively however remains cautions. The stock rose by $0.50 during the week to close at $5.17, an increase of 10.71% against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina. This still leaves a spread of 54.74%. This is great news for our position. We will maintain our holding pending further news and look forward to continuing our active arbitrage strategy.

Kemet (KEM)

Kemet was the second largest gainer this week. Despite no new deal news being released, other than the obligatory shareholder investigations, the stock rose by 2.21% to close at $26.81. Excluding the quarterly dividends of $0.05 this gives an annualized return of 1.32% if the maximum date of December 31, 2020 is used. Should the deal close earlier (as we expect it to do), thus improving the annualized return, we still believe there are more attractive merger arbitrage investment opportunities available. We currently have no position and at these levels do not plan to initiate an investment in the near future.

Changyou.com rebounded this week from last week’s poor showing. The stock finished up 1.80% at $9.64 against an offer price of $10 from Sohu (SOHU). We are beginning to think this may be a candidate for our active arbitrage strategy. There has been little deal news recently whilst exhibiting a volatile spread. We shall therefore begin our preliminary analysis. We do note however the proximity to the U.S. - China trade negotiations and will thoroughly investigate this issue before initiating a trade. Despite last week's analysis and recognition of PEAD, we currently have no investment in this stock.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto Holdings (BITA) topped the largest losers this week. Despite no deal news, the stock declined 0.99% to close at $15.07. The stock has an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). This reflects a simple spread of 6.17%. This contrasts with a floor price of just over $11 giving a possible downside of 25%. We maintain our position and await the review of the special committee on the takeover proposal.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Acacia Communications was also in the red this week. We gave an extended analysis last week of why we thought this spread had gone as far as it could for the time being. We felt justified of significantly scaling back our position as the stock declined throughout the week. By Friday, ACIA had fallen 0.66% to $66.64 providing a simple spread of 6.17% against an offer price of $70 from Cisco (CSCO).

As explained last week, our investment decision was based upon the other investments in our portfolio. A point of view we strongly encouraged our readers to undertake by reviewing their own portfolio of investments. Should progress fail to be made in this deal in the near term, we would naturally expect the price react accordingly. At such lower levels, we may be tempted to renew our investment in this spread should this situation arise. For the meantime, our analysis focuses upon the correlation with other investments in our portfolio and the potential for regulatory delays in completing this deal.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market cooled last week taking a breather from its recent strong upward run. Fears over a possible delay in trade negotiations and the impending imposition of new tariffs caused the market to retreat. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.25% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) however had a positive week bucking the broader trend. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.12%.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 advances and 7 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were 0 cash positions last week as the index had sufficient cash merger arbitrage candidates to monitor. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved 0.87% and the dispersion of returns was 2.41%. This is substantially higher than the level experienced over the medium-term 3-month and long-term averages. The dispersion of performance within the portfolio was attributed to the outsized increase in PACB contrasted with the decline of BITA.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 8.40%, thus receding from last week. The T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 position filled by cash. Performance of the portfolio remains dominated by PACB and RRGB but less so than in recent times. New deals have been announced over the recent weeks but many trade at or even above their offer prices. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest despite the recent rise. The spread now registers at almost 55%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

We have spoken previously of how dividends may be a common cause for why target stocks may be trading above their respective offer prices. We also noted how a number of stocks who do NOT pay dividends also trade at a premium. Speculating on the chance of a higher offer whilst buying the target stock at a premium can lead to a significant loss (in merger arbitrage terms) should a higher offer not materialize.

However, during the week two target stocks received high offer from their repsective bidders, namely Anixter International (AXE) and Tiffany & Co. (TIF). Despite the speculation and attention given to these offers and the talk of the possibility of even higher offers in the near future, we caution traders as to the viability of this strategy. For example, we draw attention to the less discussed decline of CISN, which fell 2.65% during the week and now trades at a discount to its offer price for the first time since the offer announcement.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "like" button below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PACB, BITA, ACIA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.