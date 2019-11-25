2U: Underrated Online Education Enabler Play

Overview

2U (TWOU) was founded in 2008 as a company providing software solutions to colleges and universities to manage their online degree and short course programs. 2U works with 35 university clients, which include the University of Southern California, the University of North Carolina, and Georgetown University. 2U shares were down by ~58% to ~$13.56 after its Q2 earnings call, where the CEO reduced the full-year revenue expectation across all the businesses due to the difficulties in attracting student enrollments.

Despite the moderate revenue outlook, we are inclined to take a bullish position on the stock. In our opinion, the current headwind on the enrollment side of the business appears to be temporary and isolated. Our thesis hinges on the fact that 2U operates in a very interesting online education market with a massive secular long-term growth opportunity. The company’s recent guidance-beating performance in Q3 has boosted our confidence that the company is back on the right track in taking advantage of such macro opportunity. In particular, we point out the company’s initiative of zero-interest deferred tuition program to combat the low enrollment to be the major near to medium-term catalyst for the stock.

Strong macro tailwind and program execution driving long-term growth

The key macro growth driver of 2U’s core business is the growing global demand for online programs at the top-tier colleges and institutions mostly in English-speaking countries. In Q3, we see how 2U achieved a 44% revenue growth to provide a clear line of sight to its $570 million - $575 million full-year outlook for FY 2019. Overall, we notice that the Alternative Credential segment drove the growth with a 192% revenue increase YoY to $50.4 million.

(source: 2U’s Q3 earnings call slide)

On the execution side, 2U needs to activate its three key growth levers to boost growth. So far, the challenge has seemed to be the slowdown on student enrollment in the Graduate Program segment. When we look further into 2U’s key metrics, which is revenue per-FCE (Full Course Equivalent), we found the major culprit in the slowdown to be the lower demand in higher-valued Graduate Programs.

(source: 2U’s Q3 earnings call slide)

Despite the increasing number of courses on both segments and increasing revenue per-FCE trend on the Alternative Credentials, which mostly involves shorter-term courses, the Graduate Program’s revenue per-FCE has been in decline since last year. All these seem to indicate a gap between the students’ financial capacity to enroll and the number of Graduate Programs available. In September 2019, the company launched its pilot scholarship program offering a zero-interest deferred tuition payment to further boost enrollment to tackle the issue. The progress on this part was encouraging as well despite its early stage, as the CEO indicated in the Q3 earnings call:

As in the student the first half of the tuition in the nursing program until they've graduated from the program and they're in a job with a minimum floor and there is no interest at all in the program. So I do believe it's driving down the cost of education overall. We're excited about rolling it out. It's an early pilot to be clear and so we do expect to have another announcement shortly from another university that was particularly interested in rolling out to their students.

In the near to medium term, we expect that the continuation of strong scholarship program traction to drive overall growth. In the long term, however, we foresee a lot of massive untapped opportunities across Graduate and Alternative segments in store for 2U. The demand for STEM skill sets, for instance, is something that will not taper off for quite some time. In fact, STEM demand has driven the growth of the Alternative Credentials segment as of Q3.

Risk and Valuation

As of FY 2018, 2U has been driving over ~45% of its Graduate Program revenue from a concentrated client base, which we believe is a major risk factor. Graduate Program, as of 2018, made up over ~83% of the company’s total revenue.

(source: company’s 10-K)

On an equally important note, we also notice that the company had reduced this dependency well in the last two years. As the company launched its scholarship program to boost further adoptions of more courses across more institutions, we believe that it will be able to diversify further in Q4 and beyond.

On the valuation front, we believe that 2U is quite underpriced. Its TTM P/S of 2.59 offers investors an interesting buying opportunity in stock with ~37% YoY revenue growth and a solid ~73% gross margin. Another online education player such as Instructure, Inc (INST), for instance, trades at 7.82 TTM P/S despite its weaker growth and profitability outlook than 2U. Instructure is in the LMS (Learning Management System), which is a different business than 2U’s. However, we consider two companies to be in the same online education enabler space. We believe that the discount in 2U valuation reflects its temporary headwind in recent times. Considering strong executions in the next few quarters, we expect the company to trade at a higher premium in between its own and Instructure TTM P/S, which is 2.59 - 7.82. The midpoint range of 5.2 and the expected FY 2020 revenue of $729.39 million will further set the stock to trade at our target price of ~$59 per share by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.