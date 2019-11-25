The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's October Update: Taking Advantage Of Zero Cost Trading

Zero-cost trades have changed the way we invest and allow us to make more cost-effective purchases in smaller quantities.

At the beginning of October, I wrote the article 5 Industrial Stocks Worth Adding To Your Watchlist in which I suggested that investors should keep an eye on 3M (MMM), Eaton (ETN), Honeywell (HON), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Parker-Hannifin (PH). During the month of October ETN and MMM were too attractive to pass up and so we added to Jane's existing positions even though she currently has what I consider to be a full position in MMM. What's crazy is that these stocks (and the rest of the market for that matter) took off after I published that article as optimism regarding a trade deal with China continues to grow.

Data by YCharts

During this same time period, all five of the stocks I wrote about outperformed the S&P 500, DJIA, and the NASDAQ.

Data by YCharts

In order to satisfy my curiosity, I decided it was a good time to look at the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index, also known as the (VIX).

Data by YCharts

For those who are unfamiliar with the VIX, it is "a real-time market index that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility" and is derived from "the price inputs of the S&P 500 index options" and is used to determine how much "fear" is present. Although trends can be difficult to see over the short-term, the chart below demonstrates that when the VIX is low it is extremely likely that we will see higher S&P 500 values. The opposite is true as well, particularly when the VIX experiences a sudden spike it can easily wipe out all of the gains on the S&P 500. Last December was a great example of the impact uncertainty can have in a short period of time.

Data by YCharts

Part of my investing philosophy is value investing but I have also learned that it is helpful to keep an eye on the VIX because it can also be a great indicator of when there is more limited upside (higher downside potential) versus higher upside (more limited downside potential). With where the market currently sits I am cautious on most names although I don't want to be careful I am not oversimplifying the market by lumping all sectors together. Even when the market is reaching new highs there will always be companies on the bargain list.

Client Background

I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on Jane, who is a few years out from retirement and has requested my help in managing her own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for her account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to Jane as "my client" and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge her for what I do. The only thing Jane offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about her financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

Jane is still working and has aspirations of retiring in the next two years which is part of the reason why I write this series separately from her husband John (who is currently retired). Because Jane is not currently retired, I have focused her portfolio on slightly more aggressive investments than her husband and plan to transition to a slightly more conservative mix over the next two years. From a day-to-day finance perspective, readers should be aware that Jane and her husband currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

Jane and her husband have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. To briefly summarize this, Jane and her husband are on board with the idea of building a portfolio of stocks that will provide a steady stream of growing dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement.

Because of Jane's age, we are not overly concerned with the impact of required minimum distributions (NYSE:RMD) from her Traditional IRA. RMDs are important for retirees to pay attention to since the penalties for not withdrawing the mandatory amount is 50% tax on the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn. For example, if the current in Jane's Traditional IRA was $284,000, Jane would be required to withdraw $10,365 at the age of 70.5. If Jane failed to withdraw any funds she would be forced to pay approximately $5,183 as a penalty to the IRS. If she only withdrew $5,000, she would still owe $2,683 (the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn).

The goal for Jane's retirement accounts is that she will be able to rely on dividends for the majority of her near-term Traditional IRA distributions. By doing this, we are making sure that Jane won't need to sell shares from her Traditional IRA until it is absolutely necessary to meet the RMD. Living on dividends vs. selling shares is the key difference between living on the cash flow generated by her investments and needing to sell shares as a means of "funding her retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. I am not concerned with owning stocks that have a qualified/non-qualified dividend because both of these accounts are tax-sheltered (Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. I adjust these targets regularly and will be incorporating more information as to how I set these price targets over the next few months.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the October Taxable account below:

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's October Taxable Account Update: Budgeting In Retirement

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of October. This includes:

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Altria (MO)

Philip Morris (PM)

Realty Income (O)

WP Carey (WPC)

Since I previously wrote my update for Altria, Realty Income, and WP Carey in the October Taxable article (see the link above) I will not include another write up below, however, I will include a summary of the dividend increase for each of those three stocks.

Bank of Nova Scotia - Since the end of August BNS has seen a healthy run-up in its share price (along with the other major Canadian banks). SA Author Stefan Redlich called this out in his August 21st article Bank Of Nova Scotia: A Strong Buy Before Earnings and those who acted on his tip would have seen 14% returns (price increase + dividends). BNS and CM have been underperforming the rest of its peers since the beginning of the year (see chart below). The good news for existing shareholders is that the recent improvement in share price has brought BNS (and CM for that matter) back up to the gains experienced by the rest of the major Canadian Banks.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.87 CAD/share per quarter to $.90 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.4% and a new full-year payout of $3.60 CAD/share compared with the previous $3.48 CAD/share. This results in a current yield of 4.54% based on a share price of $57.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - As mentioned above, CM has taken off since the end of September as the stock pushes back to its 52-week-highs. CM is still on the "cheap" side although it is getting closer to its 10-year average P/E ratio of 10. We are on the sidelines for any new share purchases at these prices although we would consider loading up on any drop below $80 USD/share. Please note the FastGraphs image is denominated in CAD.

The dividend was increased from $1.40 CAD/share per quarter to $1.44 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.9% and a new full-year payout of $5.76/ CAD share compared with the previous $5.60/ CAD share. This results in a current yield of 4.79% based on a share price of $87.34.

Illinois Tool Works - While I love the 7% dividend increase, I must admit that it feels disappointing given that last year's increase was 28.2%. With that said, a 7% increase is a realistic figure that I am thankful for even though we sold the high-cost portion of Jane's ITW position given the unrealistically high share price for ITW. Although I believe in buy-and-hold (for the most part) there comes a time where it becomes necessary to sell a portion of shares that are overvalued. ITW currently trades at a P/E ratio of 23.1x which is well over its 10-year average of 19x. If ITW makes it to $80/share I plan to liquidate half of the remaining 60 share position in Jane's portfolio.

The dividend was increased from $1.00/share per quarter to $1.07/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 7% and a new full-year payout of $4.28/share compared with the previous $4.00/share. This results in a current yield of 2.43% based on a share price of $175.84.

Altria - The dividend was increased from $.80/share per quarter to $.84/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5% and a new full-year payout of $3.36/share compared with the previous $3.20/share. This results in a current yield of 6.95% based on a share price of $48.34.

Philip Morris - Like MO, PM has struggled due to what can only be described as a hostile tobacco environment/atmosphere. Unit volumes continue to drop although it appears that this trend might be stabilizing. The key to PM is that it handles sales/distribution everywhere outside of the United States which means that there is a larger untapped market that still has the potential to improve shipment volumes. The dividend continues to be safe and we may add more to this position if share prices drop below $78/share. PM currently trades at a P/E ratio of 16.1x compared with its 10-year average of 17.5x.

The dividend was increased from $1.14/share per quarter to $1.17/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.6% and a new full-year payout of $4.68/share compared with the previous $4.56/share. This results in a current yield of 5.61% based on a share price of $84.79.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.2265/share per month to $.227/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.724/share compared with the previous $2.718/share. This results in a current yield of 3.50% based on a share price of $77.79.

WP Carey - The dividend was increased from $1.034/share per quarter to $1.036/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.144/share compared with the previous $4.136/share. This results in a current yield of 4.82% based on a share price of $85.74.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 17 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added in the Traditional IRA during the month of October.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Bought 15 Shares @ $133.57/share.

Eaton Corp - Bought 10 Shares @ $76.86/share.

3M - Bought 1 Share @ $151.78/share.

We did not sell any shares in the Traditional IRA during the month of October.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added in the Roth IRA during the month of October.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $63.32/share.

Bank of America (BAC) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $27.60/share.

We did not sell any shares in the Roth IRA during the month of October.

October Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. The images show represent all updated information for the month of August and Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from November 19th market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

In the February Taxable account article, I added a new section that should help readers understand how the account balance fluctuates on a monthly basis. I often receive questions asking if I am able to tolerate a portfolio sitting at a loss and feel that this should help readers understand the big picture.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative)

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on November 19th.

Here is the Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is the Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Roth IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

The Gain/Loss associated with both accounts reached record highs over the last month and includes major price improvements in AbbVie (ABBV), CenturyLink (CTL), LyondellBasell (LYB), 3M, and PM which helped boost the gain-loss on the Traditional IRA. The Roth IRA also saw improvement in the price of NetApp (NTAP) and Synnex (SNX) which rocketed upwards in recent weeks.

Traditional IRA - Current gain/loss of $11,260.08 vs $720.60 when the September retirement article was written.

Roth IRA - Current gain/loss of $598.24 vs -$3,382.40 when the September retirement article was written.

Conclusion

No cost trading has me very excited because it will allow us to add to Jane's existing (or building new positions) in smaller tranches which should ultimately benefit Jane's portfolio and the dividend income it provides. I continue to keep an eye on certain stocks as they push new highs. We are extremely pleased that Janes Traditional and Roth IRAs continue to push new highs each month, however, this also gives us reason to pause and evaluate whether we should take some of our gains off the table.

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (ABBV), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bank of America (BAC), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BP (BP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Cummins (CMI), CenturyLink (CTL), Digital Realty (DLR), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (ENB), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Gaslog Partners Preferred C (GLOP.PC), Honeywell (HON), International Business Machines (IBM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), KeyCorp (KEY), Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF), LyondellBasell (LYB), Main Street Capital (MAIN), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), NetApp (NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shs Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), US Bank Preferred H-Series (USB.PH), Vermilion Energy (VET), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (WMB), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, CTL, ETN, HON, MAIN, MMM, SCHF, VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.