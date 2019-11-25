October Architectural Billings Index: Finally, Signs Of Strength

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of it's strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the SeekingAlpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

October 2019

After 8 months of flat to declining billings, meaningful growth was finally seen in October. The index came in at 52, while design contracts and inquiries into new work came down slightly from last months very robust numbers but were still positive. In other words, on average every single indicator that the ABI reports on were strong in October:

*All images from abi.org

When broken down into four regions (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West), there were no surprises as the South and West were strong, pulling up the sad readings from the Midwest and especially the northeast:

As I always do, I will point out how the Northeast has remained a perpetual pocket of weakness for the entirety of this year. This could have implications for those heavily concentrated in making construction loans in that region.

Special Practice Question

This months survey included questions about firms expected growth and profitability looking forward into 2020. Like any business providing a forecast, this information is highly subject to change because it is largely subjective even while being contextualized by trends and data. Nonetheless, it does give useful reads into sentiment, which has a large role to play in how the market moves.

Note that firms expect only 1.3% growth in revenue for 2020, as opposed to 3.4% anticipated for this year. As the graph indicates, the most notable swing is the reduction in firms expecting revenue to go "up a lot" (from 18% to 11% of firms) and those expecting a "Major Increase" (from 6% to just 1% of firms). Furthermore, a lot more firms are expecting revenues to stay "about the same", 37% instead of 29%.

Further granularity was provided as firms were also asked about the current state of their accounts receivable balance. More than half reported that their AR were at a typical level, 14% reported better than usual, and 28% reported worse than usual. This specifically has to do with the size of the AR. As it relates to the health of the AR account, only 30% of firms expect to be able to collect the entirety of their AR, and 48% expect that they will be unable to collect on 1-5% of their current balance.

Boots on the ground

Typically, my favorite part of the survey is being able to hear actual quotes from managers at firms in each region. This provides a lot of detail into what they are experiencing day to day, rather than just parsing raw data. Unfortunately, the responses included in this months report weren't as helpful as usual in my opinion. Make of it what you will:

“We are growing our build arm to offset payment lag time with developers in our design arm.” —14-person firm in the South, residential specialization

“Construction pricing still high due to backlog of work and flood mitigation efforts ongoing, but design firms all report a flat market.” — 17-person firm in the Midwest, institutional specialization

“Continued strong. Our diversity in sectors (public and private) and services (planning and architecture) continue to serve us well, and we have a healthy 12-plus month backlog.” —42-person firm in the West, mixed specialization

“Still anxious in New York. No obvious slowdown, but continued uncertainty in public sector commitments.” — 65-person firm in the Northeast, institutional specialization

Strategy and Conclusion

This months ABI score was rather bullish. It is important to keep in mind that these scores are in comparison to the prior month, so a particularly poor performance in one month could make it rather easy to show a strong read the next month, or vice versa. Similarly, sequential reads in the same direction must be considered non-linear, but rather parabolic. The longer a trend lasts, the worse things get multiplicatively. Trends are important to pay attention to. For 9 months, the index showed flat or declining billings. While no one reading was particularly severe, as has happened prior to previous recessions, the slowdown has shown up in many other indicators, to include GDP. I am not in the business of predicting recessions. I don't think anyone should be. However, I believe in making data driven decisions and hedging wisely. Options are a cheap way to do that. I continue to hold a $30 dollar call option on the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) with a May 2020 maturity. I bought that contract in September after the ABI showed a dismal August read at 47.2. This was on the back of several months of flat to negative scores. Given how well the stock market has done since then, that option is well out of the money and the contract is therefore worth much less, but the beauty of call options is that your downside is limited to the purchase price. If the contract expires worthless, I will lose .46% of my portfolio. If things get crazy like they did last December when the Short S&P ETF was trading as high as $33.59, I stand to have my portfolio improve by 1.9%. In terms of risk and reward, I think that is a good hedge. For those interested, that same May dated call can be bought for just $30. If the ABI goes severely negative between now and then, I will buy another long dated call option with a lower strike price.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that prior to the 2000 and 2008 recessions, the ABI dunked sharply negative (sub 45) and stayed down. Severity was coupled with duration. Our current climate is such that the ABI has been mostly down, but not severely, with hints of life here and there. Therefore, I don't advise anyone to take any drastic actions to try and anticipate a major move either way in the market. But again, options are a cheap way to use data to hedge against loss. That is my strategy going forward. The ABI is a powerful tool to track.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.