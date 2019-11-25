Arguably The Ultimate Long Term Stock Investment Portfolio For My Young Kids

Based on historic stock price performance, one of the chosen stocks is currently at an accumulation price point.

The results of my efforts produced a portfolio of 11 stocks with an average historical CAGR of 21% and dividend yield of 1.1%.

The performance of the chosen stocks were evaluated over various time frames to determine their capital appreciation potential as well as the safety of their dividend payouts.

Utilizing various screeners, I developed a list of low risk, dividend paying stocks that I believe can outperform the S&P 500 over the longer term.

Investment Goal and Objectives

Following up on the retirement portfolio that I developed and posted on my website, FindDividendStocks.com, I created what I believe to be the ultimate long term stock investment portfolio for my young kids that consists of low risk companies with the potential for sustainable capital appreciation and dividend payment growth. To accomplish this goal, I crafted the following objectives:

Annual dividend payments no less than 1%.

Total annual return of at least 15%, exceeding the S&P 500 average return of 8%.

This article discusses my evaluation results and I welcome any feedback to further optimize the portfolio.

Investment Criteria

Based on the investment objectives discussed above, I developed the following criteria to screen stocks for the portfolio:

Dividend payment criteria:

Minimum 15 year history of paying dividends every year.

Average annual dividend yield of no less than 1% over the last 5 years.

Annual dividend growth rate of at least 10% over the last 10 years.

Estimated annual dividend growth rate of at least 10% for the next 5 years.

Average dividend payout ratio maximum 60% over the last 5 years.

Positive free cash flow yield for at least the last 10 years.

Stock price volatility criteria:

Beta less than 1.2.

Stock price performance no worse than the S&P 500 performance during the great recession measured between October 1, 2007 and February 1, 2009.

Capital appreciation criteria:

Stock price historical compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of at least 15%.

Annual earnings growth rate of 10% plus over the last 10 years.

Estimated annual earnings growth rate of at least 10% for the next 5 years.

Stock price appreciation at least double the performance of the S&P 500 from January 3, 2000 to date.

The results of my screening efforts are discussed below.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), founded in 1974, is a diversified health and well-being company that offers health care products and insurance services. It is the largest healthcare company in the world by revenue.

UNH started paying annual dividends in 1990 and quarterly dividends since 2010. The company has increased its dividend consistently over the years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.3% and the forward yield is 1.6%.

Source: YCharts

The dividend payout ratio was negligible before 2010 and since then has been increasing to around a ratio of 30%.

Source: YCharts

UNH has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts since 1991 as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 4.8%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (NYSE:ALL) for UNH has been trending lower from a high of 2.24 in 1992 to its current level of 0.95 indicating that UNH is a little less volatile than the market in general. This theoretical lower volatility held up well during the great recession when the UNH stock price basically matched the S&P 500 performance between October 2007 and February 2009. Although the beta is under 1, the stock price easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by 3,592% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual UNH stock price performances since 1985.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the UNH stock price dipped below 0% only 7 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -70% in 2008.

The UNH stock price has appreciated by more than 188,000% versus 1,800% for the S&P 500 from 1984 to date, or at a CAGR of 24.3%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the UNH stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1984 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the UNH stock price outperformed the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame since 1984.

Stryker Corporation

Stryker (SYK) was founded in 1941 and is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and offers products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine.

SYK has been paying dividends since 1991 and has increased its dividend consistently over the years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.2% and the forward yield is 1.0%.

Source: YCharts

SYK’s dividend payout ratio is currently about 19.8% with an average of 46.8% over the last 5 years, but has been as high as 90% in 2014.

Stryker has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except in 1999 as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) chart below. The FCFY is currently 2.4%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for SYK has been dropping steadily from a high of 1.85 in 1994 to the current level of 1.0, indicating that SYK is about as volatile as the market in general. During the great recession, the stock price basically matched the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual SYK stock price performances since 1980.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the SYK stock price dipped below 0% 13 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of almost -50% in 1984.

The SYK stock price has appreciated by almost 239,000% versus 3,000% for the S&P 500 from 1979 to date, or at a CAGR of 21.9%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the SYK stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1980 when the company listed, to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the SYK stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year increment since 1980.

POOLCORP

POOLCORP (POOL), founded in 1993, is the world's leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts and supplies, and related outdoor living products.

POOL has been paying dividends since 2004 and has increased its dividend consistently since then. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.3% and the forward yield is 1.1%.

Source: YCharts

The average dividend payout ratio over the last 5 years is 32.8% and has been range bound between 30% and 40% since 2012 as shown in the following chart.

Source: YCharts

Since 1997 POOL has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY), except in 1998, 1999 and the 3rd quarter of 2000 as shown in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.3%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for POOL has never exceeded 1.2 since 1998 and has trended lower to its current level of 0.98 indicating that POOL is almost as volatile as the market in general. This theoretical lower volatility held up well during the great recession when the POOL stock price depreciated by 41% versus the 44% drop of the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009. Although the beta is about 1, the stock price easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by 3,948% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual POOL stock price performances since 1996.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the POOL stock price dipped below 0% 9 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -56% in 2008.

The POOL stock price has appreciated by about 22,500% versus 440% for the S&P 500 from 1995 to date, or at a CAGR of 26.5%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the POOL stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1995 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the POOL stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame since 1995.

Visa

Visa (V) was founded in 1958 and is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, banks and governments in more than 200 countries and territories.

V has been paying dividends since 2008 when it became a publicly listed company and has increased its dividend consistently since then as indicated in the chart below. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 0.6% and the forward yield is 0.7%. Although the average dividend yield is less than my required 1%, Visa’s historical and potential future capital appreciation made me decide to keep the stock in my portfolio. Valueline also indicates that the dividend has grown by 29% over the last 5 years and estimates that the dividend should increase by 15% over the next 5 years.

Source: YCharts

The dividend payout ratio reached a high of 28% in 2012 and has been ranging around 20% since then, leaving plenty of room for future dividend growth.

Source: YCharts

Since 2008 V has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except in 2008 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) briefly dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 2.5%.

Source: YCharts

Since 2011, Beta (ALL) for V has trended lower to 0.81 currently, indicating that V is less volatile than the market in general. Although Visa listed during the great recession, the stock price held up relatively well during this time. The worst the stock price performed was between May 2008 and beginning 2009 when it dropped by 48% versus 40% for the S&P 500 over the same time frame.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual V stock price performances since 2009.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the V stock price dipped below 0% 4 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of -28% in 2009.

From it’s listing date in 2008, the stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 to date, appreciating by 1,200% versus 145%, or at a CAGR of 25.4%.

Source: YCharts

Roper Technologies

Roper (ROP) was founded in 1981 and is a diversified technology company that operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

ROP has been paying dividends since 1992 and has increased its dividend consistently over the years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 0.5% and the forward yield is 0.5%. Although the average dividend yield is less than my required 1%, Roper’s historical and potential future capital appreciation made me decide to keep the stock in my portfolio. Valueline also indicates that the dividend has grown by 18.5% over the last 5 years and estimates that the dividend should increase by 10% over the next 5 years.

Source:YCharts

Roper’s dividend payout ratio has been low throughout the years with a high of about 26% in 2002 and an average ratio of about 17% over the last 5 years.

Source: YCharts

Since 1993, ROP has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except in 1998, 1999, and 2000 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.9%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for ROP has been trading around 0.9 since 2003 and is currently at 0.92 indicating that ROP is a little less volatile than the market in general. This theoretical lower volatility held up well during the great recession when the ROP stock price depreciated by 38% versus the 44% drop of the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009. Although the beta is less than 1, the stock price easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by 1,908% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual ROP stock price performances since 1993.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the ROP stock price dipped below 0% 8 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -57% in 1998.

The ROP stock price has appreciated by 16,600% versus 655% for the S&P 500 from 1992 to date, or at a CAGR of 21%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the ROP stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1992 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that ROP has beaten the benchmark over every 10 year time frame since 1992.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), founded in 1976, has been paying dividends for 29 years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.2% and the forward yield is 1.1%.

Source: YCharts

The dividend payout ratio has ranged between 17% and the existing high of 44% over the last 25 years.

Source: YCharts

Since 1990, JKHY has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except for the first quarter in 2000 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) briefly dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 2.1%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for JKHY peaked at 1.34 in 1994 before trending lower to 0.55 in 2001. It’s been hovering around 0.8 from 2003 to date indicating that JKHY is less volatile than the market in general. The stock price performed better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when JKHY depreciated by 35% versus the 44% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 889% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual JKHY stock price performances since 1986.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the JKHY stock price dipped below 0% 14 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -65% in 1989.

The JKHY stock price has appreciated by about 40,000% versus 1,500% for the S&P 500 from 1985 to date, or at a CAGR of 20.7%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the JKHY stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1985 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the JKHY stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame since 1985.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

FactSet (FDS), founded in 1978, creates data and software solutions for investment professionals around the world, providing instant access to financial data and analytics that investors use to make decisions.

FDS has been paying dividends over the last 20 years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.1% and the forward yield is 1.1%.

Source: YCharts

The dividend payout ratio is currently about 28% with an average of 30% over the last 5 years.

Source: YCharts

Since 1997, FDS has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.7%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for FDS has been trending lower from a high of 2.2 in 2000 to its current level of 1.17 indicating that the FDS stock price should be a little more volatile than the market in general. During the great recession, though, the stock price mirrored the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009 dropping by 43% compared to -44% for the benchmark.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual FDS stock price performances since 1997.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the FDS stock price dipped below 0% 17 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of -51% in 2001.

The FDS stock price has appreciated by almost 5,600% versus 367% for the S&P 500 from 1996 to date, or at a CAGR of 19.9%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the FDS stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1996 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the FDS stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame since 1996.

The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies (TJX), founded in 1956, is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer worldwide that operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense. At the end of 2018, the company had more than 4,300 stores in 9 countries, and 3 e-commerce websites.

TJX has been paying dividends for 23 years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.2% and the forward yield is 1.5%.

Source: YCharts

Since 1999, the dividend payout ratio has been creeping up from about 10% to the current ratio of 30% with an average of 27% over the last 5 years.

Source: YCharts

TJX has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except between 1992 and 1996 when their Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0%, as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.1%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for TJX has been trending lower from a high of 1.8 in 1993 to its current level of 0.88 indicating that the TJX stock price should be a little less volatile than the market in general. During the great recession, the stock price performed better than the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009 dropping by 33% compared to -44% for the benchmark. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by 2,727% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual TJX stock price performances since 1990.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the TJX stock price dipped below 0% 11 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -58% in 1995.

The TJX stock price has appreciated by more than 10,700% versus 836% for the S&P 500 from 1989 to date, or at a CAGR of 18.2%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the TJX stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1987 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the TJX stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except between 1987 and 1997 when it lagged the benchmark by 84% (115% vs 199%).

Cintas Corporation

Cintas (CTAS) was founded in 1968 and leads the industry in supplying corporate identity uniform programs, providing entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services, and industrial carpet and tile cleaning. The company operates more than 400 facilities in North America, including six manufacturing plants and 8 distribution centers.

CTAS has been paying dividends over the last 28 years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.2% and the forward yield is 1.0%.

Source: YCharts

CTAS’s dividend payout ratio has increased from 12% in 1990 to its current ratio of 25%. It was as high as 45% in 2015 and 26.6% average over the last 5 years.

Source: YCharts

Since 1991 CTAS has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, except in 1991, 1998, and 1999 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.3%.

Source: YCharts

Since 2001, the Beta (ALL) for CTAS has been range bound between 1.14 and its current level of 1.0, indicating that the stock price should be as volatile as the market in general. The stock price performed slightly better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when CTAS depreciated by 39% versus the 44% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 760% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual CTAS stock price performances since 1984.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the CTAS stock price dipped below 0% 18 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -45% in 2000.

The CTAS stock price has appreciated by more than 26,800% versus 1,800% for the S&P 500 from 1983 to date, or at a CAGR of 18.0%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the CTAS stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1983 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the CTAS stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except between 2003 and 2013 when it lagged the benchmark by 40% (29% vs 69%).

STERIS PLC

STERIS (STE) was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. The company is a leading provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services.

STE has been paying dividends since 2005. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 1.4% and the forward yield is 1.0%.

Source: YCharts

STE’s average dividend payout ratio over the last 5 years is 50%, but it was as high as 112% in 2010.

Source: YCharts

Since 1993 STE has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, except in 1994, 1995, and between 1997 to 2000 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 2.7%.

Source: YCharts

Since 2004, the Beta (ALL) for STE has been steadily creeping up from 0.4 to its current level of 0.67, indicating that the stock price should be significantly less volatile than the market in general. The stock price performed a lot better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when STE depreciated by 9% versus the 44% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 1,248% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual STE stock price performances since 1993.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the STE stock price dipped below 0% 17 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of -73% in 2000.

The STE stock price has appreciated by 7,200% versus 649% for the S&P 500 from 1992 to date, or at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the STE stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1992 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the STE stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame since 1992.

Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores (ROST) was founded in 1982 and operates Ross Dress for Less®, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,550 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company also operates 260 dd’s DISCOUNTS® in 19 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of accessories, footwear, and home fashions.

ROST has been paying dividends over the last 25 years. The average dividend yield over the last 10 years is 0.9% and the forward yield is 0.9%.

Source: YCharts

ROST’s dividend payout ratio has been increasing from 13% in 1995 to its current ratio of 21%.

Source: YCharts

Since 1991 ROST has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, except in 1991, 1994, and 1995 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 4.0%.

Source: YCharts

Since 1993, the Beta (ALL) for ROST has been steadily dropping from 2.2 to its current level of 0.94, indicating that the stock price should be a little less volatile than the market in general. The stock price performed significantly better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when ROST depreciated by 7% versus the 44% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 6,781% versus 122%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual ROST stock price performances since 1986.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the ROST stock price dipped below 0% 21 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -81% in 1990.

The ROST stock price has appreciated by 20,300% versus 1,500% for the S&P 500 from 1985 to date, or at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the ROST stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1985 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the ROST stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except the first one between 1985 and 1995 when it lagged the benchmark by 214% (7% vs 221%).

Summary and Conclusions

The companies that were chosen for my kids’ portfolio have sustainable business models that have been proven for at least 20 years. The screening criteria and results are summarized in the following tables.

Dividend payment criteria results:

Notes:

(1) Number of years of consecutive dividend payments.

(2) Avg DY = Average dividend yield over the last 5 years. Source: Morningstar

(3) DPS Growth = Dividend per share growth over the last 10 years. Source: Valueline

(4) Est DPS Growth = Dividend per share growth estimate from 2016/18 to 2022/24. Source: Valueline

(5) Average annual payout ratio over the last 5 years. Source: Morningstar

(6) FCFY = Free Cash Flow Yield currently. Source: YCharts

Capital appreciation criteria results:

Notes:

(1) CAGR = Compound annual growth rate of the stock price plus dividends. Source: YCharts

(2) CAGR Year = Beginning year for CAGR calculation.

(3) EPS Growth = Earnings per share growth over the last 10 years. Source: Valueline

(4) Est EPS Growth = Earnings per share growth estimate from 2016/18 to 2022/24. Source: Valueline

(5) 2000 Delta = Difference between the S&P 500 appreciation (122%) and the specific stock's appreciation from January 3, 2000 to November 11, 2019.

Stock price volatility criteria results:

Notes:

(1) Price = Stock Price in USD on November 19, 2019

(2) Market Cap = Company’s market cap on November 19, 2019.

(3) Beta (ALL) = Beta for the stock from listing to date. Source: YCharts

(4) Delta = Difference between the S&P 500 depreciation (-44%) and the stock's depreciation during the great recession, calculated from October 1, 2007 to February 1, 2009.

With an average historic CAGR of 21%, DY of 1.1% and beta of 0.9, this may just be the ultimate stock investment portfolio for my young kids to buy and hold until they retire.

The intent is to accumulate the chosen stocks at equal weighting when their prices fall below the average drops as discussed above and summarized in the following table.

Notes:

(1) Avg Stock Price Drop = Average drop of the stock price when it dipped below 0% since it was listed. Source: YCharts

(2) Delta 52W High = Difference between the current stock price and the 52 week high price.

The table indicates that FDS is at the accumulation price point. There is also a scathing short report out on Cintas that may force the stock price down to the accumulation point.

One of the potentially best strategies to buy stocks that approach their accumulation points is to sell put options at strike prices that are at the accumulation points. This strategy pays you for waiting until the stocks reach their accumulation price points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, UNH, SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.