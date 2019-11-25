MercadoLibre: Geographic Diversity And Payment Services May Continue The Rally

MercadoLibre has fallen from its nearly $700 high, most likely as part of Argentina's macroeconomic issues.

As Argentinian ecommerce company MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has retreated from its nearly $700 all-time high made in August, some investors might be feeling spooked by the disappointing move. As of today, the stock has plunged around 20% to the $560 range, clearing past correction territory and churning stomachs in the process.

The downward tumble coincides with Argentina’s presidential election, which sent the country’s stock market tanking an eye-popping 48% on August 12th as a result of conservative candidate Mauricio Macri's upset defeat over Alberto Fernández. While it's unclear if this is squarely to blame for the drop in MercadoLibre's stock price, it nonetheless illustrates the overall bearish market sentiment toward the country’s companies.

However, Buenos Aires-based MercadoLibre isn’t deserving of the selling pressure it has received considering its strong metrics, promising growth initiatives, and distributed geographic footprint. As a result, this seems to be an emotional, fear-driven pullback rather than a legitimate sign of fundamental trouble for the company.

Strong metrics

In the company's recent Q3 earnings report, it booked a massive 69.7% YoY boost in net revenue to $603 million, when converted to USD. This continues a pattern of supercharged growth, following Q2's YoY net revenue increase of 62.6% to $545.2 million. For growth-hungry investors, there is plenty to be had with this name.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, however, after two consecutive quarters of net profit, MercadoLibre recorded a net loss in Q3 of $146.08 million, compared to Q2's small net profit of $7.3 million. This triple-digit loss was largely due to sales and marketing expenses swelling to $252.9 million, a growth of about 40% from Q2, coupled with a $79.16 million income tax loss stemming from valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in Mexico and Colombia.

Its income tax losses can be regarded as an isolated occurrence, but the company's sales and marketing expenses are somewhat concerning. Keep in mind, the company didn't spend nearly as much on marketing in Q2, but still grew revenue about 63% YoY. Despite increasing marketing spending, the company only expanded its YoY revenue growth rate by about seven percentage points to ~70% YoY, perhaps leaving investors expecting more for the money.

But, in the company's defense, chief financial officer Pedro Arnt explained that it will take time to fully realize the benefits of the marketing expense increase.

Here's Arnt during the Q3 conference call:

"The step up in marketing is explained almost entirely, 90% of it, to the launch of our branding campaigns in our main countries [...] It’s important to highlight that although the volume and revenue returns on these branding initiatives will play out more in the midterm, we’ve already began to see increases in unaided brand awareness of MELI in the most recent brand tracking surveys that we’ve conducted."

So, what are some of the initiatives that stand to continue the company’s upward trajectory, regardless of macroeconomic developments?

Operational Diversity

MercadoLibre’s success lies in its diverse offerings across 18 Latin American countries. While its e-commerce platform serves as its core business, the company also offers four other revenue-generating services.

One such offering is its Mercado Pago payment solution, which serves as the company’s leading alternative product that seeks to improve the region’s payment trends. Simply put, Latin America is a largely cash-centric region. A 2018 report from the Mexican government found only 39% of citizens had bank accounts, while an April 2018 report from security services provider G4S found only 45% of people in South America have bank accounts. In the absence of a bank account, people usually rely on cold, hard cash to conduct daily business. This is further evidenced by some survey estimates that show around 90% of people in Mexico prefer to use cash, cementing cash’s almighty position across the region.

In an interview with Pymnts.com, Christian León, former manager of Mexico for MercadoLibre, confirmed the company’s strategy of monetizing cash-only customers, which e-commerce has historically overlooked. “Cash is an option that we offer to include people that do not have a physical card or a credit card,” León told the website. “At the end of the day, what we are doing is [working] to include more [potential customers].”

The company's strategy seems to be working nicely. In its Q3 report, off-platform payments, which are payments made outside of MercadoLibre's e-commerce platform such as in local brick-and-mortar stores or between people, soared 140% YoY, reaching nearly $4 billion in off-platform payment revenue. All payments, both on MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace and off-platform, totaled $7.6 billion across 227 million transactions, representing YoY increases of 66% and 118.5%, respectively.

As local, off-platform payments now exceed on-platform e-commerce payments, this signals a strong penetration into parts of Latin America's daily society. For a cash-heavy region of the world, this is great news for investors as it is a sign that MercadoLibre is building a disruptive foundation that could solidify its future place as a leader in payment processing.

Not just Argentina

The Mercado Pago payment platform, combined with the company’s shipping, classifieds, and advertising offerings, present enormous growth avenues that are showing early signs of eclipsing the company's core e-commerce platform.

Brazil is MercadoLibre's top market, not Argentina.

Photo Credit: David Mark from Pixabay

However, while the company’s product offerings provide enormous promise, its geographic diversity further separates the company from Argentina's macroeconomic issues. Brazil is MercadoLibre’s leading market, banking $389.9 million in net revenue for Q3, compared to $116.2 million from Argentina. Mexico recorded $71.4 million, and the company's other 15 markets combined pulled in $25.5 million during the third quarter. Clearly, the company’s real potential lies in its ability to greatly penetrate into the daily lives of Central and South Americans, with its 15 smaller markets showing the most room to scale.

Although Argentina’s surprising presidential election sent its stock market into the record books for one of the largest market crashes worldwide, MercadoLibre should not suffer as a result. The company's financial metrics are promising, although with some expense and tax considerations for investors to keep an eye on. Nonetheless, the numerous growth initiatives the company is undertaking, and the potential for the geographies it serves, appear to be underappreciated as macroeconomic fear overshadows such promise. As a result, the stock might be a great value play on its recent pullback for patient investors willing to wait for the clouds to clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.