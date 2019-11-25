U.K. Flash PMIs - Uncertainty Driving Economy Into Recessionary Territory

Fortunately, at least one of the two will be solved within a month, regard this as a transient issue.

Flash PMIs

We have the Flash PMIs, the before all the sophisticated number crunching set of PMIs, for the UK economy. These showing that the economy is moving into recession. The cause here is the double whammy of uncertainty from the election campaign and Brexit.

As we know from Keynes uncertainty is terribly damaging to an economy as it curtails business investment. This is what the survey respondents say is holding back their own activity.

Fortunately, at least one of the two sources of that uncertainty is going to be resolved in mere weeks. We're also told at least that the other will be shortly afterwards.

Thus we should regard this economic weakness as a transient issue. My opinion is that we'll see a strong rebound once the issues are indeed put to bed.

Uncertainty

The little bit of the economy that varies the most over the economic cycle is business investment. We can argue about whether it is driven by, or drives, the cycle but the variability is well known. Keynes at least insisted that this drives the cycle, and that changes in such business investment are caused by variations in the "animal spirits" of businessmen.

Further, from both Hicks and Keynes we get the idea that uncertainty depresses those spirits. This is not simply probability, the odds of future events, it's proper and entire lack of knowledge about what might happen. The only way out of this is for the uncertainty to be resolved.

Sources of uncertainty

We have two major sources of uncertainty at present. The first is Brexit, that very thing that has been hanging over the economy for years now. Is Britain going to leave the EU? If it does what will be the future trading terms?

As I've been pointing out for some time now the uncertainty of all of this is doing more damage than whatever the actual terms of leaving - or not leaving - would be. I've thus been insisting that the UK economy has been doing pretty well given that deadweight hanging upon it. Further, that I expect a significant bounce in performance once the headwind is alleviated.

We also now have the election period. Sure, we can all have our own political views here but it is obvious that the Labour Party is offering a significant change in the overall structure of the economy. Nationalising the utilities and transport companies for example. Significant rises in taxation, really rather grand promises about borrowing and state investment and so on.

Whether we think they're a good or a bad idea isn't quite the point. It's that we don't know the outcome of the election and won't until December 13th. We are uncertain about the future direction of the economy until then that is.

Flash PMIs

We have the flash - that is, before they've collected absolutely all the data and before they've done the work to balance it - purchasing managers indices for the UK. The basic idea of the indices is that if we ask the people who buy the things that production is then made from we get a good idea of what people are going to be making next month. For we know whether they're intending to increase or reduce production by looking at what they're buying as supplies for that future production.

The numbers tell us that we're in for a shrinking economy:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Nov: 48.5, 40-month low (Oct final: 50.0) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Nov: 48.6, 40-month low (Oct final: 50.0) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Nov: 48.3, two-month low (Oct final: 49.7) Flash UK Manufacturing PMI Nov: 48.3, two-month low (Oct final: 49.6)

By design a number below 50 shows contraction, one above expansion.

(UK flash PMI from IHS Markit)

Further:

(UK sectoral PMI from IHS Markit)

But what's causing this?

What we want to know is whether this is the harbinger of some more general collapse in the economy or some transient issue that will pass soon enough. So, we want to know what those managers are saying about why they're contracting output:

Reports from survey respondents largely attributed weaker domestic economic conditions to a lack of clarity in relation to Brexit, alongside a fresh injection of business uncertainty from the forthcoming general election.

It's uncertainty, that's what the cause is.

Which means that it is a transient issue. The probability of a Labour government collapses to either 0 or 1 on 12 December, so that issue will be dealt with one way or the other soon enough. Brexit, well, we're told that we'll find out in January. That might induce hollow laughter but I tend to think that the election is going to be the deciding factor here. A Tory majority means that the issue will be solved to some form of Brexit around that date. A Lib Dem or Labour majority means that it'll probably not happen at all.

We can all determine our own odds on any of those electoral outcomes and also as to whether any of them will do what they currently say they will if they win.

My view

Yes, the economy is slowing and the reason is this uncertainty. The two issues causing the uncertainty I expect to be resolved in the near future. Thus I think the slowdown is the result of transient issues. I remain with my long held view that we're going to see a substantial boost in UK economic growth as these two issues are resolved.

The investor view

We tend to think that when growth falters then government will do something about it, change policy. Or that the Bank of England will at least. Given the transience of the issues here, the short time period before the uncertainty is resolved, I don't think this slow down will lead to policy changes. Both the government and the BoE will simply wait until at least election day before making any changes.

Yes, we've an economic slowdown but don't expect any changes in interest rates as a result. Changes in fiscal policy are of course out of the question until after the election results.

