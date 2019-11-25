Karuna Therapeutics: Fundraising Makes For Buying Opportunity

Nothing is certain when it comes to early stage drug development and field is crowded, but this could be the best price we'll see for Karuna stock for a while.

Investment Thesis

With the benefit of hindsight, the optimal time to have bought Karuna would have been any time between its IPO in June this year and before the results of its recent phase II clinical trials were announced. The company met its primary endpoint in trials of its flagship drug KarXT for treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, causing Karuna's share price to rocket from around $18.50 to just above $137; a 641% increase.

The company has decided to make hay while the sun shines and announce a stock offering at $96 dollars per share (Source: Karuna website), which has triggered a sell off reducing the share price to $79 at the time of writing; a 42% decline.

As such, investing now might seem like a no-brainer, as surely the stock will hit or exceed previous highs with extra funding and as it progresses its unique combination of muscarinic agonist / antagonists Xanomeline and Tropsium Chloride towards phase III trials and ultimately, management will hope, FDA approval for commercialization.

Nothing in early stage biotech is ever that simple however. Below I will examine the company in further detail and argue that now represents a good time to buy, although the gains may not be as spectacular as we have seen this month.

Company Overview

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 2009. The company raised $118.6m from investors including ARCH Venture Partners, The Wellcome Trust and Pure Tech Health (Source: Crunchbase), before going public in June this year via an IPO priced at $16 that raised a further $102.6m.

Karuna's lead drug candidate is Karuna-xanomeline-trospium chloride (KarXT); an oral coformulation of novel muscarinic receptor agonist xanomeline (exclusively licensed from Eli Lilly in exchange for an upfront fee of $100,000 plus milestone payments and tiered revenue sharing) and a muscarinic receptor antagonist, Tropsium; which can be used to treat debilitating central nervous system (NYSE:CNS) disorders through preferential stimulation of muscarinic receptors. (Source: Karuna press release).

What makes KarXT stand out amongst a large crowd of competing treatments is the use of Tropsium to control the uncomfortable side-effects of using xanomeline. Xanomeline stimulates receptors in the brain which can reduce psychotic symptoms and cognitive impairment but has a detrimental effect on peripheral tissues causing unwanted side-effects like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. (Source: Karuna website)

Tropsium, a treatment for overactive bladder, inhibits the five muscarinic receptor subtypes in peripheral tissues, meaning when combined together, xanomeline can work its magic whilst tropsium limits the collateral damage. Tropsium helpfully does not cross the blood brain barrier, meaning it does not interfere with the work that xanomeline is doing.

Evidence of reduction in unwanted side effects when using KarXT from a phase 1 clinical trial. Source: Stock offering prospectus

Progress

Karuna Therapeutics Pipeline progress. Source: Karuna website

As we can see from the above table, Karuna is progressing 5 separate indications for KarXT, 3 to treat schizophrenia, 1 for alzheimers and one to relieve pain, whilst developing a separate muscarinic targeted drug candidate.

The news that generated so much excitement for investors came from the phase II clinical trial of acute psychosis for patients suffering with schizophrenia. Bigger than any of the trials that Eli Lilly previously carried out with xanomeline (182 patients were enrolled and the trial lasted 5 weeks) Karuna quickly issued a press release from which I will quote the highlight results:

In the clinical trial, KarXT demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 11.6 point mean reduction in total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) score compared to placebo (p<0.0001) and also demonstrated good overall tolerability. A statistically significant reduction in the secondary endpoints of PANSS-Positive and PANSS-Negative scores were also observed (p<0.001).

PANSS stands for Positive And Negative Syndrome Scale and is the gold standard by which all such trials are judged. Both positive and negative scales are scored between 7-49 (Source: wikipedia) hence we can see the significance of the results. According to Pharma Times, the results were described as "impressive" and "encouraging" by Jeffrey Lieberman, professor and chairman of the department of psychiatry, Columbia University, who also suggested the results:

indicate that KarXT, if approved, could represent a game-changing therapeutic advance in the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

The same article also makes the claim that

At least one-third of patients with schizophrenia fail to respond to current treatments, with 74% of patients discontinuing within 18 months of initiation. The World Health Organization ranks psychosis as the third-most disabling medical condition in the world.

Market Size

The value of discovering an effective treatment for psychotic illnesses is therefore quite clear, but Karuna provides more guidance in its prospectus for its latest share offering.

The company quotes further data from the WHO that 2.7m Americans; between 0.5-1% of the population; were found to be suffering from schizophrenia in 2017. Furthermore, of 5.7m AD sufferers in the US, up to 50% experience psychotic episodes during the course of their disease which often leads to a stay in a hospital of nursing home.

In terms of sales Karuna's prospectus claims that worldwide sales of antipsychotic drugs exceeded $11bn in 2015, in a market dominated by generics, but that some branded treatments had experienced sales above the $5bn per year mark. Furthermore, as mentioned above the standard of treatment is generally regarded as poor with dangerous side effects which means 75% of patients abandon treatments before the end of the first 18 months.

Financials and planned use of proceeds

Karuna Income statement 9m to Sep 30 '19. Source: stock offering prospectus

Karuna is still a small company but we can see that R&D costs are already rising quickly, from $11.5m in 2018 to $19.5 in the first 9 months of 2019. Hence the requirement for a large cash war chest to ensure the company can continue operations and prepare for a phase III clinical trial likely to begin in 2020 after a planned consultation with the FDA. There is no prospect of any revenue for the foreseeable future, or indeed ever should the data from phase III trials fail to impress.

Karuna says that it will need $75m for the phase III clinical trials for treatment of psychosis in schizophrenia, and the filing of a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA if successful, plus $15m to fund the development and expansion of its pipeline. The company's current cash position is $161.6m. More than enough, you might think, to cover operations for at least the next couple of years, but the company is most likely doing the right thing by raising funds now, when optimism abounds and a price as high as $96 per share can be secured.

Management Team

Karuna has assembled a good team with plenty of experience. Chairman and CEO Stephen Paul MD has a venture capital background and co-founded Sage Therapeutics, which has performed well for investors and Voyager Therapeutics, which has done no more than ok.

From 1993 to 2010 Paul was at Eli Lilly, from whom Karuna have licensed xanomeline. COO Andrew Miller has a venture capital background at Pure Tech Health; CMO Stephen Brannan was Therapeutic Head of Neuroscience at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. The Board of Directors is also experienced, with backgrounds at big pharma companies including Pfizer and GSK, and numerous VC firms.

Conclusion

When releasing the prospectus for the new share offering, I am not sure if management would have expected the stock price to tumble as dramatically as it has (from $125 to $79), but given how carefully the offering price would have been considered, the fact that the stock is still trading well below the offering price represents a buying opportunity to my mind.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. Karuna still has to negotiate phase III trials which will be far more exacting than anything the company has faced to date. Additionally, KarXT has competitors. Consider this analysis from Global Data:

"According to GlobalData, there are fifteen candidates in the late-stage schizophrenia pipeline that are expected to launch in the next ten years in the seven major markets (7MM*). Three of these late-stage drug candidates are in pre-registration, namely ITI-007 (lumateperone tosylate), Latuda (lurasidone HCL), and Rykindo (risperidone ER) with the last two being a reformulation of marketed drugs to increase compliance and provide a better safety profile and way of administration. Additionally, there are also 18 candidates in Phase II and 24 in Phase I.

With KarXT, Karuna appear to be placing a big bet on a single treatment that has even faced phase III trials. But, KarXT can potentially treat numerous different indications as mentioned above; for schizophrenia, Alzheimers, and pain. The combination of agonist and antagonist in a unique way that allows for more effective treatment combined with fewer adverse side-effects will be very attractive to a huge market crying out for an effective solution.

Potentially, Karuna has a blockbuster on its hands and with shares currently trading at a discount to a carefully weighed up price, investors who missed out on last week's phenomenal stock price gain may still have another chance to buy in at a good price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.