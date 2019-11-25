New Look, New Name, And New Customers: Introducing Altabank

I have long been a stockholder of People's Utah Bancorp (PUB), a bank holding company with operations primarily in Utah. I have written repeatedly about their largest subsidiary, Bank of American Fork, a community bank with more than 100 years in business. They also had two small subsidiaries, Lewiston State Bank and People's Town and Country Bank. As a whole, they are more profitable and more efficient than regional peer Zions Bank (ZION) and even Wells Fargo (WFC). However, over time they have found themselves passed over by larger customers who don't think they have the scale to handle larger transaction. American Fork is a smaller city in Utah Valley, Utah, and Bank of American Fork has long branded itself as a community bank with "small town service", always drawing attention back to its roots in the small community. Naturally, in spite of massive growth experienced in recent years, the rhetoric and even the name itself suggests that Bank of American Fork isn't large or sophisticated enough to conduct business with large corporations who are flocking to Utah, to say nothing of their other two tiny subsidiaries. Management saw the need to change to change all this, and on November 12th rolled out the new name and logo that brings all three subsidiaries under the same name and operations. This article is intended to highlight the success of the organization, and how this shift will set the stage for continued growth.

Solid Footing

PUB is impressive by traditional metrics used to gauge bank health and efficiency. One such metric is the efficiency ratio, which is simply a banks overhead (non-interest expense) divided by its net revenue. A ratio of 50% is considered the maximal optimal amount, and represents two dollars of income for every dollar of expenditures. Any value below 50% is even better, as it represents more income per dollar of expenditures. Here is a table of PUB efficiency ratio vs. peers Zions Bank and Wells Fargo for the past 3 quarters and 3 years:

Efficiency Ratio Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 2018 2017 2016 PUB 49.2% 46.9% 49.3% 50.28% 58.88% 55.28% ZION 57.3% 59% 60.2% 59.6% 62.3% 65.8% WFC 69.1% 62.3% 64.4% 65% 66.2% 59.3%

*Data compiled by author from company filings

As can be seen, PUB efficiency ratios have been and are better than peers, and have been improving over time. This is particularly impressive when considered in context of the growth PUB has experienced. Check out their Book Value per share trend as compared to their SG&A as a percentage of revenue:

TTM 2018 2017 2016 2015 Book Value $17.11 $14.93 $13.26 $12.63 $11.76 SG&A % Rev 35.36 37.08 41.19 43.98 44.64

*Data from morningstar.com

They are doing more with less over time.

Another key metric to look at is net interest margin. This is perhaps the most important metric of all, as it represents the absolute bread and butter of any banking operation. This margin is the average interest made on all loans minus the average interest paid on all deposits. It is the spread between what comes in and what goes out. Here is another table featuring the same three organizations over the same time period comparing net interest margin:

Net Interest Margin Q3 '19 2018 2017 2016 PUB 5.03% 5.29% 4.74% 4.59% ZION 3.48% 3.61% 3.45% 3.37% WFC 2.66% 2.91% 2.87% 2.86%

*Data compiled by author from company filings

PUB spends less on deposits and earns more on loans than competitors. But this information is incomplete without an understanding of the proportion of loans that aren't performing. The final table I will present is the net charge-off to total loans, or how many of their loans went bad during the period:

Net Charge off 2018 2017 2016 PUB .1% .09% -.02% (net recovery) ZION -.04% .17% .31% WFC .29% .31% .37%

*Data compiled by author from company filings

Overall, PUB seems to have the best underwriting standards. They have found the secret to accepting those loan applications for which they can charge a high interest rate with little chance of loss. The team at PUB can be trusted to underwrite in ways that ultimately benefit shareholders.

Reaching New Customers

The main thrust behind the name change was so that potential customers wouldn't underestimate their capabilities. This topic was first introduced in the first quarter of this year by CEO Len Williams during the conference call:

Also, as I mentioned on our last call, we hired an outside marketing research firm to evaluate our overall brand strategy. The research firm provided us with enlightening information about our organization. The research indicated that our existing clients are extremely satisfied with their relationship with us and they're loyal to our people and style of business. Our clients believe we provide excellent service, deliver customized financial solutions are responsive to their needs and are quick to complete financial transactions. This confirmed our belief and direction. We also discovered that non-clients are not highly aware of us or if they are aware, they believe that we are too small to meet their banking needs, given our brand names. The use of multiple brands is causing confusion, both internally and externally in diluting our brand awareness. As a result, we decided to simplify our branding strategy and come together in all respects as one unified community bank. We hired a new community marketing director and retained a new outside marketing agency. We made significant progress in formally defining our brand promise, have made good progress in identifying a single name for our bank. We've also begun the work of designing a new logo, a more contemporary look for our marketing materials. We expect to roll out our single brand around the end of the year.

As of November 12th 2019, this roll-out is complete:

Honestly, I don't love the name. But, it is better than Bank of American Fork, at least as it relates to the goal of attracting larger customers. More logical names would have been Bank of the Rocky Mountains, or Bank of the Mountain West. However, the bank couldn't adopt names like this due to copyrights and trademarks others had that would have resulted in brand confusion. Alta could be related to the latin "altus" meaning "high, deep, noble or profound". This is consistent with a brand that is trying to portray themselves as capable of handling the banking needs of larger patrons.

So, What's In A Name?

Here is why the name change was so important. Utah has been at the top of "best places to start a business" lists for years. Furthermore, many well established companies have built office complexes in Utah. The growth has been explosive, and the landscape has changed rapidly. I grew up there. What was once sprawling farmland connecting larger metro areas like Salt Lake City and Provo has become one constant mass of homes, businesses, infrastructure, and activity.

*Image from PUB Investor Presentation

There is a reason that the area has become known as "silicone slopes". The area has given birth to and still calls home some huge names like Qualtrics (recently acquired by SAP (SAP) for $8 billion in cash), EA Sports (EA), Skullcandy, Ancestry, and Fusion.io (acquired by SanDisk for over a billion dollars). It has attracted huge companies to build complexes there such as Adobe (ADBE), who in fact recently announced a 1,000 square foot addition to their already sprawling office building that overlooks Interstate 15.

*Image from architecturalrecord.com.

Naturally, AltaBank wants to be on the short list of financiers for these business to consult with in the construction of their facilities. Now, with a unified presence that more closely aligns with an institution that has some scale, PUB will have a better chance of not getting overlooked.

PUB branches are scattered right in the middle of all this action, all up and down the I15 corridor:

*Image from PUB Investor Presentation

When you marry a bank that has tremendous fundamentals with a market that is flowering, you get profits. Lots of them.

Conclusion

I believe that the future for PUB under the new "Altabank" brand is ripe. They will continue to be best in class in terms of small town customer service, but with processes and capabilities on par with the bigger players. PUB stretched as high as ~$39 more than a year ago. They have pulled back plenty and have been trading between $27 and $30 for months. This represents a reasonable entry point. All their valuation metrics are beneath the multi-year averages. While not nearly as cheap as many banks, sometimes you pay for quality. And PUB is quality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My mother is a regional operations manager at Altabank.