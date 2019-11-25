Despite The Recent Pullback, Home Depot Shares Are Not Yet A Buy

Looking at valuation metrics versus historical standards we conclude when it may be time to add a position of Home Depot to the portfolio.

Recent results show the company is not doing as well as it usually should thus the selloff was warranted.

The company has been performing well but is reliant upon a healthy economy and at this point in the cycle a better opportunity may arise.

Home Depot has recently pulled back and might appear to be appealing to those who don't own a position yet.

Source: WSJ

Home Depot (HD) has become known as the retailer that could. With most big box stores reporting results that have been unimpressive the last several years, Home Depot has been the exception. Operating in a segment with limited competition, Home Depot has been able to continually grow sales as the economy has recovered. However, all good things do come to an end and as we near are closer to the peak in this particular cycle than the trough. Home Depot results are starting to reflect a weakening environment and shares have started to begin their decent. While economic data has been positive, the decline in comparable store sales begs the question of how much juice is left in this cycle. I expect in the coming quarters that comparable store sales will continue to soften and a buying opportunity will present itself inevitably.

Performance

Home Depot continues to perform well considering its massive size. However, in the recently reported third quarter the company missed revenue estimates and only came in line on earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Benefiting from the low new housing starts, existing home sales have been particularly strong and driving sales for the home project retailer. While there were some positives in the earnings report such as an increase in the number of transactions and an increased ticket price, it is very important to continue to have strong comparable store sales growth. The growth in ticket price helped sales grow $505 million alone. Part of this is usually due to pricing increases but it should be looked at for what it is doing to help boost comparable store sales. Sales grew in total by $921 million compared to the year earlier period. So in total more than half of the increase in sales was helped in part by a higher average checkout total. This should be carefully watched by investors as it can help make the company's results look better than they are.

Comparable store sales saw an increase of 3.8% while expectations were for an increase of 4.6%. The miss was blamed on the timing of strategic investments not being completed in time. Due to this the company had to lower its 2019 guidance. Management now expects its 2019 sales to grow by 1.8% and comparable to increase approximately 3.5%. This compares to the prior guidance of 2.3% sales growth and comparable sales growth of 4%. The company still expects to earn $10.03 or so a share reflecting growth of 3.1% over the prior year. This does not seem particularly exciting given the relatively strong operating environment and above average valuation levels. Additionally, the company saw a margin decline that was small leaving it at 34.5%, but none the less might be evidence of a competitive sales environment. From personal experience, while I prefer Home Depot locally to me due to location, Lowe's does have lower pricing it seems on many of the same items. As Lowe's continues to improve its customer experience, this could force Home Depot to ensure pricing is more in line with its main competitor.

Taking a look at the 8k we see the following information.

Source: 8K

Net sales has increased 3.3% for the nine months ended 11/2/2019 compared to the year prior. Earnings per share increased 4.3% which was mostly due to the reduction of 50 million shares. As we can see the company actually has seen a decline in net earnings so far for 2019 of 0.2%. While sales per square foot increased, it is important to remember why. The average ticket price increased. However, as we noted before looking at number of transactions in terms of percentage growth versus sales, we can get an idea of what growth is coming from. In this case while there was a higher dollar amount spent, there was a general increase in transactions which is a positive. Investors should look for any decrease in transactions as a tell of potential weakness.

What is management beginning to see as a headwind? From what we can see the rise in interest rates along with a general shortage of housing inventory has led to ever increasing home prices.

Source: National Association of Realtors

With median price of an existing home rising to higher levels, the affordability has caused many investors of properties that tend to fix them up to slow down in purchases.

Source: NAR

Recently, there has been an increase in existing home sales however after a long period of decline. This may be partially due to the decline in interest rates alongside the long period of decline. This could lead to a potential delay of what might inevitably be a boost to Home Depot's sales.

According to the National Association of Realtors, sales to investors has declined while first time home buyers has maintained steady.

Source: NAR

With many of these first time home buyers purchasing "fix-and-flipped" homes, the need for them to do projects going forward are limited. In the mean time the purchases by investors declining due to higher prices and lower returns on capital will leave less projects to be done on their behalf as well.

Due to these market changing conditions, it is easy to see why Home Depot may be less optimistic. Investors should take note and do homework to see that these trends are potentially going to start to show in quarterly results and may bring Home Depot's earnings multiple down.

Valuation

Looking at Home Depot compared to its only real public competitor Lowe's (LOW), we can see that HD trades at a premium.

It looks like currently HD and Lowe's are trading at close to the same forward multiple. However, HD trades at a premium when looking at P/S. While deservedly so due to the strong growth in comparison to Lowe's, it is important that investors realized there is a turnaround underway at Lowe's and going forward the gap may close. Also, HD has a higher yield which may be more attractive to investors looking for income.

Looking at Home Depot's valuation compared to its historical standard for the past 5 years we see the following.

Source: Morningstar

Home Depot trades at a premium to its average forward P/E, P/E, PEG, and P/B. This coming at a time when the company is not performing as well as investors expected. Additionally, it comes at a time when we are arguably closer to the end than the beginning of positive economic environment. As the years of growth may becoming to a temporary end, Home Depot should probably be trading below its 5 year averages or at the very least in line. The only time a premium should be expected is when the company is going to be doing better than it typically has.

So let's go back to the last recession.

HD data by YCharts

Home Depot shares traded as low as 10x earnings during the recession of 2008. While this type of recession was greater than we would probably see again in the near future, it is evident that shares can face a precipitous decline.

Next looking at historical yield we see what may be higher than average for Home Depot representing value.

Source: Yield Chart

Home Depot currently offers a yield of 2.49% which is due to rise again in March of 2020. Since 1995 shares of HD have yielded above 2.25% about 31% of the time. While the average yield is closer to 1.6%, a sign of undervaluation would be around 2.75%. While HD has been growing its dividend for the last 10 years, it should be noted Lowe's has been growing its dividend for 56 years.

To acquire shares with a 3% yield, the stock would need to trade currently at a price of $197, or 23% lower than current levels. While this may seem like quite the drop, it is notably possible as the stock would still trade at 19x forward earnings. This is not even close to the lows seen during the last recession.

Conclusion

While shares in Home Depot have pulled back from their 52 week high, investors should wait for a further pullback in shares to start a position. Those currently holding the stock should continue to do so as the company is well run and offers long term growth potential as the continued aging of homes require further investment. Further more as home prices rise, fixer uppers will become the more affordable option for first time home buyers and create more trips to the local Home Depot than a newer renovated home. A huge amount of homes from the last housing boom in the early 2000's are going to be due for much work soon, and investors may see this benefiting Home Depot. While I await an entry point for an initial position around $190 or closer to 19x earnings, investors should look to buy a stake wherever they feel is fair. For my investment goals and preference for dividend income, there are other investments more appealing at this time than a home improvement retailer near the end of a cycle. Patience may be key with this name going forward. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.