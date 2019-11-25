Kraft Heinz: Why Dividend Investors Should Not Buy

Even at current levels, the company is NOT a screaming buy. Wait until cash flows improve further or dividends get cut. If this won't happen, the company is too risky to invest in.

During these all-time high periods, (dividend) investors are increasingly searching for stocks with a low valuation metric and a high dividend yield. I have heard many investors talking about The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) as the company currently trading at a low price/earnings ratio and a high dividend yield. However, one should take into account its very high debt and low cash flows compared to earnings. In this article, I will dig deeper than the basic earnings ratios to investigate if Kraft Heinz could be a good investment after the 70% drop from its 2017 high. My research clearly shows that Kraft Heinz is a value trap to avoid for risk-averse investors.

(Source: The Kraft Heinz Company website)

Kraft Heinz: valuation is more than only P/E ratios

Low P/E, but...

Many investors support their Kraft Heinz investor thesis by its low P/E ratio. The fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world is expected to reach an EPS of $2.81 (-20% YoY) for 2019. Indeed, at 11.3x adjusted earnings, Kraft Heinz looks to be incredibly cheap. Importantly, a cautious investor should always investigate whether such a company is a value trap based on its debt and cash flows.

A dangerously high leverage

Kraft Heinz currently stands at a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) of 4.6. I advise risk-averse investors (like dividend investors) not to invest in companies with a leverage ratio higher than 3. Additionally, Kraft Heinz does not make enough cash flows to be able to repay all this debt. The FCF to debt ratio of 0.092 means that if Kraft Heinz would need to spend all of its free cash flow (assuming cash flows would stay at this level) of the coming 11 years to be able to pay off debt.

Data by YCharts

The 'bright' side of the debt story is that only a small portion will mature in the short term. Furthermore, the company is continuously trying to refinance this debt to the long term. As of last year, $3 bln of its debt will mature in 2020 and $900 mln in 2021. This debt will be partially funded by its cash balance which stood at $2.3 bln as of September 2019. They will need to find money for the rest of this $1.6 bln. As dividends absorb all of the free cash flows (see later), the company will need to keep issuing more costly long-term debt. In September, for example, they issued $3 bln in new long-term debt to refinance its maturing shorter-term debt. Interestingly, the average cost of debt of the refinanced debt was 4.05% compared to an average cost of debt of the issued long-term debt of 4.46%. As cash flows will not be sufficient for future debt repayments, Kraft Heinz will need to keep issuing more costly debt which will hurt earnings significantly. As such, the company is getting stuck in a vicious circle of refinancing short-term debt into more costly long-term debt. This is not a healthy way of doing business. If a recession would hit the economy, free cash flows would (again) deteriorate which could have drastic consequences for the company as it has a very poor cash balance and is already highly leveraged. More divisions would need to be sold, which obviously won't benefit shareholders.

(Source: The Kraft Heinz 10-K and 10-Q)

Priced as growth stock based on EV/FCF

As you probably already realized, price/earnings is a no relevant metric to value a stock like Kraft Heinz. I believe EV (market cap + debt - cash) to FCF is much better as this metric includes the two most important metrics for Kraft Heinz: indebtedness and cash flows. Interestingly, this metric stands at 23.22 which is very high for a company that is highly leveraged and faces deteriorating earnings. In fact, based on this metric, you pay a similar ratio compared to well-established growing companies like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Why would you buy a company with a very rough future ahead of it, while you can invest in growing businesses for the same price?

Data by YCharts

But Kraft Heinz pays a good dividend

I understand that investors (especially the older ones) are looking for businesses that pay good dividends. At first sight, The Kraft Heinz looks like a good investment as it trades at a dividend yield of +5%. However, one should always investigate how these dividends are funded and if it is sustainable for the future. The graph below really shocked me. In the past 4 years, free cash flows have never exceeded dividend payments. In other words, the company continuously needed to raise debt to fund dividend payments. This is NOT a healthy way of doing business. In fact, possessing 27% of the shares, I suspect Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) of obliging to sustain the high dividend as long as the company could. Without Berkshire as a major shareholder, I think Kraft Heinz would've never kept raising debt to this level in order to sustain dividend payments.

(Source: author based on company information; 2019 is estimated)

This story reminds me of General Electric (GE), which also needed to issue debt to be able to keep paying their dividends, although their leverage ratio of 3.9 was less dramatic. GE's dividend yield currently stands at 0.4%. Kraft Heinz needed to cut its dividend in February 2019 by more than one third, but it is highly probable that they will need to cut it further in the coming years. Thus, The Kraft Heinz is not only unattractive based on its valuation but also based on future dividends.

Investor takeaway

The combination of the current debt, dividend, and cash flows is unsustainable. In the short term, The Kraft Heinz will need to execute one of the following changes:

Cut its dividend in order to be able to use cash flows for debt reduction. Sell divisions to reduce debt which will lead to lower profits. Refinance short-term debt into more expensive long-term debt, which will lead to lower profits.

As all of these practices will destruct shareholder value, I don't think the company is a 'buy' at this moment. Furthermore, the EV to FCF ratio clearly indicates that the company is not undervalued, as some investors claim. In my opinion, the company needs to clearly show more cash flow improvement (free cash flow needs to be +$4 bln to be healthy) or cut dividends to be able to pay off debt intensively. If this doesn't happen, The Kraft Heinz will be in serious problems if the next recession hits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.