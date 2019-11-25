Recession Risk Isn't Off The Table: Adjusting ETF Portfolios Accordingly (Podcast Transcript)

He joins the latest Let's Talk ETFs to offer support for his economic outlook - and a behind the scenes look at how he's carefully positioning clients in this environment.

Gary has already seen this movie before - notably in 2000 and 2008. He continues to believe that the end of the current economic expansion is closer than investors realize.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

My guest today is Gary Gordon, President of Pacific Park Financial, an SEC registered investment advisory firm with more than $140 million in assets under management. Gary has more than 30 years of experience as a portfolio manager, wealth advisor and financial planner. He holds the CFP designation. Gary is also a fellow podcaster, one of the first in the ETF space actually, hosting the ETF Expert podcast which if you don't subscribe to already, you definitely need to go and sign up for.

Listeners will likely remember Gary from the episode we did together back on July 24th, Building an ETF Portfolio for the End of the Cycle. It's probably not a bad idea to go back and relisten to that podcast now if you haven't given it a listen already, as the conversation we're about to have will build off of that conversation in some ways.

Anyway, enough introduction. Let's get to it. Gary, welcome back to the show.

Gary Gordon [GG]: Okay, good to chat with you.

JL: Yeah, always great to have you on here. So the last time we spoke the Fed had yet to cut rates though it was pretty clear dovish action was immediate. The Fed is claiming now that these three cuts are a mid-cycle adjustment. I listened to Governor or Vice Chair Clarida's interview with Bloomberg Surveillance on Friday. And he was making a comparison to the '95 and '98 periods where the Fed cut rates just, let's say three times I think in each of those cases, and termed it a mid-cycle adjustment, and lo and behold, things kind of picked up again for at least a couple of years. Your assertion when we last spoke was that we were much closer to the end than the middle of the current expansion cycle. Are you buying the Fed's characterization here?

GG: No. I am not buying that characterization. Most of the evidence from slowdowns in manufacturing, housing, productivity, corporate earnings, profit margins, job growth, bond yields, you name it…

JL: Business investment.

GG: It tells you that we're late in the cycle. And of course that is why the Fed cut rates three times in the first place, but more importantly, why they pumped $250 trillion of central bank liquidity, also known as cueing into the financial markets. So now we have…

JL: Sorry, that’s billion not trillion, right?

GG: Yes, billions. Sorry, but the balance sheet is back above $4 trillion. So keep in mind, we're already in the longest economic expansion on record at 10 years and six months. So for some perspective, of just how unusually long that is, if we go back to every decade since the 1850s, there's been at least one recession in a decade, every single one, was that like 18 decades since the 1850s, where you have anywhere from one to three recessions, except of course, this decade, the 2010s, we have none.

So now, the question becomes is it likely that the Fed has eradicated the business cycle with its quantitative easing rate cuts such that we have 15 or 20-year expansions from now on or are we likely waiting on a day or a month that is not so far off into the future like 2020 when the financial market participants maybe lose faith in central bank manipulation, and a recession comes to pass. And I would say a recession is sooner rather than way off in the future as a more likely scenario.

JL: Yeah, sure. So I mean, Clarida's reading of the data and the data that's continued to come in, and particularly of the jobs report, that came in on Friday, which I think most observers were expecting to be worse as a result of the GM (NYSE:GM) strike and just a general, slowdown. His assessment is that the U.S. economy, bolstered by consumer spending and by very low unemployment rates is actually not really in a particularly bad spot right now.

Sure, there's been a bit of slowing and there's a need to be nervous as a result of global slowdown in growth and what's happening in the manufacturing sector. But his assessment was really an optimistic one. And he essentially said that the risk of a recession in the next 12 months is off the table at this point. You think that's just posturing on his part or just a different way of reading the data.

GG: I think that's just where we're at now. I mean, the Fed Funds market pricing changes rapidly. It's okay with one more cut at the present time through the end of 2020. The markets are okay with that right now. But we've seen it time and time again, the markets throw hasty [ph] fits to get rid of bonds, which is more stimulus, more QE, more liquidity. Any little bump in the road between now and Election Day 2020 will see the markets demanding more rate cuts and more QE help and they'll just change the tune. That's what the Fed does.

Myself, I expect the 10-year yield to be down at 1% by election time. The Fed's not going to want to be that far behind the curve. So there'll be more rate cuts than one by the end of 2020. The economy's fine commentary will die down. I wouldn't be surprised at all if it goes straight past, go straight to zero to 50 basis or 75 basis-point cut at some point. There's no rule about it being needing to be 25 meeting or anything like that.

Bear in mind right now 1.9% GDP steady growth and so-called steady growth with 1.9%, the current projections for Q4 of 1%. This is what we're talking about here. And it's only coming from one place, which is consumer spending. Businesses aren't spending. So it really and truly all depends upon how long the consumer holds the growth.

JL: Sure, and what do you think will lead to the unraveling of the consumer which represents roughly 70% of the U.S. economy. And so the consumer can actually keep things afloat in terms of economic expansion for longer than I think most people maybe realize. But what is it do you think that will lead to the unraveling of consumer confidence and consumer spending there?

GG: Well, I'd say, let's first just look at the Conference Board Survey. So the Conference Board Survey on consumer present day sentiment and future expectations, consumers have rarely been as "optimistic about the present but pessimistic about the economic future." The difference between present day circumstances and future expectations are nearly as bleak as they were leading into the 2001 recession. They're even more stark than they were leading the great recession of 2008.

So honestly, yes, it's what consumers do versus what they say as mattering more, but a whole lot of economists pay attention to that Conference Board Survey. And they are still spending now and they are still resilient. Ironically, though, going to the question, the consumer here, it probably comes down to two things. One, how much does job growth slow. Job growth is at its slowest pace since 2012.

I mean, literally we're celebrating less and less and less as beating estimates, much like corporate earnings, but the fact is job growth is slowing. Two, the wealth effect; if markets fall for any reason, consumers will likely retrench alongside fears about their account values. I mean, the spending is largely due to hey, stock market highs, right?

I mean, you see Trump touting stock market record highs and telling people to spend money well in tweets just this morning. But it does work in the opposite direction. If the markets are down from highs and languishing, wouldn't even need to be a bear market per se. It could be a prolonged, sustained 10% to 15% correction leading into an uncertain election, that could definitely put the consumers off pause.

JL: Yeah, sure. No, that makes sense. And I could definitely see that scenario playing out although, after the massive sell-off that bottomed right after Christmas in 2018, I don't think we really saw a commensurate drop-off in consumer spending there. Possible markets bounce back so quickly that there wasn't really a chance for that kind of change of behavior and mindset to kick in there.

GG: That's exactly the case. I mean, it was literally a V [ph] and the Fed had ammunition at that time. So you don't have an opportunity to see the reaction. I mean we weren't really at a place where that was an economic turn of events. That was QE tightening to a point where the markets just went nuts about lack of liquidity.

So that wasn't the economy certainly slowed December of 2018, to a point where consumers were reacting. The wealth effect. Just as I mentioned, I said it doesn't need to be a depth of the pullback as much as it needs to be a sustained period of uncertainty. So you pull back 10% 15% and kind of stay there for a long period of time. Then people are worried about which way it's going to go. But you get that V like pattern. Then nobody had an opportunity to really evaluate that what's causing this end of the world and then oh, it's not yet.

JL: Yeah, sure. So it seems like in terms of markets and their reaction to data, it's not so much necessarily the data itself, but maybe perceptions of the reactions. And so I think two cases in point, which I'd be very interested to hear your take on. First of all, the turnaround in tone on China, some of the things we've seen both on Trump's Twitter account, as well as in terms of some of the maybe policy reversals that had been floated rolling back, I think it was over $100 billion, in tariffs in exchange for what looked like, to me at least some minor Chinese concessions on respecting intellectual property with which probably won't have much teeth in them, but the market is clearly celebrating that in a major way, over the last week or so.

And then this earnings season, where we've essentially been flat for the most part, but expectations were just so low that the fact that we're not in an outright earnings recession has pushed markets to new highs. So just we're going to get into obviously, how you're positioning portfolios shortly. But do you feel that this is kind of a definitional moment in terms of markets being irrationally exuberant on what's really very mediocre or kind of even bad news? And is this a good time to pull out of risk assets and take some risk off the table?

GG: Well, there's a lot of questions in that big book?

JL: Sure. Yeah, I guess there's a bit to unpack there, definitely.

GG: But let's just kind of talk about - I think the main thing, the main thrust in there was that the markets seem exuberant when the news isn't all that great. The fact is yes, earnings, we actually are in earnings, tech earnings recession, we will have three consecutive quarters of when it says done [ph] in 2019 that would be negative year-over-year. And the fourth has already got estimates for the same thing. So what's ironic about all that is yes that should have an effect on markets.

Instead though, multiples are just expanding because the central bank liquidity really is the key going back to 2008. These same types of dynamics have always been the case in terms of liquidity just finds its way into something in risk assets. You can even see that in the last just couple of - basically, since the repurchasing agreement stuff started, volatility's just come down dramatically.

And there hasn't been an earnings punishment. On an individual basis every now and then, especially some of the big growth things that aren't unicorn-like, whatever they're getting killed or they're getting - they've gone through the roof. But overall money's just flowing in. And into the same stuff, the large caps there. They're still the kings. International and small caps are not even back in January 2018. So that's kind of a situation there. I don't think there's - again, some of their - the day to day can move, algorithmic changes can happen with China. But it's been the same thing for a year, entire year and things like that.

There's not - me of course, I don’t remember this. I lived in Hong Kong for two and a half years; Taiwan for a period of time; three years total. But call China one time you could say I'm somewhat fluent [ph] in Chinese. Chinese people and the Chinese government - the Chinese government is not going to be passing some amazing deal that they had no incentive to do so.

So it's a lot of gamesmanship, and gamesmanship on our side, whatever minor little things passed will be Trump touting a historic agreement. And of course, it won't be much of anything. And that is why it's more of a, buy the rumor, sell the news situation to me.

They're working on it. They're passing it. They're phase one. They're phase two. This is buy the rumors stuff soon as they finally pass something, that move on the markets would be not much and they will probably go the other direction, because there won't be anything else to talk about.

JL: Yeah, sure. So I'd like to move over to the yield curve here for a bit before we get into some specific recommendations and the way you've been playing things. So we had a famously - an inverted yield curve a few months back. Since that point, though we've seen real steepening on the long end of the curve. I think largely as a result of the Fed reintroducing QE and buying up shorter-term treasuries to push rates down.

Does this signify that the risk of recession is not really there or is there just kind of - is it just Fed manipulation? And should investors still be taking that inverted yield curve seriously, even though it's as deep as the lot since that?

GG: Yeah, they should be taking the inverted yield curve seriously. Because it's the exact opposite of what you're talking about here is the treasury bond yield curve inverse. And that what that means is a matter of time, typically 12 to 13 months on average until the recession begins. But before that happens, the Fed cuts short-term rates and the yield curve steepens every single time.

Yield curve steepening after yield curve inversion is a sign that recession is closer at hand. And what happens from there is the economy worsens. And then as financial markets struggle, the Fed keeps fighting by cutting rates even further. So we're going to see them cut straight to zero on the overnight one day.

And I would - I don't think it's any stretch of the imagination to say you will not see them go up again in this cycle. They'll introduce massive QE, most likely, in my opinion in 2020 at some point beyond what they're already doing. And it will be an attempt to keep stocks and real estate from getting crushed and to keep the economic expansion going.

That's what they try to do. That's what they will try to do. That's really all they know how to do. We have an economy that is based on financialization. So for some people isn't financialization great.

JL: Yeah, definitely.

Okay, so I'd love to move over to your recent article that you published on Seeking Alpha. Can you link to it from the company in article to this podcast? It was titled From Here to the Election, Total Returns for Treasury Bonds for Trump Stocks. You pointed out in that piece that over the past 21 months risk free intermediate term US treasuries have actually outperformed US stocks in aggregate, with rates as low as they are even with the recent gains and yield on the longer end of the curve, why should investors buy bonds over higher yield? And I'm putting this in scare quotes safe equities.

GG: True, that would not really be my advice. I would not advise that one choose one asset over another when I'm highlighting these probabilities as I see them. And my company visit with partners to other clients near optimal stock targets, 60% is maybe down to 50% differences. We shifted away from international and small cap several years earlier, when we emphasize dividend increases and late cycle rate sensitive winners like REITs.

As for the bond component, we have no high yield or junk. So we shored up the quality, primarily A rated quality corporates and many of the BBB stuff. And we like treasuries for the price gain potential. So it's not a question of one over the other, but it is a question of being aware of the fact of where we are in the cycle and should we see the markets throw hissy fits, and things go to heck the Treasury's are our place to be.

You might want to hedge your stock downturn for example, IEF, the 7 to 10-year Treasury iShares or (TLT), the 20-year. There are a few things that would do any better to kind of hedge the exposure you do have in stocks then looking at IEF and TLT. So that's really more about talking about what do I expect to happen.

I expect that the bonds will outperform the stocks on price and total return. But it's not like you abandon everything that you have and shift 100% of stock over 100% bond. It's just this is an allocation thing and maybe for new money, one should consider treasuries as bad as that yield looks and as bad as "overvalued."

But when you know basically know the Fed will not be raising rates and if there's chances of things that can go wrong between now and the election, you can pick up your minus 2% or whatever it is in yield. And then still get the fairly nice price gains alongside it. That would be less risky than what could happen to stocks, not to abandon stocks is just the possibility's existence of greater depreciation in equities than bonds.

JL: Sure. And particularly, as you were saying, you're avoiding high-yield bonds even BBB rated because obviously there's a chance for some serious loss of capital in those fixed income assets as well with it.

GG: Yeah, absolutely.

JL: Okay. Cool. So I'd love to look at some of the equity funds that you've currently shifted over to. So you mentioned REITs specifically, are you buying broad REIT funds or are you targeting specific parts of the REIT market?

GG: Both. I like REITs for more diversification whether it's the Vanguard REIT (VNQ) or the iShares REIT (USRT); those work for ETFs people in particular. I do target individuals as well in my practice. I even - I'm particularly fond on REIT preferred. That's another way to play it a little safer.

In general, when it comes to equity though and I just am a real believer in the cycle circumstances. And right now, it reminds me a bit of what happened in 2000, you can go with - people are going with growth no matter what. And I think in spite of this call being early for a lot of people value over growth at this point you really haven't seen a relationship be so far out of whack. A broad base way to play value might be the Vanguard Value (VTV).

Myself I'm more of a dividend aristocrat person. So I prefer companies that have increased dividends for 20 years even through the great recession. People can look at States Street high-yield dividend, Aristocrat (SDY), or ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL). And those are some possibilities for people to have equity exposure late cycle winners like REITs and dividend winners and that kind of thing.

JL: Yeah, sure. And in terms of low vol strategies, have you looked at those? Have you looked at funds like SPLV or USLV, funds that have really picked up a huge amount of new assets this year, as investors are trying to stay exposed to equities while taking some risk off the table or do you think that that's not the right play at this time?

GG: Well, I've had it for a long time - and not those. I've had (USMV), you can kind of dig into what they hold you don't - you want to diversify low volatility as opposed to like SPLV. And I'm not sure what the other one you mentioned there - at least didn't hear it well, but…

JL: I think I was - I think I [indiscernible] to take her. I think I was looking at USMV actually.

GG: Yeah. USMV is a good one, because it's diversified across the asset classes, low volatility. But SPLV is a heavy, heavy utilities. Not that utilities is a bad play. It's just that people don't realize that they just read the low volatility and they think great. So if you're going to go into a ticker symbol, I mean go into a name you at least got to see well, I want low volatility, but I want it to be spread across all of the asset classes.

I don't want just utility staples and a sliver of healthcare, that could hurt you because especially since at this point it may and it might be by some stretch, overvalued. I've had these things believing in a late cycle situation. I've had them for a period I've had utilities and I've had REITs and rate sensitive things. But I think people can get to a point where they overdo it.

So I have had and I still have USMV and ACWV is the global version. But I wouldn't overdo the low volatility play because they trade like you own utility side of XLU or something like that. And in other words, you don't want your low volatility, but just an example of rate sensitive assets. And at this point, you got to be careful with staples and utilities just because evaluation.

So people have already been moving for massive people participants, whoever they may be and the shift has been fairly obvious to late cycle winners. The thing is, everything has kind of been winning in the large cap space anyway not small cap but in the large cap space there's a few losers behind energy and materials, right, mostly, it's not tied to overseas then you are okay in the traditional non-cyclical areas and you're okay, you've been okay in the growth areas.

But I think since both are overvalued, you want to be truly looking for value at this point, and truly looking for trust meaning those that will pay dividends no matter what.

JL: Yeah, sure. And for investors, let's say that are very, very yield starved, what do you think about muni bonds right now? I've had a bunch of guests come on the show and say that in terms of the bond space they feel that munis are offering real value right now? What's your take there?

GG: I still have and I still like them because in reality it is still going to provide a hedge against stock. The actual - it's going to depend on the person on whether or not it's going to benefit them over the equivalent risk in a tactical sense. But when we had a stock hedge index at one time, looking long back to data 1900s, but basically the things that there's only - look from a multi-asset standpoints, they are just saying treasuries instead of just saying cash or instead of just saying certain currencies.

You can look at currencies' commodities and bonds and various non-stock assets as forms of hedges in a multi asset hedging sense. So muni bonds come up time and time again serving that purpose. Treasury bonds do - in the past international treasures, but there's no such thing in my mind.

Really so obviously that's the bonds stays both muni treasuries but then it's well known that gold has been a decent hedge against stock risk as well as certain currencies. And I'm not holding all of them but and I am not necessarily - few accounts have it but the Swiss franc and the dollar they also offer some hedge potential. And also the yen but that's I wouldn't - I'm not recommending that's due to the carry trade.

It's not something that takes you long to explain why that works, even though the yen is not a currency I would endorse. Just that's money going back into things when people borrow from ones to invest in something higher and then reversal of that.

JL: Are you actually, because you mentioned gold there, are you actually owning any of these physical gold ETFs or maybe futures-based ones?

GG: Some of my clients have gold, not all of them, some of them do have gold through pretty much all of the ETFs are - I'm okay GLD, IAUand both GLD, GLDM. But the main thing is I don't have more than 5% in any comp portfolio. I really don't allocate a lot to gold. I do have some gold miners and some of the more aggressive people. But to be honest, I prefer the treasuries for safety as well as the dollar, investor dollar bullish E&P. And even the cash equivalents.

I mean, cash does become king if you're - at times. So having a little cash on hand, some dry powder things like JPMorgan's ultra-short income JPST or State Street's one to three-month T-bills BIL. The Fed cuts has made those 2.25% now is what 1.5% or 1.62% or so it's not as much. But it's cash and it still has a small yield and it still protects.

JL: Yeah, no, absolutely. This has been really great, Gary, in terms of all the specific recommendations, obviously people need to do their own due diligence or talk to their financial advisor to make these kinds of decisions. And thinking about what you were saying about the Fed reversing or eliminating the business cycle, there been no recession in this decade, I just thought about the fact that I'm a big New York Yankees fan. They did not make a World Series for the first decade since I think the 1910s. It is good.

GG: I know. I'm not a Yankee fan as you might be, but I was aware of that stash.

JL: Maybe there's a new correlation, you've got the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model correlation, whether the models from the US or international, whether markets go up or whether the AFC or the NFC wins the Super Bowl, markets go up. So maybe we've got a new correlation here, maybe the Yankees not making it are good for Main Street in terms of the growth cycle being unprecedented.

GG: I don't know. I mean, it's talk whether Yankees play well, it's kind of shocking. They could have done a little better. But it is what it is.

JL: Yeah, yeah, definitely comes down to starting pitching I guess, as much as anything. So anyway, I'd love to, we - before we go here I would love to just get your thoughts on the Giants also, because you and I are both big Giants fans, as I'm sure many of our listeners being in the New York area or from it originally are also. When we last spoke before the season had begun we were dissecting the Daniel Jones draft pick and whether the Giants had made the right decision here or not. What's your take on Jones at this point and how he's done going to halfway through the season here?

GG: Well, I'm going to just step back a little bit because yeah, you and I talking before the podcast about this a little bit. I have mixed feelings about the benching Jonathan. A lot of hate for Eli over the last few years, but to me this guy had two epic road runs to Super Bowl victories culminating and beating Patriots twice. So I love that guy. I recommend that it's time for changes there, I am not blind.

There's a time for change. But I might have waited, when you know you're not really a playoff contender and the Giants know newer things, they have got rid of everybody in there. They weren't really trying to make it.

I don't know if I would have brought Danny Jones in so quick and not bottoming halfway through the season. But having said that, they decided to bring him into play the whole year. I would give DJ maybe a B minus so far. He's doing almost as well as you can expect him to do with safe line out for so many of those early games that he played and G man just an awful offensive line as well as a totally gutted defense, if not in my mind one of the worst defenses in the league.

They chose DJ for a rebuild. So two and sevens what you'd expect. And Jones is learning on the fly. That's why I wouldn't mind if you got like eight games to watch Eli play, I think it would have been fine we could have been tuned seven with Eli. So I kind of wish you got to see some things first.

Honestly, he's probably played as well as you can play under the circumstances which is I would give him B work. The reason I give him a minus B minus is because of the amount of fumbling he does, it's like geez Danny boy, stop the fumbling hold on to that damn ball.

JL: Yeah, that was that was a known issue and he was at Duke also that he did not always protect the football as well as he should have. I mean one thing that's definitely come to mind in watching him. He obviously is a very exciting player to watch. He's got a great mobility, which is something Eli obviously did have.

I think the way that he's been able to perform, the fact that he's pressured so much that he is turning the ball over really as much as Eli did the last couple of seasons I think just underscores the fact that Eli, really it's hard to put the onus on him for how bad the Giants have been the last few years. When you have no supporting cast, when you have no offensive line, when you don't have a defense that can ever make key stops, you can always scapegoat the quarterback. But I really can't see how the blame is on Eli. And after watching John go through kind of the same thing. I think it exonerates him to some extent in terms of what's that.

JL: Yeah, I'm with you. I think a lot of Giants fans are just tired of losing so something different certainly is - and it is more exciting to me. There isn't any question about the guy can move, the guy can run and that's fun to watch. So from my standpoint, he's a better option than Eli at this point in time. It's just they weren't going to be a good team.

So if he could learn a few things under Eli just for those games, I don't know if he would have [indiscernible] interceptions or not fumble the ball. But he might have - a few more things might have been there a few better reads, who knows. So but again, he was thrown into the fire when people throw him into the fire and Troy was thrown into the fire, it was like one in 15 back and when the cowboys group started.

I'm not going to fault him. Because the reality is he looks legit [indiscernible] June '17. He himself looks like a legit quarterback. And for our own general management and coaching and people that are, just don't deserve better than Ds and D minuses, they got this one surprisingly right. And I think we all questioned it, did questions to take as much as timing of it at the age.

But nobody really knew. And so it's nice to see that he's better than what anyone thought. He's not bust, how about that, right?

JL: Yeah, totally. And definitely looks better than Dwayne Haskins, who is the other name that people knew.

GG: Certainly. And everyone's like, how can you not take Haskins like, well, I'm pretty glad you took this guy. Because he doesn't - he can be the future that says, it's a possibility. And it looks like Eli Manning could run and Eli could never run.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. Anyway, Gary, this has been great. It's been awesome. You want to just tell people where they can follow you on Twitter, how to find you online?

GG: Sure, I mean, it's @ETFexpert is the Twitter handle. That's pretty much the best place to follow online. And of course, at your site, you can read at Seeking Alpha.

JL: Seeking Alpha to follow Gary's free content there.

GG: Yeah. That and etfexpert.com. But basically those are the ways to check in on what I write and then the ETF podcast you mentioned earlier, something to listen to.

JL: Absolutely. Anyway, Gary, best of luck out there. Luck to the Giants this week and for the rest of the season. And more importantly, hopefully they can start actually building something here.

GG: All right. You take care.

JL: Yeah, you too. For disclosures. I am long VNQ. We mentioned a bunch of funds in this show. Gary and/or his clients are likely to be long, either one or several of these funds depending on their personal circumstances and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss is currently long VNQ.



Gary Gordon, MS, CFP is the president of Pacific Park Financial, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. Gary Gordon, Pacific Park Financial, Inc, and/or its clients may hold positions in the ETFs, mutual funds, and/or any investment asset mentioned above. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. At times, issuers of exchange-traded products compensate Pacific Park Financial, Inc. or its subsidiaries for advertising at the ETF Expert web site. ETF Expert content is created independently of any advertising relationships.