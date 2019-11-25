Why Buying Domtar Isn't Such A Mad Idea

Domtar seems undervalued at current prices. The company offers great dividend strength and would make a good addition to your portfolio.

While printing paper has declined drastically, the sector has been growing and continues to grow.

Introduction

In the wake of digitization, investing in a paper and pulp company might seem like a foolish endeavor. As you might know, sales of graphic paper declined in 2015 for the first time ever, and haven’t stopped since. There currently is no floor in sight, with electronic communications giving paper a hard beating. But as you’ll learn while reading this article, there might be a silver lining. The environment remains tough for all companies, but all might not be lost for paper and pulp companies.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) is one of the leading paper and pulp companies in the US. It is currently trading at $36.89 and yields 4.93%. My M.A.D Assessment gives UFS a Dividend Strength score of 91 and a Stock Strength score of 95.

I believe that dividend investors with a lack of exposure to materials should consider a position in Domtar.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products.

While global demand for communication papers has been declining at a rapid rate in the past few years, the demand for packaging products and hygiene products has more than made up for the lackluster performance of printing and newsprint paper.

One study suggests that global demand of pulp and paper products is expected to grow at 4.7% for the next 5 years. Research by Mckinsey also suggests that demand in the industry will increase in upcoming years.

As you can see, growth in hygiene products and packaging have been leading the way. Keep this in mind before discarding paper and pulp companies like Domtar.

In this article, I will look at Domtar’s potential as a dividend-paying stock before turning to the outlook for its share price.

Dividend Strength

If you’ve read my work on Seeking Alpha before, you know what I’m looking for when analyzing dividend stocks. I first want a safe dividend, one which is well covered and not at risk of being cut. Then I want a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The thinking is that I need dividends to contribute significantly to total returns, and that likely won’t happen if these two conditions aren’t met.

Dividend Safety

Domtar has an earnings payout ratio of 55%. This makes UFS's payout ratio better than 37% of dividend stocks.

UFS pays 22% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 60% of dividend stocks.

UFS pays 35% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 60% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $1.1800 $1.6400 $1.6800 $1.3000 $1.7750 Net Income $1.83 $2.20 $2.79 $-3.04 $3.24 Payout Ratio 65% 75% 61% -43% 55% Cash From Operations $7.96 $7.12 $7.61 $7.31 $8.08 Payout Ratio 15% 24% 23% 18% 22% Free Cash Flow $4.07 $-1.40 $4.10 $3.33 $5.04 Payout Ratio 29% -117% 41% 39% 36%

Domtar’s dividend remains very low. This gives the company enough of a buffer to continue paying dividends, even as the company continues to operate in a struggling environment.

Furthermore, UFS has an interest coverage ratio of 6x which is better than 65% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying and puts at bay any concerns that servicing debt could impede the ability to pay a dividend.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like UFS’s dividend is very safe. The company generates lots of cash, and its dividend which is relatively young (initiated in 2010) has more room to grow even if earnings and cash flows remain flat.

Dividend Potential

Domtar has a dividend yield of 4.93% which is better than 83% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 4.5% during the last 12 months which is slightly lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 6%.

This level of dividend growth is appealing at such a high yield. For yields around 5%, I’m usually looking for modest dividend growth of 2-3%. As such a 4%+ dividend growth history is encouraging.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 1% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 14% CAGR. This makes it look quite good. But over the past decade, both revenues and earnings are down.

Looking at the chart above, it could seem like 2016 could have marked the bottom for Domtar’s revenues, with higher revenues in 2017 and 2018. This happened as prices went through what Mckinsey qualified as a fly-up regime, whereby prices diverge unusually from manufacturers' costs. But this hasn’t been long-lived, with revenues in Q2 and Q3 of 2019 down year over year.

The big question is whether Domtar will successfully be able to convert its paper production towards other segments with growth, such as container-board which is a softwood play. Investors would note that Domtar exited hardwoods many years ago, and is focused mainly on softwood. In the latest earnings call, management said that “So our thinking stays very much the same. We know we have some very strong assets that are capable of manufacturing that grade (container board). And we have the optionality. We believe as our core Paper business declines to make those choices (of converting machines).”

What is left to see is whether they will be able to compete successfully in that market. While demand for container board and hygiene products continue to increase, Domtar isn’t the only pulp & paper producer who is considering converting its machines to growth markets. As this happens, we might see an oversupply in these segments.

Nonetheless, if Domtar can find a way of maintaining stable revenues and cash flows, the company will be able to continue growing its quarterly dividend at the rate of $0.02 each year, which translates into 4% dividend growth over the next few years.

Dividend Summary

UFS has a dividend strength score of 91/100. The stock has great dividend safety, and a great combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. It loses a few points because of its struggling top line and bottom line, yet the buffer between profits and dividends remains high enough that the dividends future isn’t at risk, and growth isn’t the slightest bit compromised.

Stock Strength

But what about Domtar’s stock price? The stock has been trading between $35 and $55 for the better part of this bull market, without much direction. But let’s turn to the prospects in the next few quarters. Booking capital gains in the first few months following an investment is the best way to create a margin of safety. A gain gives you options. You can redeploy the cash into other stocks if you change your mind, often increasing your income in the process. You also get a buffer if some bad news happens. I like to say that capital gains serve as insurance. You can identify stocks which are likely to beat the market over the next few quarters by focusing on factors like value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. I combine all these factors into what I call stock strength. A measure of a stock’s probability of beating the market over the next few quarters.

Value

UFS has a P/E of 11.39x

P/S of 0.42x

P/CFO of 4.56x

Dividend yield of 4.93%

Buyback yield of 2.37%

Shareholder yield of 7.3%.

According to these values, UFS is more undervalued than 98% of stocks, which is very encouraging. Now, don’t get me wrong, the median stock in the materials sector is more undervalued than 65% of US stocks. But Domtar is extremely cheap, even compared to its sector. Below is a table comparing the values listed above to the median stock in the materials sector.

Domtar Materials Median Value Score 98.43 65 Price Earnings 11.39 x 19.73 x Price Sales 0.42 x 1.13 x Price Cash from Operations 4.56 x 10.10 x Dividend Yield 4.93% 2.12% Buy back Yield 2.37% 0.00% Share Holder Yield 7.31% 1.48%

As you can see, UFS is cheaper than its sector on pretty much any imaginable metric.

Value Score: 98/100

Momentum

Domtar trades at $36.89 and is up 10.22% these last 3 months, yet is still down -16.12% these last 6 months & -16.39% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 37% of stocks, which would be worrying, if the short-term momentum wasn’t strong. Its 3-month price appreciation is better than 70% of stocks. Domtar might just be setting itself up for a swing upwards.

Furthermore, the stock has recently crossed both its 20-day and 50-day SMA, and the 20-day SMA has recently crossed the 50-day SMA. 3 bullish events over the course of a few weeks. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Domtar swing up above $140 by the end of the year.

Momentum score: 37/100

Financial Strength

UFS has a gearing ratio of 1.0, which is better than 62% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by -7% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 20.4% of liabilities. This makes UFS more financially sound than 92% of U.S. listed stocks. All of Domtar’s metrics are positive here. The company boasts a low gearing ratio, great liability coverage and has been reducing its liabilities. This puts the company in a great position to maneuver its tough market environment.

Financial Strength Score: 92/100

Earnings Quality

UFS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.9%, which is better than 60% of companies. It depreciates 122.0% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 53% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $1.1 in revenue, which is better than 78% of stocks. This makes UFS’s earnings quality better than 80% of stocks. The negative accruals, generation depreciation levels and highly efficient asset base all make for good earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 80/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 95/100 which is super encouraging. The stock’s momentum score is the weak point, but this could be turning around as the 3-month stock performance is looking good and other bullish technical events have occurred recently. At $36 per share, Domtar looks undervalued and poised for a recovery in upcoming months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 91 and a stock strength of 95, Domtar is a great choice for dividend investors who want some exposure to the materials sector. Buying a paper stock might seem like a curious thing to do in the 21st century, yet I’m convinced that the returns from the dividend alone will be great, while downside at current price remains limited. I’ve recently added shares of UFS to my portfolio.

