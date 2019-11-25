Toyota's Conservative Electrification Strategy Will Lead To Long-Term Profitability

Battery-powered vehicles, once a niche product for mainly affluent consumers, have taken a giant step toward mainstream adoption during the past year, a development that bodes well for Toyota Motor Corp.’s leadership as the world’s most prosperous automaker.

Until this year, Toyota had preferred a cautionary approach, delaying commercialization of battery-electric vehicles while it broadened its offering of gas-electric hybrid (HEV) models and plug-in hybrid electric models. In contrast to Nissan Motor and Tesla, which have been selling BEVs for a decade, Toyota originally said its first pure electrics would arrive only in the 2030 timeframe.

But in June of this year, following BEV announcements by Volkswagen, Ford and others, Toyota decided it was time to move more quickly, advancing timetable by five years to 2025. Toyota’s quick pivot demonstrates the Japanese automaker’s penchant for avoiding loss-producing early arrival to market – as Nissan did with its Leaf EVs – while ensuring it won’t be too late to capitalize on market trends.

Don’t be first, don’t be last

Autonomous driving tech is another illustration of Toyota’s steady, cautious approach. The automaker has tamped down expectations of delivering fully driverless cars anytime soon, opting to phase in “guardian” autonomous-like safety features to assist drivers and only much later to roll out “chauffeur” innovations that substitute computer control for that of the driver. (Tesla, by contrast, has reaped tons of negative publicity and regulatory scrutiny due to accidents by users of its driverless tech.)

As evidenced by first-half FY 2020 results, Toyota is solidifying its pre-eminent position among global automakers, selling 5.45

million vehicles worldwide through the end of September, up 3% in the face of weakening demand. Net income hit 1.27 billion yen, up 4.2%, reflecting an 8.3% profit margin, down only slightly from the 8.5% margin a year ago.

Performance such as this, year in and out, is a big reason why Toyota’s market capitalization currently stands at more than $200 billion, more than double Volkswagen’s $88 billion market cap, four times that of GM and six times that of Ford. Toyota’s dividend yield of 2.6% reflects a longterm policy of funding capital investment and new technology with internal funds. No one in the business generates its own resources as well as Toyota.

As a long-term investment, Toyota is fairly regarded as a steady, dependable – if unexciting – play in the automotive category in comparison to other large global players such as Volkswagen and General Motors. Over the past five years, according to buyupside.com, Toyota’s ADR (TM) averaged 7.18% total annual return, including dividends; GM averaged 5.87% and Volkswagen’s ADR (OTCPK:VWAGY) returned -13.63%. (VW may be considered an anomaly due to the impact of the diesel emission scandal and $30 billion of related costs.)

The reasons for caution

Toyota spokespersons and engineers, in response to queries about future Toyota BEV models, typically pointed to batteries’ limited energy density and, therefore, limited range when used as a vehicle’s only power source. Aside from gas-electric hybrids, Toyota favored FCV technology, which uses hydrogen in a fuel cell to generate electricity – water vapor as the only byproduct.

With Volkswagen AG, GM, Ford and others announcing their intention to step up BEV development, Toyota followed suit, earlier this year disclosing that it was pulling forward electrification projects set to debut in 2030 by five years to 2025. The quicker strategy was explained and outlined by Shigeki Terashi, Toyota’s executive vice president in charge of research and development, earlier this year in this video and in this set of slides.

From a business standpoint, the projected growth in demand for BEVs is not only a mystery – but it’s expected to differ in the major global market areas: China, North America and Europe. Furthermore, the types of BEVs could be quite different in each market area – some consumers more interested in vehicles tuned for performance and some more interested in range.

Toyota’s Lexus luxury division will announce the automaker’s first BEV on Nov. 22 at China’s Guangzhou Auto Show, to go on sale next year. The automaker hasn’t disclosed the model’s name or performance characteristics – but a spokesperson said the vehicle will be based on a current architecture rather than an all-new purpose-built EV architecture that should debut “before 2025.”

The way forward

The distinction between current architecture and purpose-built is significant, since the latter represents a larger investment while enabling a larger battery to be located lower in the vehicle, potentially improving range, performance and handling characteristics.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Prior to the arrival of BEV models, Toyota will expand its offering of PHEVs with RAV4 Prime, announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show. RAV4 Prime, to go on sale next year, is a gas-electric hybrid that Toyota says can travel 39 miles on pure electric power from its battery – an improvement of about 14 miles compared with Toyota’s Prius Prime PHEV. Theoretically, an owner who travels less than 39 miles a day could operate the vehicle without buying gasoline, emulating the experience of owning a BEV. Toyota believes such customers could become future BEV buyers by virtue of becoming used to a PHEV with substantial range.

Toyota Mirai concept

Toyota also introduced a concept of its second-generation Mirai fuel-cell vehicle in Los Angeles as a Lexus model. The automaker said its range will be improved by 30% to about 400 miles on a full tank of hydrogen. While Toyota is stepping up its BEV development and rollout, executives say it won't come at the expense of fuel-cell models. Toyota intends for FCVs to become a mainstream technology once a hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure is established.

