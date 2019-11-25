Cerner: Undervalued, Wide Moat, Dominant

Although the dividend is small, there is reason to believe it will increase markedly.

Looking for a dividend-bearing stock with potential for capital gains? The chart below provides a record of Cerner's (NASDAQ:CERN) past revenue gains. The trajectory was steep enough to warrant a two-for-one stock split in 2011 and again in 2013.

I hasten to add that growth is likely to slow in relation to the period depicted above; nonetheless, the US healthcare IT (HCIT) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% through 2025. Utilizing the rule of 72, investors are looking at a potential near doubling of that market.

Cerner Has A Wide Moat

Due to high switching costs, Cerner possesses a deep, wide moat. Depending on the size of the institution serviced, installation costs can range from tens of millions to over $100 million. One aspect of the moat is additional costs associated with the time/expense associated with training personnel in the use of the HCIT systems and lost productivity during the training period. Additionally, upon initial implementation of the system, revenue tends to be depressed for one to two quarters. Once staff master the system, reimbursements increase by approximately thirty percent.

There is also a potential cost borne via data breaches. At a loss of $408 per record, the toll to healthcare providers is the highest of any industry. Consequently, once a system is installed, in operation, and trusted, administrators need a compelling incentive to switch to a new provider.

Cerner Boasts A Dependable Recurring Revenue Stream

The Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERP) installed by Cerner have a service life of approximately 12-15 years. During that time period, a system would likely experience two major version upgrades. Upgrades generally run around 15% to 20% of initial installation costs. The third major upgrade is when the enterprise user considers opting for a different system.

Cerner is the largest global provider of healthcare information technology solutions. The company currently holds approximately one-fourth of the market. Aside from Epic (OTCPK:EPOR), the industry is highly fragmented.

Generally speaking, software companies generate high FCF margins and tend to have low capital expenses.

Cerner Has A Strong National And International Footprint

The company boasts 120 of the top 200 US healthcare providers as clients. Cerner also holds the number one or two position in ten of eleven regions.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, CERN trades for $68.47 a share.

Morningstar has an FV for the company at $78, CFRA values the shares at $68.52, and Argus has a target price of $76.

My rating system provides a score of 29/47. Although my system does not provide a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares would fall toward the upper end of figures cited above.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

Dividend Metrics

CERN initiated a dividend in May of this year. The dividend appears secure with a payout ratio below 23% and a dividend coverage ratio of approximately 442%. The current yield is a hair above one percent.

Argus projects the dividend will roughly double in 2020.

Financial Strength

Morningstar rates the company's financial health as strong. Argus rates the company Medium-High, the second strongest level in Argus' rating system. Cerner's debt has increased markedly of late (21% of total capital) but is below peer average.

In the third quarter, Cerner doled out approximately $400 million to repurchase 5.67 million shares. The company has an additional $483 million budgeted for its buyback program.

My Perspective

I rate Cerner a Buy. The company appears to be undervalued and to offer strong prospects of future growth. The firm has a sound financial foundation. While the dividend is meager, it is safe and offers a reasonable likelihood of increasing markedly in the future.

Concerning My Rating System

I rate CERN 29/47. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

One Last Word

