Ambarella Will Be Hard Pressed To Keep Going At Its Current Pace

Inventory building cannot last indefinitely, which means that Ambarella could have the rug pulled from under it at any point in time.

U.S. government sanctions may not hurt Ambarella immediately, but they could force customers to think twice about relying on U.S. suppliers long term.

Ambarella may have struggled in the past, but the company went on a huge rally after crushing FQ2 earnings estimates and raising guidance.

Ambarella (AMBA) is scheduled to release its FQ3 earnings report on November 25. The company managed to hit the ball out of the park with its previous earnings report by crushing estimates and raising guidance. But Ambarella is unlikely to repeat this feat a second time around. Why will be covered next.

A recap of the FQ2 2020 earnings report

In terms of headline numbers, Ambarella had a great quarter in FQ2. Revenue of $56.4M easily beat guidance of $51-53M. Net income jumped from $0.27M to $7.3M in FQ2. The table below lists the numbers for FQ2 2020. The contrast between FQ2 and FQ1 is quite striking.

(non-GAAP) FQ2 2019 FQ1 2020 FQ2 2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $62.5M $47.2M $56.4M 20% (9.7%) Net income $8.5M $0.27M $7.3M 2700% (14.1%) EPS $0.25 $0.01 $0.21 - - (GAAP) Revenue $62.5M $47.2M $56.4M 20% (9.7%) Net income ($6.9M) ($17.3M) ($10.2M) - - EPS ($0.21) $0.53) ($0.31) - -

Source: Ambarella

In addition, Ambarella raised its guidance for FQ3 2020. Revenue in FQ3 2019 was $57.3M, but next quarter’s revenue is now forecast to increase by 13.4% YoY to $63-67M. From the FQ2 earnings call:

“For Q3 fiscal 2020, we are raising our revenue guidance above the current street consensus. We expect total revenue for the third quarter to be in the $63 million to $67 million range. We anticipate all market segments led by automotive but including security and other to increase sequentially.”

A transcript of the FQ2 2020 earnings call can be found here.

Why the FQ2 report was likely an aberration

The stock took off after the release of the quarterly numbers and strong outlook. At one point, Ambarella appreciated by almost 50%. The second quarter certainly showed a big change if a comparison is made with the first quarter. They show a sharp turnaround in demand, which bodes well for the company if sustained. Especially since Ambarella has at times struggled to stay out of the red.

However, there were a couple of issues that could be considered a damper on an otherwise outstanding quarterly report. For starters, the increase in FQ2 revenue was solely due to the security segment. The other segments were either flat or down. From the FQ2 earnings call:

“Our Q2 revenue of $56.4 million exceeded the high-end of our guidance of $51 million to $53 million. These results represent an increase of 20% from Q1 and a decrease of 10% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year. In Q2, on a sequential basis, security revenue increased, automotive was relatively flat and other revenue was down.”

Secondly, management mentioned in the FQ2 earnings call that:

“Three factors are driving the strong outlook in our core business. First, underlying demand at our largest security camera customer in China has improved, as noted by this customer in their recent earnings reports. Second, this solid demand outlook for security camera is being fortified by our global market share gains. And third, there's some inventory restocking in China.”

The strong outlook is mostly due to China and Chinese security equipment providers in particular. There’s also some inventory building going on in China, which implies that real demand may be lower than what the headline numbers suggests.

Furthermore, Ambarella does not know to what extent inventory building may have inflated demand. From the FQ2 earnings call:

“Well, like Casey said, I think the upside that we have seen right now is a combination of our Chinese customer accumulating inventory, as well as their business getting stronger. And at this point, it's hard for us to differentiate between these two. But however, we continue to believe that our Chinese customers will continue to build our inventory until to a level they feel comfortable. And that reflects on our Q3 forecast. But also because their business -- ongoing businesses also have a strong demand, and that's why we provided higher revenue forecast for Q3. I do believe that with the uncertainty of two customers might get onto the entity list they will definitely try to build inventory level till they are comfortable.”

Ambarella does expect inventory building to continue, which will boost revenue at Ambarella for the time being. How long it will last is anyone’s guess.

Ambarella’s customers get blacklisted

The Chinese customers mentioned in the earnings call include China’s Hikvision and Dahua Technology. The two of them are considered the two biggest suppliers of video surveillance equipment in the world. As such, they command significant sway in the market for related components. Components that include chips from Ambarella.

“Our professional security camera business is experiencing strong underlying demand globally. Combined with some restocking at our Chinese customers, they are growing faster than the market. And with their purchasing power as the number one and number two suppliers globally, this puts pressure on our gross margin.”

It seems that these two companies have spent the last several months stocking up on inventory in anticipation of sanctions from the U.S. government. This turned out to be warranted because both companies were among those added to the U.S. Entity List in early October. This restricts their ability to order supplies from U.S. companies.

Nevertheless, Ambarella does not expect guidance for FQ3 to be affected as the company states in a Form 8-K.

“While the Entity List Rule will negatively impact the Company’s ability to ship items subject to BIS regulations, including US-produced system-on-chip, or SoC, products to the listed entities, at this time, the Company expects that it will continue to be able to ship foreign-produced products to the listed entities, including SoCs responsible for a majority of the Company’s current revenue with those newly listed entities as well as the Company’s recently introduced computer vision SoCs. Consequently, based on information known to the Company at this time, the Company does not expect the Entity List Rule to have a significant impact on the Company’s current financial results and confirms the guidance provided and discussed in the Company’s last earnings call on August 29, 2019.”

In fact, Ambarella thinks that sanctions by the U.S. government are a double-edged sword and could actually help the company.

“New and old hire tariffs, market share shifts between our customers and supply chain issues continue to be potentially disruptive and the several of our customers in China continue to face the risk that maybe added to the U.S. government entity list, which could limit or restrict our shipments to them. At the same time, our largest competitor in the security camera semiconductor market, HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei is facing challenges that are helping us gain market share. As you can see, there are multiple factors, positive and negative, that yield a wide range of outcomes for us.”

While sanctions can cause some losses, they can also lead to gains somewhere else. Another Chinese company that is on the Entity List is Huawei and Huawei happens to be Ambarella’s biggest competitor through its subsidiary Hisilicon. If Hisilicon is cut off from certain markets for whatever reason, then in theory Ambarella could fill the void left behind.

On the other hand, customers may wonder whether heavy reliance on U.S. suppliers such as Ambarella is such a good thing. They can’t really be sure if they could be next to fall foul of the U.S. government and be subject to sanctions because of it. The impact may not be felt right away, but attempts to diversify away from Ambarella could turn into a long-term headwind for the company.

The fact remains that it was the security segment that drove results in FQ2. Hikvision and Dahua are the two biggest players in that segment and both have ample reason to move away from Ambarella. They may not do it immediately, but it’s difficult to see how they will be content to stick with the current status quo. They will most likely pursue a long-term solution, which includes doing business with suppliers they can count on and not prone to interference from the U.S. government like Ambarella.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Ambarella’s second quarter was a great one. If the company manages to keep doing this, many skeptics will be forced to change their tune about Ambarella being nothing more than a company that is persistently burning money. The fact that Ambarella is in the process of transforming from a pure video processing company into an artificial intelligence and computer vision company further reinforces the bull thesis. Especially with AI considered one of the most important, if not the most important industry of the future.

“We continue to demonstrate strong progress toward our strategy to transform from a pure video processing company to an AI and the computer vision company.”

But a closer look beyond the headline numbers raises doubt as to how sustainable the numbers reported are. If it wasn’t for a set of extraordinary circumstances in China, the quarter would likely have been significantly worse. How much worse is hard to quantify, but there’s no doubt that the headline numbers give a distorted view of how well the company is doing at the moment.

It’s the security segment that is doing well at Ambarella. The other segments have yet to show they can be as big a difference maker, although they may do so in the future. For now, security is what’s most important and relevant companies like Hikvision and Dahua will not be so easy to replace. If they drop out for whatever reason, Ambarella will be hard pressed to repeat its most recent quarterly report.

Ambarella may be right that the stocking up is likely to continue in China. The company should be able to supply its Chinese customers for the most part despite the presence of U.S. sanctions. This implies that the upcoming FQ3 quarterly report could be a good one, but not likely to show as much of an improvement sequentially as it did the last time. The same factors that helped propel the company in FQ2 will likely do the same again in FQ3, only to a lesser extent.

However, such factors may now be a tailwind for Ambarella, but they're also likely to turn into a headwind at some point in the future. Inventory building will not last indefinitely. All these Chinese companies that are now stocking up could decide one day to stop or even wind down their inventories of U.S. parts. If or when this happens, Ambarella could be faced with a sudden and sharp drop in revenue. The stock will not react well once this is reported.

Taking everything into account, it’s best to be neutral on Ambarella. The company may report another great quarter, but its progress needs to be based on something sustainable and not just a flash in the pan. As it is, Ambarella could have the rug pulled under it at any point in time. Anyone long at that point will be left holding the bag. That’s not a position most would want to be in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.