Active Vs. Passive Investing: The Fallout

The question is, will the near future remain ripe for the passive investment vehicle or are we on the verge of a return to the days of "value investing"?

Star stock pickers have lost out to investor's picking stock index funds or ETFs and hedge fund stars are privatizing their funds to reduce the pressure on them to perform.

More and more information is coming out concerning the consequences of the move to passive investment from active investment over the past ten years or so.

One of the fallouts from the current ten and one-half year economic recovery has been the "active" investment manager.

Because the Federal Reserve…and other central banks…have followed monetary policies titled quantitative easing, policies aimed at producing wealth effects that would generate the steady and continuous growth of consumption expenditures.

The Federal Reserve constantly aimed to err on the side of monetary ease so as to prevent any downward disruption that might send the economy back into another recession…or worse.

One could argue that the Federal Reserve has been very successful and has accomplished what it set out to do.

However, there have been some repercussions in financial markets.

This approach to economic recovery accomplished steady and continuous growth, but the approach also changed investment performance and, consequently, changed how people go about investment.

Passive investing became more attractive than active investing. As stocks price increases became regular, the investment in stock index funds or in ETFs became much attractive and massive amounts of funds transferred from active investment funds into passive investment funds.

Furthermore, quantitative methods of investing have taken away other opportunities for active managers. The quantitative methods can pick up small pockets of market disequilibrium and trade on these dislocations in real time. These opportunities are therefore not available for the active trader.

It is reported that just one-tenth of the US equity markets' trading volume now comes from fundamental stock investors, with most of the rest coming from index derivatives and passive funds…."

"The decade-long equities bull market, fueled by trillions of dollars of central bank asset purchases…has boosted the appeal of cheap index-tracking funds. Spotting out-of-favor bargain stocks has been a duff strategy compared with buying and holding stocks already on a roll, or fast-growing technology firms." "As a result, many of the former stars have been left looking decidedly ordinary."

And, "Stock pickers just haven't performed and that's why investors are pulling out of active managers."

But, this environment has impacted other areas of the investment community.

A lot of publicity has recently been given to the retrenchment of the super-star hedge fund pioneer Louis Bacon.

Mr. Bacon, last week, announced plans "to close his flagship hedge funds to outside investors and return their remaining money." He will continue to operate the remaining assets, but in a more personal manner.

The move follows years of underwhelming performance and a significant drop in assets under management.

The years of underwhelming performance coincide with the economic recovery and the Federal Reserve's underwriting of the steady and continuous stock market advances.

When asked by a Financial Times reporter about his shift in focus, Mr. Bacon replied that the market environment was "less than hospitable."

He continued:

"One part of the macro toolbox is missing-volatility."

Mr. Bacon has not been the only one to back off in the current environment.

He was a legend some say, but "other prominent global macro investors such as George Soros, Stan Druckenmiller, Bruce Kovner and Alan Howard, helped shape the popular concept of hedge fund managers: seemingly omniscient buccaneers who surf the undulations of the global economy and can make and break the fate of nations - profiting handsomely along the way."

But, not for the near future.

"The macro industry is going back to its roots, with a smaller share of total trading, with is where (the industry was) back in the 1980s" when Mr. Bacon got into the business.

However, "In time, it is possible that Mr. Bacon himself makes a comeback. In this week's investor letter he said the 'privatization' of (his fund) would allow him to spend more time with his family and philanthropic pursuits, but stressed that it would also give him the flexibility to 'stay in the picture' should the market environment change."

So, star stock pickers and star hedge fund operators are gaining attention now by showing a loss of interest in what they have been doing.

A ten and one-half year economic recovery filled with lots and lots of central bank quantitative easing is taking an effect because the "volatility" has not been there to support their approach to investment management.

Is this a signal that maybe we should start looking at banks the other way? Since active investing is "out of vogue" maybe we should start considering whether or not active investing is on the verge of becoming "the thing" again in investment performance.

I took a small look at this last week.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.