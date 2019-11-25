Low Vol Small Caps During Tech Bubble

I believe the combination of Low Volatility and Small Caps creates structural alpha versus the traditional large stock capitalization-weighted index that forms the benchmark for many portfolios.

In a continuation of a recent mini-series on factor tilt strategies during the bursting of the tech bubble, this article looks at a Low Volatility Small Cap strategy.

In a recent article entitled Low Vol Small Caps Since '07 Peak, I showed readers that the S&P 600 Low Volatility Index outperformed during both the peak-to-trough market drawdown from late 2007 to early 2009 and the subsequent market rally. In this article, I wanted to examine the performance of the strategy during the bursting of the tech bubble from March 2000 to October 2002.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index takes the 120 lowest volatility constituents of the broader S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) based on realized price volatility over the trailing 1 year. The strategy is rebalanced quarterly with weights set inversely proportional to the constituent's volatility. The Invesco S&P 600 SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) tracks this underlying index, but has only been in existence since February 2013. The underlying index for that ETF is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of the strategy in this article. In the graph below, I have depicted the longest available data history for the index, demonstrating its outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Bloomberg

In My Favorite Market Dataset, I showed readers that sub-dividing the U.S. equity market based on size and realized volatility illustrates that low volatility small caps generate higher long-run returns. While this dataset is different than the S&P 600 Low Volatility stocks, and has a different rebalancing period, I do believe that it supplements the view that low volatility small caps generate structural alpha.

As you can see from the first graph, the S&P 500 was actually outperforming low volatility small caps through much of the late 1990s as the multiples on large cap tech stocks expanded. Low volatility small caps would regain their outperformance during the subsequent tech route. From the S&P 500 high on March 24th, 2000 through its trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 600 Low Volatility Index returned actually rose by 39% while the S&P 500 shed 47%.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P 600 Low Volatility Index outperformed during the Great Recession (+10%), but meaningfully outperformed during the bursting of the tech bubble (+86%). As this historically elongated bull market extends, I know that some market participants are looking for equity strategies that offer upside with downside protection. I believe that low volatility small caps produce long-tern structural alpha, and hope this article illustrates for Seeking Alpha readers its relative strength during the historic drawdown in the early 2000s.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV,IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.