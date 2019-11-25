Shell: The End Of Oil And Gas Is Not Near, And Investors Can Benefit From A High Yield

Concerns about rapid change in the energy business as requested by climate activists largely underestimate the growing world energy demand and the role of oil and gas in the 2020s and beyond.

The dividend is as safe as ever with even better coverage projected for the next years and Shell invests heavily into oil and gas projects.

The stock of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has almost not moved since the beginning of the year and is trapped below $60 and boasting a lucrative 6.4% yield. Thanks to that dividend, YTD total return stands at 4.5% at least easily outpacing inflation by factor 2.

Source: Edie.net - all image courtesy remains

That dividend is the primary reason why investors should invest into the stock. It has been maintained throughout the financial crisis and the subsequent oil price meltdown thanks to Shell's enormous scale allowing to sell billions of assets and thereby lowering its dependence on oil prices.

With markets hitting all-time highs almost every single week, the energy sector is not following at all and the big oil majors like Shell, BP (BP) and Exxon (XOM) are all trading at or above 5% yields.

Data by YCharts

While I am long all three except Total (TOT), here is the latest update on Shell following its Q3 earnings release and the CEO's commentary on the legitimacy of still investing into oil and gas in these times.

What is going at Royal Dutch Shell?

Shell's latest earnings for Q3/2019 have seen profits decline by 15% Y/Y following weaker energy prices and lower chemicals margins. While natural gas helped bolster adjusted profits and provided substantial resilience, it was not enough to offset the large $1B profit decline in the upstream segment.

Integrated Gas earnings were boosted by stronger contributions from LNG trading and optimization and well as higher production following field ramp-ups in Trinidad and Tobago and Australia.

It remains a difficult environment for Shell to operate in as it is not only facing intense criticism from environmental stakeholders, but is also suffering from sustained lower oil and gas prices due to the deteriorating world economic outlook and the repercussions of the still not resolved trade war.

Source: Shell Investor Relations

Although earnings are substantially lower compared to the prior year, they easily cover the dividend, and thanks to Shell's strong buybacks over the last year, they are up $0.03 on a per share basis and more than twice as high as in the previous quarter ($0.76 vs. $0.37). On a YTD basis, they are amounting to $1.78, down 11% Y/Y, but far above the $1.41 dividend per share expense.

While earnings matter for markets, as this is what estimates are based upon, they only tell a small chapter of the story behind Shell's investment case for long-term dividend investors.

Cash Flow Assessment

Despite earnings dropping 15% Y/Y, free cash flow which is what funds the dividends and Shell's giant buyback program rose by $2B to $10.1B, almost triple the amount of what Shell spent on dividends in the quarter. Even after deducting interest payments and share buybacks, Shell was left with a whopping $2.3 in residual FCF compared to $1.8B in the prior year quarter. Given that Shell's cash flow from investing activities was $2B less but $1.5B more on buybacks, the net result is identical and demonstrates how the company's cash flows were hardly impacted by lower oil prices thanks to its growing Integrated Gas segment and strategic divestments.

On a YTD basis FCF is only down 7.5%, but thanks to ongoing buybacks, the FCF dividend payout ratio only slightly increased from 52% to 55%. Including buybacks, the payout ratio stands at 89.5% and translates into around $2.2B in cash flow added to Shell's liquidity position.

On a YTD view, the cash flow situation already looks solid, but with commodity prices naturally fluctuating sharply, this does not necessarily represent the true cash flow generation power at Shell. Over an extended period, it becomes apparent that relevant earnings and cash flow indicators are trending towards the right direction. Excluding a special impact from the IFRS 16 accounting standard and working capital movements, 4Q rolling FCF of $31B would only result in a cash dividend payout ratio of around 51%.

Source: Shell Investor Relations

Gearing has increased versus 2018 and despite Shell reducing its net debt by around $7B since end of 2017. Most of that is due to the balance sheet impact of the new IFRS 16 accounting standard, which basically calls for stricter rules to recognize leases on the balance sheet and also tends to increase pension liabilities due to a different calculation. While investors like to see net debt getting reduced, it will take some time until that impacts Shell's gearing ratio with the latter expected to remain above 25% (currently at 27.9%) throughout 2020.

Apart from gearing, the results and dividend metrics were not bad at all, but when commentary from Shell's CEO reached the algos, the stock started to tumble as the CEO dared to warn about a weakening economy which is likely to slow down the company's buyback pace.

The prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably create uncertainty about the pace of reducing gearing to 25% and completing the share buyback programme within the 2020 timeframe. Source: Shell Investor Relations - CEO statement

Although this is neither unsurprising nor a mistake, it just shows that markets obviously never price in these events despite the stock not having moved at all this year while Shell's business has shown increased resilience amid lower oil and gas prices. The only thing which this statement shows for Shell's business is that the company is expecting lower oil and gas prices for a prolonged period, but its short-term and long-term cash flow situation and dividend safety are hardly touched.

Shell is still well on track to deliver an additional $5B operating cash flow from new projects by end of 2020 and is still targeting to complete its $25B buyback program by end of 2020, even though the latter has now become more challenging.

We have no choice

Far more interesting than Shell providing a more sober short- to mid-term outlook on oil and gas prices was the CEO's commentary ahead of earnings on the role of oil and gas.

He uttered the famous words.

We have no choice.

And what he means by it is that Shell and its peers simply have no choice but to continue to invest in long-term oil and gas projects despite the intensifying climate change debate.

Although climate activists would love to turn on a switch to immediately cut off the world from oil and gas, the reality is that the world is demanding these resources and in order to replace the hundreds of billions spent on infrastructure over decades with alternative energy sources will take a lot of time.

For investors this means two things:

1) Given the change in public opinion, a company like Shell, which despite having increased its green investments has seen its carbon dioxide emissions rise from 2017 to 2018, could be "demonized" and punished unjustifiably on concerns that its "business model was unsustainable".

2) Shell's projects, existing as well as new ones, predominantly have a long-term horizon, and thus what the company invests in today is expected to provide earnings and cash flows not just for years but mostly for a few decades. Shell's investment activities are based upon planning models which are assuming a certain pace of how quickly regulation and the energy infrastructure will change. Such models are very prone to err on the upside and underestimate the pace of change if you don't want this change to occur as in the case of Shell, whereas for climate scientists, these models are largely overestimating the pace of change. It is also very common for these models to come up with fairly large ranges of outcomes, which are very difficult to be narrowed down, but increase the likelihood of actual changes to fall within the model as time progresses.

There is absolutely no denying that in the future oil and natural gas will be replaced by renewables such as wind and solar; the question is only when that is going to happen assuming that humanity won't be able to harness the unimaginable power of the "holy grail of energy - nuclear fusion" anytime soon as that would simply be a revolutionary game changer.

For Shell, the bigger risk is actually to be stranded and turning its back too soon on oil and gas rather than ramping up green investments too slowly.

One of the bigger risks is not so much that we will become dinosaurs because we are still investing in oil and gas when there is no need for it anymore. A bigger risk is prematurely turning your back on oil and gas.

Shell is one of the largest companies in the world, and thus when it comes down to its investment budget, it is huge. While Shell is "only" targeting to spend around $25B next year, numbers go as high as $32B annually in 2025, of which only 10% is dedicated towards green investments with the overwhelming majority reserved for projects in the oil and gas space.

Source: Shell Global - Appomattox platform

This is necessary as otherwise due to the depletive nature of oil and gas fields, i.e. they are not renewable, production and supply could go down quickly and send the world economy into an energy crisis, which is far worse in my view than ongoing climate change. Energy is one of the most basic requirements for the world, and if it gets overly expensive and too scarce, the effects could be devastating.

Investor Takeaway

If Shell's models hold true, there will be more than enough time for Shell and its peers to slowly turn their back on oil and gas and invest into green technologies. This uncertainty is the main reason why Shell is still offering such a generous and safely covered yield which provides ample income for investors.

As a long-term investor, Shell's dividend provides income more than three times higher than inflation and as long as oil and gas are still around even if prices may decline once renewable energies ramp up in "production". Shell's break-even prices for new development projects are now below $30 per boe and thus almost twice as low as current oil prices and Shell has shown its commitment to its dividends through various crisis and challenging times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, XOM, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.