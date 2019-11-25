Best Income Ideas From Around The Web: November 25 Edition

AT&T's 5.4% dividend yield may not be enough given its problems.

This is part of a biweekly series written for income investors. It aims to highlight the best income ideas from around the Web, including stocks, funds and general portfolio strategy.

Global Dividend Growth Led by Key Regions & Sectors

We start by looking at the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index report published last week, which showed how global dividend growth is led by particular regions and sectors that income investors could focus on.

Global dividends grew by 5.3% year-on-year in Q3 on an underlying basis (which excludes the impact of special dividends, currency, timing and index changes). Different regions had significantly different growth rates, with North America growing at 8.1%, the second highest after Japan's 10.0%; across the Atlantic, Europe ex. U.K. grew 7.1% while the U.K. only grew 0.6%:

Global Dividend Growth by Region - 19Q3 & Since 2010 Source: Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index (Nov-19).

North America in fact ranks among the regions with the highest dividend growth since 2010, matched only by Asia Pacific ex. Japan and Japan. Both Europe ex. U.K. and the U.K. had seen much slower growth, while dividends in Emerging Markets have only just recovered to their 2015 level.

By industry, dividend growth in Technology and Consumer Discretionary has far outpaced those in other sectors. Financials and Basic Materials have the next higher growth rates, although dividends in Financials have a consistency that stands in sharp contrast to the slump in Basic Materials during 2014-16:

Global Dividend Growth by Industry - Since 2010

For income investors, the lesson seems clear - North America continues to demonstrate a good track record in dividend growth, with Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Financials being the most consistent growers.

AT&T's 5.4% Dividend Yield May Not Be Enough

AT&T (T) was highlighted by Janus Henderson as the largest U.S. dividend payer in 2019. Some analysts are less positive, with MoffettNathanson downgrading AT&T to Sell from Neutral last Tuesday (19 November).

In a market-moving research note, veteran analyst Craig Moffett outlined why he believed that "AT&T's high dividend can’t make up for problems in all business units" - he expects its Entertainment unit to have 15% fewer premium video subscribers year-on-year at the start of 2020, its WarnerMedia unit to face higher costs from the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, and its business wireline unit to continue to struggle with a 4% annual decline and shrinking margins; these challenges mean that, for AT&T to meet its 1-2% revenue growth target, its wireless unit has to grow revenues by 8%, which Moffett believes to be "highly unlikely".

AT&T currently has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

AT&T 1-Year Share Price Performance & Key Statistics Source: SEEKING ALPHA (24-Nov-19).

Comcast's Dividend is Better Covered and Grows Faster

Even long-time AT&T bulls have started to shift their interest to other telecom stocks. After recommending AT&T for most of 2019, Morningstar's Michael Hodel last week highlighted Comcast (CMCSA) as the one stock of interest in the telecom sector.

Hodel described how Comcast's dividend, while smaller than that of AT&T and Verizon (VZ), is a much smaller proportion of its Free Cash Flow (only 25-30%) and is also growing faster (recently raised 10%, against AT&T's and Verizon's 2% annual growth). He believes that Comcast will start to return more capital to shareholders once it has digested its acquisition of Sky and reduced its leverage; and that even at present Comcast has an "equal if not a little bit better credit profile than AT&T", once pension liabilities are included.

Comcast currently has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Comcast 1-Year Share Price Performance & Key Statistics Source: SEEKING ALPHA (24-Nov-19).

Two U.K. Consumer Brand Leaders with 2%+ Yield

AT&T and Comcast have often been seen as the opposites to Disney (DIS), owning physical assets like cable infrastructure and wireless spectrum compared to the latter's leadership in intangibles like content and brands. So it is interesting to read Lindsell Train portfolio manager Madeline Wright's essay this month on how physical locations still matter to content leaders like Disney and consumer brand leaders like Brown-Forman (BF.B).

Wright's point is that physical locations can be "an element of a wider marketing strategy", with Disney's theme parks and Brown-Forman's distilleries long served as "interactive, real-world advertising media" that can enhance the brands more effectively than digital ads alone. She highlighted more recent efforts by the likes of Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Diageo (DEO) to open physical locations. She also described how consumers' willingness to travel and pay to visit such locations show the vitality of the brands involved.

Wright highlighted a number of leading content and brand companies in her essay, and two of these still have dividend yields of more than 2% - Unilever (UL) at 3.1% and Diageo at 2.2%, and the #4 and #3 largest holdings in Lindsell Train's £6.6bn ($8.5bn) U.K. Equity Fund respectively. Unilever was also mentioned in the fund's monthly update as "growing steadily ahead of inflation" and potentially accelerating as Emerging Markets continue to rise as a percentage of its sales mix (currently 60%).

A Payments Leader in Emerging Markets with 3% Yield

Another stock that benefits from the growth in Emerging Markets is Western Union (WU), highlighted by the team at Troy's Global Income Fund this month.

WU is a global cross-border cross-currency payments network, with migrant workers sending cash home as its core customer base. Network businesses are usually "very lucrative ... as volume begets volume" because only small incremental costs are required, leading to margin-enhancing growth. Troy also believes that WU has "extremely good compliance systems to avoid money laundering or financing nefarious activities", representing a hard-to-replicate asset, and that WU now opening this network to third parties like Amazon (AMZN) will give the company "better growth and expanding operating margins". WU has a high 7% Free Cash Flow yield and little debt, which adds to its potential to raise its dividend in the future.

Western Union currently has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Western Union 1-Year Share Price Performance & Key Statistics Source: SEEKING ALPHA (24-Nov-19).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA,DEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.