One Conscious Objector

To correctly assess an economy, the central banks' assets as a percentage of the GDP in their local currency, should be included in the calculation.

I have lately been disturbed by the debt to GDP ratios issued by various governments. I don't think they are accurate. Further, I find the methodology of the ratings agencies flawed, in assessing the financial condition, of many governments.

In all cases, for the major countries, the central banks' balance sheets, that represent them, are not included in the calculations of the debt ratios of the national balance sheets. Consequently, given the new role that the central banks have assumed, in setting interest rates, and creating "Pixie Dust" money to buy back both sovereign debt, corporate bonds, and in the case of Switzerland and Japan, also buying ETFs and equities, this data has not been included in the ratings agencies methodology. I assert that it should be, to give investors an accurate view of the national debt.

I would argue that to correctly assess an economy now, whether for equities or debt, or any type of investment, that the central banks' assets, as a percentage of the GDP, in their local currency, should be included in the calculation. I assert that without this data, your assessment may be distorted.

Central Bank Total Assets of GDP

The Fed 17.50%

ECB 42.10%

BOJ 102.10%

PBOC 36.80%

A nation's debt should then be multiplied by the assets/liabilities at the central bank to accurately assess the conditions of the nation, or in the case of the ECB, the nations that they represent. Finally, I would make the argument that in the case of China, that their financial sector debt should also be included, which I have done, as it is mainly controlled, and owned, by the various parts of the Chinese government. Here, then, is what we find, when including the data from their central banks:

Nations National Debt to GDP Ratio

United States 124.67%

European Union 112.16%

Greece 326.70%

Italy 238.49%

France 177.51%

Japan 681.40%

China 128.73%

*Including the assets/liabilities of the central banks

As you can see, this paints a very different picture of the financial health, of many countries, and it gives one pause, in making geographic investment decisions. It may also change many asset allocation models that are based upon, and consider, the debt ratios of the countries in which money might be invested.

